Stephen Wynn Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited., since September 16, 2009. Mr. Wynn has been a Director of the Company since its inception and an executive Director, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Offi cer of the Company since 16 September 2009. Mr. Wynn was also the President of the Company from September 2009 to January 2014. Mr. Wynn has served as Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Offi cer of WRM since October 2001. Mr. Wynn has also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Offi cer of Wynn Resorts, Limited since June 2002. Mr. Wynn has over 40 years of experience in the gaming casino industry. From April 2000 to September 2002, Mr. Wynn was the managing member of Valvino Lamore, LLC, the predecessor and a current wholly owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited. Mr. Wynn also serves as an offi cer and/or director of several subsidiaries of Wynn Resorts, Limited. Mr. Wynn served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Offi cer of Mirage Resorts, Inc. and its predecessor, Golden Nugget Inc., between 1973 and 2000. Mr. Wynn developed and opened The Mirage, Treasure Island and Bellagio in 1989, 1993 and 1998, respectively. In 2011, Barron’s ranked Mr. Wynn as one of the world’s 30 best CEOs.

Ian Coughlan Mr. Ian Michael Coughlan is President, Executive Director of Wynn Macau Ltd. Mr. Coughlan is also the President of WRM, a position he has held since July 2007. In this role, he is responsible for the entire operation and development of Wynn Macau. Prior to this role, Mr. Coughlan was Director of Hotel Operations — Worldwide for Wynn Resorts, Limited. Mr. Coughlan has over 30 years of hospitality experience with leading hotels across Asia, Europe and the United States. Before joining Wynn Resorts, Limited, he spent ten years with The Peninsula Group, including posts as General Manager of The Peninsula Hong Kong from September 2004 to January 2007, and General Manager of The Peninsula Bangkok from September 1999 to August 2004. His previous assignments include senior management positions at The Oriental Singapore, and a number of Ritz-Carlton properties in the United States. Mr. Coughlan holds a Diploma from Shannon College of Hotel Management, Ireland.

Allan Zeman Dr. Allan Zeman, GBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Wynn Macau Ltd. Dr. Zeman has been a Director of the Company since its inception and a non-executive Director of the Company since 16 September 2009 and is the Vice Chairman of the Company. Effective from 29 March 2014, Dr. Zeman became an independent non-executive Director of the Company. He was also a non-executive director of Wynn Resorts, Limited, from October 2002 to 13 December 2012. Dr. Zeman founded The Colby International Group in 1975 to source and export fashion apparel to North America. In late 2000, The Colby International Group merged with Li & Fung Limited. Dr. Zeman is the Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Holdings Limited. He is also the owner of Paradise Properties Group, a property developer in Thailand. Dr. Zeman is also Chairman of Ocean Park, a major theme park in Hong Kong. Dr. Zeman is Vice Patron of Hong Kong Community Chest and serves as a director of the “Star” Ferry Company, Limited. Dr. Zeman also serves as an independent non-executive director of Pacifi c Century Premium Developments Limited, Sino Land Company Limited and Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited, all of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2001, Dr. Zeman was appointed a Justice of the Peace in Hong Kong. He was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star in 2004 and the Grand Bauhinia Medal in 2011. In 2012, he was awarded Honorary Doctorate Degrees of Business Administration from City University of Hong Kong and University of Science and Technology of Hong Kong.

Linda Chen Ms. Linda Chen is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Wynn Macau Ltd., since 16 September 2009. She has been an executive Director and the Chief Operating Officer of the Company since 16 September 2009 and Chief Operating Officer of WRM since June 2002. Ms. Chen is responsible for the marketing and strategic development of WRM. Ms. Chen served as a director of Wynn Resorts, Limited from October 2007 to 13 December 2012 and is the President of WIML. In these positions, she is responsible for the set-up of international marketing operations of Wynn Resorts, Limited. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Chen was Executive Vice President — International Marketing at MGM Mirage, a role she held from June 2000 until May 2002, and was responsible for the international marketing operations for MGM Grand, Bellagio and The Mirage. Prior to this position, Ms. Chen served as the Executive Vice President of International Marketing for Bellagio and was involved with its opening in 1998. She was also involved in the opening of the MGM Grand in 1993 and The Mirage in 1989. Ms. Chen is also a member of the Nanjing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (Macau). Ms. Chen holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel Administration from Cornell University in 1989 and completed the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Development Program in 1997.

Jay Schall Mr. Jay M. Schall is Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Wynn Macau Ltd; Senior Vice President - Legal of Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. the subsidiary of the Company. He has held senior legal positions with WRM since May 2006. Mr. Schall has over fourteen years of experience in the legal fi eld, including nine years in Macau and Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Schall practiced United States law at a major law fi rm in the United States and in Hong Kong. Mr. Schall is a member of the State Bar of Texas. Mr. Schall holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Colorado College, an MBA from Tulane University, Freeman School of Business and a Juris Doctor (magna cum laude, Order of the Coif) from Tulane University School of Law.

Mao Yeung Ms. Mao Ling Yeung is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Ms. Yeung has over 19 years of all-round human resources and organization development experience in various sectors including hospitality, luxury retail, and property within the Asia Pacifi c region. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Yeung was the Regional Director of Human Resources at SSP Asia Pacifi c Limited, and before that, she had also held various strategic human resources leadership positions in such multinational organizations as Swire Properties Limited, Swire Hotels, Louis Vuitton Asia Pacifi c, Four Seasons and Shangri-La. Ms. Yeung holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. She is also an alumni of the Advanced Management Program from INSEAD, Fontainebleau.

Mo Yin Mok Ms. Mo Yin Mok is the Senior Vice President - Human Resources of Wynn Macau Ltd., since June 2014. She joined Wynn Macau in June 2008 as Vice President — Human Resources, a position held until June 2014. Ms. Mok has an extensive 20-year background in hospitality and human resources, primarily in the luxury hotel sector at The Regent Four Seasons Hong Kong and The Peninsula Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, she led The Peninsula Group’s worldwide human resources team and, in her position, supported eight Peninsula hotels with more than 5,000 staff, and orchestrated human resources activities for the opening of The Peninsula Tokyo. Ms. Mok also served at the front lines of the hospitality industry as the Director of Rooms Division at The Peninsula Hong Kong with responsibility for front offi ce, housekeeping, security and spa departments. Ms. Mok currently serves on the Future Students and Placement Advisory Committee of the University of Macau and is a panel member of the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications.

Elizabeth Doherty Ms. Elizabeth Doherty is Assistant Vice President - Main Floor Gaming of the Company., since January 2015. Ms. Doherty is responsible for leading and overseeing the Main Floor Gaming operations. Prior to this position, she was Director of Workforce Administration at Wynn Macau from November 2007 to December 2014. She joined Wynn Macau pre-opening as a Casino Manager in June 2006. Before joining Wynn Macau, Ms. Doherty held a variety of gaming and service leadership roles in Australasia and Europe. She has over 25 years of experience in the gaming and services industry covering a broad spectrum of responsibilities including gaming operations, training and development, along with project management, safety and security.

Elsie Guerrero Ms. Elsie Guerrero is Assistant Vice President - Wynn Club Gaming of the Company. Ms. Guerrero is responsible for overseeing Wynn Club Gaming operations, expansion projects, staffi ng and training, budgeting and business operation for Wynn Macau. Prior to this position, she was the Casino Manager at Wynn Las Vegas from April 2008 to June 2015. Ms. Guerrero started her gaming career as a Dealer at the former MGM Grand Hotel (now Bally’s) in Las Vegas in 1980, and has amassed over 35 years of experience in the casino industry. Prior to joining Wynn Las Vegas, she held the position as a Baccarat Manager at Caesar Palace Las Vegas from April 2000 to June 2007 and was part of the pre-opening team in MGM Grand Macau as a Casino Shift Manager from July 2007 to March 2008.

Frank Cassella Mr. Frank Anthony Cassella is Senior Vice President - Chief Financial Officer of Wynn Resorts (Macau), the subsidiary of Wynn Macau, Limited., since January 2014. Mr. Cassella is responsible for the management and administration of WRM’s fi nance division. Prior to this position, Mr. Cassella worked at Wynn Resorts, Limited since 2006, most recently as the Executive-Director of Financial Reporting. Priorto joining the Group, Mr. Cassella practiced as a certifi ed public accountant with fi rms in Las Vegas and New York, including PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG. Mr. Cassella graduated from the Pennsylvania State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.

Dianne Dennehy Ms. Dianne Fiona Dennehy is Senior Vice President — Main Floor Gaming of Wynn Palace the subsidiary of Wynn Macau Ltd. Prior to this position, she was the Vice President — Main Floor Gaming from September 2011 to December 2014, from September 2010 to August 2011 she was the Assistant Vice President — Main Floor Gaming, and from September 2005 through August 2010 she was the Director — Main Floor Gaming. Ms. Dennehy was responsible for the overall operations of Wynn Macau main floor table games operation. Ms. Dennehy has over 40 years of experience in the casino industry and has experience in such areas as table games operations, card room operations, cash desk, slots, VIP, guest relations, human resources and training and development. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Dennehy was involved in the opening of a number of the casino properties in Australia, and has also opened properties in Sri Lanka, Yugoslavia and Egypt. She also has six years of experience in human resources, which she gained as the Human Resources Operations Manager at Star City, Sydney, Australia.

Rory Forbes Mr. Rory McGregor Forbes is Executive Director — Security Operations of Wynn Macau, Limited. Mr. Forbes is responsible for all aspects of WRM’s security. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Forbes served in the Royal Hong Kong Police Force, where he enjoyed a decorated 13-year career, rising to the rank of Senior Inspector. He then spent four and a half years with The HALO Trust which specializes in mine clearance and destruction of explosive ordnance in conflict zones. Immediately prior to joining Wynn Macau, Mr. Forbes was Associate Director of Security at Venetian Macau. Mr. Forbes speaks five languages and has professional experience in executive and VIP security, crowd management and public order control. Mr. Forbes holds a Bachelor Degree in Modern Chinese and Business Studies and a Master of Science Degree in Public Policy and Management. Mr. Forbes also completed the Chinese Public Security Bureau University course in Beijing, China and the Senior Police Administration Course in Ottawa, Canada.

Robert Gansmo Mr. Robert Alexander Gansmo is Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer - Wynn Palace of ., the subsidiary of Wynn Macau Ltd. Prior to taking this position, Mr. Gansmo was the Senior Vice President — Chief Financial Offi cer of WRM from April 2009 to January 2014, and the Director — Finance of WRM, a position he assumed in January 2007. Mr. Gansmo is responsible for the management and administration of Wynn Palace’s fi nance division. Before joining WRM, Mr. Gansmo worked at Wynn Resorts, Limited, where he served as the Director of Financial Reporting from November 2002. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Gansmo practiced as a certifi ed public accountant with fi rms in Las Vegas, Washington and California, including KPMG Peat Marwick, Arthur Andersen, and Deloitte and Touche. Mr. Gansmo graduated in 1993 from California State University, Chico, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a focus on accounting.

Michael Harvey Mr. Michael Derrington Harvey is President — Wynn Design & Development Asia, a division of WRM., the subsidiary of Wynn Macau, Limited. He has held since joining the Group in April 2011. Mr. Harvey has over35 years experience in construction management and development overseeing projects around the world. From 2004 until joining the Group, he was the Project Director for Leighton China State Joint Venture overseeing the construction and development of Wynn Macau. Prior to that, Mr. Harvey spent 10 years as an Operations Manager in Hong Kong with Leighton Contractors managing various construction projects, including a hospital, the maritime museum and a number of large infrastructure projects.

Dennis Hudson Mr. Dennis Hudson is Vice President — Wynn Club Gaming of Wynn Resorts (Macau), the subsidiary of Wynn Macau, Limited. He has held this position since April 2012. Mr. Hudson is responsible for overseeing, managing and leading the operations of all casino gaming in Wynn Macau’s Wynn Club. Prior to this position, he was a Shift Manager — Wynn Club from joining WRM in April 2006 through March 2012. Mr. Hudson started his gaming career at the Playboy Victoria Sporting Club on Edgeware Road in London in 1979, and has amassed over 33 years of experience in the casino industry, including senior management positions. Among others, he was a Casino Manager for Star Cruises, where he was responsible for shipboard casino operations on cruises throughout Asia from 2000 to April 2006 and he was the Director of Gaming for VIP Clubs in the Czech Republic from 1995 to 2000.

Frederic Luvisutto Mr. Frederic Jean-Luc Luvisutto is the Chief Operating Officer - Wynn Palace of Wynn Macau Ltd. Prior to this position, Mr. Luvisutto was the Managing Director of the Star Resort and Casino in Sydney, Australia. Before this he was the Managing Director of Jupiters Resort and Casino, Gold Coast, Australia. Mr. Luvisutto’s hospitality and gaming career spans 18 years and also includes appointments as Vice President of The Signature at MGM Grand in Las Vegas and Vice President — Hotel Operations at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Mr. Luvisutto graduated from the Lausanne Hotel Management School, Switzerland.

Craig Mitchell Mr. Craig Arthur Raymond Mitchell is Assistant Vice President — Slot Operations of Wynn Macau Ltd. Mr. Mitchell is responsible for providing leadership and guidance to the slot department management team and staff. This includes establishing the operational structure, instituting departmental policies and procedures, developing slot merchandising strategies, and projecting and evaluating the revenues and expenses of the department. Prior to this position, Mr. Mitchell was the Director — Slot Operations between June 2008 and May 2011 and a Shift Manager of Slots between June 2006 and May 2008. Mr. Mitchell has held management roles in various hospitality-related businesses prior to joining the Group including Gaming Manager at a Rugby Super League Club in Sydney which had 300 slot machines. From 1989, he was Operations Manager and Duty Manager at Balmain Leagues Club (Tigers), Australia. Mr. Mitchell has attended the Gaming Executive Development Program at the University of Nevada, United States.

Charlie Ward Mr. Charlie Ward is Executive Vice President — Casino Operations of Wynn Resorts (Macau), the subsidiary of Wynn Macau, Limited. Mr. Ward is responsible for providing leadership and operational direction for WRM gaming operations. Mr. Ward has more than 40 years of experience in the gaming industry, having served at gaming companies including MGM and Wynn. Over his career Mr. Ward has gained experience in a wide range of assignments including customer/VIP relations, game protection and casino set up, opening and operations. Prior to this position, Mr. Ward held the position of Vice President of Table Games at Wynn | Encore Las Vegas between 2008 and 2012. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ward was at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino for 14 years and in 2007 was promoted to the pre-opening team of MGM Grand Macau as Vice President of VIP Gaming.

Frank Xiao Mr. Frank Xiao is President - Marketing of Wynn Resorts (Macau), the subsidiary of Wynn Macau, Limited., since October 2012. Prior to this position, Mr. Xiao was the Senior Executive Vice President — Premier Marketing of WRM between August 2006 and October 2012. Mr. Xiao is responsible for providing leadership and guidance to the marketing team and staff, developing business and promoting Wynn Macau. Prior to this position, Mr. Xiao was the Senior Executive Vice President — China Marketing for WIML and Worldwide Wynn between 2005 until 2006. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Xiao was the Senior Vice President of Far East Marketing at MGM Grand Hotel. During his 12 years at the MGM Grand Hotel, he was promoted several times from his fi rst position as Far East Marketing Executive in 1993. Mr. Xiao holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel Administration and a Master’s Degree in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Wing Tsz Ho Ms. Ho Wing Tsz has been appointed as Company Secretary of Wynn Macau Ltd., effective February 28, 2013. She is a Director of Corporate Services Division at Tricor Services Limited. Ms. Ho is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She has over 20 years of experience in a diversified range of corporate services and has been providing professional secretarial services to a number of listed companies and a real estate investment trust listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Matthew Maddox Mr. Matthew O. Maddox is Non-Executive Director of Wynn Macau Limited., effective March 28, 2013. Since November 2013, he has served as the President and Chief Financial Officer of Wynn Resorts, Limited. From March 2008 to November 2013, Mr. Maddox was the Chief Financial Offi cer and Treasurer of Wynn Resorts, Limited. Since joining Wynn Resorts in 2002, Mr. Maddox has served as Wynn Resorts’ Senior Vice President of Business Development and Treasurer, as the Senior Vice President of Business Development for Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, as the Chief Financial Offi cer of WRM, and as Wynn Resorts’ Treasurer and Vice President-Investor Relations. Mr. Maddox also serves as an offi cer of several subsidiaries of Wynn Resorts, Limited. Prior to joining Wynn Resorts, Limited in 2002, Mr. Maddox worked in Corporate Finance for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (formerly Park Place Entertainment, Inc.). Before joining Park Place Entertainment, Mr. Maddox worked as an investment banker for Bank of America Securities in the Mergers and Acquisitions Department.

Kim Sinatra Ms. Kim Marie Sinatra is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is the Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Wynn Resorts, Limited, a position she has held since February 2006. She joined Wynn Resorts, Limited in January 2004 as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of its development activities. She also serves as an officer of several of Wynn Resorts, Limited’s subsidiaries. From 2000 to 2003, Ms. Sinatra served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (formerly Park Place Entertainment, Inc.). She has also served as General Counsel for The Griffin Group, Inc., Merv Griffin’s investment management company, and as a partner in the New York office of the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Wynn Resorts, Limited is the controlling shareholder of the Company and is a company listed on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (“NASDAQ”) Global Select Market in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, Wynn Resorts, Limited beneficially owns approximately 72% of the issued share capital of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Sinatra has not held any other directorship in any other public companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years preceding the date of this announcement.

Kin Fung Lam Mr. Kin fung Lam (Jeffrey), SBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Wynn Macau Ltd., since 16 September 2009. Mr. Lam was appointed as a non-official member of the Hong Kong Executive Council in October 2012. Mr. Lam is also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, the Chairman of the Assessment Committee of Mega Events Funds, a member of the board of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, a member of the board of Hong Kong Airport Authority, a member of the Fight Crime Committee in Hong Kong and a member of Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Complaints Committee. Mr. Lam is also a General Committee Member of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and the Vice-Chairman of The Hong Kong Shippers’ Council. In addition, Mr. Lam is an independent non-executive director of CC Land Holdings Limited, Hsin Chong Construction Group Ltd., China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited, Sateri Holdings Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and Shougang Concord Technology Holdings Ltd., all of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 1996, Mr. Lam was appointed Justice of the Peace in Hong Kong and became a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. He was awarded the honor of the Gold Bauhinia Star in July 2011 and the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2004. Mr. Lam was conferred University Fellow of Tufts University in the United States and Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1997 and in 2000, respectively.

Bruce Rockowitz Mr. Bruce Philip Rockowitz is Independent Non-Executive Director of Wynn Macau Ltd., since 16 September 2009. Mr. Rockowitz is also the Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Li & Fung Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Rockowitz has been an executive director of Li & Fung Limited since 2001 and was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Colby International Limited, a large Hong Kong buying agent, prior to the sale of Colby International Limited to Li & Fung Limited in 2000. In addition to his position at Li & Fung, Mr. Rockowitz is the non-executive Chairman of The Pure Group, a lifestyle, fitness and yoga group operating in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and mainland China. He is a member of the Advisory Board for the Wharton School’s Jay H Baker Retailing Center, an industry research center for retail at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a board member of the Education Foundation for Fashion Industries, the private fund-raising arm of the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. In March 2012, he became a member of the Global Advisory Council of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). In 2008, Mr. Rockowitz was ranked fi rst by Institutional Investor for Asia’s Best CEOs in the consumer category. In the years 2010 and 2011, he was also ranked as one of the world’s 30 best CEOs by Barron’s. In 2011, he was presented with the Alumni Achievement Award by the University of Vermont. In 2012, Mr. Rockowitz was named Asia’s Best CEO at Corporate Governance Asia’s Excellence Recognition Awards, and he was also presented with an Asian Corporate Director Recognition Award by the same organization in 2012 and 2013.