Name Description

Yiran Xu Mr. Xu Yiran is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as an executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 30 June 2017. His term of appointment as an executive Director ended on 25 August 2017 and he has been re-appointed as an executive Director on the date of this announcement. In addition, he has been appointed as the Chairman, the chairman of the Nomination Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee and an authorised representative of the Company under the Listing Rules. He graduated from Tsinghua University in the People’s Republic of China with a Bachelor’s degree in automation in 1996. He obtained a Master’s degree in Precision Instruments and Mechanology from Tsinghua University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1999 and 2007 respectively. Mr. Xu has over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry. Mr. Xu served as Game Director at Sohu Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) from 2003 to 2005, Investment Director at Giant from 2008 to 2010. Mr. Xu served as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Perfect World Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PWRD) from 2010 to 2015 and president of game business at Qihoo 360 Technology Co., Ltd. from 2015 to 2017 respectively. He is currently an independent non-executive director of SNK Corporation.

Kin Sun Ng Mr. Ng Kin Sun, CPA, CPA (Aust.), is Chief Financial Officer of Sumpo Food Holdings Ltd. He resigned from the position of Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 9 June 2104. Mr. Ng is primarily responsible for the financial management of the Company. Mr. Ng has over 16 years experience in auditing and financial management gained from various international accounting firms and listed companies. Prior to joining the Group in March 2010, he was the financial controller of a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Ng graduated from University of Western Sydney – Nepean of Australia with a bachelor degree in Commerce in 1994. Mr. Ng has been member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant and CPA Australia since April 1998 and August 1997 respectively.

Daniel Kelly Mr. Daniel Moran Kelly is Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Kelly is a versatile executive and twenty-year veteran of the consumer media and entertainment industries. He was Chief Business Officer of Gameforge, one of the world’s first and most successful freeto- play publishers. Prior to this, Mr. Kelly was CEO of Bleacher Report, a top sports website which was successfully sold to Turner Broadcasting in 2012. As Senior Vice President for games publisher THQ Inc., Mr. Kelly was responsible for building the company’s portfolio of original IPs and expanding the internal studio network. A few of the key franchises published by THQ as a result of Mr. Kelly’s leadership included company of Heroes, Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War, Supreme Commander, and Titan Quest. Studios acquired included Relic Entertainment, Juice Games, Kaos Studios, Vigil Games, and Paradigm Entertainment. As an executive with The Walt Disney Company, he held several management positions in the Consumer Products division. While head of business development and licensing for Disney Interactive, Mr. Kelly was responsible for negotiating the ground-breaking relationship with Square-Enix for the hugely successful Kingdom Hearts. He also served as President of Marketing and Distribution for the award winning television production company Cartoon Pizza, a spin-off from The Walt Disney Company.

Xi Chen Mr. Chen Xi is Assistant Vice President - Fujian Sumpo Group, General Manager - Xiamen Sumpo Trading of Sumpo Food Holdings Ltd. He is assistant vice president of Fujian Sumpo Group and general manager of Xiamen Sumpo Trading, responsible for sale and business development of the Group. Mr. Chen joined the Group in December 2009. He has over 14 years of experience in operational management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen was the general manager of Xiamen Meiweijia Catering Management Company Limited, he also hold several positions in Sumpo Group before. Mr. Chen graduated from Fuzhou University major in business management.

Siu Tak Chan Mr. Chan Siu Tak is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the Company. He has been the financial controller of the Company since July 2017. Mr. Chan is an associate of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy. Mr. Chan has over 17 years of experience in accounting and financial management, audit, corporate governance and company secretarial matters. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chan worked for another listed company in Hong Kong and an international accounting firm.

Bo Cao Mr. Cao Bo is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from The University of Bath with a Bachelor’s degree in Science in Mathematical Sciences with first-class honours in June 2008 and obtained a Master’s degree of Science in Mathematical and Computational Finance from The University of Oxford in October 2009. He served as the trust manager of the trust business division of China Credit Trust Co., Ltd. from August 2009 to January 2017. He has been serving as the managing director of the Trust Investment Department of Zhongrong International Trust Co., Ltd since January 2017.

Zhenghao Gu Mr. Gu Zhenghao is an Executive Director of the Company. He was graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in July 1992. Mr. Gu has over 20 years of experience in the banking and investment industry. Mr. Gu worked in China Construction Bank Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Branch from July 1992 to July 2013, and also worked in Shenzhen Zhanfei Investment Limited from August 2013 to March 2016. Mr. Gu serves as the Risk Management Controller at Shenzhen Tise Capital Management Limited since April 2016. Mr. Gu did not hold any directorship in other public listed company in the past three years.

Jianqun Lin Mr. Lin Jianqun is Vice Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of the Board of Directors of Sumpo Food Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lin graduated from Xiamen University with a bachelor degree in accountancy and is also a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in the PRC. He has over 20 year's of experience in finance and accounting. Mr. Lin joined the Group in 2005 and is responsible for all finance and accounting matters of the Group’s Mainland China subsidiaries.

Xiangyang Zhang Mr. Zhang Xiangyang is Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of Fujian Sumpo, subsidiary of Sumpo Food Holdings Ltd., the subsidiary of Sumpo Food Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhang is responsible for the Group’s operation and business development. Mr. Zhang has over 14 year's of managerial experiences. He jointed the Group in November 2009. Prior to joining the Group, he was the deputy general manager of Xiamen Sumpo Electronic Technology Group Limited from 2008 to 2009. Before that, he held various positions in Xiamenn Sumpo Group Limited. Mr. Zhang graduated from Wuhan University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical automation.

Chi Ming Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Ming Brian, is Non-Executive Director of the Company. HHe holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from Babson College in Massachusetts, USA. Mr. Cheng was a research analyst in the Infrastructure and Conglomerates sector for CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets. He is currently an executive director of NWS Holdings Limited (stock code: 659), the chairman and a non-executive director of Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 923) and a non-executive director of each of Haitong International Securities Group Limited (stock code: 665), Wai Kee Holdings Limited (stock code: 610) and Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd. (stock code: 694), all of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. He is also a director of SUEZ NWS Limited and a number of companies in Mainland China. Mr. Cheng was a non-executive director of Newton Resources Ltd (stock code: 1231; a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange) (resigned on 23 January 2017) and a non-executive director of Tharisa plc, whose shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange plc. (retired on 1 February 2017).

Zhigang Li Mr. Li Zhigang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Capital University of Economics and Business with a Diploma in Foreign Accounting in 1996. Mr. Li served as the branch deputy governor of the management department of Beijing and the deputy general manager of the northern regional risk management center of the energy finance division of China Minsheng Bank from July 2004 to June 2015. He is currently the administration director of Zhongrong International Trust Co., Ltd. and a director of Zhongnan Red Culture Group Co., Ltd.

Eric Todd Mr. Eric Todd is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He possesses extensive professional experience in the auditing, financial management, investment and media industry. Mr. Todd holds a bachelor degree in Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from the School of Management of Boston University in Massachusetts, USA. Mr. Todd has qualified as an U.S. Certified Public Accountant in 1989 and was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants from 1989-2010. Mr. Todd worked for the international accounting firm KPMG and the Standard Chartered Group between the periods 1985 to 1995. He was the finance director for several manufacturing and media production and distribution companies from 1999 to 2008. Mr. Todd has been working as a business consultant since 2009 specializing in the finance, investment and media sectors.

Chi Yuen Chan Mr. Chan Chi Yuen, CPA is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor degree with honours in Business Administration and a Master of Science degree with distinction in Corporate Governance and Directorship. He is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom, and an associate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Chan Chi Yuen is a practising certified public accountant and has extensive experience in financial management, corporate development, corporate finance and corporate governance. Mr. Chan Chi Yuen is currently an executive director and the chief executive officer of Noble Century Investment Holdings Limited (Stock code: 2322), an executive director of Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited (Stock code: 707) and e-Kong Group Limited (Stock code: 524), an independent non-executive director of Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (Stock code: 351), REX Global Entertainment Holdings Limited (formerly known as China Gamma Group Limited) (Stock code: 164), Jun Yang Solar Power Investments Limited (Stock code: 397), Media Asia Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 8075), New Times Energy Corporation Limited (Stock code: 166) and U-RIGHT International Holdings Limited (Stock code: 627).

Chung Ming Hu Mr. Hu Chung Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sumpo Food Holdings Ltd. since 17 December 2010. Mr. Hu has been a certified practising accountant of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants since 10 March 2000 and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 2010. Mr. Hu worked in Ernst & Young Certified Public Accountants as an accountant from January 1997 to September 1999, and as a senior accountant from October 1999 to March 2000. Mr. Hu has been the chief financial officer of certain other companies, namely Lankom Electronics Limited from 2000 to 2003, China Flexible Packaging Holdings Limited from 2003 to 2007, Yunnan Junfa Real Estate Company Limited from 2007 to 2008 and Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1938) since 2009 respectively. Mr. Hu graduated from the University of Queensland with a bachelor’s degree in commerce in December 1996.