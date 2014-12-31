Name Description

Kebo Wu Mr. Wu Kebo is Executive Chairman of the Board of Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited. OSEG, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and being a substantial shareholder of the Company, was founded by Mr. Wu is the chairman, executive director and a member of the remuneration committee and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company, and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is also currently a director of Orange Sky Entertainment Group (International) Holding Company Limited (“OSEG”) and its subsidiaries. OSEG, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and being a substantial shareholder of the Company, was founded by Mr. Wu in 2004 and is principally engaged in music and musical production, artist management and advertising business in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). With regard to film, Mr. Wu acted respectively as executive producer of the two Chinese films Red Cliff and The Warlords, as well as producer of other Chinese titles including Call for Love, I am Liu Yuejin and Dangerous Games. In addition, Mr. Wu has been involved in high technology and telecommunications businesses since the 1990s. Mr. Wu graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the SOKA University Japan in 1992. Mr. Wu joined the Company in October 2007 and is the brother of Ms. Wu Keyan, an executive director of the Company.

Yimin Mao Mr. Mao Yimin is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Ltd. Mr. Mao is an executive director and has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company (“CFO”) since 17 June 2013 and has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Company (“CEO”) since 1 August 2011. Mr. Mao held the office of the CFO during the period from 6 May 2011 to 1 January 2012. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Before joining the Company, Mr. Mao was a senior manager at KPMG Advisory (China) Limited (“KPMG”) who specialised in transaction services and risk management. Mr. Mao has extensive investment advisory and industry-related experience, particularly in manufacturing, retail, media and real estate. Prior to joining KPMG, Mr. Mao served for large Australian Securities Exchange listed companies, where he had built up strong statutory reporting, financial analysis, and risk control and merger and acquisition experience. Mr. Mao graduated from the University of New South Wales in Australia with a master’s degree in commerce in 2003 and he is also a member of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants.

Tak Cheung Man Mr. Man Tak Cheung is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has over 16 years of extensive working experience in the fields of auditing, financial reporting, corporate finance and capital management. Prior to joining the Company on 3 October 2016, Mr. Man worked as key finance management in several listed and private companies such as Dorsett Hospitality International Limited, South China Holdings Company Limited and South China Media Limited. Mr. Man also has over 10 years working experience in many international accounting firms in Hong Kong and China. Mr. Man obtained a bachelor degree of Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a member in The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member in The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Sau Fong Chow Ms. Chow Sau Fong serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She has been appointed as chief operating officer (‘‘COO’’) of the Group since 24 April 2015 and is responsible for managing the exhibition businesses of the Group in all territories. She has also been assigned as the special assistant to Chairman of the Company since 1 October 2010 and appointed as director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Formerly, Ms. Chow was appointed as Executive Director when she first joined the Group on 30 October 2007. She had also held the position of chief financial officer (‘‘CFO’’) of the Company between 1 January 2008 and 31 December 2008. On 22 September 2009, Ms. Chow had been appointed as COO of the Company and she resigned thereafter as Executive Director and COO of the Company with effect from 23 August 2010 for personal reasons. On the same day, she was re-designated as the managing director of the China operation of the Company, which has focused on the development of theatrical exhibition business in China and subsequently she resigned from the position with effect from 30 September 2010. Ms. Chow holds an M.B.A in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.A. (Honors) in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Pei Sen Li Mr. Li Pei Sen is Executive Director of Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Li joined the Company as a non-executive director in March 2009 and was re-designated as an executive director of the Company in April 2010. He is also the associate chairman of OSEG. Mr. Li was an associate director of China TV Production Centre in 1994 and the general manager of China Central Television in 1996. In 1997, Mr. Li joined China International Television Corporation (“TVC”) as president and was involved in its corporate structuring. During his presidency at TVC, Mr. Li was also in charge of television production, as well as the domestic and global licensing business of Chinese television programmes. Prior to joining OSEG as the associate chairman, Mr. Li served as the director of China TV Production Centre in 2000. Mr. Li has over 10 years of experience in film and television series production and acted as the producer of more than a thousand episodes of television series, including a number of popular and high audience rating titles such as All men are brothers: blood of the leopard, Taiping Heavenly Kingdom, Vernacular stories from the end of Western Zhou Dynasty to the Qin Dynasty and The story of Hongkong and cartoon series Journey to the West. In addition, Mr. Li is also a committee member of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, a council member of China TV Workers’ Association, the vice-president of China TV, Film Productions Committee, a member of the censorship expert committee of State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, and a consultant to TVC.

Keyan Wu Ms. Wu Keyan is Executive Director of Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited., since 9 September 2010. She an executive director of the Company. She was re-designated as an executive director on 9 September 2010 and prior to that, she had been an alternate director to Mr. Wu since January 2008. She is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Wu has been a senior manager of the Administration and Human Resources Department of the Group since 1 January 2008 and is responsible for the administrative management of the Company’s head office in Hong Kong and the PRC. Ms. Wu has served in various corporations in Japan and Hong Kong and is currently the deputy general manager of Holdrich Investment Limited, a company principally engaged in telecommunications, semiconductor and technology-related businesses. Ms. Wu graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management from the Faculty of Commerce at Takushyoku University in Japan in 1996. Ms. Wu is the sister of Mr. Wu.

Hei Ming Cheung Ms. Cheung Hei Ming is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Cheung has joined the Group since December 2015 and she is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators respectively. She has extensive experience in company secretarial field and corporate governance practices with listed companies.

Chi Man Fung Mr. Fung Chi Man serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Fung has over twenty years of experience in the legal profession. He is a partner of Holman Fenwick Willan (‘‘HFW’’) since 1999 and the chief representative of the Shanghai Office of Holman Fenwick Willan LLP. Mr. Fung obtained a degree of Bachelor of Laws and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong. He also has a PRC law degree from the China University of Political Science and Law. Mr. Fung is currently a practicing solicitor of the High Courts of Hong Kong and England & Wales. Mr. Fung is also a notary public and a China-appointed attesting officer in Hong Kong. Besides, Mr. Fung is also a civil celebrants of marriages, an HKIAC arbitrator, a member of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal and a chairman of the Appeal Tribunal Panel (Buildings) in Hong Kong.

Man Kit Leung Mr. Leung Man Kit is Independent Non-Executive Director of Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Leung has been an independent non-executive director, and the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company since February 2008 and a member of the nomination committee of the Company since 26 March 2012. Mr. Leung obtained a bachelor’s degree in social science from the University of Hong Kong in 1977 and has over 30 years of experience in project finance and corporate finance. He has held senior positions with Peregrine Capital (China) Limited, SG Securities (HK) Limited (previously known as Crosby Securities (Hong Kong) Limited), Swiss Bank Corporation, Hong Kong Branch. Mr. Leung was also a director of Emerging Markets Partnership (Hong Kong) Limited which was the principal adviser to the AIG Infrastructure Fund L.P. Mr. Leung serves as an independent non-executive director of NetEase, Inc., a NASDAQ listed company. He also serves as an independent nonexecutive director of China Ting Group Holdings Limited, China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited, Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited and Luye Pharma Group Limited; and as an executive director of Chanceton Financial Group Limited, all of which are companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Leung was an independent non-executive director of Junefield Department Store Group Limited for the period from December 2002 to May 2013, a company being listed on the Stock Exchange.