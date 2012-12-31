Edition:
Luoyang Glass Co Ltd (1108.HK)

1108.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
HK$4.57
Open
HK$4.57
Day's High
HK$4.57
Day's Low
HK$4.49
Volume
782,000
Avg. Vol
1,618,863
52-wk High
HK$6.45
52-wk Low
HK$4.04

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Chong Zhang

50 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

Yan Ma

45 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager

Zhisen Ni

41 2013 General Manager, Executive Director

Liyun Ma

49 2013 Executive Director

Peisen Ye

54 2012 Company Secretary (Hong Kong)

Chengong Zhang

41 2010 Non-Executive Director

Jiachun Dong

57 Independent Non-Executive Director

Ping Huang

44 Independent Non-Executive Director

Tianni Liu

53 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Chong Zhang

Mr. Zhang Chong has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since June 7, 2013. He also serves as Executive Deputy General Manager in Chengdu Coe Technology Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Materials Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology, China.

Yan Ma

Mr. Ma Yan has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since May 6, 2016. He was Head of Finance and Chief Financial Officer in four other companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Anhui University, China.

Zhisen Ni

Mr. Ni Zhisen has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Company Limited since June 7, 2013. He is also General Manager in a glass company. He used to serve as Executive Director in the Company.

Liyun Ma

Mr. Ma Liyun has been serving as Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since June 6, 2013. He also serves as Director in Chengdu Coe Technology Co., Ltd., General Manager in a group and a Guangdong-based company, as well as Chairman of the Board in a technology company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Automation from Hefei University of Technology, China, and a Master's degree in Material Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology, China.

Peisen Ye

Mr. Ye Peisen has been Company Secretary (Hong Kong) in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since December 18, 2012. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Chengong Zhang

Mr. Zhang Chengong has been Non-Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd since August 25, 2010. He is also Deputy General Manager in another glass company. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a construction material company.

Jiachun Dong

Mr. Dong Jiachun is Independent Non-Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. He holds a Master of Engineering.

Ping Huang

Mr. Huang Ping is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. He is Certified Public Accountant.

Tianni Liu

Mr. Liu Tianni has been Independent Non-Executive Director of Luoyang Glass Company Limited since November 9, 2012. He is also Executive Director of Silver Grant International Industries Ltd., as well as General Manager and Director in another company.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Chong Zhang

--

Yan Ma

--

Zhisen Ni

310,000

Liyun Ma

--

Peisen Ye

120,000

Chengong Zhang

40,000

Jiachun Dong

40,000

Ping Huang

40,000

Tianni Liu

6,700
As Of  31 Dec 2012

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Chong Zhang

0 0

Yan Ma

0 0

Zhisen Ni

0 0

Liyun Ma

0 0

Peisen Ye

0 0

Chengong Zhang

0 0

Jiachun Dong

0 0

Ping Huang

0 0

Tianni Liu

0 0

Insider Trading

