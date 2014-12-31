Name Description

Zhaoxing Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhaoxing has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Chong Hing Bank Limited. Mr Zhang is the Chairman and Director of Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited and Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited (“Yuexiu”) and the Chairman and a Non-executive Director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited. He is also an Executive Director and the Chairman of Yuexiu Property Company Limited (“Yuexiu Property”), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 00123). Mr Zhang holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree awarded by Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and possesses the qualification of senior accountant in China. He has extensive experience in the financial management, industrial operation, capital operation and corporate culture development of large enterprises. Prior to joining Yuexiu in 2008, Mr Zhang was the Director and General Manager of Guangzhou Radio Group Co., Ltd., Chairman and General Manager of Haihua Electronics Enterprise (China) Corporation, Chairman of Guangzhou Guangdian Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and a Director of GRG Banking Equipment Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002152). He was also the Chairman and Executive Director of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 01052), from 31 July 2008 to 18 March 2014 and General Manager of Yuexiu Property, from 31 July 2008 to 20 March 2014. Mr Zhang is a deputy of the 12th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China.

Jianxin Zong Mr. Zong Jianxin is the Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed Deputy Managing Director and Head of China Business of the Bank since May 2015 and an Executive Director of the Bank since September 2015. Mr Zong has also acted as an Alternate Chief Executive of the Bank since May 2016 and will cease to act as Alternate Chief Executive following his appointment as Chief Executive of the Bank with effect from 19 April 2017. Mr Zong has been an Executive Director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited, the immediate holding company of the Bank, since November 2015. He was an Executive Director and Alternate Chief Executive of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited from October 2010 to May 2015. Mr Zong holds a Master Degree in Business Administration awarded by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Chiu Wing Tsang Mr. Tsang Chiu Wing is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Chong Hing Bank Limited since 7 March 2013 and 23 May 2013 respectively and is in charge of its Information Technology Division, and some operational departments. He holds a Master of Science degree in Electronic Commerce and Internet Computing from the University of Hong Kong, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr Tsang joined the Bank in 2000. He was an Executive Director of the Bank from 17 August 2005 to 30 December 2012. Before joining the Bank, he held senior positions in an international accounting firm and a major international bank in Hong Kong.

May Yee Leung Ko Mrs. Leung Ko May Yee, SBS, JP is the Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. Mrs Leung has been appointed an Executive Director, the Deputy Chairman and the Managing Director of the Bank since February 2014. Mrs Leung has also been appointed the Executive Director, Vice-chairman and Chief Executive of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited, the immediate holding company of the Bank, since February 2014. She is an Independent Non-executive Director of each of China Construction Bank Corporation (Stock Code: 00939), First Pacific Company Limited (Stock Code: 00142), Li & Fung Limited (Stock Code: 00494), Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (Stock Code: 00016) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (Stock Code: 00388). All of which are companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). In addition, she is also an Independent Non-executive Director of QBE Insurance Group Limited, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (Stock Code: QBE). Mrs Leung is a council member, Treasurer, the Chairman of the Finance Committee, a member of the Human Resources Policy Committee and the Business School Board of Directors of the University of Hong Kong; a member of the Business School Advisory Board of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; a Steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club; and a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Standing Committee of the Henan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Prior to joining the Bank, Mrs Leung was the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank Limited (Stock Code: 00011), and the Group General Manager of HSBC Holdings plc (Stock Code: 00005), both of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

Wai Man Lau Mr. Lau Wai Man serves as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lau has been appointed an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank since August 2001 and March 2013 respectively. Mr Lau has been an Executive Director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited since February 2014. Mr Lau is a Vice President of the Council of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, a Certified Financial PlannerCM and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a senior associate of the Australian Institute of Bankers.

Wai Hung Chu Mr. Chu Wai Hung serves as General Manager - Wealth Management Division of Chong Hing Bank Limited. Mr. Chu graduated from Columbia University with a Master degree in Engineering. He has over 30 years of financial services experience and worked for a number of major international banks in their corporate banking and private banking departments. Mr Chu joined the Bank in April 2008.

Yuen Wah Lee Ms. Lee Yuen Wah is the General Manager, Head of Commercial Banking of Chong Hing Bank Limited. Ms. Lee was the General Manager, Head - Corporate and Commercial Banking Division of Chong Hing Bank Limited. She holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree in Economics, Business Administration and Finance from the University of Hong Kong and a MBA degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry in Hong Kong and Australia. She has held various senior positions with two major international banks and a major local bank prior to joining the Bank in 2005.

Siu Cheung Wat Mr. Wat Siu Cheung is the General Manager, Head - e-Banking of Chong Hing Bank Limited. Mr. Wat was the General Manager, Head - Retail Banking Division of Chong Hing Bank Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies from the University of Hong Kong in 1975. He has held senior positions in Finance, Business Development, Operations, Internal Control and Quality Functions with major US banks in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. He has been trained in TQM (Total Quality Management) and as Black Belt in Six Sigma quality programs. Mr Wat joined the Bank in 2003 until he assumes his current responsibilities in 2014.

Wing Nga Lai Ms. Lai Wing Nga is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms Lai has had over 20 years of working experience in the corporate secretariat and governance areas of sizable listed companies and financial institutions. Prior to joining the Bank, Ms Lai was the company secretary of AIA Group Limited from April 2010 to July 2015, which is a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 01299). She was the company secretary of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited from April 2005 to March 2010 and before that was the company secretary of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited from April 2000 to April 2005. Ms Lai obtained a master of business degree from the University of Newcastle in Australia in 2008. She also obtained a postgraduate diploma in corporate finance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2004. Ms Lai has been an associate member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators since 1999 and was admitted as a fellow in February 2010.

Cheuk Yu Chow Mr. Chow Cheuk Yu, BBS, JP, serves as Non-Executive Director of Chong Hing Bank Limited. Mr. Chow has been a member of the Board since February 2003, was redesignated from Independent Non-executive Director to Non-executive Director of the Bank in September 2004. Mr Chow has been a Non-executive Director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited since 14 February 2014. He graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Master of Social Sciences (Public Administration) degree. With 17 years’ working experience in the civil service and over 30 years as a solicitor, Mr Chow is presently the senior partner of Kwan & Chow, Solicitors in Hong Kong. He is also a China-Appointed Attesting Officer. Mr Chow is a director and legal advisor of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Chamber of Commerce Limited and Federation of HK Chiu Chow Community Organizations Limited; and legal advisor to Jao Tsung-I Petite Ecole Fan Club and various community bodies. He was the Chairman of the HKSAR Passports Appeal Board and Chief Adjudicator of the Registration of Persons Tribunal, and currently serves on other statutory boards.

Feng Li Mr. Li Feng is the Non-Executive Director of Chong Hing Bank Limited. Mr. Li has been appointed an Executive Director of Yuexiu Property Company Limited (“Yuexiu Property”), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 00123), since 21 March 2014. Besides, Mr Li is the Assistant to General Manager of, as well as the General Manager of the Capital Department of, Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited (“Guangzhou Yue Xiu”) and Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited (“Yuexiu”), and a Director of Guangzhou City Construction & Development Co., Ltd., mainly responsible for organizing and implementing Guangzhou Yue Xiu group’s major capital operation plans and coordinating investor relations for Guangzhou Yue Xiu group’s listed companies. He is also a Non-executive Director of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited (the Manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 00405), which is listed on the Stock Exchange) since June 2012. Mr Li graduated from the Faculty of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering of South China University of Technology majoring in Naval Architecture, and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from Jinan University. He holds the qualification of a Senior Engineer in China. Mr Li joined Yuexiu in December 2001 and has successively held positions including Assistant Manager of Corporate Management Department, Assistant to General Manager of Supervision and Auditing Department, Deputy General Manager of Capital Department and Deputy General Manager of Yue Xiu International Development Limited. Mr Li is familiar with business of listed companies and the operations of capital markets. Since 2008, he has participated in all of the major capital operation projects of the Guangzhou Yue Xiu group; before that, he was also engaged in the successful listing of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust, and has extensive practical experience in capital operations.

Shuhui Wang Mr. Wang Shuhui has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Chong Hing Bank Limited., with effect from February 14, 2014. Mr. Wang is a Director and a Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited (“Guangzhou Yue Xiu”) and Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited (“Yuexiu”). He is also a Non-executive Director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited. He is also the Chairman of Guangzhou International Trust & Investment Corp.. Mr Wang was an Executive Director of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 01052), from 3 November 2009 to 18 March 2014. Mr Wang graduated from the School of Finance of the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics and holds a Master degree in Monetary Economics and Banking, and an economist qualification, from Jinan University. Before joining Yuexiu in May 2006, Mr. Wang had over 13 years of experience in Guangzhou Securities Co., Ltd. and had held senior management positions (including the Project Manager of the Securities Issuance Consultancy Department, Manager of the Research and Development Department, Director of the Office of the CEO, General Manager of the Human Resource Department and the Assistant to the CEO, Board Secretary, Vice President) in such company. Mr. Wang has solid knowledge and extensive professional experiences in financial industry and is familiar with the practice in the financial markets of Mainland China and the practice of listed company business operation.

Chunxiu Zhu Mr. Zhu Chunxiu has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Chong Hing Bank Limited., with effect from February 14, 2014. Mr. Zhu has been appointed the Chairman and an Executive Director of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 01052), since 19 March 2014. Besides, Mr. Zhu is the Vice-chairman and General Manager of Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited and Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited (“Yuexiu”). He is also a Non-executive Director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited and the Vice-chairman and an Executive Director of Yuexiu Property Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00123). Mr. Zhu was a Director of Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank (formerly known as “Guangzhou Rural Credit Union”). Prior to joining Yuexiu in 2013, Mr. Zhu was the Vice-chairman and General Manager of Guangzhou Finance Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (formerly known as “Guangzhou International Holding Group Co., Ltd.”). Mr. Zhu was awarded the Degree in Executive Master of Business Administration by Sun Yat-Sen University. Mr. Zhu holds the economist qualification in China and has extensive experience in the operation and management of large financial institutions and banks. He is a deputy of the 14th session of the Guangzhou City People’s Congress.

Yuk Wo Cheng Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo is the Independent Non-Executive Director of Chong Hing Bank Limited. Mr Cheng is also the Chairman of the Bank’s Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Risk Management Committee. He has also been an Independent Non-executive Director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited since 14 February 2014. Mr. Cheng, a co-founder of a Hong Kong merchant banking firm, is currently the proprietor of a certified public accountant practice in Hong Kong. Mr. Cheng obtained a Master of Science (Economics) degree in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics, England and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Accounting from the University of Kent, England. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, Canada. Mr. Cheng has more than 20 years of expertise in financial and corporate advisory services in mergers, acquisitions and investments. He had worked at Coopers and Lybrand (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers) in London and Swiss Bank Corporation (now known as UBS AG) in Toronto, and held senior management positions in a number of Hong Kong listed companies. Mr. Cheng also serves as a Director for certain other listed companies.

Ka Lun Lee Mr. Lee Ka Lun is the Independent Non-executive Director of Chong Hing Bank Limited. Mr Lee is an Independent Non-executive Director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited. He has also been an Independent Non-executive Director of Yuexiu Property Company Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 00123) since April 2000. He is an accountant by profession. Mr Lee is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in UK and has over 20 years of experience in banking and auditing. He has been an Independent Non-executive Director of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited (Stock Code: 00116) since September 2004, REXLot Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00555) since April 2007 and Medicskin Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 08307) since December 2014. The shares of the companies mentioned above are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Chiu Cheung Ma Mr. Ma Chiu Cheung is the Independent Non-Executive Director of Chong Hing Bank Limited. Mr. Ma an Independent Non-executive Director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited since 14 February 2014. Mr. Ma is a founder and former director of AMA CPA Limited (formerly known as Andrew Ma DFK (CPA) Limited). He is presently a Director of Mayee Management Limited and also Directors of several other private companies. Mr. Ma has more than 30 years’ experience in the fields of accounting, auditing and finance. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science (University of London) in England. Mr. Ma is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and The Society of Chinese Accountants & Auditors. He is currently also an Independent Non-executive Director of several other listed companies in Hong Kong.