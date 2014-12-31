Name Description

Wei Pao Zen Mr. Zen Wei Pao, William is an Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Road King Infrastructure Ltd. He is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is also the Chairman of Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HK stock code: 610), the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. William Zen holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Business Administration degree. He is a member of both The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and The Institute of Quarrying, the United Kingdom. He has extensive experience in civil engineering, construction material, infrastructure and property development in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the PRC.

Wei Peu Zen Mr. Zen Wei Peu, Derek is an Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Road King Infrastructure Ltd. He is also the Vice Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HK stock code: 610) and the Chairman of Build King Holdings Limited (HK stock code: 240). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree. He is a Chartered Engineer, a member of the Institution of Civil Engineers, the United Kingdom and a fellow of The Institute of Quarrying, the United Kingdom. Mr. Derek Zen has over 40 years of experience in civil engineering industry.

Yuk Bing Ko Mr. Ko Yuk Bing serves as Deputy Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Road King Infrastructure Ltd. He holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering. He is a Chartered Engineer and a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, the United Kingdom, The Institution of Structural Engineers, the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. Mr. Ko has extensive experience in infrastructure development in Hong Kong and the PRC, and has over 25 years of experience in business development and operation in the PRC.

Shiu Leung Fong Mr. Fong Shiu Leung (Keter) serves as Finance Director, Company Secretary and Executive Director of Road King Infrastructure Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accountancy. He is a Certified Practising Accountant in Australia and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 30 years of experience in auditing, accounting and business advisory profession. Prior to joining the Company, he was an audit principal of an international accounting firm.

Kam Hung Chan Mr. Chan Kam Hung serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He was Executive Director of Road King Infrastructure Ltd. Mr. Chan has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company since July 2002. He was an Independent Non-executive Director of China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Limited (HK stock code: 773) from 22 May 2009 up to his resignation on 7 August 2013. He holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from the University of Sydney. He is a Chartered Accountant of Australia and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan has over 30 years of auditing, accounting and corporate management experience. Prior to joining the Company, he held senior corporate management positions in several multi-national companies and listed companies in Hong Kong.

Jian Jun Li Mr. Li Jian Jun serves as General Manager - Toll Road Division of Road King Infrastructure Ltd since 2010. Mr. Li, joined the Group in 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Financial Accountancy degree and a Master of Business Administration degree. Mr. Li is a Registered Accountant in the PRC and has 14 years of experience in toll road operations in the PRC. Prior to joining the Group, he has seven years of experience in financial and accounting management both in the PRC and overseas.

Tak Fai Lee Mr. Lee Tak Fai (Kennedy) serves as Group Financial Controller of Road King Infrastructure Ltd. Mr. Lee joined the Group in 2007. He holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree and a Master of Science degree in Finance. He is a fellow of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 23 years of experience in accounting, assurance and business advisory services. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lee worked for a number of international accounting firms and was previously the financial controller and the assistant general manager of the corporate finance department of several companies listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Wing Suet Chuk Ms. Chuk Wing Suet (Josephine) serves as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Road King Infrastructure Ltd since 2006. In addition, Ms. Chuk is responsible for property development projects in Shanghai and Changzhou. She holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree and a Master of Business Administration degree. Ms. Chuk has over 21 years of experience in business investment, operation, development and promotion in Hong Kong and the PRC.

Lu Diao Ms. Diao Lu (Amy) serves as Deputy Director-in-charge of the property development projects in Beijing and Shandong of Road King Infrastructure Ltd since 2010. She is also the Associate Director of the Group overseeing the human resources and corporate communication functions. She holds a Bachelor of International Finance degree and an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree. Ms. Diao has substantial years of experience in managerial positions in property development companies as well as Fortune 500 multi-national companies, in particular, in the area of human resources and corporate communication and public affairs.

Ting Fung Ho Mr. Ho (Albert) Ting Fung serves as Associate Director - Property Division of Road King Infrastructure Ltd. Mr. Ho joined the Group in 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree and a Bachelor of Arts in Architectural Studies degree. He is an Authorised Person (List of Architect), a Registered Architect in Hong Kong and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects. He has over 35 years of experience in the property development industry including experience in managerial positions. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ho worked in a renowned international architectural firm for 14 years and in well-known property development companies for 17 years.

Ting Nai Luk Mr. Luk Ting Nai, serves as Associate Director of the Property Division of Road King Infrastructure Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Politics. Mr. Luk has over 15 years of management experience in the toll road and property development industries in the PRC. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Luk worked in well-known financial institutions and a property development company.

Fun Hung Ng Mr. Ng Fun Hung serves as Financial Controller - Property Division of Road King Infrastructure Ltd since 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Master of Applied Finance degree. He is a fellow of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a Chartered Financial Analyst of the United States, a Certified Information System Auditor of the United States and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of the United Kingdom. Mr. Ng has over 18 years of experience in accounting, assurance and financial management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ng worked for an international accounting firm and was previously the financial controller of a listed company in Hong Kong.

Qi Tan Mr. Tan Qi serves as Associate Director- Property Division overseeing the Engineering and Costing Department of Road King Infrastructure Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Tan was the General Manager of the property projects in Beijing and Zhengzhou. He holds a Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering and a Master degree of Management, and is a senior engineer at the professor level in the PRC and a member of The Chartered Institute of Building of the United Kingdom. Mr. Tan has 10 years of experience in property development and management in the PRC and 15 years of experience in overseas general contracting and property development, and has involved in the development of about 20 complexes comprising residential and commercial office properties in the PRC.

Kam Fat Yu Mr. Yu Kam Fat (James) serves as Chief Operating Officer - Toll Road Division of Road King Infrastructure Ltd since 2007. He holds a Bachelor and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He is a Chartered Engineer, the United Kingdom, a member of The Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario, Canada, The Institution of Civil Engineers, the United Kingdom, The Institution of Structural Engineers, the United Kingdom, The Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation, the United Kingdom and a fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. Mr. Yu is also a Registered Structural Engineer, Hong Kong and a Registered Professional Engineer, Hong Kong. He has over 35 years of experience in civil engineering and project management.

Chung Hei Zen Mr. Zen Chung Hei (Hayley) serves as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Road King Infrastructure Ltd since 2011. Mr. Zen is responsible for the property development projects in Guangzhou, Shijiazhuang, Zhengzhou and Luoyang. Prior to that, Mr. Zen was the Chief Financial Officer of the Property Division. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting, a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration degree. He is a member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants. Mr. Zen has 19 years of experience in finance, accounting, business investment and development in the United States, Hong Kong and the PRC.

Nan Zhang Mr. Zhang Nan serves as Director-In-Charge - Property Development Projects, Suzhou and Wuxi of Road King Infrastructure Ltd since 2011. He was the General Manager of the property projects in Zhengzhou and Luoyang of the Sunco Property group overseeing their operations. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Management degree and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree, and is a Registered Costing Engineer in the PRC. Mr. Zhang has over 19 years of experience in property development and management in the PRC involving more than 20 property projects in the PRC including residential and commercial office buildings.

Min Zhao Mr. Zhao Min serves as Deputy Director- Property Development Projects in Tianjin for Road King Infrastructure Ltd since 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Zhao was in-charge of the Engineering and Costing Department. He holds a Bachelor degree in Industrial and Civil Engineering and is a Registered Engineer in the PRC. He has 23 years of engineering and project management experience in the PRC and Singapore. He worked for several renowned property developers before joining the Group.

Fang Dong Mr. Dong Fang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Dong graduated from Hunan University and holds a Master degree and a senior engineer qualification. Mr. Dong is the vice president of Shenzhen Investment Limited (HK stock code: 604). He is also the vice president of Shum Yip Group Limited* and Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited (the holding companies of Shenzhen Investment Limited). Mr. Dong is a director of Shahe Industrial Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen stock code: SZ000014). He served as a general manager of the real estate department and investment department in Shenzhen Investment Limited, and a deputy general manager of Huizhou Canton River Expressway Co., Ltd*. He also worked in the Transport Commission of Shenzhen Municipality. Mr. Dong has extensive experience in corporate management, property investment and operation management.

Yong Mou Mr. Mou Yong has been appointed as Non-executive Director of Company with effect from 11 December 2015. Mr. Mou graduated from Shaanxi University of Technology with major in Chinese Language and Literature and holds an advanced Master of Business Administration degree from Peking University. Mr. Mou is an executive director of Shenzhen Investment Limited (HK stock code: 604). He is also a director of Shum Yip Group Limited* and Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited (the holding companies of Shenzhen Investment Limited). Mr. Mou is a lawyer of The People’s Republic of China and an arbitrator of The Shenzhen Arbitration Commission. He held the positions of the head of Enterprise Leadership Personnel Management and the chief of General Office at The Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Mr. Mou has extensive experience in corporate governance and administrative management.

Ming Kuen Chow Dr. Chow (Joseph) Ming Kuen, OBE, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Road King Infrastructure Ltd since April 15, 2008. He is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is the Chairman of Joseph Chow & Partners Limited, a firm of independent civil and structural consulting engineers. He is also an Independent Nonexecutive Director of Chevalier International Holdings Limited (HK stock code: 25), Harbour Centre Development Limited (HK stock code: 51), Build King Holdings Limited (HK stock code: 240) and Hsin Chong Construction Group Ltd. (HK stock code: 404). Dr. Chow is a civil and structural engineer by profession. He is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, the Institution of Civil Engineers and The Institution of Structural Engineers. Dr. Chow is the Chairman of the Hong Kong Construction Workers Registration Authority and an Hon. Senior Superintendent of the Hong Kong Auxiliary Police Force. Dr. Chow previously served as the President of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, the Chairman of Hong Kong Engineers’ Registration Board, Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital Governing Committee as well as a member of the Hong Kong Housing Authority and Hospital Authority.

Sai Yung Lau Mr. Lau Sai Yung, CPA, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Road King Infrastructure Ltd since August 2004. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is the sole-proprietor of Lau SY & Co., Certified Public Accountants, the Executive Chairman of Union Alpha CPA Limited, the Managing Director of Union Alpha CAAP Certified Public Accountants Limited, a Non-executive Director of Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Textile Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen stock code: SZ000813), an Honorary Fellow of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and an Affiliated Fellow of Wu Yee Sun College, CUHK. He also holds honorary positions in various schools, charitable and non-profit-making organisations. He holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising), a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of the United Kingdom, Certified Tax Adviser, and a member of The Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors, Hong Kong. Mr. Lau has over 40 years of experience in the profession of accounting.

Chee On Tse Mr. Tse Chee On (Raymond0 serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Road King Infrastructure Ltd since October 26, 2012. From 1989 to 1997, he was the Managing Director of Wheelock and Company Limited (HK stock code: 0020), the Chairman and Managing Director of Wheelock Properties Limited, a Director of New Asia Realty & Trust Company, Limited and Realty Development Corporation Limited. Mr. Tse holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from the University of Montreal. He has over 30 years of experience in property development and investment, architectural planning and design consulting, property business consulting, international brand licensing and commercial property business in Hong Kong and the PRC.

Wai Ho Wong Mr. Wong Wai-Ho serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Road King Infrastructure Limited., with effect from 23 May 2014. He is a director of the Executive Committee of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and a consultant of Jumbo Land Resources Limited. Moreover, Mr. Wong was appointed by Jardine Fleming responsible for the management of the World’s first ever direct investment focusing on finding investment opportunities in the Greater China region and was appointed by Kleinwort Benson and Advent International Corporation as a director and a managing director respectively. Prior to that, he worked for the Hong Kong Trade Development Council responsible for the promotion of Hong Kong’s external trade for 13 years. Mr. Wong has been involved in the public services; he was a member of the Board of Trustees of Chung Chi College, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a member of The Chinese History and Culture Educational Foundation for Youth. In the Expo 2010 Shanghai, Mr. Wong was appointed as the deputy pavilion director of the World Trade Centers Association Pavilion. Mr. Wong holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration (major in accounting) from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Master in Law degree from the People’s University of China (also known as Renmin University of China). He has extensive experience in trade promotion, fund investment and investment consultancy.