Name Description

Jun Jie Deng Mr. Deng Jun Jie serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently is the chairman of the board of directors of Honghu Capital Co. Ltd. (“Honghu Capital”) and a chairman of a number of companies in China. He possesses over 25 years of experiences in industrial sector, involving real estates, environmental protection, culture, aviation and other fields. He specializes in the formulation and development of corporate strategic planning, corporate management and daily operations. Furthermore, with over 15 years of experiences in financial investment and capital operation, Mr. Deng is well versed with the financial markets and capital markets domestically and overseas, in addition to relevant laws and regulations. He has a keen insight and judgment on markets and comparatively strong risk control capability that enable him to seize investment and profit opportunities by taking the lead in several mergers, acquisitions and restructuring projects in the PRC and abroad.

Yue Hui Lin Mr. Lin Yue Hui serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Water Industry Group Ltd 21 April 2017. He was appointed as an executive Director of the Company and a member of Investment Committee on 12 August 2011 and 23 April 2012 respectively. Also, he was appointed as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He is currently a partner of Guanghe Law Firm. Mr. Lin subsequently obtained a Certificate of Graduation from Doctoral Program from China University of Political Science and Law. Mr. Lin was granted the PRC lawyer’s qualification certificate in 2001. Before joining the Company, Mr. Lin had accumulated 17 years of experience in the law profession, his area of practice includes litigation matters involving acquisitions and mergers, real estate, economic disputes etc. He had also been a legal consultant of various companies.

Jian Ping Li Mr. Li Jian Ping is Deputy General Manager of the Company since August 2013. Mr. Li is an expert of the solid waste treatment and the renewable resource power generation in Mainland China. He has long been engaged in the construction of landfill gas power generation projects and the relevant operational management works. Mr. Li has over 10 years extensive experience in the investment and utilization of renewable resources.

Hui Quan Liu Mr. Liu Hui Quan is Deputy General Manager of China Water Industry Group Ltd since January 2012. Mr. Liu holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Honolulu University, United States of America. Before joining Company, Mr. Liu has over 10 years extensive experience in the human resource management in the PRC.

Hui Ping Tang Mr. Tang (Paul) Hui Ping has been appointed as Chief Internal Auditor and Deputy General Manager of China Water Industry Group Ltd. He was appointed as an Executive Director in January 2011. Mr. Tang holds a Bachelor Degree in Accountancy from the South Central University of Finance & Economic, Politics & Law, China and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Oklahoma City University, United States of America. He is a member of Certified Management Accountant of Australia in 2000. Mr. Tang has more than 28 years extensive experience in the finance & accounting field in the PRC, Hong Kong and Canada.

Huan Xiong Xu Mr. Xu Huan Xiong is Deputy General Manager of the Company since October 2014. Mr. Xu is a leading expert in China’s water supply industry and has served in the industry for nearly 20 years, with extensive experience in the construction of water pipe networks, regional water supplies, and the design, construction and management of hydropower stations.

Chun Li Zhang Ms. Zhang Chun Li is Controller - Finance of the Company since January 2014. She is an associate member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountant. Before joining the Group, she had accumulated over 10 years of extensive experience in the financial accounting and management accounting.

Xiao Ting Deng Ms. Deng Xiao Ting is Executive Director of China Water Industry Group Ltd since July 19, 2012. Ms. Deng is currently the chairman of Huizhou Honghu Industrial Development Co., Ltd. . She has once served as a national civil servant at Huizhou Public Security Bureau. Ms. Deng graduated from Jinan University, majoring in Accounting and subsequently graduated from the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C. with a major in law.

Feng Liu Mr. Liu Feng is Executive Director of China Water Industry Group Ltd since August 12, 2011. Mr. Liu graduated from Guangdong Provincial Party School majoring in Economics and subsequently attained postgraduate qualification. Before joining the Company, he had accumulated over 30 years of experience in the banking, finance and property sectors, including the posts of section chief and deputy governor of Foshan Commercial Bank and held directors and senior posts in various investment companies.

Yin Yin Chu Ms. Chu (Georgiana) Yin Yin serves as Company Secretary and Executive Director of China Water Industry Group Ltd since October 2006. Ms. Chu holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Business Administration in Accountancy and a Master’s Degree of Corporate Governance. She is a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Ms. Chu is also a fellow member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries. Prior to joining the Company, she has over 16 years’ extensive experience by working in an international audit firm and other listed companies.

Chao Tian Guo Mr. Guo Chao Tian is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Water Industry Group Limited since June 15, 2012. Mr. Guo is currently the chairman and general manager of Shenzhen Jianling Investment and Development Co., Ltd. He is also an independent director of China Jingu International Trust Co., Ltd . Mr. Guo holds a bachelor degree and a master degree of Economics from Peking University. Before joining the Company, Mr. Guo had more than 28 years of experience in economic analysis and investment. He was the deputy head of the Administrative Department of the Institute of Economics Chinese Academy of Social Science and the head of the Real Estate Department of the Academy. He was accredited as a senior economist by China Rural Trust and Investment Corporation and he was a general manager of the Real Estate Department and a general manager of Urban Property Management of the Corporation.