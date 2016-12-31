Name Description

Xiao An Wu Mr. Wu Xiao An (also known as Mr. Ng Siu On) is Executive Chairman of the Board of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. He is also a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Wu has over 22 years of experience in the automotive industry and is primarily responsible for the overall strategic planning and business development of the Group. He was the vice chairman and the chief financial officer of the Company from January 1994 to June 2002. He has been a director of Huachen since October 2002, the chairman of BMW Brilliance since May 2003, and the chairman of BBAFC since April 2015. He was a director of Shenyang Automotive from January 1994 to August 2016. From 1988 to 1993, he was the deputy manager of the Bank of China, New York Branch. Mr. Wu obtained a bachelor’s degree of arts from Beijing Foreign Languages Institute (now known as Beijing Foreign Studies University) in 1985 and a master of business administration degree from Fordham University in New York in 1992. Currently, Mr. Wu is the chairman of the board of directors of Power Xinchen, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1148). In March 2011, Mr. Wu was appointed as a director and in April 2012 designated as an executive director of Power Xinchen.

Yumin Qi Mr. Qi Yumin is President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd since January 6, 2006. He is also a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Qi was the chairman and president of Huachen during the period from December 2005 to January 2016 and has served as the chairman of Huachen since January 2016. Since November 2006, Mr. Qi has been a director of BMW Brilliance. He was the chairman and a director of Shenyang Automotive from January 2006 to August 2016. From 1982 to 2004, Mr. Qi held various positions in (Dalian Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.), including chairman and general manager. From October 2004 to December 2005, he was the vice mayor of Dalian municipal government. Mr. Qi graduated from Xi’an University of Technology (formerly known as Shanxi Institute of Mechanical Engineering) Department of engineering and economics, with a major in machinery manufacturing management and engineering, in July 1982 and a master’s degree in business administration from Dalian University of Technology in April 2004. He was qualified as a senior engineer (professor level) by the Personnel Department of Liaoning Province in December 1992. Since April 2009, Mr. Qi has been appointed as the chairman and a director of Shanghai Shenhua (stock code: 600653), a company listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Qi was a director of Power Xinchen (stock code: 1148) from November 2011 to September 2016, and the chairman of the board and a director of JinBei (stock code: 600609), a company listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange, from May 2009 to August 2016.

Zuming Qian Mr. Qian Zuming is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Mr. Qian has been the chief financial officer of the Company since 1st July, 2008. He has around 34 years of experience in finance and accounting practice. Mr. Qian has been appointed as an assistant to the president of Huachen since December 2009. Mr. Qian has been a director of Shenyang Automotive since January 2010 and a director of BBAFC since March 2017. From 1982 to 1996, Mr. Qian was the deputy section head of the finance section of (Shanghai Maritime Bureau) of Ministry of Transport. From 1996 to 1998 and from 1998 to 2000, he was the finance manager of (Shanghai Tai Li Shipping Co., Ltd.) and (Shanghai Xiao Song Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.), respectively. From January 2006 to March 2007, Mr. Qian was the chief financial officer of (Shanghai Hua Sheng Group Co., Ltd.). Mr. Qian is a fellow of the Institute of Financial Accountants of the United Kingdom since October 2010. He is also an academic member of the Association of International Accountants since April 2013. Mr. Qian obtained a master’s degree in finance from the Graduate School, The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 1998 and a master’s degree in business administration from The Wisconsin International University (USA), Ukraine in 2001. Since August 2016, Mr. Qian has been appointed as a director of Shanghai Shenhua (stock code: 600653), a company listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Lisa Ng Ms. Lisa Ng is Senior Vice President of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd since October 12, 2006. Ms. Ng holds primary responsibilities in investor relations, capital market transactions, and financial reporting review. She is also the company secretary to the board of directors and audit and compliance committee of BMW Brilliance. In addition, Ms. Ng is a director of Brilliance–BEA. Ms. Ng is a qualified Chartered Accountant with the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants. Ms. Ng graduated from the University of Waterloo with a bachelor of arts (honours) degree in chartered accountancy. She is also a graduate from the Schulich School of Business of York University with a master of business administration degree majoring in corporate finance. Ms. Ng has extensive experience spanning from public accounting to corporate finance and private equity. Prior to joining the Group, she had spent seven years with AIG Global Investment Corp. (Asia) Ltd. and was responsible for the sourcing and execution of private equity investments. She was also a member of the Listing Division of The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, as well as an auditor with Ernst & Young in Canada.

Yu Huang Ms. Huang Yu is Vice President, Chief Accountant of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. Ms. Huang has worked for Shenyang Automotive as a financial analyst and internal auditor from July 1999 to June 2000, and worked as a manager of the financial center of the Group from June 2002 to April 2007. She was appointed as the qualified accountant of the Company from May 2007 to January 2009 pursuant to the requirements set out in the Listing Rules. She has been the chief accountant of the Company since May 2007. Ms. Huang graduated with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both in economics, from South Western University of Finance and Economics. She is a certified public accountant of the PRC and also a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Ms. Huang also holds the qualifications to be a lawyer in the PRC.

Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang has been a director of SJAI, a subsidiary of the Company, since June 2014. Mr. Zhang joined Huachen in 2003 and has since held various positions in Huachen, including but not limited to senior project manager of assets operation department, secretary of president, division leader of human resources department, deputy manager of administrative office and assistant to president. Mr. Zhang has been the secretary of the board of directors of Huachen since March 2016. From July 1996 to February 1997, and from February 1997 to January 2003, Mr. Zhang was a specialist of import and export department and a project manager, respectively, of (Liaoning Branch of China Metallurgical Import and Export Company*). Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Shenyang University of Technology in 1996. Mr. Zhang also received a master’s degree of science, with a major in business and information technology, from University of Salford in 2001. Since August 2016, Mr. Zhang has been appointed as a director of Shanghai Shenhua (stock code: 600653), a company listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Tongfu Liu Mr. Liu Tongfu is the the Chairman of the Board of Director of Shenyang Automotive. He has been serving as director, executive vice president, member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China and vice general manager of auto business unit of Huachen since March 2016. From February 2016 to March 2016, he was the director, executive vice president and member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China of Huachen. From December 2015 to February 2016, he was the vice president and member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China of Huachen. From June 2011 to December 2015, he served as the vice president and member of the leading party group of Huachen. From February 2008 to June 2011, he acted as president assistant of Huachen. From December 2006 to February 2008, Mr. Liu acted as the vice general manager of (Dahua Group Co., Ltd.). From August 1990 to December 2006, he held various positions in (Dalian Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.), including assistant to general manager, senior manager of development and planning department, and director of party office. Mr. Liu graduated from department of materials engineering in Jilin Colleage of Engineering with a major in metallic material in July 1986 and obtained a master’s degree in metal material and heat treatment from department of materials in Dalian University of Technology in August 1990. In July 1998, he was qualified as a senior engineer by the Personnel Department of Liaoning Province.

Huiqun Yang Mr. Yang Huiqun is the General Manager of Shenyang Automotive since March 2016. He had worked as assistant to general manager of (Jinbei GM Automotive Co., Ltd.), general manager and party secretary of (Brilliance Jinbei Materials Corporation), general manager and party secretary on Chinese side of (Jinya Auto Transmission Shaft Co., Ltd.), and vice general manager of (Brilliance Jinbei International Trade Corporation). Mr. Yang Huiqun obtained a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Shenyang Aerospace University.

Yee Wah Lam Ms. Lam Yee Wah (Eva) is Company Secretary of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd since June 20, 2005. Ms. Lam is an associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and an associate of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Ms. Lam graduated from The City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor of arts (honours) degree in public and social administration. She was also awarded a postgraduate diploma in corporate administration by The City University of Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Company in March 2004, Ms. Lam worked in the company secretarial department of Hang Seng Bank Limited (stock code: 11) and Tom.com Limited (now known as TOM Group Limited (stock Code: 2383)), both of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Ms. Lam also has five years’ working experience in the company secretarial department of Ernst & Young, a certified public accountants firm in Hong Kong.

Bo Jiang Mr. Jiang Bo is Independent Non-Executive Director of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd since September 27, 2004. He is also a member of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Jiang is a certified public accountant and a certified public valuer in the PRC. Currently, Mr. Jiang is a managing partner of (RuiHua Certified Public Accountants) in the PRC. He was a director of Dandong Zhongpeng Accounting Firm from 1993 to 1999. Mr. Jiang has approximately 23 years of experience in auditing financial statements of companies listed on the PRC stock exchanges. Mr. Jiang has been a certified public valuer since 1998 and has been involved in asset appraisals of companies in preparation for listing in the PRC. He has participated in various listing projects of state-owned enterprises in the PRC and overseas and has gained experience in reviewing and analyzing the audited financial statements of companies listed in the PRC. Mr. Jiang has worked with one of the “Big-4” international accounting firms in the auditing of a stateowned enterprise. Mr. Jiang holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Liaoning University and a diploma in accounting from Central Finance and Economics University. Mr. Jiang was an independent non-executive director of China HealthCare Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, from July 2007 to June 2016.

Jian Song Dr. Song Jian is Independent Non-Executive Director of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd since September 17, 2004. He is also a member of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Song is currently the vice director of the National Laboratory in Automotive Safety and Energy and an expert consultant to the Beijing Government. Mr. Song was formerly the dean of the Automotive Technology Institute at Tsinghua University and the deputy dean of the automotive engineering department at Tsinghua University. In 1998, Mr. Song received the Award for Outstanding Science and Technology Persons in the China Automotive Industry. In 2005, he was ranked first in the Class One China Automotive Industry and Technology Advancement Award. In 2006, Mr. Song was named jointly by The China Association of Automotive Industry, The China Society of Automotive Engineering and The China Automotive News as the best chief designer of the automobile industry in the PRC. In 2008, Mr. Song was awarded “The Outstanding People of the China Automotive Industry: Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of China’s Reform and Opening-up”. In 2009, Mr. Song won “China Academic Award for Creative Talents of Automotive Industry – First Prize” from the State Ministry of Education. Mr. Song holds a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate, both in engineering science, from Tsinghua University. He is currently a professor of the automotive engineering department at Tsinghua University. Since May 2010, Mr. Song has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited (stock code: 1188), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.