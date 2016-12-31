Name Description

Yong Tang Mr. Tang Yong is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of China Resources Land Limited. Mr. Tang leads the Board of the Company and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Group. He is also a member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. Tang has a Bachelor’s degree of Engineering in Industrial and Electrical Automation from Tongji University, China and an MBA degree from the University of San Francisco in the United States. Mr. Tang has experience in property management and corporate management. Mr. Tang joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 1993, and had worked for China Resources Property Management Limited.

Xin Li Mr. Li Xin is Co-President, Executive Director of China Resources Land Ltd. Mr. Li has a Bachelor’s degree of Management from Dongbei University of Finance & Economics and a Master’s degree of Engineering Management from Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Li has experience in property management and corporate management. He joined China Resource (Holding) Company Limited in 1994, and had worked for China Resources Property Management Limited. He Joined the Company in 2001.

Dawei Zhang Mr. Zhang Dawei is Co-President, Executive Director of China Resources Land Ltd. Mr. Zhang has a Bachelor’s degree of Structural Engineering and a Master’s degree of Earthquake Engineering from Dalian University of Technology. Mr. Zhang has extensive experience in property management and corporate management. Mr. Zhang joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 1994, and had worked for China Resources Construction CO., Limited. He joined the Company in 2006.

Jian Yu Mr. Yu Jian is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Executive Director of China Resources Land Limited., with effect from 13 August 2014. Mr. Yu joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 2009 and was the Head of Treasury and Senior Deputy Chief Financial Officer of its Finance Department. Mr. Yu has previously worked for 8 years in the strategic planning and treasury functions in BP Asia based in Hong Kong and BP PLC based in London, and spent 7 years in the financial leasing area in CITIC in Beijing and Hong Kong. Mr. Yu is the Chartered Financial Analyst holder. He holds Bachelor of International Finance degree from the University of International Business and Economics in China and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business in the United States of America. He has over 20 years’ experience in financial management.

Chi Feng Mr. Chi Feng is Senior Vice President, General Manager - Jiangsu Region of China Resources Land Ltd. Mr. Chi has a Bachelor’s degree of International Economic Law from Jilin University and an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School. Mr. Chi has experience in property and corporate management. Mr. Chi joined China Resources (Holding) Company Limited in 1999, and had worked for China Resources Shanghai Co., Limited and China Resources Sun Hung Kai Properties (Wuxi) Limited. He joined the Company in 2006.

Bingqi Wu Mr. Wu Bingqi is Senior Vice President, General Manager - Chengdu Region of China Resources Land Ltd., Mr. Wu has a Bachelor’s degree of Industrial and Civil Architecture Engineering from Tongji University, China and an MBA degree from the University of South Australia in Australia. Mr. Wu has extensive experience in property and corporate management. Mr. Wu joined China Resources (Holding) Company Limited in 1993, and had worked for China Resources Property Limited and China Resources Construction (Holding) Limited. He Joined the Company in 2007.

Ji Xie Mr. Xie Ji is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of China Resources Land Ltd. Mr. Xie has a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Tongji University, and an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School, Shanghai, China. Mr. Xie has extensive experience in real estate management and corporate management. Mr. Xie joined China Resources (Holding) Company Limited in 1993, and had worked for China Resource Construction Co., Limited. He joined the Company in 2001.

Baomin Zhang Mr. Zhang Baomin is the senior vice president of the company. Mr. Zhang has a Bachelor’s degree of Structural Engineering from Tsinghua University, China. Mr. Zhang has extensive experiences in property development and corporate management. Mr. Zhang joined China Resources (Holding) Company Limited in 2002, and had worked for China Resources Land (Beijing) Co., Ltd as its deputy general manager, and also the general manager of the Fujian Region of the Company.

Xiangdong Wu Mr. Wu Xiangdong is Executive Director of the Board of China Resources Land Limited. He joined the Company in 2005 and was appointed as an Executive Director in June 2009. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. Wu holds a Double Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management and Engineering Mechanics, as well as a Master’s degree in Municipal Engineering from Tsinghua University in China and an MBA degree from the University of San Francisco in the United States. Mr. Wu joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 1993.

Chi Lik Lo Mr. Lo Chi Lik (Peter) is Company Secretary of China Resources Land Limited. He is a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong. Although the Company Secretary is not a full time employee of the Company, he reports to the Board and in his capacity as Company Secretary advises the Board on governance matters. The primary contact person of the Company with the Company Secretary was Mr. Yu Jian, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company Secretary has confirmed that he has attended at least 15 hours of professional development in 2015.

Ying Chen Mr. Chen Ying is Non-Executive Director of China Resources Land Limited since June 22, 2012. He is also a nonexecutive director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, China Resources Gas Group Limited and China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, and was the non-executive director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited from May 2012 to April 2016. These companies are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Chen is also a non-executive director of China Vanke Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He was appointed as the Chief Strategy Officer of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in July 2013 and the General Manager of its Strategy Management Department in October 2011. Mr. Chen was a director of China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) and China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange). He has worked as Project Engineer, Project Manager and Manager of Procurement Department and Executive Director of China Resources Construction (Holdings) Limited, from September 1993 to March 2002. Besides, he was also the Managing Director of China Resources Land (Beijing) Limited from March 2002 to October 2011 and a Director of the Company from March 2003 to February 2006. Mr. Chen obtained a Bachelor’s degree of Architectural Management from the Tsinghua University, China in 1993 and a Master’s degree of Business Administration from University of Oxford, the United Kingdom, in 2007. Mr. Chen joined China Resources Group in 1993.

Yan Wang Mr. Wang Yan is appointed as Non-Executive Director of China Resources Land Limited., with effect from 13 August 2014. Mr. Wang joined China Resources National Corporation in July 1994. He worked for China Resources Petrochems (Group) Company Limited (currently known as Sinopec (Hong Kong) Petroleum Holding Company Limited) from 2000 to 2006. Mr. Wang was appointed as a Director of China Resources Gas Limited in November 2005. He was a Deputy General Manager of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited from September 2007 to April 2012. He was a Deputy General Manager of the Internal Audit Department of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited from April 2012 to January 2016 and was appointed as the General Manager in February 2016. He was appointed as a non-executive director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited and China Resources Gas Group Limited in August 2014 and the non-executive director of China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited in November 2016, and was the non-executive director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited from August 2014 to April 2016. These companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Wang holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the Finance and Accounting Department, Capital University of Economics and Business, a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of South Australia and is a qualified PRC Certified Accountant.

Biao Yan Mr. Yan Biao is Non-Executive Director of China Resources Land Limited. Mr. Yan was appointed as Executive Director of the Company in February 1996 and was re-designated as Non-Executive Director in February 2006. Mr. Yan is the Chief Legal Officer of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited. Mr. Yan is also an Executive Director from December 1994 to March 2006 and a Non- Executive Director from March 2006 to April 2016 of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Yan has a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Peking University, China and an MBA degree from the University of San Francisco, USA. He joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 1985.

Hin Ngai Ho Mr. Ho Hin Ngai, Bosco, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Land Limited since September 2005. He also serves as the chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Ho is a graduate from the Department of Architecture of University of Hong Kong. He worked in several renowned architectural practices in UK and HK before founding hpa (previously known as Ho & Partners Architects Engineers and Development Consultants Limited) in 1980. He is Authorized Person (Architect) Hong Kong, Member of Hong Kong Institute of Architects and of Royal Institute of British Architects. The projects he designed can be found in Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, South-East Asia and Middle East, he has published a book called “Building in China”.

Kam To Wan Mr. Wan Kam To, Peter, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Land Limited since March 3, 2009. He also serves as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. Wan has been a practicing accountant in Hong Kong for over 30 years and has extensive experience in auditing, finance, advisory and management. He is a former partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong. Mr. Wan is currently an independent non-executive director of several companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and chairman/member of their Audit Committees, namely, Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited, Fairwood Holdings Limited, Harbin Bank Company Limited, Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited, Kerry Logistic Network Limited, KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited, S. Culture International Holding Limited, Target Insurance (Holdings) Limited and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Company Limited. Mr. Wan is also an independent director of China World Trade Center Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange). Mr. Wan had also served as an Independent Director of Mindray Medical International Limited (a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, USA), and RDA Microelectronics, Inc. (a company listed on the NASDAQ), and the Chairman of their Audit Committees, Independent Non-executive Director of Real Gold Mining Limited and Greater China Professional Services Limited. He is a Fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Directors.