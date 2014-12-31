Name Description

Keming Zhou Mr. Zhou Keming is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. He is also the chairman of the Board of the Company and the chief executive officer of the Group. Mr. Zhou is one of the founders of the Group and is responsible for the Group’s overall business strategy. He has extensive experience in the steel industry. Mr. Zhou was qualified as a senior economist in 2007 by the Appraisal Committee for Senior Economic Technical Qualification of Jiangsu.

Man Fai Leung Mr. Leung Man Fai is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Leung has extensive experience in accounting and finance. Before joining the Group, Mr. Leung served as a financial controller and company secretary of a private company during 2003 to 2006. From 1996 to 2003, he served various roles including financial controller, company secretary and finance manager in several listed companies within the ITC Corporation (stock code: 372), the shares of which are listed on main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He also worked as a senior accountant during 1992 to 1996 in Hopewell Holdings Limited (stock code: 54), the shares of which are listed on main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Leung received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Tsutomu Fukui Dr. Fukui Tsutomu is Executive Director of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. Dr. Fukui is currently a director and the general manager of Jiangsu Daming Metal Products Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Dr. Fukui was the managing director of Nippon Yakin Shanghai Co., Ltd. He has extensive experience in the steel industry. Dr. Fukui graduated from Nanjing University with a bachelor degree in Catalytic Chemistry in 1982 and obtained a Doctoral degree in Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in 1991, majoring in Materials Science and Engineering.

Zhonghai Tang Mr. Tang Zhonghai is Executive Director of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Tang joined the Group in 2003 and is responsible for the management of stainless steel processing and manufacturing technology as well as the operation of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tang was the deputy factory director of Jiangmen City Rixin Stainless Steel Material Factory Co., Ltd. from 1993 to 2001. He has extensive experience in the steel industry. Mr. Tang graduated from Rocket and Missile Discipline of Eastern China Engineering Institute (currently known as Nanjing University of Science and Technology) in 1982. He was qualified as a mechanical engineer in 1988 by National Machinery Industry Committee and a senior economist in 2007 by the Appraisal Committee for Senior Economic Technical Qualification of Jiangsu.

Jian Wang Mr. Wang Jian is an Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a general manager of (Daming Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.*), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Wang graduated from Tianjin University in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in Welding in the School of Mechanical Engineering. He was certified as a senior engineer by (Jiangsu Wuxi Mechanical Engineering Senior Professional and Technical Qualification Evaluation Committee*) in 2004.Mr. Wang has extensive experience in the steel industry. Mr. Wang was a deputy director of (Wuxi Huaguang Boiler Co., Ltd.*) from 1985 to 1995 and an engineer of a Japanese metals processing company from 1995 to 1999. He was a general manager of (Yi Xing Hokkai Head Plate Co*) from 1999 to 2009 and a general manager of (Changzhou Kuangda Weide Machinery Co., Ltd.*) from 2009 to 2014.

Xia Xu Ms. Xu Xia has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 24 March 2016. She is currently a director of Allybest Investments Limited, a whollyowned subsidiary of the Company, director of each of (Jiangsu Daming Metal Products Company Limited*), (Wuhan Fortune Express Metal Products Company Limited.*), (Daming Heavy Industry Company Limited.*), Fortune Express Industrial Limited and Daming Metals (Hong Kong) Company Limited, all are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. She is also a director of (Hangzhou Wanzhou Metal Products Company Limited*), a company owned as to 95% by the Company and a director of Tianjin Taigang, a company owned as to 91% by the Company. Ms. Xu was an executive director of the Company from February 2007 to December 2015. She was one of the founders and assisted and advised on business operation and administration of the Group. Ms. Xu has extensive sales and business development experience in the steel industry. Ms. Xu graduated from China Textile University (currently known as Donghua University) in 1995 with a diploma in Trading Operation. She also completed Advanced Studies for Senior Executives at College of Continuing Education of Fudan University in 2005 on a part-time basis.

Feng Zhang Mr. Zhang Feng is Executive Director of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhang is currently the marketing director of the Group, the president of Hangzhou Wanzhou Metal Products Co., Ltd., a company owned as to 95% by the Compnay and the general manager of Jiangsu Daming Allybest Trading Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Zhang is a cousin of Mr. Zhou Keming, the chairman and a director and a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Xiaoping Zou Mr. Zou Xiaoping is Executive Director of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zou joined the Group in 2002 and is responsible for the Group’s overall management, administration and operation. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zou worked at Local Tax Bureau, Qianzhou Town, Xishan District from 1986 to 2002 on taxation matters and was granted a certificate for having undergone the in-service taxation training offered to the civil servants in 2000, when serving as the assistant to the head of the Bureau. Mr. Zou has extensive experience in taxation and corporate management. He graduated from Correspondence Institute of the Party School of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 2004 and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from Asia International Open University (Macau) (currently known as City University of Macau) in 2005.

In Soo Kang Mr. Kang In Soo serves as General Manager of Tianjin Taigang Daming Metal Product Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. He was Executive Director of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. He was the vice president of the sales department of Zhangjiagang Pohang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd., one of the Group’s key suppliers and an independent third party, from April 2008 to August 2010 and the manager of its sales department from April 2002 to March 2008. Mr. Kang worked in various departments of POSCO from January 1984 to March 2002. Mr. Kang has extensive experience in the stainless steel industry. He graduated from Han Yang University of Korea majoring in Science of Public Administration in February 1981.

Changhong Jiang Mr. Jiang Changhong is Non-Executive Director of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. He was the manager of the sales department of Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. (“STSS”), one of the Group’s key suppliers. He is currently the minister of planning and development department and the minister of new materials business management department of Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd. (a holding company of STSS). He has extensive experience in the steel industry. Mr. Jiang graduated from Beijing Steel and Iron Institute (currently known as University of Science and Technology Beijing) with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science in 1986. He further obtained a Master of Engineering degree in Computer Application in 1992. Mr. Jiang was accredited by department of Human Resources, Shanxi Province in 1997 as a senior engineer.

Dong Shen Mr. Shen Dong is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the deputy general manager of (Baosteel Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.*) (“Baosteel Stainless Steel”) and the general manager of Baosteel Stainless Steel’s sales department. Baosteel Stainless Steel, one of the Group’s suppliers, is a strategic business partner of the Company and was interested in approximately 9.09% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. Mr. Shen has extensive experience in the stainless steel industry. He graduated from Shanghai Open University (formerly known as Shanghai Television University), majoring in marketing, in March 2000.

Xuedong Chen Mr. Chen Xuedong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. He is currently the head of research department and the head of research institute of Hefei General Machinery Research Institute and has been serving as the party secretary of the same institute since 2009. Mr. Chen has attained the qualification of professor level senior engineer in 1999 and was qualified as a researcher in 2002. Since 2003, Mr. Chen has served as head of National Safety Engineering Technology Research Centre for Pressure Vessels and Pipelines. Mr. Chen graduated from Zhejiang University with a Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering in 1986. He then obtained a Master degree and Doctoral degree in Chemical Engineering at Zhejiang University in 1995 and 2004, respectively. Mr. Chen has extensive experience in engineering.

Wa Pang Cheuk Mr. Cheuk Wa Pang, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheuk has been the chief financial officer, the qualified accountants and the company secretary of Lee Kee Holdings Limited (stock code: 637), the shares of which are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Cheuk has extensive experience in accounting and auditing. Mr. Cheuk holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the University of Hong Kong, a Master degree in Applied Finance and a Master degree in Business Administration from Macquarie University in Australia. Mr. Cheuk is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

Min Hua Prof. Hua Min is Independent Non-Executive Director of Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. He is a professor and doctoral candidates adviser and has taught and conducted research in world economics, China economics and finance at Fudan University since 1990. Currently he is the chairman of the Institute of World Economy of Fudan University and chief of the Academic Committee of School of Economics of Fudan University. He has extensive experience in economics. Professor Hua graduated from Fudan University with a Bachelor degree in Political Economics in 1982 and obtained a Doctoral degree in Economics from Fudan University in 1993. Since 2004, Professor Hua has also been an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment Limited (stock code: 770), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Fuxing Liu Mr. Liu Fuxing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been the vice president of (Stainless Steel Council of the China Special Steel Enterprises Association*) since 2015. Mr. Liu obtained a master’s degree in applied mathematics from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 2003 and received a senior professional manager qualification certificate from (China Association of Construction Enterprise Management*) in 2005. Mr. Liu has extensive experience in the steel industry. From December 1995 to February 2002, he was the deputy general manager of (Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.*) and from March 2002 to February 2015, he was a director of (Taigang (Group) Limited*). During May 2008 to April 2013, Mr. Liu was also the general manager of (Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.*), a company whose shares are listed on The Shenzhen Stock Exchange.