Name Description

Zhiming Li Mr. Li Zhiming is Executive Chairman of the Board, President, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. Mr. Li joined the Company in May 2010 as the vice President, and has served as the President and executive Director since November 2013 and January 2014, respectively. Mr. Li was the chief legal advisor of the Company from October 2012 to January 2014, and the secretary of disciplinary committee and chairman of labor union of the Company from November 2012 to October 2013. He has been the deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Company since November 2012. He has more than 34 years of working experience, over 30 years of which is management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. Li graduated from the Xinjiang Commerce College with associate degree and a major in finance and accounting in July 1981, and graduated from the economic management discipline of the Urumqi Branch of Xi’an Military Academy with associate degree in July 1997. Mr. Li was qualified as a senior economist. Mr. Li was the deputy director of finance department of Xinjiang New & Special Ethnic Drug Store, deputy general manager and chief accountant of Xinjiang Pharmaceutical Industry and Trade Company, deputy general manager and chief accountant of Xinjiang New & Special Ethnic Drug Corporation, and deputy director of the office of the preparatory and leading group of Xinjiang Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau steering the construction of the group entity from July 1985 to July 1996. Mr. Li was general manager, chairman of the board of directors, secretary of the Party Committee of Xinjiang New & Special Ethnic Drug Corporation, and the director, general manager, vice chairman, chairman, and secretary of the Party Committee of Xinjiang Pharmaceutical Group Company (currently known as Sinopharm Group Xinjiang Medicines Co., Ltd.) from July 1996 to February 2016. Mr. Li is currently chairman of Sinopharm Group Xinjiang Medicines Co., Ltd.,

Qiyu Chen Mr. Chen Qiyu serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd., with effect from 22 September 2014. He joined the Company on 16 January 2003, and had served as the chief Supervisor until 31 May 2010. He has served as a non-executive Director since 31 May 2010 and has been the vice Chairman since November 2013. He has over 22 years of working experience. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in genetics from Fudan University in July 1993 and a master’s degree of business administration from China Europe International Business School in September 2005. Mr. Chen was previously the chief financial officer, the board secretary, general manager, president and vice chairman of the board of directors of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. from July 1998 to May 2010, and has been its director and chairman since May 2005 and June 2010, respectively. He has served as the vice president of each of Fosun International Limited and Shanghai Fosun High Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. since August 2010 and January 2011, respectively. Mr. Chen has been the executive director of Fosun International Limited and the director of Shanghai Fosun High Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. since 10 July 2015. Mr. Chen has been a director of Tianjin Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Beijing Sanyuan Food Co., Ltd. and Maxigen Biotech Inc. since February 2009, May 2010, September 2015 and December 2015, respectively. Mr. Chen served as the supervisor, director as well as the director and general manager of Sinopharm Industrial Investment Co., Ltd from July 2008 to March 2014 successively, and has served as the vice chairman of the same since March 2014 till now.

Xiuchang Jiang Mr. Jiang Xiuchang serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in May 2010 as the chief financial officer, and has been the vice president of the Company since July 2013. He has over 29 years of working experience, over 18 years of which is management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. Jiang obtained a bachelor’s degree in financial accounting from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in July 1986, and graduated from the class for advanced studies of postgraduate courses in corporate management from the School of International Business Management of University of International Business and Economics in January 2005. Mr. Jiang was qualified as a senior economist and senior accountant. Mr. Jiang served at China National Pharmaceutical (Group) Corporation from July 1986 to March 2002, and was the deputy head of the department of information, reform office, finance department and deputy manager of the department of pharmacy. He was deputy head, head and chief financial officer of the finance department of China National Medicines Co., Ltd. from March 2002 to May 2010. Mr. Jiang is currently the chairman of Sinopharm Holding Jiangxi Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Shanxi Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Inner Mongolia Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Tianjin Co., Ltd. and Sinopharm Group Shanxi Co., Ltd., and the director of China National Medicines Co., Ltd., China National Accord Medicines Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Group Finance Co., Ltd., and the director and general manager of Sinopharm Holding Hong Kong Co., Ltd..

Zhongxi Cai Mr. Cai Zhongxi serves as Vice President of Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., since May 2010. He has over 32 years of working experience, over 24 years of which is management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. Cai graduated from the military medical discipline of the Second Military Medical University in July 1989 and received a bachelor degree. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the School of Management of Maastricht University of the Netherlands in August 2000, a doctorate degree in business administration from the Southwestern Polytechnic University of the United States in September 2002, and a master’s degree in business administration from the China Europe International Business School in October 2014. Mr. Cai is a deputy chief pharmacist. Mr. Cai was a doctor of 302 Military Hospital of China, the manager for eastern China at the distribution and trading department of Shenzhen Southern Pharmaceuticals (999), the operating director of Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Plant, and the marketing manager of APC Hong Kong from August 1989 to July 1995. He was also the marketing officer of the new and special drug department, assistant to manager of the new and special drug department, deputy manager of the new and special drug department and the marketing department, assistant to the general manager, manager of the new and special drug department and pharmaceuticals department, deputy general manager, managing deputy general manager and general manager at China National Pharmaceutical Group Shanghai Co., Ltd. from August 1995 to January 2005. He also served as general manager of the sales and marketing department (hospital) at the Company from February 2005 to December 2005, the chairman of Shanghai Yijia Medical Device Co., Ltd., and the chairman and general manager of Shanghai Shengtai Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. from January 2006 to November 2011.

Junyu Guo Mr. Guo Junyu serves as Vice President of the company since May 2014. Mr. Guo has more than 19 years of working experience, over 15 years of which is management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. Guo obtained a bachelor’s degree in Medicinal Chemistry from the School of Pharmacy of Fudan University (formerly known as Shanghai Medical University) and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Asia (Macau) International Open University in July 1996 as well as an executive master’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in July 2010. Mr. Guo is a deputy chief pharmacist and a practicing pharmacist. Mr. Guo joined Shanghai Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (changed its name to Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in April 2010) in July 1996, and served as the assistant to General Manager and Deputy General Manager successively, as well as the chairman of each of Shanghai Huashi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Pharmaceutical Logistics Center Co., Ltd.. Mr. Guo was the Vice President of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. from October 2012 to April 2014. Mr. Guo obtained the title of the “New Long March Pioneer” of Shanghai municipality in 2009. Mr. Guo currently also serves as the executive director of Sinopharm Holding Distribution Co., Ltd., the director of Sinopharm Holding Changsha Co., Ltd. and Sinopharm Online Co., Ltd., and chairman of Sinopharm Holding Hainan Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Hunan Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Chongqing Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Chongqing Taimin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Sinopharm Holding Tibet Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd..

Guangfu Li Mr. Li Guangfu is Vice President of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. He was a deputy general manager of the Company from January 2003 to July 2003 and has been a vice president of the Company since September 2010. He has over 41 years of working experience, over 31 years of which is management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. Li completed his undergraduate education in Chinese medicine at the College of Chinese Traditional Medicine of Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine in January 1982 and obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Jinan University in Guangzhou in June 2002. Mr. Li is a deputy chief pharmacist and a practicing pharmacist. He served as the staff, deputy manager of the pharmacy department, and the assistant to general manager in Guangzhou purchase and supply station of China National Pharmaceutical Corporation from January 1982 to August 1996, general manager and secretary of the Party Committee of CNPGC Guangzhou Branch from August 1996 to March 2003, general manager and secretary of the Party Committee of China National Group Corp. of Traditional & Herbal Medicine, as well as the managing vice chairman of China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, from July 2003 to September 2010. Mr. Li is currently an executive director of Sinopharm Logistics Co., Ltd. and chairman of Sinopharm Lerentang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Jilin Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Shenyang Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Shandong Co., Ltd. and Sinopharm Holding Dalian Hecheng Co., Ltd..

Jun Lu Mr. Lu Jun serves as a Vice President of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Lu joined the Group in January 2003, and has been a vice president of the Company since 29 June 2004. He served as the assistant to the general manager of the Company, the general manager of medicine retail business department and the head of the investment department of the Company concurrently from April 2003 to June 2004. Mr. Lu has over 40 years of working experience, over 17 years of which is management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. Lu obtained an executive master’s degree in business administration in Antai College of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in December 2009. Mr. Lu was qualified as a senior economist. Mr. Lu taught at the Second Military Medical University from March 1980 to August 1998, and was previously the general manager of Sinopharm Group Shanghai Likang Medicine Co., Ltd. and Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drug stores Co., Ltd. from August 1998 to June 2008. Mr. Lu is currently the director of Sichuan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. of CNPGC and Sinopharm Holding Medical Investment Management Co., Ltd., and chairman of Sinopharm Holding Jiangsu Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Wuxi Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Group Southwest Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Anhui Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Changzhou Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Zhejiang Co., Ltd., and Sinopharm Holding Wenzhou Co., Ltd..

Shuangjun Xu Mr. Xu Shuangjun serves as a Non-executive Vice President of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. He has been the non-executive vice president of the Company since March 2011. He has over 31 years of working experience, over 23 years of which is management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. He graduated from the School of Pharmacy of the Second Military Medical University in Shanghai and obtained a bachelor’s degree in medicine in 2001. He further obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the Macau University of Science and Technology in 2006 and has the qualifications of practicing pharmacist and chief pharmacist. Mr. Xu was employed at Shijiazhuang Lerentang from October 1987 to March 1999. He was manager of the operating branch and the deputy general manager of Shijiazhuang City Medicines and Herbs Co., Ltd. from March 1999 to August 2004, and was the chairman and general manager of Hebei Zhongrui Medicines Co., Ltd. the general manager and secretary of the Party Committee of Shijiazhuang Lerentang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and the chairman and general manager of and secretary of the Party Committee of Lerentang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. from August 2004 to May 2011. Mr. Xu was the vice chairman and general manager, secretary of the Party Committee, and chairman of Sinopharm Lerentang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from May 2011 to December 2015, and has been its vice chairman since December 2015.

Fang Yao Mr. Yao Fang is Chief Supervisor of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. He has around 21 years of working experience. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Fudan University in July 1989 and a master of business administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1993. Mr. Yao served as a Credit Administrator in No.1 Credit Department of Shanghai Branch of Bank of Communications from 1989 to 1991, and worked in Shanghai Wanguo Securities Co. Ltd. (currently known as Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co. Ltd.) from 1993 to 1996, where his final position was assistant general manager of the International Business Department. Mr. Yao worked in Shanghai Shang Shi Assets Operation and Management Co. Ltd., from June 1996 to December 2002 where his final position was general manager. From January 2003 to October 2005, he served as the general manager of Shang Shi Management (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.. From November 2005 to December 2008, he served as managing director of Shanghai Industrial Pharmaceutical Investment Co. Ltd. (stock code: 600607) listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. From December 2008 to December 2009, he worked as the chairman of Shanghai Overseas Co. Ltd.. From May 2003 to 31 December 2009, he served as an executive director of Shanghai Industrial Holding Limited(stock code: 0363) listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange Mr. Yao served as the deputy general manager and the chief financial officer of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. (Stock Code:600196) since April 2010 and became the deputy chairman and president of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. since 9 June 2010. He has served as a non-executive director of Biosion Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation (Stock code: 8247) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 24 January 2011. He has been the vice chairman of Shanghai Pharmaceutical Profession Association since June 2010. He has served as the Supervisor of the Company since 7 January 2011.

Wei Liu Dr. Liu Wei serves as a Joint Company Secretary of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., since August 24, 2011. He is currently the managing partner of China Group and the managing partner of Beijing Office of DLA Piper. Dr. Liu has PRC lawyer qualification and is a solicitor qualified to practice law in Hong Kong, England and Wales. Dr. Liu graduated from the Northwest University of China, the Chinese University of Political Science and Law, the University of Cambridge, with a bachelor in Chinese literature, a master degree in law, a PhD in Law in 1982, 1986 and 1996 respectively. He also completed his Postgraduate Certificate in Laws (PCLL) of the University of Hong Kong in 2000. Dr. Liu was the first student from the mainland of the PRC to obtain a PhD in law from the University of Cambridge after 1949. Dr. Liu worked for several local and state PRC governmental authorities. He is currently a member of the Shaanxi CPPCC. Dr. Liu is currently the managing partner of China Group of DLA Piper and the partner in charge of the PRC affairs and practice. In 1988, Dr. Liu, as one of the lawyers working in Hong Kong in the early stage, participated in related work of the Hong Kong Basic Law, and then he was retained by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong as a PRC affairs officer responsible for the policies and supervision of law of red chip shares, H-shares and B-shares, and was responsible for coordination with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Yong Liu Mr. Liu Yong has been appointed as the Secretary to the Board and Joint Company Secretary of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. He has over 22 years of working experience, over 19 years of which is management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. Liu obtained a bachelor’s degree in science, majoring in business administration of pharmaceutical enterprises, from China Pharmaceutical University in July 1992 and a master’s degree in business administration from Fudan University in January 2000. Mr. Liu is a chief pharmacist and a practicing pharmacist. Mr. Liu was employed at Shanghai Pharmaceutical station from July 1992 to July 1999, and served as the deputy general manager at the marketing department of China National Pharmaceutical Group Shanghai Corporation and the deputy general manager of Shanghai Guoda Drug Chain Store Co., Ltd. from July 1999 to April 2003. Mr. Liu is currently the chairman of Sinopharm Holding Beijing Tianxingpuxin BioMed Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Beijing Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Beijing Kangchen Bio-medicine Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drug Stores Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Guizhou Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Holding Yunnan Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Medicine Holding Beijing Huahong Co., Ltd., and the director of China National Medicines Co., Ltd. and Sichuan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. of CNPGC.

Jindong Deng Mr. Deng Jindong serves as Non-Executive Director of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. He joined the Group on 30 August 2007, and has been a non-executive Director since then. He has over 28 years of working experience, over 23 years of which is financial management experience. Mr. Deng obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hangzhou Electronics Industry Institution (currently known as Hangzhou Dianzi University) in July 1986 and a master’s degree in economics from Central Institute of Finance and Economics (currently known as Central University of Finance & Economics) in January 1991. He is a non-practicing PRC certified public accountant. Mr. Deng was previously the chief financial officer of Economic Information Network Data Co., Ltd., senior audit manager of Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and the head of the accounting department of CNPGC from April 2000 to October 2001, from October 2001 to October 2002 and from October 2002 to October 2004, respectively. Mr. Deng has been the chief accountant of CNPGC since October 2004. Mr. Deng was a director and chief financial officer, and a director of Sinopharm Industrial Investment Co., Ltd. from July 2008 to August 2015 and from August 2015 to January 2016, respectively. He has also been its chairman since January 2016.

Dongjiu Li Mr. Li Dongjiu serves as Non-Executive Director of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. He joined the Group on 18 October 2013, and has been a nonexecutive Director since then. Mr. Li is a professor-level senior engineer and Doctor of Engineering, has over 28 years of working experience in the pharmaceutical industry, over 23 years of which relates to management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Dalian University of Technology in July 1987, a master’s degree in Management from Wuhan University of Technology in June 1999, a master’s degree of Arts in International Economic Relations from the Flinders University of South Australia in October 2005, a PhD degree of Transportation Planning and Management from Wuhan University of Technology in June 2013, and an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School. Mr. Li worked for North China Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) as a deputy general manager of North China Pharmaceutical Huasheng Co., Ltd., general manager of Sweeteners Vitamins Department of North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, general manager of Sales Company of North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation and deputy general manager of North China Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and head of its financial department, successively from July 1987 to December 2009, and served as executive president of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry Development Co., Ltd., vice president and director of the Pharmaceutical Management Committee and senior vice president and director of the pharmaceutical management committee of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (a company listed on both the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and president of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Development Co., Ltd., successively from December 2009 to December 2012.

Wanyong Lian Mr. Lian Wanyong serves as Non-Executive Director of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. He joined the Company on 22 December 2008 as a non-executive Director and had been a Supervisor since 7 January 2011. He has over 16 years of working experience, all of which is management experience. Mr. Lian obtained a bachelor’s degree in medicine, majoring in clinical medicine, from Hunan University of Medicine (currently known as Central South University Xiangya School of Medicine) in July 1993, a master’s degree in medicine, majoring in pharmacology, from Zhongshan Medicine University (currently known as Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yatsen University) in July 1996 and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami in May 2002. Mr. Lian was previously the manager of the operation and audit department of China National Group Corp. of Traditional & Herbal Medicine and a deputy head of the financial assets management department of CNPGC from January 2004 to June 2005 and from June 2005 to February 2008, respectively. Mr. Lian has been the head of the investment management department of CNPGC since February 2008.

Ping Ma Mr. Ma Ping has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 18 October 2016. He has over 34 years of working experience and currently serves as an external director of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation. Mr. Ma served as principal clerk, engineer, vice director and director of Ministry of Labor and Personnel, National Pharmaceutical Administration, State Planning Commission, respectively from February 1982 to March 1992. He served as department manager, project manager, general manager of London Export Corporation, Hoechst (China), Lotus Healthcare, respectively from March 1992 to April 1994. He co-founded and served as managing director of BMP from April 1994 to October 1996. He served as investment director, business development director of Sinogen International Ltd. from October 1996 to May 1998. He served as vice president, COO, China general manager of United Medical Industrial Group from May 1998 to March 2000. He served as director, vice general manager of Tonghua Golden-horse Group (a Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed company, stock code: 000766) from March 2000 to September 2001. He served as director, general manager of BMP (a Nasdaq-listed company, stock code: BJGP) from September 2001 to December 2005. He served as director, general manager of BioPro Pharmaceutical Inc. from December 2005 to December 2011. He has been serving as director of BioPro Pharmaceutical Inc. and project consultant of Principle Capital since December 2011, and has been serving as an external director of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation since May 2016. Mr. Ma received a bachelor degree from chemistry department of Fudan University in 1982.

Lulin She Mr. She Lulin serves as Non-Executive Director of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd., with effect from 22 September 2014. He was the vice Chairman and has served as the Chairman of from August 2007 to November 2013. He has around 32 years of working experience, over 29 years of which is management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in science, majoring in Pharmacy, from Nanjing Pharmaceutical Institution (currently known as China Pharmaceutical University) in July 1982 and a master’s degree in business administration for executives from Tsinghua University in July 2005. Mr. She was previously the deputy head of the office, assistant to the general manager, deputy general manager and general manager of China National Pharmaceutical Group Guangzhou Corporation from August 1982 to August 1996. Mr. She was also the vice chairman of the board of directors and general manager of CNPGC from December 1998 to October 2004. Mr. She was a director, general manager and the secretary of Party Committee of CNPGC from October 2004 to October 2009. He was the vice chairman of the board of directors, general manager and deputy secretary of Party Committee of CNPGC since October 2009. Mr. She has been the chairman of the board of directors and legal representative of Sinopharm Industrial Investment Co., Ltd. from July 2008 to November 2013. Mr. She was the chairman of the board of directors of China National Medicines Co., Ltd. from December 1998 to January 2001.

Qunbin Wang Mr. Wang Qunbin serves as Non-Executive Director of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. He joined the Group on 16 January 2003, and has been a non-executive Director since then. He has around 24 years of working experience, over 21 years of which is management experience in biological medicine. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in science, majoring in genetics, from Fudan University in July 1991. Mr. Wang was previously a lecturer at the Genetic Research Institute of Fudan University from September 1991 to September 1993, and then a director and the general manager of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. from 1995 to October 2007 and a director of Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. from March 2001 to February 2009. Mr. Wang has served as a director of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since October 2007, and was its chairman of the board of directors from October 2007 to June 2010. Mr. Wang was a director and the president of Shanghai Fosun High Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. since November 1994 and January 2009, respectively. He has been an executive director and the president of Fosun International Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) since August 2005 and January 2009, respectively. Mr. Wang has been a director of Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) since May 2002, and was also a director of Sinopharm Industrial Investment Co., Ltd. from July 2008 to March 2014. Mr. Wang is currently the honorary chairman of the Huzhou Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and the vice chairman of China Chamber of International Commerce.

Deyong Wen Mr. Wen Deyong has been appointed Non-Executive Director of the Company., 20 September 2017. Mr. Wen graduated from Donghua University and received a master degree in business administration. Mr. Wen is currently the executive vice president of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry Development Co., Ltd. and vice chairman of Chongqing Yaoyou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Mr. Wen has served as the technician in water needle shop of Chongqing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 6th Factory, the sales outworker in sales department, the sales director in sales company, the general manager in 2nd marketing department of Chongqing Yaoyou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the general manager of northern unit of Chongqing Haisiman Company, the vice president and president of Chongqing Yaoyou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ling Li Ms. Li Ling serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. Ms. Li has around 33 years of working experience. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics in August 1982 and a master’s degree in economics in February 1987 from Wuhan University, and obtained a master’s degree and a doctorate degree in economics from University of Pittsburgh in U.S.A in September 1990 and May 1994, respectively. Ms. Li worked at the Department of Economics of Towson University in Maryland, U.S.A as an associate professor with tenure from August 2000 to August 2003, and also taught at the Department of Economics of University of Pittsburgh in U.S.A and the Department of Management and Marketing of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Ms. Li has been an economics professor and Ph.D. supervisor at Research Institute of National Development, a director of Research Center of China Healthy Development of Peking University since June 2008, and is an expert who enjoys the special allowance of the State Council and is one of the “Top Ten Teachers” of Peking University. Ms. Li has served as an independent director of PICC Health Insurance Company Limited since 2009. Ms. Li currently also serves as the vice chairman of China Health Economics Association, a member of the State Council Health Reform Advisory Commission, a member of National Health and Family Planning Commission on public policy, an evaluation expert in the Pilot Project of Urban Resident Basic Medical Insurance implemented by the State Council, an advisor to the Beijing Municipal Government, an advisor to the pharmaceutical and healthcare reform of Guangdong Province and the vice chairman of Gerontological Society of China.

Zheng Dong Liu Mr. Liu Zheng Dong serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the company since 21 September 2014. He is a lawyer who has more than 22 years of working experience as a practicing lawyer. Mr. Liu graduated from East China University of Political Science and Law (formerly known as East China School of Political Science and Law) with a bachelor’s degree in Law in 1991, and juris master’s degree in 2002. He served as an assistant prosecutor in Railway Transportation branch of Shanghai People’s Procuratorate from July 1991 to June 1994. From June 1994 to October 1998, Mr. Liu co-founded Shanghai Hongqiao Law Firm with others as a partner and has been serving as a lawyer. From October 1998, Mr. Liu co-founded Shanghai Junyue Law Firm with others as a senior partner and has been serving as head of the firm and a lawyer. Mr. Liu served as president of the Eighth Session of Shanghai Bar Association and was also honored as the First Session of National Excellent Lawyer, the First Session of Shanghai Excellent Non-litigation Lawyer and Shanghai Leading Talent. Currently, Mr. Liu serves as adjunct professor of East China University of Political Science and Law, part-time master tutor of the School of Law of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, visiting professor of each of Shanghai University of Political Science and Law and Lawyer School of Renmin University of China. Mr. Liu also serves as a member of Standing Committee of All-China Youth Federation, standing director of the National Lawyers Association, deputy to the Shanghai People’s Congress, member of standing committee of Shanghai Changning District People’s Congress, vice chairman of Shanghai Youth Federation and vice president of chamber of commerce of Shanghai Association of Industry and Commerce, standing member of Shanghai Association of Industry and Commerce, and vice chairman of Shanghai Changning District Association of Industry and Commerce.

Wee Seng Tan Mr. Tan Wee Seng serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He has more than 39 years of working experience. Mr. Tan is a Chartered Global Management Accountant, Fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in United Kingdom, and the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Tan has been with Reuters from April 1984 to June 2002 and served as finance manager of each of Reuters Malaysia and Brunei, Reuters Asia and Reuters East Asia, special and merger & acquisition project manager of Reuters Asia, executive director of Infocast Australia Pty Limited, a subsidiary of Reuters in Australia, managing director of AFE Computer Services Limited, a subsidiary of Reuters in Hong Kong, finance manager (head of finance) of Reuters East Asia, senior vice president and chief representative of Reuters for China, Mongolia and North Korea regions. Mr. Tan served as executive director, chief finance officer and company secretary of Li Ning Company Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), from January 2003 to November 2008. Mr Tan was an independent director and chairman of the audit committee of 7 Days Holdings Limited (whose shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange between November 2009 to July 2013) until it was privatized. He was the Chairman of the Special Committee for Privatization of 7 Days Holdings Limited from October 2012 to July 2013.

Tze Shan Hailson Yu Mr. Yu Tze Shan Hailson serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He has more than 36 years of working experience. Mr. Yu graduated from the University of Calgary with a bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering in 1979, graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a master degree in Electrical Engineering in 1987, graduated from City University of Hong Kong with a master degree of law in Arbitration and Dispute Resolution in 1995 and completed the postgraduate diploma in Investment Management and post-graduate certificates in Hong Kong Laws and Traditional Chinese Medicine courses. Mr. Yu served as equipment maintenance and testing engineer, equipment maintenance and testing laboratory manager, computer engineering and system engineering manager of Ampex Ferrotec Limited (Hong Kong) successively from June 1979 to September 1987. Mr. Yu joined China International Trust and Investment Corporation Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited and served as general manager of engineering research and development department and consultant of Petroleum Development and LPG Tank Terminal Port successively from October 1987 to January 1998. Mr. Yu has been serving as deputy managing director of Versitech Limited and deputy director of Technology Transfer Office of the University of Hong Kong since February 1998 till now. Mr Yu has been serving as an independent nonexecutive director of China Traditional Chinese Medical Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) since November 2013 till now. Mr. Yu currently is a Charted Engineer, fellow of each of the Institute of Electrical Engineers, Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators.