Wen Ling Mr. Ling Wen has been serving as Acting Chairman of the Board, President, Vice Chairman in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since March 28, 2017. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in the Company. He is also General Manager and Director in Shenhua Group Corporation Limited. Prior to joining Shenhua Group in December 2001, he had served as Deputy General Manager in Department of International Business of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Deputy General Manager of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited and Chairman of the Board of UB China Business Management Company Limited. He is Professor of Renmin University of China, China, China University of Mining and Technology, China. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Science from Shanghai Jiaotong University, China, in 1984, received a Master's degree in System Engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology, China, in 1987, and received a Ph.D. in Management Engineering in 1991.

Kehui Zhang Ms. Zhang Kehui has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since January 22, 2007. She is also Chairman of the Board in another financial company. She has previously acted as the Head of Department of Internal-Control Auditing in the Company. She also served as Deputy Finance Manager in Shenhua Group and Assistant General Manager in Shuohuang Railway Development Company Limited. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Literature from Shanxi University in 1985, and received a Master's degree in Engineering from China University of Mining and Technology in 1994. She is a Certified Public Accountant and FCPA.

Dong Li Mr. Li Dong has been serving as Senior Vice President in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since May 24, 2011. He is also Deputy General Manager of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited, where he used to be Deputy Chief Engineer. He also used to be Chairman of the Board in an energy company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Liaoning Technical University in 1982, Master's degree from Liaoning Technical University in 1997, Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School in 2005, as well as Doctor's degree from Liaoning Technical University in 2005.

Jinli Wang Mr. Wang Jinli has been serving as Senior Vice President in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since September 27, 2013. He is also Deputy General Manager in China Shenhua Group Company Limited. He served as Chairman of the Board in two subsidiaries of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager of Shenhua Shendong Coal Company, Deputy General Manager of Shenhua Shendong Coal Company and Director of Shenhua Port Company. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Jilin University, China, in 1992, and received a Master's degree from Liaoning Technical University, China, in 2002. In 2006, he obtained a Ph.D. from Liaoning Engineering and Technology University, China. He received Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University in February 2009.

Shumin Wang Mr. Wang Shumin has been serving as Vice President in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since November 2015. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Northeast Dianli University in 1985, and a Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School in 2005.

Yongcheng Wang Mr. Wang Yongcheng has been serving as Vice President in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since November 2015. He obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from Nankai University in 2006.

Xiuzhang Wu Mr. Wu Xiuzhang has been serving as Vice President in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since November 2015. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Shandong University in 1986, a Master's degree in Applied Chemistry from China University of Petroleum in 1989, and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from China University of Petroleum in 2010.

Zifei Zhang Mr. Zhang Zifei has been serving as Vice President in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since November 2015. He is also Staff Elected Director in China Shenhua Group Company Limited. He obtained a Master's degree from Taiyuan University of Technology in 2004.

Jianguo Han Mr. Han Jianguo has been serving as Executive Director in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since January 5, 2017. He is also Deputy General Manager, Chief Information Officer and Director in Shenhua Group Corporation Limited. Previously, he served as Non-Executive Director in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Shenhua Coal Trading Company Limited. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Fuxin College of Mining and Technology (which is now part of Liaoning Technical University), China, in 1983, received a Master's degree from Tongji University, China, in 1999, obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from China Europe International Business School, China, in 2006.

Qing Huang Mr. Huang Qing has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since November 6, 2004. He used to be Deputy General Manager in a Hubei-based railway company. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from National University of Defense Technology in 1988, and received a Master's degree from Guangxi University in 1991.

Hongsheng Chen Mr. Chen Hongsheng has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since May 25, 2012. He is also Outside Director in Shenhua Group Corporation Limited, Sinotrans Shipping Limited and The State Development & Investment Corporation. He used to be Chairman of the Board of COSCO SHIPPING Co., Ltd., General Manager, Executive Director and Non-Executive Director of China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director and Executive Director in COSCO Pacific Limited, as well as General Manager and Vice President in two other companies. He graduated from Sichuan International Studies University in 1975 and from Capital University of Economics and Business in 2001.

Litai Fan Xu Ms. Fan Xu Litai has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since June 18, 2010. She is also Independent Non-Executive Director in China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, COSCO Pacific Limited and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. She obtained Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from The University of Hong Kong in 1967 and 1973, respectively.

Huazhang Gong Mr. Gong Huazhang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited since June 5, 2009. He is also Outside Director of China Oil & Foodstuffs Corporation and Dongfang Electric Corporation, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director of Nanyang Commercial Bank (China) Limited. He is also part-time professor in Tsinghua University, Nankai University, Xiamen University, Shanghai National Accounting Institute, Xiamen National Accounting Institute and China University of Petroleum, Beijing Campus, as well as Professor of Beijing National Accounting Institute. He used to serve as Director of China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd., Chief Accounting Officer of China National Petroleum Corporation, Director of PetroChina Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in a finance company.