Name Description

Dongchen Cai Mr. Cai Dongchen is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Cai is also the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Cai holds a MBA degree from Nankai University and has extensive technical and management experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Cai is a deputy of the 12th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). Mr. Cai is also a director of True Ally Holdings Limited, Massive Giant Group Limited, Massive Top Limited, March Rise Limited, and the general partner of Beijing Zhongyihe Hezhong Investment Management Centre (Limited Partnership), all of which are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”).

Weidong Pan Mr. Weidong Pan is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Pan is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Pan holds an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University and has extensive experience in finance and accounting. Mr. Pan is also a director of Massive Giant Group Limited, Massive Top Limited and March Rise Limited, all of which are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Kin Man Chak Mr. Chak Kin Man is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chak is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Chak is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Chak holds a bachelor of social sciences degree from The University of Hong Kong and has extensive experience in finance, accounting and investor relation.

Hua Lu Mr. Lu Hua is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lu is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in science (chemistry) from Hebei Normal University, a master’s degree in engineering (pharmaceutical manufacturing) from Beijing University of Chemical Technology, an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University and a doctorate in engineering (pharmaceutical manufacturing) from Tianjin University. Mr. Lu has extensive experience in pharmaceutical engineering, production management and technical research.

Jianmin Lu Mr. Lu Jianmin is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lu is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Lu has extensive technical and management experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Huaiyu Wang Mr. Wang Huaiyu is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and biochemistry from Hebei University and has extensive technical and management experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Jinxu Wang Mr. Wang Jinxu is Executive Director of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd,. Mr. Wang is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Hebei University, a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Hebei University of Technology and a doctorate in chemical engineering from Tianjin University, and has extensive experience in product research and development in the pharmaceutical industry.

Zhenguo Wang Mr. Wang Zhenguo is Executive Director of the Company, Mr. Wang is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Nankai University and has extensive technical and management experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Ka Sze Lee Mr. Lee Ka Sze is Company Secretary, Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a non-executive director in 1996, re-designated as an independent nonexecutive director in 1998 and further re-designated as a non-executive director in 2004. Mr. Lee is also a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee and the Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lee holds a bachelor of laws degree from The University of Hong Kong. Mr. Lee is a practising solicitor and a partner of Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo. Mr. Lee is currently a member of the SFC (HKEC Listing) Committee. Mr. Lee is also a non-executive director of Hopewell Holdings Limited, Yugang International Limited, Safety Godown Company Limited and Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited and an independent non-executive director of KWG Property Holding Limited, Esprit Holdings Limited and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.. All of the above companies are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Siu Keung Chan Mr. Chan Siu Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chan is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Chan is a qualified accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Chan holds a master of business administration degree from York University, Ontario, Canada and has extensive experience in finance and investment.

Chuan Chen Mr. Chen Chuan serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen holds a bachelor’s degree in Medicine from Norman Bethune University of Medical Science and a Master’s degree in Science from Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University. Mr. Chen is also a director of Beijing Dong Fang Ming Kang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (quoted on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations System) and an independent director of Jiangsu Wuzhong Industrial Co., Ltd. (listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange).

Yuk Lam Lo Prof. Lo Yuk Lam is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2014. Mr. Lo was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in 2014. Mr. Lo is currently the President of Saitai Biotechnology Research Institute, Vice-Chairman of Santai Eco Fishery Limited, Chairman of Lo & Associates Limited, Senior Director of Questmark Asia Limited and Senior Advisor of Questmark Capital Management Sdn. Bhd.. Mr. Lo is also involved in public services, currently serving as Chairman of the Advisory Council on Food and Environmental Hygiene of the Food and Health Bureau of the HKSAR, a member of the Advisory Committee of the Vocational Training Council, a general committee member of The Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong (“CMA”), Chairman of the Innovation and Technology Committee of the CMA and a consultant of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Mr. Lo is also an Adjunct Professor of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Fellow of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and an Honorary Professor of several universities in China. Mr. Lo holds a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Waterloo and an honorary doctorate of philosophy science from York University in the U.S.. Mr. Lo is also an independent director of Sinovac Biotech Limited (listed on NASDAQ) and an independent nonexecutive director of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).

Bo Wang Mr. Wang Bo is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Mr. Wang is currently the CEO of Beijing CHNMED Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd and managing director of Beijing CHNMED Pharmaceutical Consulting Co., Ltd.. Mr. Wang graduated from Beijing Institute of Iron and Steel and has extensive experience in pharmaceutical policy research and consulting. Mr. Wang is currently the vicechairman of Chinese Pharmaceutical Enterprises Association and China National Association of Pharmaceutical and Medical Equipment Technical Market. Medical Equipment Technical Market. Mr. Wang is also an independent director of Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange), Guangxi Linzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange) and Henan Taloph Pharmaceutical Stock Co., Ltd. (listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange). Mr. Wang was also appointed as independent director of Jiuzhitang Co., Ltd. (listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange) on 12 May 2016. Mr. Wang retired as an independent director of Jiangxu Wuzhong Industrial Co., Ltd. (listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange) on 5 April 2016.