Name Description

Zhenzhen Li Ms. Li Zhenzhen serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. She graduated from the University of Guangxi with a bachelor degree. Ms. Li has been working in senior role in listed company for many years and she has good knowledge of corporate financing and business operation. Ms. Li is currently an independent nonexecutive director of Ding He Mining Holdings Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 705), and also the chairman of board of supervisors of Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co., Ltd, Shanxi, the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600234.SH).

Pang Fei Chao Mr. Chao Pang Fei is the Chief Executive Officer of Sino Haijing Holdings Limited. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of Sino Haijing Holdings Limited. He was Chairman and the President of the Group and is responsible for the formulation of corporate strategy and the steering of the overall development of the Group. Mr. Chao has over 16 years of experience in expanding and promoting the EPS packaging industry in the PRC. Mr. Chao joined the Group in September 2005.

Ming Kei Chan Mr. Chan Ming Kei is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He resigned from the position of Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 30 December 2015. Mr. Chan is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has extensive experiences in accounting, financial management and company secretarial works.

Chi Kin Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Kin is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cheng, obtained a Degree in Business Studies from University of Glamorgan in 1992 and a Master Degree in Business Administration from Cardiff Business School in 1993. He is currently a chief executive officer of A Plus Capital Management Limited, a capital management company and a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Cheng has been a non-executive director of IRC Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1029), since 3 February 2017. Mr. Cheng is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of International Accountants. He is also a Chartered Marketer of Chartered Institute of Marketing and a member of Institute of Management Accountants. Mr. Cheng has over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, accountancy, and investment banking, with investment experience in real estates, infrastructure and natural resources industries.

Wai Hung Lam Mr. Lam Wai Hung is Executive Director of Sino Haijing Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Accounting and Finance Degree from Leeds Metropolitan University and is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He had been working in various companies listed on the Stock Exchange, and was responsible for works related to financial management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, investor relationship and corporate governance. Mr. Lam is currently an executive director of Jinheng Automotive Safety Technology Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 872), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Xin Wang Mr. Wang Xin serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang graduated from Xi’an Jiaotong University and majored in tourism management in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) in July 1997. Mr.Wang has over 20 years’ experiences in hotel, real estate and tourism. He has been the executive director of Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co., Ltd, ShanXi (a company listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange with stock code: 600234) (“Landscape Culture”) since September 2014 and the executive director of (Guangxi Landscape Shengjing Investment Limited*) since June 2014, a subsidiary company of Landscape Culture. Mr. Wang was the chairman of the board, chairman of strategy and planning committee, a member of remuneration committee and nomination committee of Landscape Culture from September 2014 to July 2015. Moreover, Mr. Wang was the vice general manager of (Guangxi Yinxiang Liu Sanjie Tourism Culture Industrial Investment LLC*) from December 2012 to September 2014 and (Guangxi Hengsheng Group Limited*) from May 2008 to December 2012. He has also been the executive director of Ngai Shun Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1246), from March 2016.

Liyi Wei Mr. Wei Liyi serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wei graduated from General Institution of Higher Education of Dongbei University of Finance and Economics and majored in Finance Management in the PRC in July 2013. Mr. Wei has worked in various industries including corporate management, finance and financing. Currently he is deputy general manager of (Guangxi Hengyuan Financing Guarantee Company Limited*) and has over 15 years’ extensive experiences and solid knowledge in finance and financing. He was appointed as a non-executive Director on 5 April 2016.

Siu Hung Tsui Mr. Tsui Siu Hung is Company Secretary of the Company. He obtained a degree of bachelor of business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, in July 1999. His major subject was professional accountancy. He was admitted as a fellow member of the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants in March 2008 and a fellow member of the HKICPA in June 2010. Mr. Tsui had been an independent non-executive director of Seamless Green China (Holdings) Limited (formerly known as Fast Systems Technology (Holdings) Limited), a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8150) between December 2008 and February 2012. Mr. Tsui has been one of the partners of Tsui & Partners CPA Limited, a registered firm of certified public accountants (practising) in Hong Kong since March 2014, and currently the company secretary of the following companies listed on the Stock Exchange and the GEM of the Stock Exchange: China Healthcare Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 673) since March 2009, Vongroup Limited (Stock Code: 318) since February 2010 and Guru Online (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 8121) since May 2015, respectively.

Jianping Hu Ms. Hu Jianping has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from Guangxi Normal University with a degree in tourist management. She is currently the vice general manager of Guilin Guangwei Wenhua Travel Cultural Industry Company Limited. She possesses management experience in various industries like real estate, finance, cultural performance etc. for more than 10 years. She also has abundant corporate management, operational working experience, and management experience on cultural performance industry.

Hoi Lun Lam Mr. Lam Hoi Lun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting and corporate field. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and was admitted as a fellow member of the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants in March 2010 and a fellow member of the HKICPA in October 2013. Currently, Mr. Lam is one of the partners of a registered firm of certified public accountants (practising) in Hong Kong and the company secretary of the China E-Learning Group Limited, a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8055).pres

Tao Wai Lee Mr. Lee Tao Wai serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) and has over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting and corporate field. Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in Professional Accountancy from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Master Degree in Investment Management from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a Master Degree in International Economic Law from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Lee worked in an international accounting firm and a listed company in Hong Kong as senior executive. He was an independent non-executive director of Seamless Green China (Holdings) Limited, a company listed on Growth Enterprise Market (“GEM”) of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8150), from October 2009 to February 2012. Currently, he is the company secretary of King Stone Energy Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 663).

Yang Li Mr. Li Yang is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Li, obtained a junior college degree of Electronic Engineering from Shenzhen University. He completed an EMBA programme and obtained his EMBA from Shenzhen College of Economics and Management. Mr. Li also completed a master degree programme of the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, majoring in World Economics. Mr. Li has approximately 20 years of extensive experience in investment activities and business management. Mr. Li has been a director of Brand Marvel Worldwide Consumer Products Corporation (TSXV symbol: BMW), a Canadian publicly traded company on the TSX Venture Exchange since December 2010. He is currently also assuming senior executive positions in several capital investment or management companies. There is no service contract between the Company and Mr. Li and he has no fixed term of appointment with the Company. Mr. Li is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the forthcoming annual general meeting in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.