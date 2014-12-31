Name Description

Jesper Madsen Mr. Jesper Bjoern Madsen is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. He is the chairman of the nomination committee and also a member of the audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Madsen has been working with the Carlsberg A/S Group for 23 years, beginning his career as a personal assistant to the chief executive officer of Carlsberg International. Mr. Madsen held positions as the vice president responsible for overseas investments and markets, general manager and managing director of Carlsberg Brewery Hong Kong Ltd and Chief Operating Officer of Carlsberg Asia Pte Ltd. From 2003 to 2009 Mr. Madsen was the senior vice president of Carlsberg Breweries A/S with responsibility for Asia, among other markets. Mr. Madsen was during this period also a non-executive chairman, non-executive vice chairman or non-executive director in a number of Carlsberg subsidiaries in Asia. Mr. Madsen obtained a master degree in law from Copenhagen University, Denmark and later studied Scottish/English law at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Dong Wang Mr. Wang Dong is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He graduated with a bachelor of laws degree at Xinjiang University. He obtained a master degree in engineering at Wuhan University. He is currently pursuing an EMBA degree at the South China University of Technology. Mr. WANG is qualified as a lawyer of the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) since 1989, a senior economist of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China since 2001 and a practitioner of the Asset Management Association of China since 2016. He also received the “Qualification as an independent director of listed companies” from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2016. From 1987 to 2012, he has worked in the human resources department, information investigation department, supervision office, industrial credit department, asset preservation department, legal affairs department, risk management department and other departments of the provincial branch office, as well as the case management department of the headquarters and the regional branch office of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. During the aforesaid period, he served as the department head of the case management department of the headquarters, general manager of the legal affairs department of the provincial branch office, general manager of the risk management department of the provincial branch office, general manager of the regional branch office, as well as the president of the regional urban finance society and regional banking industry association. In August 2012, Mr. WANG served as the head of the legal compliance department at the headquarters of Guangdong Nanyue Bank and a member of the law committee of the Banking Association of Guangdong. In September 2016, Mr. WANG was appointed as the director and chief executive officer of Xinjiang Tianshan Industrial Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd., which is a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Linyou Han Ms. Han Linyou is Executive Director of the company. She joined the Group as the assistant to the chief executive officer and legal director of the Company in April 2013, and was promoted as senior vice president in 2015. Ms. Han is currently the supervisor of Tibet Highland Natural Water Limited, an associate of the Company. She currently also serves as a director of certain subsidiary companies of the Group. Ms. Han graduated from Peking University in 2002 with a bachelor degree in laws. She obtained PRC Legal Professional Qualification Certificate in 2008. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Han worked at Jingtian & Gongcheng Attorneys at Law from 2002 to 2013 and became a partner of the firm in 2009. Between May 2008 and May 2009, she also worked as a PRC legal consultant at Chiu & Partners in Hong Kong. She also served as the PRC legal counsel for the Group’s initial public offering in 2011.

Chen Liu Mr. Liu Chen is an Executive Director of Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. since March 1, 2011. Mr. Liu is authorized representative of our Company and was appointed to the Board on 1 March 2011. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Liu gained experience in the areas of law and accounting. Mr. Liu graduated from York University, Canada, with a bachelor of arts degree. Mr. Liu also studied full-time at McMaster University, Canada, and obtained a master degree in Business Administration

Hak Kun Wong Mr. Wong Hak Kun is Executive Director of Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd., effect from 8 December 2014. He worked for Carlsberg Brewery prior to joining the Company. He was the Chairman of Carlsberg China from September 2011 to March 2014. He served as the chief executive officer of Carlsberg Greater China from March 2007 to September 2011, and as the deputy managing director of Carlsberg China from January 2006 to February 2007. During the period between 2002 and 2006, in his capacity of business development director of Carlsberg China, he led the merger and acquisition team in expanding the company’s production bases in the PRC. Mr. Wong has more than 31 years of working experience in the fast-moving consumer goods industry, of which more than 26 years were in the China beverage market. During the said period, he held various senior management positions in top international beer companies including Carlsberg and Bass Brewers.

Zhiqiang Yue Mr. Yue Zhiqiang is an Executive Director of Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. since March 1, 2011. Mr. Yue has over 27 years of experience in mechanical engineering and manufacturing plant operation, and is the general manager of our subsidiary company, Tibet Glacier Mineral Water Co. Ltd. Mr. Yue studied at Shandong University of Technolog (now combined into Shandong University in Machinery Production and obtained a bachelor degree. Mr. Yue was appointed as the director of Tiandi Green on 25 December 2012

Wai Kit Chow Mr. Chow Wai Kit is Company Secretary of Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. He joined Group in February 2011 and was appointed as company secretary on March 1, 2011 and as authorised representative on June 14, 2011. Mr. Chow is responsible for overseeing the company secretarial and corporate governance affairs of the Group. He has 20 years of experience in corporate management, finance and accounting. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chow was the project manager of Top Ease (H.K.) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A from 2008 to 2011. Prior to this, Mr. Chow was a key financial officer of various listed companies for over seven years. From 2005 to 2007, he was the qualified accountant of Guangzhou Investment Company Limited (Stock Code: 123, renamed as Yuexiu Property Company Limited). From 2003 to 2004, he was the deputy general manager of Oriental Investment Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 735, subsequently renamed as China Power New Energy Development Company Limited). From 2001 to 2002, he was the group financial controller and company secretary of International Capital Network Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8004). Prior to Mr. Chow’s career in financial management, he worked in the accounting profession at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Hong Kong from 1990 to 2000. Mr. Chow is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, he is also an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Mr. Chow obtained a master degree in finance from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University in 1999 and a professional diploma in company secretaryship and administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic in 1990.

Xiaohong Jiang Ms. Jiang Xiaohong is Non-Executive Director of Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. since March 1, 2011. Ms. Jiang is also the vice general manager of our subsidiary company, Tibet Glacier Mineral Water Co. Ltd., and is responsible for the operation, quality control, equipment and production site management. She has over 27 years of experience in operational management. She graduated from Xinjiang Vocational University with a diploma in Economic Management, then from Jiangnan University (formerly known as Wuxi University of Light Industry with a diploma of Brewery Engineering, and from Xinjiang University with diploma of Analytical Chemistry.

Kong Wai Conway Lee Mr. Lee Kong Wai (Conway) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. since March 1, 2011. He is the chairman of the remuneration committee and also a member of the audit committee and nomination committee of our Company. Mr. Lee served as a partner of Ernst & Young for many years and held key leadership positions in the development of such firm in China. Mr. Lee is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, the Association of Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Macau Society of Certified Practising Accountants. Mr. Lee was appointed as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Hunan Province in China since 2007. Mr. Lee received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Studies from Kingston University (formerly known as Kingston Polytechnic) in London and further obtained his postgraduate diploma in Business from Curtin University of Technology in Australia. .