Lei Zhang Mr. Zhang Lei is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited. Mr. Zhang is an executive Director and our founder and Chairman. He is responsible for strategic planning, board management and overall management of our Group. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries and project companies of the Group in China, Hong Kong and North America. Mr. Zhang has over 16 years of experience in the real estate business in the PRC. From July 1985 to February 1995, he worked as a department manager in the aspect of talents information management and exchange at China International Talent Exchange Center, which is a State-owned enterprise. From February 1995 to July 2000, he worked for his controlled entity, Zhongji Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., as the general manager. Mr. Zhang founded our Group in 2000. In January 2005, Mr. Zhang received an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Tsinghua University.

Peng Zhang Mr. Zhang Peng is an Executive Director and Executive President of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited. Mr. Zhang graduated from Beifang University of Nationalities in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in Law. Mr. Zhang is the director and president of Modern Green Development, and the director and supervisor of certain subsidiaries and project companies of the Group. From October 1997 to September 1998, Mr. Zhang worked for the police in Yinchuan. From September 1998 to September 1999, he worked for Coastline Times as a journalist and editor. From September 1999 to October 2000, Mr. Zhang worked for Langluo E-commerce Co., Ltd. as the assistant to the director and was responsible for brand promotion. From October 2000 to November 2001, he worked for Qiantong Technology Group, an E-commerce company, and he was the deputy manager in brand creation. Mr. Zhang joined the Company in November 2001. He has been the chief human resources officer, vice president and chief operating officer of Modern Green Development, a subsidiary of the Company.

Yin Chen Mr. Chen Yin is an Executive Director, Chief technology Officer and General Engineer of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited. Mr. Chen is responsible for R&D and project management in our Group. He is also a director of Modern Green Development and Beijing New Power. Mr. Chen graduated from Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture (currently known as “Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture”) in July 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in Heat Energy Engineering. In January 2007, Mr. Chen received a Master of Business Administration degree from Renmin University of China. From 1982 to 1987, Mr. Chen taught in Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture. From July 1987 to May 2001, Mr. Chen worked for Sinotrans Limited as a deputy general manager of Sinotrans Real Estate Development Company, whereby he was mainly responsible for the management of the infrastructure projects and the development of real estate projects. Meanwhile, Mr. Chen served as a member of the expert committee at the Center for Housing Industrialisation of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, a member of China Green Building Council at Chinese Society for Urban Studies and a member of the expert committee on Real Estate Technology Policy of China Property Association. Mr. Chen joined us in May 2001. Mr. Chen Yin is a well-known expert in the architectural energy-saving field. He is a member of the Committee on Green Architectures of Architectural Society of China and Renewable Energy Resource Society of China. Mr. Chen has over 26 years of experience in the real estate business in the PRC.

Qiang Wang Mr. Wang Qiang is Vice President of Group and President - Financial Planning Centre of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited. Mr. Wang joined the Group in March 2002. He worked successively as the vice president of the financial planning centre of Modern Green Development, the general manager and the director of information operation centre of Hubei Wanxing Real Estate Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang is currently the vice president of the Group and the president of the financial planning centre and is responsible for the Company’s financial capital lines and the Group’s specialised process of financial plans and operations. Mr. Wang graduated from Tianjin University of Commerce and obtained a diploma in accounting in July 1996. He has 12-year experience in the real estate business in the PRC.

Tak Yip Yeung Mr. Yeung Tak Yip is the Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Yeung currently is the group financial controller of the Company in Hong Kong. He has over ten years of extensive experience in accounting and financial reporting, corporate finance, regulatory compliance and investor related matters. He is a fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Anhua Chen Mr. Chen Anhua is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen, graduated from Fudan University and obtained a bachelor degree in economics in 1989. He then obtained a master degree in business management from the Central South University in 1997. Mr. Chen was awarded the post-experience certificate in engineering business management by the University of Warwick in 2006. Between January 2002 and September 2015, Mr. Chen worked in the Changsha office (“GW Changsha Office”) of China Great Wall Asset Management Corporation (“China Great Wall”). He served as the project manager and section head of the asset operation department and investment banking department of GW Changsha Office between January 2002 and January 2006. During the said time period, he was also a director of each of Hunan Changyuan Wood-Based Panel Co., Ltd.

Zhiwei Chen Mr. Chen Zhiwei is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Tsinghua University and obtained a bachelor degree in economics in 2004. He then obtained a master degree in science (estate management) from the National University of Singapore in 2009. Mr. Chen has over 10 years of investment and research experience in finance industry. He joined Cinda HK in 2010 and is currently the investment director and managing director of the investment business department and responsible for managing Cinda HK’s investment and financing businesses. Prior to joining Cinda HK, Mr. Chen was the executive assistant to the chairman of TIG Group in Singapore between 2007 and 2010 and was responsible for TIG Group’s private equity investment business in Greater China region. Between 2005 and 2007, Mr. Chen was a research scholar at the National University of Singapore.

Qingguo Fan Mr. Fan Qingguo is Non-Executive Director of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited. Mr. Fan graduated from Renmin University of China in July 1998 with a graduation certificate in Accounting. In January 1999, Mr. Fan received a bachelor’ s degree in Accounting from Renmin University of China. In June 2006, Mr. Fan graduated from Renmin University of China with a graduate equivalent course-completion certificate in Finance. Mr. Fan joined us since our inception in December 2000. Mr. Fan served as an executive Director and the chief financial officer of the Company, and was re-designated as a non-executive Director of the Company in 2014. Before joining us, Mr. Fan used to work for Beijing Huayuan Property Company, Beijing Fazheng Group, a conglomerate including real estate business, and Beijing KFC Limited Company as an accountant, respectively. Mr. Fan has over 16 years of experience in the real estate business in the PRC.

Jian Cui Mr. Cui Jian is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited. Mr. Cui is an independent non-executive Director and was appointed to our Board on 14 June 2013. Mr. Cui is currently the chairman of Beijing Zhixing Chuangxin Investment Management Co., Ltd. From January 2008 to December 2011, Mr. Cui worked as the chief executive officer of Navi Capital (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Before that, Mr. Cui used to work for China Mobile Communications Corporation as a director in the department of products and marketing from March 1997 to December 2007 and China International Telecommunication Construction Corporation as an engineer from July 1992 to March 1997. In December 2002, Mr. Cui obtained the senior engineer qualification certificate from China Mobile Communications Corporation. Mr. Cui received his bachelor’s degree in Communications Engineering from Changchun Institute of Posts and Telecommunications in July 1992. In April 2001, he received his master’s degree in International Management from The Australian National University. He also received an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Peking University in July 2006.

Chun Ho Hui Mr. Hui Chun Ho (Eric) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited. Mr. Hui is an independent non-executive Director and was appointed to our Board on 14 June 2013. In addition, Mr. Hui is currently the financial controller and company secretary of Hong Kong Finance Group Limited (stock code: 1273). Before joining the above companies, Mr. Hui used to work for an international accounting firm and hold several senior positions in other listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Hui is a fellow member of both Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and an associate member of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. In 1998, Mr. Hui received his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and was awarded a master’s degree in Business Administration with distinction by The University of Manchester, United Kingdom in 2013. Mr. Hui has over 15 years of professional working experience in auditing, financial accounting and reporting, company secretarial matters and corporate finance.

Youguo Qin Mr. Qin Youguo is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited. Mr. Qin is an independent non-executive Director and was appointed to our Board on 14 June 2013. He had been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of Modern Green Development to provide independent advice to the board of directors of Modern Green Development since March 2008 but he was and is not an employee of Modern Green Development. Mr. Qin is currently a professor of School of Architecture at Tsinghua University. Mr. Qin completed his undergraduate study in Architecture (6-year-mode) at Tsinghua University in July 1967, and completed his postgraduate study in Building Science at Tsinghua University and received a master’s degree in Engineering in April 1981, and thereafter taught in Tsinghua University. From March 1990 to November 1997, Mr. Qin was the vice-dean of School of Architecture, Tsinghua University, and he was the dean of School of Architecture, Tsinghua University from December 1997 to December 2004. He was a visiting scholar at Harvard University from September 1996 to March 1997.