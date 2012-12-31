Name Description

Chong Zhang Mr. Zhang Chong has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since June 7, 2013. He also serves as Executive Deputy General Manager in Chengdu Coe Technology Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Materials Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology, China.

Yan Ma Mr. Ma Yan has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since May 6, 2016. He was Head of Finance and Chief Financial Officer in four other companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Anhui University, China.

Zhisen Ni Mr. Ni Zhisen has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Company Limited since June 7, 2013. He is also General Manager in a glass company. He used to serve as Executive Director in the Company.

Liyun Ma Mr. Ma Liyun has been serving as Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since June 6, 2013. He also serves as Director in Chengdu Coe Technology Co., Ltd., General Manager in a group and a Guangdong-based company, as well as Chairman of the Board in a technology company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Automation from Hefei University of Technology, China, and a Master's degree in Material Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology, China.

Peisen Ye Mr. Ye Peisen has been Company Secretary (Hong Kong) in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since December 18, 2012. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Chengong Zhang Mr. Zhang Chengong has been Non-Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd since August 25, 2010. He is also Deputy General Manager in another glass company. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a construction material company.

Jiachun Dong Mr. Dong Jiachun is Independent Non-Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. He holds a Master of Engineering.

Ping Huang Mr. Huang Ping is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. He is Certified Public Accountant.