Say Pek Ng Mr. Ng Say Pek is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Agritrade Resources Ltd. Mr. Ng graduated from the National University of Singapore (formerly known as Nanyang University) with Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy. He is also a certified public accountant and a fellow member of The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Singapore and Australia. Mr. Ng has more than 38 years experience in the trading of cocoa, palm oil, thermal coal and commodity. Mr. Ng also has intensive experience in palm oil estate management, coal mining and tugs and barges management. Mr. Ng is the founder and current managing director of Agritrade International Pte Ltd (“AIPL”), the controlling shareholder of the Company and a global trading house based in Singapore that provides supply chain solutions in international markets for the last 35 years. Under the leadership of Mr. Ng, AIPL is recognised amongst the top Singapore 1,000 companies continuously for the past 10 years. Mr. Ng is also the director of a subsidiary of the Company.

Xinwei Ng Mr. Ng Xinwei is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Agritrade Resources Ltd. He is currently executive Director and a member of Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. Ng has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and tendered his resignation as Chief Operating Officer of the Company with effect from 21 August 2013. Mr. Ng is the son of Mr. Ng Say Pek, non-executive Chairman of the Company and founder and managing director of AIPL, a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Ng joined AIPL in 2004 to deepen his expertise in the trading operations of palm oil and coal, shipping logistics management and commoditiesrelated investments. He is the director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Ng is in charge of managing all operational aspects of the Company’s coal mining business and charting the Company’s future strategy. He is also responsible for investor relations and corporate communications.

Ashok Kumar Sahoo Mr. Ashok Kumar Sahoo is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Agritrade Resources Ltd., since August 1, 2013. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting from Uktal University of India and graduated his MBA in Finance from Pondicherry Central University of India. Mr. Sahoo has 14 years intensive experience in the field of corporate finance, accounting, auditing, cross boarder taxation, risk management, treasury management, and merger & acquisitions. Mr. Sahoo was the regional finance director of the subsidiaries of Gati Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd, an Indian listed company based out of Singapore to look after corporate finance activities of the group spread over in South East Asia, Middle East, China and Japan and Africa. From 2009 to 2012, he was the finance director of a mining company operates coal mine in the East Kalimantan of Indonesia. Mr. Sahoo is a Qualified Chartered Account and Fellow Member from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Sahoo also appointed as the Chief Strategy and Investment Officer of the Company since Jan 2013.

Steve Luo Mr. Steve Luo is Chief Operating Officer of Agritrade Resources Ltd. Mr. Luo has been promoted from General Manager to Chief Operating Officer of the Company with effect from 21 August 2013. He joined the Company in 2010 with over 8 years of experience in logistics management operations execution. As a former Army Captain in the Singapore Armed Forces, Mr. Luo is experienced and managing people from different walks of life and nationalities. Mr. Luo works closely with the Board of Directors, and is actively involved in the day-to-day management of the Company. Mr. Luo holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) degree in Banking and Finance from the University of London.

Peter Gunn Mr. Peter Gunn is Chief Technical Officer of Agritrade Resources Limited. He is instrumental in providing technical experience in the areas of coal geology and coal mining. Mr. Gunn is a seasoned coal professional specialising in the areas of coal geology and marketing. He has over 30 years of international experience in the coal industry. In addition to his experience in Indonesia, Mr. Gunn has worked in New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, USA, Canada, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, India, China and Vietnam. He has wide experience in improving coal quality and defining coking coals from areas thought to contain only thermal coal. Mr. Gunn is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has the appropriate qualifications, experience and independence to satisfy the requirements of a Competent Person under the JORC Code. Mr. Gunn holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology from the University of Otago, a Post Graduate Diploma in Science from the University of Otago and a Post Graduate Diploma in Coal Geology from the University of Wollongong.

Beng Kim Lim Ms. Lim Beng Kim is Executive Director of Agritrade Resources Ltd. She is the General Manager of AIPL and is a member of the Executive Committee. Ms. Lim has over 30 years of experience in accounting and financial management, and is actively involved in the accounting and financial aspects of the Company. Ms. Lim graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore. left to right ASHOK KUMAR SAHOO NG XINWEI LIM BENG KIM LULU

Suka Waluya Mr. Suka Waluya is Head - Mining Operations of Agritrade Resources Limited. He is the Head of Mining Operations of SEM. Mr. Waluya is responsible for overseeing the dayto- day mining operations and mine planning for PT SEM. He supervises a team of geologists and works closely with the local community as well as the relevant authorities to ensure smooth daily operations. Mr. Waluya is a seasoned coal professional, specialising in the areas of coal geology and mining. He has over 10 years of experience in the Indonesian coal mining industry. In addition to his experience at PT SEM, Mr. Waluya has previously worked at PT. Antasari Raya as Quarry Mining Manager, PT. Wirabuana Prajaraya as Site Manager of Coal Mining Project and Project Manager of Tin-sand Mining Project, and PT. Rimineco as Senior Mining Engineer of Geological and Mining Services. Mr. Waluya holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mining from Universitas Pembangunan Nasional “Veteran” Yogyakarta (1990).

Kin Wai Ting Mr. Ting Kin Wai is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Ting is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Master degree in Corporate Finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Ting has extensive experience in finance, accounting and corporate secretarial functions and had worked at a reputable accountancy firm and various listed companies in Hong Kong.

Xiang Wen Chang Mr. Chang (Terence) Xiang Wen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Agritrade Resources Ltd., since August 1, 2013. ,has experience in the capital market, equity investment, investment brokerage operation and merger and acquisition in Singapore. Since 2011, Mr. Chang is the director of an investment brokerage firm based in Singapore which focuses in investment brokerage, and mergers & acquisitions of companies and assets in the Asian region.

Yu Cheng Mr. Cheng Yu has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C. in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) with major in foreign economics and from the post-graduate program in technical economics and management of Hohai University in the PRC. Mr. Cheng has extensive experience in the trading of and investment in non-ferrous metal commodities and related minerals, mineral production and processing, futures brokerage, logistics and freight forwarding industries in the PRC. Mr. Cheng held various directorships and senior executive positions with non-ferrous metal trading and investment corporations both in the PRC and Hong Kong, including Lianyungang E&T International Trade Corp. and (literally translated as Shanghai Gene Investment Development Company Limited).

Lee Chong Mr. Chong Lee Chang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Agritrade Resources Ltd. Mr. Chong has more than 25 years of experience in legal practice in Malaysia and is a senior partner of a Kuala Lumpur-based law firm, Messrs. LC Chong & Co. His legal experience included advising various companies from Asia and the United Kingdom. Mr. Chong currently holds directorship at CVM Minerals Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, as an independent non-executive director, and Bingo Group Holdings Limited, a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange, as a non executive Director. Mr. Chong has also served as an executive director of Antah Holdings Berhad, a public company listed on the main board of Bursa Malaysia and also held directorship in Permanis Sdn. Bhd., the Malaysian franchise holder and bottler of Pepsi-Cola and Seven-up. He was an independent non-executive director of EITA Resources Berhad, a public company listed on the main board of Bursa Malaysia and he was the executive director of Seven Eleven Convenience stores in Malaysia from 2000 to 2002. From May 2005 to February 2009, Mr. Chong served as a non-executive director of Midwest Corporation Limited, a public company that was previously listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, and is engaged in mining, exploring and processing iron ore. Mr. Chong graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Law from the Manchester Metropolitan University in 1982. He was admitted to the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn, London, in 1982 and was enrolled as a barrister of law in 1983. In 1984, he was admitted as an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya and holds a legal practising certificate to practice law in Malaysia.