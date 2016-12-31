Name Description

Lingli Cai Ms. Cai Lingli is Executive Director of Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited., since November 21, 2013. She is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. She holds a Bachelor Degree in Art and Design and the degree of Master of Business Administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Ms. Cai has over ten years of experience in the media and entertainment industry. She was the marketing director of a gaming corporation in Macau to provide support on the overall operation and business strategies in the gaming industry.

Li Jie Cui Ms. Cui Li Jie is Executive Director of the Company. She has been engaged in real estate projects and building materials trading, and has gained extensive experience in investment. With her experience, Ms. Cui will be primarily responsible for the formulation of business strategy and development of the Group, and will review the Group’s performance from time to time. She will also give strategic advice and make recommendation on development directions on the operation and overall management of the Group. Ms. Cui is the sole shareholder of Inventive Star Limited (‘‘Inventive Star’’), the controlling shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Listing Rules’’)) of the Company.

Sio Teng Mr. Teng Sio is an Executive Director of the Company. joined the Company in November 2015. He is currently the Senior Vice President — Group Human Resources & Administration and the director of a subsidiary of the Company and is responsible for overseeing human resources development. Specialized in the administration and operation of gaming human resources functions, Mr. Teng has solid experience in his roles as senior human resources management in sizable organizations of different fields. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Teng served as a senior HR executive at one of Macau’s leading gaming-integrated resort complex (a complex with over 20,000 current employees). Under his supervision, he had led the team from pre-opening planning to successful openings during his years of service as senior management of the HR department. Mr. Teng is a bachelor degree holder in management. He is also a qualified trainer certified by Box Hill Institute and an expert certified by DDI, a global human resources consulting firm, in target selection.

Yuki Yu Xia Mrs. Xia Yuki Yu is Executive Director of First Natural Foods Holdings Limited., since November 21, 2013. She is also a director of a subsidiary of the Company. She has over fifteen years of experience in the public relation and marketing industry. Before joining the Group, Ms. Xia held executive positions in various enterprise groups operating in the gaming industry.

Yuen Ting Lee Ms. Lee Yuen Ting is the Company Secretary of Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited., since November 21, 2013. She obtained the Bachelor of Laws degree from The University of Hong Kong in 2008. She is a member of the Law Society of Hong Kong and a solicitor qualified to practise in Hong Kong.

Kwok Leung Lee Mr. Lee Kwok Leung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited., since November 21, 2013. He is the managing director of Derico Financial Capital Limited. He has years of direct investment, fund management and banking experience. Mr. Lee holds an investment advisor status from the Securities and Futures Commissions from 2000. He has been appointed as an executive director of Opes Asia Development Limited (stock code: 810) since 8 May 2014, and the chairman and executive director of Mayer Holdings Limited (stock code: 1116) since 9 October 2014. He was a non-executive director of Sinogreen Energy International Group Limited (formerly known as Karce International Holdings Company Limited) (stock code: 1159), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for the period from 20 April 2001 to 31 August 2013.

Hoi Yue Ng Mr. Ng Hoi Yue (Herman), CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited., since November 21, 2013. He is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has been practising as a certified public accountant in Hong Kong since 1989. Mr. Ng is currently an independent non-executive director of See Corporation Limited (stock code: 491) and Asian Citrus Holdings Limited (stock code: 73), both are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. He was an independent non-executive director of Landing International Development Limited (stock code: 582), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for the period from 26 November 2010 to 2 October 2013.

Hon Sai Tso Mr. Tso Hon Sai (Bosco) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited., since November 21, 2013. He is the managing director of Derico Financial Capital Limited. He has years of direct investment, fund management and banking experience. Mr. Lee holds an investment advisor status from the Securities and Futures Commissions from 2000. He has been appointed as an executive director of China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Limited (formerly known as Opes Asia Development Limited) (stock code: 810) since 8 May 2014, and the chairman and executive director of Mayer Holdings Limited (stock code: 1116) since 9 October 2014. He was a non-executive director of Jimei International Entertainment Group Limited (formerly known as Sinogreen Energy International Group Limited) (stock code: 1159), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for the period from 20 April 2001 to 31 August 2013.