Minfang Lu Mr. Lu Minfang is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Lu Minfang, is the executive director and chief executive officer of Mengniu and is a member of the strategy and development committee of Mengniu. Mengniu is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Lu is also the chairman and a non-executive director of Yashili International Holdings Ltd (HKSE: 1230) (“Yashili”), a subsidiary of the Mengniu. He was the chief executive officer and executive director of Yashili before his appointment as chairman of the board of directors of Yashili. Mr. Lu has been the Vice President (Greater China) of Danone Early Life Nutrition Greater China and has been with the Danone Group and Dumex Baby Food Co. Ltd. for over 10 years. During his tenure at the Danone Group, Mr. Lu demonstrated strong strategic business and market planning capabilities. With strong leadership, management skills and in-depth knowledge of markets, Mr. Lu contributed significantly to the success of the Danone Group’s baby nutrition business in China. Prior to joining the Danone Group, Mr. Lu spent nine years with Johnson & Johnson (China) Company Limited and approximately four years with General Electric Company (China). Mr. Lu has over 18 years of experience in sales and marketing and has been serving in general manager or executive level roles for over seven years. Mr. Lu has extensive experience in the management of fast moving consumer products and dairy companies and has an excellent grasp and the in-depth knowledge of the PRC market. Mr. Lu obtained his bachelor ’s degree from Fudan University in Shanghai.

Lina Gao Ms. Gao Lina Deputy Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. Ms. Gao is one of the founders of our Group and is currently a director of Modern Farm and 24 other subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Gao has significant experience in cross-border trading, resource integration and administrative management. Prior to joining the Group in August 2005, Ms. Gao was the general manager of Taian Foreign General Trade Corporation between October 1993 to June 2005. Ms. Gao was the director general of Tai’an Municipal Trade Promotion Bureau between October 2003 and June 2005. Ms. Gao developed her experience in managing dairy farms since joining our Group and she was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on 14 November 2008. She was awarded “Tai’an City Excellent Entrepreneur in Reforming and Enterprising Endeavours” in 2004. Ms. Gao was awarded the “Scientific and Technological Progress Award (Class 1 of Promotion Category) by the Ministry of Education of the PRC in January 2013. Ms. Gao completed an undergraduate course at Tai’an Municipal CPC Party School majoring in economic management in December 1999. Ms. Gao holds approximately 49.12% of the interests in Jinmu Holdings Co Ltd. (Jinmu).

Xianli Dong Mr. Dong Xianli is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has extensive experience in financial management with accountant and valuation qualifications in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Dong graduated from Beijing Forestry University with a bachelor degree in soil and water conservation in July 1985 and from Inner Mongolia University of Technology with a master degree in project management in January 2010. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Dong was the Assistant Vice President of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (“Mengniu”), a substantial shareholder of the Company. During his tenure of service with Mengniu and its subsidiaries (“Mengniu Group”) for more than 12 years, Mr. Dong has developed strong expertise in financial management in milk industry and was primarily responsible for risk management, internal audit and project investment of Mengniu Group, including holding various senior managerial positions and directorships in certain subsidiaries of Mengniu.

Chunlin Han Mr. Han Chunlin is Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. Mr. Han is also a director of Modern Farm and Helingeer Modern Farming Co., Ltd. (“Helingeer Modern Farm”). Mr. Han has more than 15 years of experience in food and beverage industry in China. Prior to joining the Group in September 2008 and his appointment as an executive Director of the Company on 14 November 2008, Mr. Han worked as the marketing vice general manager of Nowara Shinnosuke (Fujian) Food Industry Company from February 2006 to July 2008. From January 1999 to September 2004, he served at the Liquid Milk Department of Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd (“Mengniu (Inner Mongolia)”) as marketing manager. Prior to that, Mr. Han was a branch-plant manager at the Milk Powder Department of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Company Limited from July 1994 to January 1999. Mr. Han received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Inner Mongolia University in July 1994.

Tu Hai Mr. Hai Tu is Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. He is the head of Modern Farm (Feidong) Co., Ltd. Mr. Hai joined the Group in October 2008 and has since been responsible for the planning and management of the farm. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Hai worked as a deputy general manager for Shenzhen True Color Industrial Co., Ltd. from August 2001 to September 2008. Prior to that, Mr. Hai was the customer representative for the Beijing region of Shanghai Sangon Biological Engineering Technology & Services Company between September 1998 and June 2001. Mr. Hai served as a member of the Epidemic Division of the Daxing Anling Hygiene and Prevention Quarantine of Disease from August 1994 to May 1998. Mr. Hai graduated from Inner Mongolia University in July 1994, majoring in biology.

Chun Jiang Wang Mr. Wang Chun Jiang is Assistant to Chief Executive Officer of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wang joined the Group in May 2009 and has since been responsible for cattle breeding. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang worked for Inner Mongolia Mengniu AustAsian Model Dairy Farm Co., Ltd. from August 2004 to May 2009, and has served as head of farms since March 2008. Mr. Wang graduated from Inner Mongolia Agricultural University in July 2004, and has graduated with a postgraduate course for student under employment at Inner Mongolia Agricultural University in December 2013.

Kwok Fat Li Mr. Li Kwok Fat is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Li is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy from The City University of Hong Kong and his Master of Finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Li has over 15 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting, auditing and listed company secretarial matters.

Yongping Wen Mr. Wen Yongping is Non-Executive Director of the Company Mr. Wen is the assistant vice president of Mengniu and the general manager of the milk sources business department of Mengniu. Mengniu is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Wen joined Mengniu in 1999 and has held various managerial positions since then. Mr. Wen obtained a master ’s degree in agriculture study specializing in agriculture marketing in 2009 from Inner Mongolia Agricultural University. Mr. Wen obtained an EMBA degree from Peking University in 2011.

Julian Wolhardt Mr. Wolhardt Julian Juul, CPA, is Non-Executive Director, Director of Modern Farm, a subsidiary of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd since July 30, 2008. Mr. Wolhardt was the Chairman of the Company from 17 September 2012 to 28 June 2013. Mr. Wolhardt is currently a partner of KKR Asia Limited focusing on private equity transactions in the Greater China region. He has been actively involved in advising on investments in Yageo Corporation, a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (stock code: 2327), Tianrui Group Cement Company Limited and International Far Eastern Leasing Company Limited since he joined KKR Asia Limited in 2006. Before joining KKR Asia Limited, Mr. Wolhardt was with Morgan Stanley Private Equity from 1998 to 2006 and was responsible for its private equity business in China. While at Morgan Stanley Private Equity, Mr. Wolhardt advised on investments in a number of highly successful companies in China, several of which, such as China Dongxiang (Group) Company Limited (stock code: 3818), Hengan International Group Company Limited (stock code: 1044), Mengniu, China Shanshui Cement Group Limited (stock code: 691) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Limited (stock code: 2318), have been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He is also an independent non-executive director of Mengniu and a non-executive director of Novo Holdco Limited. He is independent non-executive director of China Cord Blood Corporation, a company listed on New York Stock Exchange (Stock code: CO). Mr. Wolhardt is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign) in 1995. He joined our Group in July 2008 and was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company on 30 July 2008, and has been involved in the corporate development and strategic planning of our Group.

Ping Zhang Mr. Zhang Ping serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as the chief financial officer of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, with effect from 6 June 2014, a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Zhang also holds several directorships in certain subsidiaries of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, including the director of Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Mengniu Danone Dairy Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd. and Aspen Ventures Co., Ltd.. Mr. Zhang also takes the position of non-executive director in Yashili International Holdings Ltd (HKEx: 1230) which is listed in Hong Kong since 27 April 2015. Mr. Zhang post graduated from Beijing Information Science and Technology University with master degree in management engineering, and has over 24 years of experience in the industry of fast-moving consumer goods, specializing in the management of operation, finance and audit as well as risk control. He successively worked as manager of internal audit and system development, finance director in Swire Beverages Co., Ltd, general manager of its bottler manufacturing company and chief executive officer in Coca-Cola Bottler Manufacturing Holdings Limited.

Yan Kang Mr. Kang Yan is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd since June 28, 2013. Mr. Kang graduated from the Renmin University of China in 1998. Mr. Kang is a qualified practicing attorney in China and is currently a partner of Haiwen & Partners. He joined Beijing Commerce & Finance Law Offices in 2002 and was promoted to a partner in 2008. Mr. Kang has over 10 years of experience in legal corporate advisory on mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings.

Kong Wai Conway Lee Mr. Lee Kong Wai (Conway) is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lee graduated from Kingston University (formerly known as Kingston Polytechnic) in London with a bachelor’s degree in business studies in July 1980 and further obtained his post graduate diploma in business at Curtin University of Technology in Australia in February 1988. Mr. Lee has over 30 years of experience in public accounting and auditing, corporate finance, merger and acquisition and initial public offerings. From September 1980 to September 2009, Mr. Lee served as a partner of Ernst & Young and held key leadership positions in the development of his firm in China. Mr. Lee is currently an independent non-executive director of West China Cement Limited (stock code: 2233), Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (stock code: 951), GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited (stock code: 493), Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd (stock code: 1115), NVC Lighting Holding Limited (stock code: 2222), Yashili International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1230), GSL New Energy Holdings Limited (stock code: 451), WH Group Limited (stock code: 288), China Rundong Auto Group Limited (stock code: 1365). companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, and CITIC Securities Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 6030) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600030). Mr. Lee is currently a non-executive Director and the Deputy Chairman of Merry Garden Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1237). Mr. Lee is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Institutes of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Macau Society of Certified Practising Accountants. Since 2008, Mr. Lee has been a member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Hunan Province.