Name Description

Zhenghuan Song Mr. Song Zhenghuan is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Goodbaby International Holding Ltd. With more than 25 years of experience in the juvenile products industry, Mr. Song is primarily responsible for the company Group’s overall strategic planning and management of the company Group’s business. Mr. Song in mathematics and graduated from Jiangsu Teachers University in 1981 with a Certificate of Graduation. Prior to establishing the Company, Mr. Song was a teacher in Lujia Middle School in Kunshan City from 1973 to 1984 and was the vice principal from 1984 to 1993. Concurrently, between 1989 and 1993, Mr. Song was also in charge of a factory run by Lujia Middle School as encouraged by the then PRC governmental policy, which was the predecessor of Goodbaby Group Co., Ltd., the company founding shareholder. In 1989, Mr. Song invented the first “push and rock” stroller and subsequently founded Goodbaby Group Co., Ltd. to engage in the design, manufacture and marketing of strollers under the Goodbaby” brand in China. In 1990, the company Group was granted a 10-year patent in China for “push and rock” stroller invented by Mr. Song. In 2008, Mr. Song was awarded the “Chinese Toy Industry’s Outstanding Achievement Award” by the China Toy Association. In 2013, Mr. Song was selected as winner of Walter L. Hurd Executive Medal 2013 by the Walter L. Hurd Foundation and the Asia Pacific Quality Organization. Mr. Song is also a director of Pacific United Developments Limited (“PUD”), a substantial shareholder of the Company, and an indirect shareholder of PUD through Cayey Enterprises Limited.

Martin Pos Mr. Martin Pos is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited. Mr. Pos has been re-designated as the chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 15 January 2016. Prior to his re-designation as the chief executive officer of the Company, Mr. Pos acted as a deputy chief executive officer of the Company since 12 December 2014. Upon the appointment of Mr. Pos as the deputy chief executive officer of the Company, Mr. Pos has been directly responsible for the Group’s technical services, supply chain and manufacturing, brand portfolio management, global sales, as well as the human resources and information technology where his outstanding and distinguishing leadership has been proved. Over the last year, Mr. Pos has strengthened the senior leadership team of the Group and with a strong team in place across EMEA Americas and APAC where the Group is positioned to take a major step forward. Mr. Pos is the founder of the premium technical lifestyle and child car seat brand, Cybex.

Tongyou Liu Mr. Liu Tongyou is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is responsible for finance, legality, mergers and acquisitions, investor relationships and the internal audit. Mr. Liu joined us in 1996 and has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, legal and business management. Mr. Liu received his bachelor of science in 1989 and graduated from Tianjin University of Finance & Economics with a Master’s degree in economics in 1992. Mr. Liu worked for a famous Economist, Jiang Yiwei, as his academic secretary in 1992. He joined the Beijing Standard Consultancy Company in 1993. As the business director, Mr. Liu was responsible for consulting on the restructuring as well as listing consultancy of a number of Chinese enterprises, including Haier Electric Appliance Company and Hainan Airlines Company. Mr. Liu supported the Group from 1994 and joined the Group in 1996. Mr. Liu works as a part-time professor of Tianjin University of Finance & Economics since 2008. Mr. Liu was awarded ‘Top 10 CFO of the Year 2010 in China” by the Chief Finance Officer magazine.

Gregory Mansker Mr. Gregory Euell Mansker is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer- Northern and Southern American markets and Chief Executive Officer of Evenflo of Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for strategic marketing and business development. Mr. Mansker joined the company Group in October 2011 and has over 25 years’ experience in international business development, offshore sourcing and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Mansker was staff counsel of Graco Children’s Products, Inc. from 1981 to 1983 and staff counsel for Ferranti International plc USA divisions from 1983 to 1989. He served as the vice president of the international division and the vice president of global marketing of the Graco Division of Newell Rubbermaid from 1989 to 1998 and from 1998 to 2001, respectively. From 2001 to 2002, Mr. Mansker was a management consultant at CF Capital Group. He then served as the chief executive officer of Chicco USA, Inc. (division of Artsana S.P.A.) from 2003 to 2009 and the chief executive officer of Iron Mountains LLC. from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Mansker received his bachelor’s degree in pre-law from Bob Jones University in 1978 and his juris doctor degree from Villanova University in 1981. Mr. Mansker is admitted to practice law in the states of Pennsylvania and New York in the United States. He was a board member of the JPMA trade association from 2000 to 2002 and 2005 to 2011, and the board chairman in 2009. He is currently a board member of First Candle, a national nonprofit health organization in the United States.

Shing Fung Tse Mr. Tse Shing Fung is Chief Executive Officer of China manufacturing & blue-chip business of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited. Predominantly in charge of the overall operation execution in our China manufacturing facilities and overall management in our blue-chip business. Mr. Tse leads the entire China manufacturing team as well as blue-chip business team. He brings over 32 years of experience from the juvenile and toy and electronics industry. He was chief executive officer of the U.S. listed company Deswell Industrial Inc. with responsibility for the management of the company’s overall sales and operations, includes their plastic injection & tooling factory and EMS & metal factory and he led the company to overcome challenges and difficulties successfully.

Simone Berger Mrs. Simone Berger is Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited. She is in charge of our Group’s human resources and talent management strategy. Mrs. Berger has been an international HR executive for more than 10 years. After working in the USA and Germany at Bayer AG, one of the leading life science companies, she relocated to Asia in 2005. She spent almost 6 years in Shanghai at Schaeffler Group, a globally-known German automotive supplier. There she led the international Human Resources function for the Asia Pacific Region. In 2010, Mrs. Berger moved with Schaeffler Group to Singapore. Prior to joining CYBEX/Goodbaby, she was the Regional Manager Human Resources AsiaPacific at Voith Turbo Singapore, a German multinational corporation in the mechanical engineering sector with worldwide operations.

Timothy Maule Mr. Timothy Ian Maule is Chief Commercial Officer of the Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. He is predominantly in charge of the overall commercial execution of our long-term strategy. Mr. Maule leads the global Group level of our Group’ s marketing, sales , brand portfolio management as well as international sales across APAC, EMEA, and North and South America. Tim Maule brings over 25 years of experience from the juvenile and toy industry and international retail development. Previously, he was deputy chief executive officer of the leading global brand Mamas & Papas based in the UK with responsibility for the management of the company’s retail and wholesale businesses, running both the UK store estate, the e-commerce business, and the brand distribution business. More recently, he led the growth of Mamas & Papas Brand into 59 countries around the world, through franchise stores, international e-commerce, distributors and sales offices building a successful global business. He was an executive board member of the BPA UK trade association from 2011 to 2014.

Nan Qu Mr. Qu Nan is Vice President, Executive Director of Goodbaby International Holdings LimitedSince December 2014, Mr. Qu has been responsible for our Blue Chip customers worldwide, working in a leadership role for the American market. Prior to this, Mr. Qu was our company’s vice president, primarily responsible for managing key overseas accounts and strategic overseas resources. Mr. Qu joined us in 1994 and he is one of the founding members of the overseas business of our group. Mr. Qu studied economics in the Economics School of Peking University from 1986 to 1989. He then went to the United States to study business administration at George Mason University from 1989 to 1992. Mr. Qu is currently a director of Goodbaby Children’s Products, Inc. (formerly known as Aria Child, Inc.); Goodbaby (Hong Kong) Limited; Goodbaby US Holdings, Inc.; Serena Merger Co., Inc.; WP Evenflo Holdings, Inc.; and many more.

Haiye Wang Mr. Wang Haiye is Vice President, Executive Director of Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. Since December 2014, Mr. Wang has been responsible for our technology services, quality control, and research and development to drive innovation across customers and brands. Mr. Wang is a veteran in the industry, with over 22 years of experience in developing and manufacturing juvenile products. He joined our group in 1992, initially as manager for the operations management department. He was responsible for establishing and improving the operations management system and then was appointed as vice president in 1999. During this time he was responsible for overseeing our group’s manufacturing operations, including production, purchasing, quality control and outsourcing. During the period of March 2011 to August 2012, Mr. Wang was our chief operating officer. With effect from 12 December 2014, Mr. Wang will be responsible for the Group’s technology services, quality control, and research and development to drive innovation across the Group’s customers and brands. Mr. Wang graduated from Xiamen University in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in management statistics.

Jan Rezab Mr. Jan Rezab serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Rezab joined the Company in July 2016 as CEO Digital Technologies of the Group. He is primarily responsible for setting up and implementing the digital part of the group BOOM strategy. Mr. Rezab will lead the Group to build up its fans eco-system connected through applications and smart products via mobile devices. Mr. Rezab, being well-known for his thought leadership on the trends, future, and societal impact of social media, was recently put on the “30 Under 30” list by Forbes magazine. Mr. Rezab founded Socialbakers, one of the world’s largest social analytics firms, in November 2008. From November 2008 to June 2016, Mr. Rezab was the Chairman and a Director of Socialbakers, where he was primarily responsible for business strategy, product innovation and the continue development and growth of Socialbakers and is also as a member of the supervisory board of Socialbakers. Mr. Rezab founded Redboss s.r.o in 2002, a company that specialized in mobile entertainment business. He was the CEO of Redboss from 2002 to 2008, where he led both business and product development. Since 2014, Mr. Rezab has been investing in a mobile social network, Gamee, and is a member of its board of directors.

Erich Fuchs Mr. Erich Matthias Fuchs is Chief Supply Chain Officer of Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. He is mainly in charge of the Group’s global strategy in production, strategic sourcing, logistic and quality. Mr. Fuchs has over 23 years’ international experience in operations and supply chain management to the Goodbaby group. Before joining Goodbaby, Mr. Fuchs was Head of Global Operations of AFG Arbonia-Forster Holding AG. From 2008 to 2012 he was European Operations and Supply Chain Director at Britax Roemer Child Safety. From 2002 to 2007 he served as Global Senior Vice President Operational Excellence for Lufthansa Service Holding AG (LSG Sky Chefs). Mr. Fuchs began his career in the automotive industry in 1991 and during his tenure held leadership positions including Head of Business Unit at FAG Kugelfischer AG and Director JIT Manufacturing Europe at Tenneco Automotive. Mr. Fuchs holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Applied Science Regensburg, Germany.

Siu Pik Ho Ms. Ho Siu Pik is Company Secretary of the Company effective November 1, 2014. Ms. Ho is a director of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited. She has over 20 years of experience in the corporate services field and has been providing professional services to certain Hong Kong listed companies. Prior to her employment with Tricor Services Limited, Ms. Ho was a senior manager of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong providing company secretarial and compliance services to their clients in Hong Kong and overseas. Ms. Ho is currently the company secretary of Sun Art Retail Group Limited (stock code: 6808), Yashili International Holdings Ltd (stock code: 1230) and Natural Beauty Bio- Technology Limited (stock code: 157) and the joint company secretary of China Molybdenum Company Limited (stock code: 3993), China Polymetallic Mining Limited (stock code: 2133), and China Rundong Auto Group Limited (stock code: 1365). Ms. Ho is a fellow member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She is also a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement from The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Kwok Yin Ho Mr. Ho Kwok Yin is Non-Executive Director of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited effective February 1, 2013. Mr. Ho was a founding partner of Sidley Austin’s Hong Kong office and remained a partner of the firm until his retirement in 2010. Prior to joining Sidley Austin in 1999, Mr. Ho practised as a partner of Allen & Overy’s Hong Kong office and before that as an associate for other major law firms in Hong Kong following his admission as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 1987, and admission as a solicitor of the High Courts of Hong Kong in 1988. Mr. Ho received a Bachelor of Social Science Degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1980. Mr. Ho was appointed as a consultant of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 1638), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, on 31 March 2013.

Iain Bruce Mr. Iain Ferguson Bruce is Independent Non-Executive Director of Goodbaby International Hldng Ltd. Mr. Bruce joined KPMG in Hong Kong in 1964 and was elected to its partnership in 1971. He was the senior partner of KPMG from 1991 until his retirement in 1996, and served as chairman for KPMG Asia Pacific from 1993 to 1997. He has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland since 1964 and is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Mr. Bruce was an independent non-executive director of China Medical Technologies, Inc,. a company listed on NASDAQ, up to 3 July 2012. He was also an independent non-executive Director of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited and retired from that company’s board on 4 September 2014.

Yun Chiang Ms. Chaing Yun has been re-designated as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited., effect from 23 May 2014 . Ms Chiang was a non-executive Director of our Company for the period from 15 November 2007 to 22 May 2014 and a director of our Company for the period from 14 July 2000 to 14 November 2007. Ms. Chiang has over 21 years of private equity investment experience in Asia. She is a founding managing partner of Pacific Alliance Equity Partners Limited and ARC Capital Partners Limited, the private equity division of Pacific Alliance Group. ARC Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of ARC Capital Holdings Limited, an AIM-listed private equity fund launched in June 2006. Prior to the founding of Pacific Alliance Equity Partners Limited and ARC Capital Partners Limited, Ms. Chiang was a vice president of AIG Global Investment. Ms. Chiang is an independent non-executive director of Sands China Ltd, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Ms. Chiang is also a managing partner of PAG Asia Capital (HK) Ltd. since June 2011. Ms. Chiang received her degree of executive master of business administration from The Kellogg Graduate School of Management of North-western University in the U.S. and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1999. Ms Chiang also received her Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in the U.S. in 1992.

Peng Jin Mr. Jin Peng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Jin started his career in 1998 as a member of Bear Stearns Asia’s New Media & Telecom group. In 2000, Mr. Jin joined 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) as an executive vice president where he was responsible for overseeing business development, product, marketing and international sales and was later appointed as a chief financial officer. From 2003 to 2007, Mr. Jin served as a partner in CEC Capital Group (formerly known as China eCapital Corporation) where he provided fund raising, merger and acquisition advisory services for growth stage companies in the PRC. In 2008, Mr. Jin co-founded Keytone Ventures, a venture fund focused on early stage technology investment opportunities with a total asset under management of US$420 million. Mr. Jin left Keytone Ventures in 2014 to start Emerge Ventures, a venture studio specializing in mostly seed and angel investments and incubating technology startups. Mr. Jin obtained a bachelor ’s degree with a dual major in Finance and Information Systems from the New York University in 1998.