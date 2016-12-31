Name Description

Fei Luo Mr. Luo Fei is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Luo was appointed as an executive Director on 30 April 2010, and is also a director of the Company’s subsidiaries Biostime International Investment Limited (“Biostime Investment”), Biostime Hong Kong Limited (“Biostime Hong Kong”), Parenting Power International Holdings Limited (“Parenting Power Holdings”), Parenting Power Investment Limited (“Parenting Power Investment”), Parenting Power Hong Kong Limited (“Parenting Power Hong Kong”), Mama100 International Holdings Limited (“Mama100 Holdings”), Mama100 International Investment Limited (“Mama100 Investment”), Mama100 Hong Kong Limited (“Mama100 Hong Kong”), BiosTime, Inc. (Guangzhou) (“Biostime Guangzhou”), BMcare Baby Products Inc. (Guangzhou) (“BMcare Guangzhou”), Biostime (Guangzhou) Education Management Inc. (“Biostime Education”), Guangzhou Hapai Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Guangzhou Hapai”) and Adimil (Changsha) Nutrition Products Limited (“Changsha Adimil”). Mr. Luo was appointed as a director of the Company’s indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Biostime Healthy Australia Pty Ltd, Biostime Healthy Australia Holdings Pty Ltd, Biostime Healthy Australia Investment Pty Ltd, Swisse Wellness Group Pty Ltd, SWG Holdco Pty Ltd, S W International Pty Ltd, Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd. in September 2015, Swisse China Limited on 16 December 2015, Swisse Wellness (Guangzhou) Limited (“Swisse Guangzhou”) on 15 April 2016. Mr. Luo is also a director of Guangzhou Mama100 E-commerce Co., Limited (“Mama100 E-commerce”), a company controlled by the Group through a series of structure contracts. He is also the supervisor of the Company’s subsidiary Biostime (Guangzhou) Health Products Limited (“Biostime Health”).

Yidong Wang Mr. Wang Yidong serves as Chief Finance Officer of the Company. Mr. Wang is the Chief Finance Officer of the Group and is in charge of the overall financial and accounting affairs as well as investor relations of the Group. He has nearly 20 years of experience in financial management, accounting and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang was Corporate Vice President and Asia Pacific Chief Finance Officer of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a German consumer goods giant (‘‘Henkel’’), responsible for Henkel’s financial management, business and operation controlling as well as M&A-related tasks in 14 countries of Asia Pacific. Before that, he worked at Henkel’s headquarters in Germany as Global Director of Business Development and M&A for the adhesive business unit, and previously worked as Henkel’s Greater China Chief Finance Officer and Asia Pacific Treasurer. Mr. Wang had also taken various financial management and banking roles with LG.Philips and JPMorgan Investment Bank in Hong Kong and New York. He began his career with China’s Ministry of Commerce and participated in the negotiations for China’s entry into the World Trade Organization. Mr. Wang was awarded “China CFO of the Year” in 2011 by the judging committee affiliated to China’s Ministry of Finance and also awarded "Outstanding CFO of China" in 2016 by CFO Magazine. Mr. Wang holds a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree from China Foreign Affairs University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the “AICPA”) and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (the “ACCA”).

Qingjuan Kong Ms. Kong Qingjuan is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Ms. Kong was an executive Director from May 2010 to January 2016. She is also the director and general manager of the Company’s subsidiaries Biostime Health and Changsha Adimil, and a supervisor of the Company’s subsidiaries Biostime Guangzhou, BMcare Guangzhou, Biostime Education, Guangzhou Hapai and Mama100 E-commerce. Ms. Kong has approximately 18 years of experience in the biotechnology industry and is mainly responsible for the overall procurement, logistics, production, as well as internal compliance and control. Ms. Kong joined the Group in July 2000 and was appointed as a director of Biostime Guangzhou from December 2002 to December 2010, and she was the chief operating officer of Biostime Guangzhou from January 2006 to December 2010. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Kong worked for Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine of Hebei Province from January 1983 to July 1995. From August 1995 to February 2000, Ms. Kong was employed by Dalian Sanzhu Bio-Cosmetic Co., Ltd. Ms. Kong graduated from Hebei Medical University, formerly known as Hebei Medical Institute, with a bachelor’s degree in clinical medicine in July 1985.

Malard Patrice Dr. Patrice Malard is the Chief Technology Officer, General Manager of the Technology Center of Biostime Health of the Company. He is responsible for research and development, product quality control and regulatory compliance. He was the scientific consultant of Biostime Guangzhou from 1 March 2008 to 30 September 2010. Dr. Patrice has approximately 30 years of experience in the nutrition products industry. From October 1981 to March 1990, he worked for Gist Brocades SA as a science director in the field of industrial enzymes. From April 1990 to June 1991, he was employed by CPIAA SA, an agro-consulting group, as a manager. From June 1991 to November 1994, he was the strategy and development director of the French subsidiary of Pioneer Hi-Bred in agro-seeds. He also has worked as a director of Silab Sarl in cosmetic ingredients and sales and Business development director of Lallemand SAS Human Nutrition division for the period from February 1995 to October 2007. From March 2008 till now, he is the owner of Kloarys Développement Sarl and acted as the general manager. He obtained his Ph.D. in molecular and cellular Biology from Lille University of Science and Technology in 1981.

Garnier Laetitia Ms. Laetitia Garnier is General Manager of Group Strategy and International Business Department of the Group of the Company. She is mainly responsible for Group strategy, acquisitions and investments, group integration and management of group international operations and business development. Since October 2016, Laetitia also assumes the role of Managing Director of Swisse in China area. She is also the director of the Company’s subsidiaries Biostime Healthy Australia Pty Ltd, Biostime Healthy Australia Holdings Pty Ltd, Biostime Healthy Australia Investments Pty Ltd, Swisse Wellness Group Pty Ltd, SWG Holdco Pty Ltd, S W International Pty Ltd, Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd and Swisse China Limited. From December 2003 to August 2010, she worked for French Trade Commission in South China and was mainly responsible for providing lobbying and support to French companies partnering, exporting and investing in China, especially in the field of consumer goods and health sectors. Prior to that, she also has interned with the United States Senate in Washington D.C. from January to June 2001, the Banque Populaire Group in Paris from July to September 2001 and the LVMH Group in Paris from September 2002 to March 2003. In July 2003, she obtained a master’s degree in business administration and corporate strategy from Institute of Political Studies in Paris.

Shifeng Liu Mr. Liu Shifeng is General Manager- Northern District of BNC Business Department of the Group of the Company. He joined the Group in May 2004 as the supervisor in charge of Shaoxin office and was promoted to be the provincial manager of Hubei province in August 2005, manager of the Hubei and Henan provinces in August 2006, director of the Hubei and Henan provinces in July 2012, area director for Hubei province in 2013, and director of the brand project department of “ADIMIL” in January 2014. Mr. Liu studied in the Jinggangshan Medical College majoring in clinical medicine from September 1997 to July 2000. After graduation, he was employed by the Guangzhou Division of Wangson Biotechnology Groups Inc. as an OTC supervisor from August 2000 to April 2001. Mr. Liu worked in Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. as an OTC supervisor in 2001 and was promoted to be a district supervisor in 2002. Mr. Liu has also enrolled in the EMBA courses of management school of Xiamen University since September 2011. He has also completed general manager course of the China Europe International Business School in December 2015.

Jiahua Peng Mr. Jiahua Peng is General Manager - Southern District of BNC Business Department of the Group of the Company. He joined the Group in May 2003 as the supervisor in charge of Dongguan office and was promoted to be the provincial manager of Jiangxi province in September 2005, manager of the Hunan and Jiangxi provinces in March 2005, director of the Hunan, Jiangxi and Guangxi provinces in July 2012, area director for Hunan and Jiangxi province in 2013. Mr. Peng studied in the Jinggangshan Medical College majoring in clinical medicine from September 1997 to July 2000. After graduation, he was employed by the Shantou office of Jiangxi Ban Bian Tian Pharmaceutical Co., LTD as a terminal promotion representative from August 2000 to January 2001. Mr. Peng worked in Dongguan office of Huahong Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. as an OTC supervisor in 2001. Mr. Peng has also enrolled in the EMBA courses of management school of Xiamen University since September 2011.

Dingping Zhu Mr. Zhu Dingping is General Manager - Project Department of "Baby Nutrition and Care" of the Company. He was our senior sales director and was mainly responsible for the overall sales affairs. Prior to joining the Group, he had over 10 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry mainly obtained from working for companies in this industry. He was with Guangdong Minglin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. as a regional sales manager from August 1996 to December 2006. Mr. Zhu received a certificate of graduation in pharmaceutical science from China Pharmaceutical University in July 2006 for completing the adult higher education courses. He also participated in several advanced trainings so as to improve his professional skills. For instance, in September 2004, he attended the executive training program jointly held by the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Nin Jion Medicine Mfy (HK) Ltd. He had also completed the Business Administration training courses of Lingnan (University) College, Sun Yat-Sen University and received the certificate of completion in February 2003. He obtained a certificate of pharmacist by the Professional Titles Reform Work Leading Group of Guangdong Drug Administration in March 2003. He has completed the China Europe International Business School CMO training course and received the certificate of completion in July 2014. He had completed the EMBA courses of Management School, Jinan University and obtained a master’s degree in December 2015. He is currently serve for the enterprise institute of Jinan University, act as a part time researcher.

Qizhang Zhang Mr. Zhang Qizhang is Director - Integrated Marketing Center of the Group Mr. Zhang was the director in charge of the marketing, Biostime Business Unit and assumed additional responsibility as Director of Corporate Innovation Marketing Center. Mr. Zhang obtained his bachelor’s degree in public management in Renmin University of China in June 2007. After graduation, he was employed by Procter & Gamble (China) Co., Ltd. as a brand manager at the marketing department until May 2014.

Jun Yang Mr. Yang Jun is Director - Human Resources of the Group of the Company. Mr. Yang is the Human Resource Director of the Group and is in charge of all human resource affairs. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yang served as Regional HR Director in Asia Pacific of Caterpillar Inc. (“Caterpillar”), providing leadership to regional HR COE and shared services team to support business partners in 8 countries and regions. He participated in plenty of significant projects in Caterpillar such as people strategy development, Japan HR process integration and HR operations improvement, accumulating over 13 years experiences in global human resource integration and management. From July 1991 to November 1995, Mr. Yang was employed by Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. He spent 8 years in operation and engineering management area before entering into the field of HR overall in Caterpillar and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Yang holds an EMBA degree from China University of Mining and Technology Université du Québec à Montréal Joint MBA Program and a bachelor’s degree in Chemicals from Anhui University.

Tom Coleman Mr. Tom Coleman is Chief Financial Officer of Swisse, a Subsidiary Company of the Company. He has over 22 years’ experience in financial management, accounting and corporate finance. Before joining Swisse, he served as the chief financial officer at Fusion Retail Brands, chief information and planning officer at Rip Curl International and the chief financial officer at Rip Curl Europe. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of South Australia and obtained his qualification as chartered accountant.

Oliver Horn Mr. Oliver Horn is Managing Director of Swisse, a Subsidiary Company of the Company. Mr. Horn has 20 years of expertise in the FMCG, beauty care and luxury goods sectors, and is experienced in global marketing and regional business management. He is also the director of the Company’s subsidiaries Biostime Healthy Australia Pty Ltd, Biostime Healthy Australia Holdings Pty Ltd, Biostime Healthy Australia Investments Pty Ltd, Swisse Wellness Group Pty Ltd, SWG Holdco Pty Ltd, S W International Pty Ltd, Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd, SW Production Holdings Pty Ltd, SW Translink Packaging Pty Ltd, SWG (US) Inc., Swisse Wellness Inc., Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd, Swisse Wellness GmbH and Swisse Wellness (UK) Limited. Before joining Swisse, Mr. Oliver Horn was the Integration Director at Treasury Wine Estates, where he successfully led the integration of the Diageo wine business into the EMEA business. Preceding this, he was GM for Central Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Prior to Treasury Wine Estates, Mr. Horn was the Group Brand Manager and Direct Marketing Manager of L’Oreal Paris (UK), and a Corporate Accounts Manager at Deutsche Bank (Germany). Mr. Horn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (with Honours) from Arnhem Business School.

Xiaocheng Hu Mr. Hu Xiaocheng is Director of the E-commerce Business Department of the Group of the Company. His joined the Group in November 2004. His experience is mainly in the sector of marketing and sales. He worked as a sales specialist for the Beijing sales branch of Jiangxi Tecom Science Co., Ltd. from 2000 to 2003, and was mainly responsible for selling products to hospital clients in north China. He joined the company as the manager of Shangrao sales office in Jiangxi Province. Due to his sound working performance, he was promoted to be sales manager for Ningbo City in February 2005, regional sales manager for Shanghai in February 2006 and senior manager for sales administration in February 2007. Mr. Hu was appointed as senior key accounts manager in May 2010 and promoted to be key accounts director in September 2011 and by leveraging his experience in marketing and sales, he is now responsible for sales channel of retail sales organizations. Mr. Hu received a junior college diploma in computer accounting from Jiangxi Radio and TV University in July 1999. He has also enrolled in the EMBA courses of management school of Xiamen University since September 2010.

George Livery Mr. George Livery is Director of Strategy and Corporate Development and Company Secretary of Swisse, a Subsidiary Company of the Company. He joined Swisse as a commercial director in 2011. He has over 20 years’ experience as senior executive or director. Before joining Swisse, he served as the chief executive officer at Village Cinemas Australia. Mr. Livery is a fellow of Marketing Institute of Australia.

Elise Morris Ms. Elise Morris is Director of People & Culture of Swisse, a subsidiary Company of the Company. She has over 25 years’ experience in HR management and Organisational Development working in global and Australian based corporate and public sector organisations (including iSelect, SEEK, Kraft, Cadbury, and Pacific Brands). Ms. Morris holds a Master of Applied Positive Psychology from the University of Melbourne, a Master of Management, a Graduate degree in Psychology and a Bachelor degree in Business (Marketing).

Tak Yee Wong Ms. Wong Tak Yee is Joint Company Secretary of Biostime International Holdings Ltd. She is a director, Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited (“Tricor”), a global professional services provider specializing in integrated business, corporate and investor services. Ms. Wong has over 25 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field and has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as multinational, private and offshore companies. Ms. Wong is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow of both the HKICS and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Wong is a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement from the HKICS. (Note: The Company has engaged Tricor as external service provider and appointed Ms. Wong as the Company’s joint company secretary and authorised representative since 12 July 2010.)

Wenyun Yang Ms. Yang Wenyun is Joint Company Secretary of Biostime International Holdings Ltd. Ms. Yang works as the Director of the Listing Affairs and Risk Management Department, mainly in charge of overall listing affairs, legal affairs, administrative affairs and internal audit of the Group. She is also the supervisor of the Company’s subsidiary Swisse Guangzhou. Ms. Yang started her professional career with the Group and has obtained substantial experience through corporate governance, risk management, administration, legal affairs, information security management, internal audit, public relations and human resources management over the past twelve years with the Group. From August 2005 to December 2008, she worked as an assistant of public affairs and was mainly responsible for the legal affairs and public relations of the Group. Concurrently, being an assistant to the general manager since November 2006, she was responsible for part of administrative affairs of the Group. From December 2008 to February 2010, she was promoted to be the legal manager of the Group and was responsible for the overall legal affairs and public relations. In February 2010, she assumed the responsibility of leading the risk control department. In January 2014, she was promoted from a senior manager to become the director of the department. From October 2015 to February 2017, Ms. Yang was temporarily responsible for human resources management as the director of Corporate Affairs and Human Resources Department. Ms. Yang obtained a bachelor’s degree in law from Sun Yat-Sen University in June 2005.

Fufang Chen Mr. Chen Fufang is Non-Executive Director of Biostime International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chen was appointed as a non-executive Director on 12 May 2010, and is also a director of the Company’s subsidiaries Biostime Guangzhou, Biostime Health, BMcare Guangzhou, Biostime Education, Biostime Investment, Biostime Hong Kong, Parenting Power Holdings, Parenting Power Investment, Parenting Power Hong Kong, Mama100 Holdings, Mama100 Investment, Mama100 Hong Kong, Guangzhou Hapai and Mama100 E-commerce. Mr. Chen is also a director of the Company’s substantial shareholder Biostime Pharmaceuticals with discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the Provisions of Divisions 2 & 3 of Part XV of the SFO. For further details, please refer to page 64 of this Annual Report. Mr. Chen has been a director and the general manager of Guangzhou Biohope since March 1999, and its legal representative since June 2010, where he oversees overall business operations and management. Prior to that, Mr. Chen worked for Guangdong Textile Industry Group Company, a company engaged in the import and export of textile products and apparels, from 1988 to 1997, where he was recognized as chemical fiber assistant engineer and chemical fiber engineer in March 1988 and November 1992, respectively. Mr. Chen graduated from South China University of Technology formerly known as South China Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in chemical fiber in July 1985 and a master’s degree in chemical fiber in June 1988.

Yun Luo Mr. Luo Yun is Non-Executive Director of Biostime International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Luo was appointed as a non-executive Director on 12 May 2010, and is also a director of the Company’s subsidiaries Biostime Guangzhou, Biostime Health, BMcare Guangzhou, Biostime Education, Biostime Investment, Biostime Hong Kong, Parenting Power Holdings, Parenting Power Investment, Parenting Power Hong Kong, Mama100 Holdings, Mama100 Investment, Mama100 Hong Kong and Guangzhou Hapai. Mr. Luo is also a director of the Company’s substantial shareholder Biostime Pharmaceuticals with discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the Provisions of Divisions 2 & 3 of Part XV of the SFO. For further details, please refer to page 64 of this Annual Report. From 1980 to 1993, Mr. Luo was employed by Haikou Qiongshan Medical Co., Ltd. Mr. Luo was employed as a sales manager for Guangzhou Biohope from December 1994 to August 1999. From August 1999 to September 2009, Mr. Luo held various positions in Biostime Guangzhou including the sales director and the director in charge of the Mama100 membership center. From September 2009 to December 2011, Mr. Luo was the general manager and director of a company formerly known as Biostime Health and Nutrition (Guangzhou) Limited (now known as Leseil Health and Nutrition (Guangzhou) Limited), where he was responsible for the overall strategies and business development. Mr. Luo graduated from Continuing Education School of Jinan University in July 1987 with a certificate of graduation in business and economic management. Mr. Luo has also completed the EMBA course at Fudan University in Shanghai and was awarded an EMBA degree in July 2012. Mr. Luo is the elder brother of Mr. Luo Fei, the Chairman of the Board and one of the Company’s executive Directors.

Xiong Wu Mr. Wu Xiong is Non-Executive Director of Biostime International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wu was appointed as a non-executive Director on 12 May 2010, and is also a director of the Mama100 E-commerce. Mr. Wu is also a director of the Company’s substantial shareholder Biostime Pharmaceuticals with discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the Provisions of Divisions 2 & 3 of Part XV of the SFO. For further details, please refer to page 64 of this Annual Report. Mr. Wu has been the legal representative and general manager of Hainan Fangsheng Industry Development Co., Ltd. since December 2009 and is responsible for the overall management of its business operation. Mr. Wu worked in the Administration for Industry and Commerce of Haikou City between December 1980 and December 1997. From December 1997 to December 2000, Mr. Wu was employed by Haikou Market Properties Development Co., Ltd. From December 2000 to December 2009, Mr. Wu was the legal representative and general manager of Hainan Junjie Automobile Sale Co., Ltd. and was responsible for its overall business operations. Mr. Wu was a director of the Company’s subsidiaries Biostime Guangzhou, Biostime Health and BMcare Guangzhou until 2 September 2012. Mr. Wu graduated from Haikou No.1 Middle School in July 1975.

Wenhui Zhang Dr. Zhang Wenhui is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Zhang was re-designated to a non-executive Director on 25 June 2012. Dr. Zhang was previously an executive Director of the Company from 12 May 2010 to 24 June 2012. Dr. Zhang is also a director of the Company’s substantial shareholder Biostime Pharmaceuticals with discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the Provisions of Divisions 2 & 3 of Part XV of the SFO. For further details, please refer to page 64 of this Annual Report. Dr. Zhang has also been an independent director of Stoltze Specialty Processing, LLC in the United States since September 2012. Dr. Zhang has almost 18 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, through teaching in universities and working for several biotechnology companies. Dr. Zhang was a lecturer of bioengineering at South China University of Technology from August 1994 to August 1996. From December 2000 to August 2003, Dr. Zhang was employed as an assistant research professor in the department of chemical engineering in University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the United States. After that, Dr. Zhang was employed as a scientist in the process development department of Xoma (US) LLC in the United States from September 2003 to September 2005. Dr. Zhang joined the Group in October 2005 as the chief technology officer of Biostime Guangzhou and became a general manager of the technology center of Biostime Health in December 2010, where he was primarily responsible for the research and development, product quality control and technology support, and held this position until 24 June 2012. Dr. Zhang was also the chief technology officer and head of the Quality Assurance Department of the Company until 24 June 2012 and a director of the Company’s subsidiaries Biostime Guangzhou, Biostime Health and BMcare Guangzhou until 2 September 2012. Dr. Zhang received a bachelor’s degree in biochemical engineering from East China University of Science and Technology.

Wai Fung Ngai Dr. Ngai Wai Fung, CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Biostime International Holdings Ltd. Dr. Ngai was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 12 July 2010 and is the chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. Dr. Ngai is the managing director of MNCOR Consulting Limited and the chief executive officer of SW Corporate Services Group Limited, a specialty company secretarial corporate governance and compliance services provider to cmpanies in pre-IPO and post-IPO stages. Prior to that, he was the director and head of listing services of an independent integrated corporate services provider. He has over 20 years of senior management experience including acting as the executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary, most of which are in the areas of finance, accounting, internal control and regulatory compliance, corporate governance and secretarial work for listed issuers including major red chips companies. He had led or participated in a number of significant corporate finance projects including listings, mergers and acquisitions as well as issuance of debt securities. Dr. Ngai is the Past President of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (the “HKICS”) and the Adjunct Professor of Law of Hong Kong Shue Yan University. Dr. Ngai was an independent non-executive director of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited from November 2007 to October 2014 and independent director of Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited from November 2009 to December 2015. Dr. Ngai is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a fellow of the HKICS, a fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Directors and a member of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Dr. Ngai obtained a doctorate in Economics (Finance) at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2011.

Wee Seng Tan Mr. Tan Wee Seng is Non-Executive Independent Director of Biostime International Holdings Ltd. Company. Mr. Tan was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 12 July 2010 and is the chairman of the Company’s Remuneration Committee. Mr. Tan is also an independent non-executive director of Xtep International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1368), an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Sa\Sa International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 178), an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Limited (Stock Code: 884), an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Sinopharm Group Company Limited (Stock Code: 1099), the shares of all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. In addition, Mr. Tan is an independent director and, with effect from 8 March 2016, chairman of the audit committee of Renesola Ltd (Stock Code: SOL), the shares of which are listed on the NYSE. Mr. Tan is also a board member of Beijing City International School, an academic institution in Beijing. From November 2016, he ceased to be chairman of the finance committee of Beijing City International School. Mr. Tan has been appointed as an independent director and chairman of the audit committee of 7 Days Group Holdings Limited listed on the NYSE between November 2009 and July 2013 until it was privatized. He was the chairman of the special committee for the privatization of 7 Days Group Holdings Limited from October 2012 to July 2013. Mr. Tan has over 30 years of financial management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, business management and strategy development experience. Mr. Tan has held various management and senior management positions in a number of multi-national corporations.