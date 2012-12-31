Luoyang Glass Co Ltd (1108.HK)
1108.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
HK$4.57
Open
HK$4.57
Day's High
HK$4.57
Day's Low
HK$4.49
Volume
782,000
Avg. Vol
1,618,863
52-wk High
HK$6.45
52-wk Low
HK$4.04
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chong Zhang
|50
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yan Ma
|45
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager
|
Zhisen Ni
|41
|2013
|General Manager, Executive Director
|
Liyun Ma
|49
|2013
|Executive Director
|
Peisen Ye
|54
|2012
|Company Secretary (Hong Kong)
|
Chengong Zhang
|41
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
Jiachun Dong
|57
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Ping Huang
|44
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Tianni Liu
|53
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Chong Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Chong has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since June 7, 2013. He also serves as Executive Deputy General Manager in Chengdu Coe Technology Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Materials Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology, China.
|
Yan Ma
|Mr. Ma Yan has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since May 6, 2016. He was Head of Finance and Chief Financial Officer in four other companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Anhui University, China.
|
Zhisen Ni
|Mr. Ni Zhisen has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Company Limited since June 7, 2013. He is also General Manager in a glass company. He used to serve as Executive Director in the Company.
|
Liyun Ma
|Mr. Ma Liyun has been serving as Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since June 6, 2013. He also serves as Director in Chengdu Coe Technology Co., Ltd., General Manager in a group and a Guangdong-based company, as well as Chairman of the Board in a technology company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Automation from Hefei University of Technology, China, and a Master's degree in Material Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology, China.
|
Peisen Ye
|Mr. Ye Peisen has been Company Secretary (Hong Kong) in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. since December 18, 2012. He holds a Master of Business Administration.
|
Chengong Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Chengong has been Non-Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd since August 25, 2010. He is also Deputy General Manager in another glass company. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a construction material company.
|
Jiachun Dong
|Mr. Dong Jiachun is Independent Non-Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. He holds a Master of Engineering.
|
Ping Huang
|Mr. Huang Ping is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. He is Certified Public Accountant.
|
Tianni Liu
|Mr. Liu Tianni has been Independent Non-Executive Director of Luoyang Glass Company Limited since November 9, 2012. He is also Executive Director of Silver Grant International Industries Ltd., as well as General Manager and Director in another company.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Chong Zhang
|--
|
Yan Ma
|--
|
Zhisen Ni
|310,000
|
Liyun Ma
|--
|
Peisen Ye
|120,000
|
Chengong Zhang
|40,000
|
Jiachun Dong
|40,000
|
Ping Huang
|40,000
|
Tianni Liu
|6,700
As Of 31 Dec 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Chong Zhang
|0
|0
|
Yan Ma
|0
|0
|
Zhisen Ni
|0
|0
|
Liyun Ma
|0
|0
|
Peisen Ye
|0
|0
|
Chengong Zhang
|0
|0
|
Jiachun Dong
|0
|0
|
Ping Huang
|0
|0
|
Tianni Liu
|0
|0