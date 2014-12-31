Name Description

Huasheng Lan Mr. Lan Huasheng has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of Shanghai Tonva Petrochemical Co., Ltd., with effect from 30 June 2014. He is a senior accountant in the PRC. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Lan has extensive experience in finance and accounting. He was formerly a finance manager and financial controller of various companies from July 1995 to June 2006. He acted as the general manager of Fujian Dasheng Holdings Limited (“Fujian Dasheng”) from June 2006 to May 2014 and the chairman of the board of directors and general manager of Dasheng (Fujian) Agricultural Ltd. (“Dasheng (Fujian)”) from April 2010 to April 2014. He is currently the chairman of the board of directors of Fujian Dasheng and the chairman of the board of directors and general manager of Dasheng Holdings Limited (“Dasheng Holdings”) and Shenzhen Dasheng, where Dasheng Holdings owns 100% of the equity interest in Shenzhen Dasheng, which in turn owns 100% of the equity interest in Dasheng (Fujian). Mr. Lan graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in the PRC specialising in finance in July 2002. Mr. Lan was awarded “The Sixth Session of Fujian May 4th Youth Medal” in May 2009 and selected as one of the “Outstanding Youth Entrepreneurs of Fujian Province” in September 2009. Mr. Lan is also the vice chairman of Fujian Society for Studies of Five-ties Culture since February 2009.

Luojiang Mo Mr. Mo Luojiang is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Shanghai Tonva Petrochemical Company Ltd. He is also the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Mo joined the Company in July 2003 and was responsible for the preparation of listing of the Company in Hong Kong and then he was in charge of the business operation of the Company. Mr. Mo served as secretary of the Board from July 2003 to July 2006 and from April 2012 to May 2013, and the vice general manager of the Company from May 2006 to June 2013. He served as executive vice general manager of the Company from March 2007 to December 2010. Mr. Mo served as an executive Director of the Company from May 2007 to June 2012 when the Company was listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in management specialising in accountancy from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in July 2003. Mr. Mo was awarded “The Excellence in Achievement of World Chinese Youth Entrepreneurs” in 2008.

Liguo Wang Mr. Wang Liguo has been appointed as Vice President, Executive Director of Shanghai Tonva Petrochemical Co., Ltd., with effect from 25 June 2014. He is a senior engineer in the PRC. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Wang has nearly 30 years’ experience in the China petroleum and petrochemical industries. From 1983 to 2011, Mr. Wang worked for various branches and subsidiaries of China Petrochemical Corporation (“Sinopec”). From August 1983 to May 2000, Mr. Wang held various of positions in Anqing Branch Company of Sinopec, including senior engineer, system analyst and deputy director of crude oil department. He has served as the vice director and director, respectively, of human resource department of Sinopec Guangdong Oil Products Company Shenzhen Branch from May 2000 to November 2007, a vice manager of Sinopec International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. from October 2007 to October 2011. From November 2011 to December 2013, he acted as the general manager of Hongkong Huaxin Petroleum Limited. Mr. Wang is currently as a director of Zhenjiang Runde Equity Investment Fund Ltd.. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in metal material and heat treatment from Hefei University of Technology in the PRC in July 1983 and was a postgraduate in business administration from Zhejiang University in the PRC in June 1997.

Di Qian Mr. Qian Di is the Group Financial Controller of Shanghai Tonva Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since August 2014. He is a member of Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and passed the qualification programme of the HKICPA. Mr. Qian has over 10 years of experience in accounting and auditing. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Qian worked in KPMG Huazhen (Special General Partnership) Shanghai Office from August 2006 to August 2014 and was an audit manager when he resigned. Mr. Qian obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from Fudan University in the PRC specialising in financial management in July 2004.

Suet Fan Lo Ms. Lo Suet Fan is Company Secretary of Shanghai Tonva Petrochemical Co Ltd since May 15, 2013. Ms. Lo joined the Company in April 2013 and has extensive experience in finance, accounting and company secretarial fields. Ms. Lo is an associate member of the HKICPA and a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom. She obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Law from The University of Hong Kong School of Professional and Continuing Education in July 2012.

Cheuk Ming Chung Mr. Chung Cheuk Ming has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Shanghai Tonva Petrochemical Co., Ltd., with effect from 15 June 2012. He is the chairman of the audit committee of the Company and a member of the remuneration and Assessment committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Chung is a practicing certified public accountant in Hong Kong. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) and the Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors, and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers. Mr. Chung has been the principal of Alex Chung & Company, Certified Public Accountants since August 2006. Mr. Chung is currently a court-appointed trustee in bankruptcy. He worked for Louie Wu & Co over three years and resigned in June 2006. Mr. Chung obtained a bachelor of arts degree from The University of The Hong Kong in November 1986. He also obtained a postgraduate diploma in information systems from City University of Hong Kong in November 1998, a master of science degree in e-commerce from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2003 and a master of science degree in corporate governance and directorship from Hong Kong Baptist University in November 2006. In addition, Mr. Chung obtained a postgraduate diploma in insolvency from HKICPA in June 2004.

Gaoyu Yang Mr. Yang Gaoyu is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a China Certified Tax Agents, a Corporate Counsel in the PRC, a Judicial Accounting Appraiser in the PRC. Mr. Yang is currently the principal of Beijing Zhongzheng Tiantong Certified Public Accountants (Shenzhen Branch) (Special General Partnership) since October 2012. He also is the independent directors of four public companies in PRC, namely Wedge Industrial Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 00534), Shenzhen Evenwin Precision Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 300115), New Trend International Logis-tech Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 300532) and WWW.36.CN (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. (New OTC market: 430434). Mr. Yang obtained his master’s degree of business administration from New York Institute of Technology in 2010.