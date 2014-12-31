Name Description

Wing Kin Chan Mr. Chan Wing Kin Alferd, is Executive Chairman of the Board of Towngas China Co Ltd., since 1 March 2007. Mr. Chan is the Managing Director of HKCG (a public listed company in Hong Kong and the controlling shareholder of the Company) and holds directorships in various subsidiaries of HKCG. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and a director of Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd., which is a listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan is the Chairman of The Hong Kong Management Association and a Vice Chairman of China Gas Association. Mr. Chan received the Executive Award under the DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards 2005 and the Director of the Year Awards – Listed Companies (SEHK – Hang Seng Index Constituents) Executive Directors from The Hong Kong Institute of Directors in 2006. Mr. Chan is a Chartered Engineer, Fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers; Fellow of The Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Fellow of The Institution of Gas Engineers & Managers and Fellow of The Energy Institute of the United Kingdom.

Wai Yee Wong Mr. Wong Wai Yee, C.M.A., A.C.S., A.C.I.S., M.B.A., is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Towngas China Co Ltd., since 1 March 2007. Mr. Wong is also an Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer – Utilities Business of HKCG (a public listed company in Hong Kong and the controlling shareholder of the Company). Mr. Wong also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of HKCG. He is a director of Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd., which is a listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong was named consecutively as one of “The Best CEO of Chinese Listed Companies” by Forbes in 2012 and 2013. He is a chartered professional accountant of Canada and a chartered company secretary both in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Mr. Wong is a Fellow of The Institution of Gas Engineers & Managers of the United Kingdom. He completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School in the United States. Mr. Wong was formerly a director of the Certified Management Accountants Society of British Columbia, Canada and the president of its Hong Kong branch. He is a member of the Advisory Board of the Department of Accounting of Hong Kong Shue Yan University. Mr. Wong has over 38 years of experience in corporate finance, management and international working experience.

Wai Ngai Kee Mr. Kee Wai Ngai, Martin, C.Eng., M.I.G.E.M., M.B.A., B.Sc.(Eng), is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Kee graduated from the Department of Engineering, The University of Hong Kong and holds a master degree in Business Administration. He joined the Engineering Department of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (“HKCG”, a public listed company in Hong Kong and the controlling shareholder of the Company) in 1990, and has been participating in HKCG’s business development in the Mainland since 1994. In 2003, Mr. Kee was appointed as the general manager of Changzhou Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited. He has become the general manager of Nanjing Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited since October 2006, and was appointed as the senior vice president in February 2009, responsible for the overall operation and management of the gas project companies in Jiangsu region, and was further responsible for managing the gas project companies in Anhui region in April 2012. He was then appointed as the executive vice president in October 2012, responsible for the operation and

Hon Ming Ho Mr. Ho Hon Ming , F.C.A., F.C.P.A., B.A. (Hons.)., is Executive Director, Company Secretary of Towngas China Co Ltd., since 1 March 2007. Mr. Ho is the chief financial officer and the company secretary of HKCG (a public listed company in Hong Kong and the controlling shareholder of the Company) and holds directorships in various subsidiaries of HKCG. He is a director of Changchun Gas Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd., both are listed companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Ho is a General Committee member of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and also a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Ho has over 36 years of experience in accounting, corporate finance and investment.

Mo Chi Cheng Dr. Cheng Mo Chi, Moses, GBS, OBE, JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Towngas China Co Ltd since 23 May 2007 Dr. Cheng is a practising solicitor and the senior partner of Messrs. P.C. Woo & Co.. Dr. Cheng was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong. He is the founder chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors of which he is now the Honorary President and Chairman Emeritus. Dr. Cheng serves as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Chairman of the Committee on Free Kindergarten Education established by the Education Bureau. He was awarded a Doctorate of the Academy honoris causa by The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts on 28 June 2013. Dr. Cheng currently holds directorships in China Mobile Limited, China Resources Enterprise, Limited, Guangdong Investment Limited, Kader Holdings Company Limited, K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited and Tian An China Investments Company Limited, all being public listed companies in Hong Kong. He is also an independent non-executive director of ARA Asset Management Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. His other directorships in public listed companies in the last 3 years include Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and Hong Kong Television Network Limited (formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited).

Yuk-choi Kwan Mr. Kwan Yuk Choi, J.P., C.Eng., F.H.K.I.E., F.I.G.E.M., F.I.Mech.E., F.E.I., F.C.I.B.S.E., B.Sc. (Eng), M.B.A., is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Kwan is also an independent non-executive director of MTR Corporation Limited, a public listed company in Hong Kong. He was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2011. He was the President of The Institution of Gas Engineers (currently known as The Institution of Gas Engineers & Managers) in the United Kingdom in 2000/2001 and The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers in 2004/2005. Mr. Kwan was also a former member of the Construction Industry Council, the Transport Advisory Committee, the Vocational Training Council and the Standing Committee on Disciplined Services Salaries and Conditions of Service of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Mr. Kwan is a Registered Professional Engineer (Gas), a Chartered Engineer, Honorary Fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Fellow of The Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Fellow of The Institution of Gas Engineers & Managers, Fellow of The Energy Institute and Fellow of Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers of the United Kingdom. Mr. Kwan was an executive director and the chief operating officer of HKCG (a public listed company in Hong Kong and the controlling shareholder of the Company) prior to his retirement on 1 February 2013. His other directorship in public listed company in the last 3 years includes Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd., which is a listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.