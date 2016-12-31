Name Description

Yuguang Luo Mr. Luo Yuguang is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been an executive director, the Chairman, a member of the remuneration committee and the chairman and a member of the nomination committee of the Company since 22 December 2016. He graduated from Beijing Agricultural Engineering University in 1992, specialized in Construction and Environmental Engineering with a Bachelor’s degree in engineering. Mr. LUO also completed and graduated from an undergraduate program in Chongqing Normal University in 2008, majoring in Accounting. He joined the Company after obtaining his Bachelor’s degree and has a consecutive 24-year experience in the car industry. At the early stage, Mr. LUO underwent an internship at the Assemble Workshop, Repair Workshop, Infrastructure Department and Procurement Department of the Company. Later he was the Deputy Head of the Planning and Construction Department, Deputy Head of Secondary Pressing Vehicles Workshop, Deputy Head of the Finance Department and Deputy Head of the Integrated Planning Department. In 2009, he joined the Management team of the Company and was the Deputy Chief Economist and the Head of Procurement Department and the Deputy General Manager of Qingling Motors (Group) Company Limited (“Qingling Group”), the substantial Shareholder of the Company, responsible for the production, logistics, domestic support and import, etc.. He took up the post of the Director and the General Manager of Qingling Group in September 2016. Mr. LUO studied abroad for several times, including the Advanced Course in Corporate Governance organized by the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Studies on Special Topics such as production, quality, development and sales organized by Japan Isuzu. Mr. LUO has been the Chairman of the Qingling Isuzu (Chongqing) Engine Co., Ltd. from April 2015 to 30 November 2016.

Keiichiro Maegaki Mr. Keiichiro Maegaki is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager of the Company. He has been an executive director of the Company and the vice chairman since 28 May 2015 and has been the general manager of the Company since 16 November 2015. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Keio University, Japan. He joined Isuzu in April 1981 and has been working at Isuzu Motors Limited (“Isuzu”) for over 30 years. He served in a number of positions, including the manager in charge of the domestic service improvement offi ce, the manager in charge of the domestic management offi ce, the manager in charge of the domestic planning offi ce, the head of the business planning department, the merchandise manager of MKT offi ce and CV project, the head of the project management department, the executive offi cer in charge of the project management department and cost planning department, the executive offi cer in charge of the eighth and ninth divisions of the overseas business and the assistant to the head of the PT business department. Mr. MAEGAKI is currently the managing executive offi cer of Isuzu and the assistant to the fourth division of oversea business department of Isuzu and has been the vice chairman of Qingling Isuzu (Chongqing) Engine Co., Ltd. from 2010 to 2014.

Yoshifumi Komura Mr. Yoshifumi Komura is Executive Director of the Company. He has been an executive director of the Company since 15 June 2016. He graduated from the Faculty of Political Science and Economics of Waseda University. Mr. KOMURA joined Isuzu in April 1978. He served as the Section Chief of North America Operations Management Department, Deputy Director of North America Operations Division of the Overseas Sales Division No.2, Director of the Overseas Operations Division No. 10 of the Overseas Sales Division No.6, Manager of PT Operations Management Department (PT) and the President of Isuzu Philippines Corporation. Mr. KOMURA was re-designated back to Isuzu in April 2007 to serve as the Executive Offi cer (Overseas Operations Department) He successively served as the Managing Executive Offi cer of America Operations Department and the Chief Executive Offi cer of ISUZU LINEX CO., LTD. from February 2011 until April 2015. Mr. KOMURA was re-designated back to Isuzu in April 2015 to serve as the Managing Executive Officer. He currently serves as the Managing Executive Officer.

Juxing Li Mr. LI Juxing is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology, majoring in casting. He holds a bachelor degree of engineering and is a senior engineer. Mr. LI successively served as a technician of a foundry of Chongqing Automobile Manufacturing Plant, a head of the biotechnology department, a head of the quality department, a deputy chief engineer and a deputy general manager of Chongqing Qingling Casting Company Limited since July 1990. He became a deputy chief engineer of Qingling Group since 2005 and concurrently served as the general managers of Chongqing Qingling Aluminium Casting Co. Ltd. and Chongqing Qingling Forging Co. Ltd. Since 2010, he has been working as a deputy general manager of Qingling Group and he also serves as the vice chairman of Isuzu Qingling (Chong Qing) Autoparts Co., Ltd, the chairman of Chongqing Qingling Forging Co. Ltd. and a director of Qingling Isuzu (Chongqing) Engine Co., Ltd.. During the period from 26 September 2016 to 22 December 2016. Mr. LI served as the acting Chairman of the Company.

Masanori Ota Mr. Masanori Ota is Executive Director of the Company. He has been an executive director of the Company since 15 June 2016. He graduated from the Faculty of Engineering of Nagoya Institute of Technology in 1979. Mr. OTA joined Isuzu in April 1979, and successively served as the Section Chief of FO Technology Division of Raw Material Factory Technology Department and the key member of I.T. Forging Department of Isuzu (Thailand)(I.T. ) from 1993 until 2000. Mr. OTA was redesignated back to Isuzu in 2000 to serve as the Section Chief of PT Production Technology Department and later held the position as the Head of the Third Department of PT Manufacturing (PT) and the Head of the PT Public Works Department. He had served as the Executive Officer of Main Department of Technology, Production Department, PT Manufacturing Department and PT Quality Management Department (PT) since 2013.

Song Xu Mr. Xu Song is Executive Director of the Company. He has been an executive director of the Company since 15 June 2016. He is a senior engineer. Mr. XU joined the Chinese Communist Party in June 1988. He graduated from the Faculty of Engineering Machinery of Jilin University of Technology in July 1989, majoring in crane transport and engineering machinery. Mr. XU was awarded a bachelor degree in Engineering and a master degree in Business Administration. He worked in the equipment department of Chongqing Automobile Manufacturing Plant as an internship in 1989 and successively served as an assistant engineer and the deputy head of manufacturing factory. From 1995 to 2004, he worked at the Company and successively served as the deputy head, the head of manufacturing factory and the head of the product development department. Since 2004, Mr. XU served as an assistant to general manager of Qingling Group and the Company, and successively served as the head of the business planning department of Qingling Group and the Company and the director of chief engineer offi ce of the Company. Since 2005, he served as an assistant to general manager of Qingling Group and the vice general manager of the Company, and also served as the head of the business planning department of Qingling Group and the Company. He also served as the head of the procurement department of Qingling Group in November 2005. From 2009 to 2012, he successively served as the deputy general manager and a member of the party committee of Qingling Group, the general manager, the secretary and a member of the Party Committee of Chongqing Qingling Casting Company Limited. From 2012 till now, Mr. XU served as the deputy general manager and a member of the Party Committee of Qingling Group.

Tat Chiu Tung Mr. Tung Tat Chiu is Company Secretary of Qingling Motors (Group) Company Limited. He is a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong and the senior partner of Tung & Co., the Hong Kong legal adviser of the Company and a China Appointed Attesting Offi cer. He holds a B.A. degree in law and accounting from the University of Manchester, the United Kingdom. He has over 20 years of experience as a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong. Mr. TUNG is also the company secretary of a number of companies listed in Hong Kong. Although Mr. TUNG is not an employee of the Company, he has been appointed by the Board to advise on legal and governance related issues. The primary corporate contact person of the Company is Mr. ZOU Guanghua, the company secretary for PRC affairs.

Guanghua Zou Mr. Zou Guanghua is Company Secretary of the Company. He is the senior accountant. He graduated from Chongqing No. 2 Finance Training College majoring in Finance and Accounting and graduated from Tianfu College of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics with a self-study bachelor degree majoring in Accounting, and graduated with a post-graduate degree from Chongqing MBA Institute majoring in Business Administration. Mr. ZOU worked as the chief accountant of the finance department of the Pharmaceutical Factory of Chongqing, Sichuan, Chief of Finance Department of the Pharmaceutical Trade Centre of Chongqing, Sichuan, manager of Planning and Finance Department of the Chongqing branch office of China Everbright International Trust and Investment Corporation, Business Officer of the Chongqing branch of China Everbright Bank and an assistant consultant of the State-owned Enterprises Supervisors’ Work Office of Chongqing Municipal People’s Government since 1986. Since 2003, he worked in the planning and development division, the statistics and evaluation division and the asset management division of Chongqing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and acted as the division chief of finance supervision division and examination and distribution division (revenue management office and capital verification office). Afterwards, he acted as the Deputy General Manager, a member of the Party committee and a Director of Chong Qing Ex-Im Credit Guarantee Limited. Mr. ZOU is currently the financial controller, a member of the Party committee and a Director of Qingling Group, a substantial Shareholder.

Erh Fei Liu Mr. Liu Erh Fei is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee since 28 May 2015. He graduated from Harvard Business School with a master degree in Business Administration. He graduated from Brandeis University with a bachelor degree in Economics and International Relations in 1984 and from Beijing Foreign Studies University, majoring in English, in 1981. From 1987 to 2012, Mr. LIU served as the head of China region for Goldman Sachs Group, the head of Thailand and China regions for Morgan Stanley Group, the head of Asia Pacifi c region for the Smith Barney investment bank of the US, the head of Asia Pacifi c region for the investment banking department of Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and the chairman of China region and the co-head of the Asia Pacifi c region for the investment banking department of Merrill Lynch Group. He is now working as the vice-chairman of Xin Tai Fund Management Company (the largest shareholder of which is Cinda Group) and Hwabao Financial (fi nancial segment of Baosteel) and the independent director of Wing Lung Bank Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank Company Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Tianni Liu Mr. Liu Tianni is Independent Non-Executive Director of Qingling Motors (Group) Co Ltd., since 31 May 2011. He is also a member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. LIU is also the executive director, the chairman and the chief executive offi cer of Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1260), an executive director and deputy managing director of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 171) and an independent nonexecutive director of Luoyang Glass Company Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1108). Mr. LIU graduated from Beijing Normal University with a master degree in science. He has over 15 years of experience in corporate administration and trade business. In October 2008, Mr. LIU was awarded “Outstanding Young Chinese Entrepreneur of the World” by Asiaweek, as an acknowledgement of his excellent corporate management and prominent business strategies.

Tao Long Mr. Long Tao is Independent Non-Executive Director of Qingling Motors (Group) Company Limited. since 28 April 1994. He is also a member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. LONG graduated from Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance, majoring in accounting. Mr. LONG holds a master’s degree in economics. He had served at Accountancy Division of Central University of Finance and Economics, and New York offi ce of KPMG Peat Marwick. Mr. LONG had acted as a member of Securities Issue and Approval Committee of China Securities Regulatory Commission and member of Chinese accounting expert panel for China-Hong Kong Securities Team. Mr. LONG is currently an associate professor of the Accountancy Division of Central University of Finance and Economics and the Chairman of Beijing Haiwen Investment Consultants Inc.. Mr. LONG has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate fi nance, accounting, audit, assets appraisal, restructuring of enterprise and listing. Mr. LONG also serves as the independent non-executive director of Crown International Corporation Limited (the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), Stock Code: 727). Mr. LONG resigned as the independent non-executive director of China Asset Management Co., Ltd and Beijing North Star Company Limited (the H shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 588) respectively in 2012 and 2015.