Name Description

Ze-fu Si Mr. Si Ze-fu serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds an MBA degree and the title of senior engineer. Mr. Si graduated from Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management majoring in management science and engineering studies. He has been the deputy factory manager, factory manager and party committee secretary of Dongfang Electrical Works, the deputy mayor of Deyang city, Sichuan province and deputy general manager, general manager, director, vice chairman and chairman of Dongfang Electrical Machinery Company Limited. He had served as vice chairman, general manager and deputy party group secretary of China Dongfang Electric Corporation since 2003, the chairman of Dongfang Electrical Machinery Company Limited from December 2006 to January 2008, the director, general manager and deputy party group secretary of China Dongfang Electric Corporation since 2008, the chairman of Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited since October 2007, the legal representative of China Dongfang Electric Corporation since April 2009. Mr. Si Ze-fu has been the chairman and party committee secretary of Harbin Electric Corporation since May 2016 as well as the chairman and party committee secretary of the Company since July 2016.

Wei-zhang Wu Mr. Wu Wei-zhang serves as President, General Manager and Executive Director of Harbin Electric Company Limited. He is a senior engineer at researcher level with a doctor’s degree. He now serves as a deputy general manager, a standing committee member of the Party Committee of HE, and an executive director, President and a standing committee member of the Party Committee of the Company. Majoring in Hydraulics and River Dynamics, Mr. Wu graduated from Tsinghua University with a master’s degree in 1988 and subsequently obtained a doctorate degree at Tsinghua University in 2002.Mr. Wu joined HE in 1988. Mr. Wu has been a deputy director and deputy head of the turbine department of Electrical Machinery Institute, a deputy manager of hydropower workshop, a deputy chief engineer and a deputy manager of the product design department of the Electrical Machinery Company of the Group. Mr. Wu was appointed as the deputy general manager of the Electrical Machinery Company since 1999 and then the chairman and general manager since October 2000 respectively. He also holds various social posts, including the director general of the large electrical equipment branch of China Electrical Equipment Industrial Association, a directorate member of the water turbine special committee of China Power Project a directorate member and secretary general of China Water Turbine Standardized Technology Committee as well as an adjunct professor of Harbin Institute of Technology and Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Shi-qi Song Mr. Song Shi-qi serves as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Harbin Electric Company Limited since May 10, 2013. Mr. Song graduated from Harbin Electrical Machinery Plant Technical School in 1980 and subsequently attained post-graduate qualification in economic management from Heilongjiang Provincial Committee Party School. Mr. Song joined HE in 1980. He was formerly a youth league committee member, deputy secretary, secretary of Harbin Electrical Machinery Works and a secretary of the party sub-division at the specialized equipment factory, a party standing committee member of both Harbin Power Plant Equipment Group Corporation and the Company, the head of the Company’s Organization Department, as well as an assistant to the general manager of the Company. He has been the deputy party secretary and a secretary of the disciplinary committee, director, deputy managing director, party secretary and deputy chairman of the machinery division of the Group since 1998. He became the deputy general manager of HE since August 2009 and has been a nonexecutive director of the Company since January 2013, and an executive director and the senior Vice-president of the Company since March 2013.

Zhi-quan Liu Mr. Liu Zhi-quan serves as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Manager of Harbin Electric Company Limited. He is a senior accountant and certified public accountant in China with a doctor’s degree. He now serves as the chief accountant of HE and Senior Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Liu graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology, majoring in industrial accounting with a bachelor’s degree. He subsequently obtained a doctorate degree from the same university. Mr. Liu joined the Group in 1991. He has been an assistant to the director of finance department of the Boiler Company of the Group, the deputy director and the director, and the deputy chief accountant and head of finance department of the Group. He was appointed as the deputy general manager of the Harbin Boiler Company Limited in April 2001. Mr. Liu has been serving as deputy general manager of the Company since September 2006, Vice-President of the Company since March 2013 and Senior Vice-President of the Company since November 2014. He assumed the post as the company secretary of the Company from January 2012 to January 2013.

Yingjian Zhang Mr. Zhang Ying-jian serves as Senior Vice President and Executive Director of Harbin Electric Company Limited March 2013. He is a master’s degree holder and senior engineer, is currently the deputy general manager of HE, an executive director and a senior Vice-president of the Company, and a director of Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited. Mr. Zhang graduated from the Department of Thermal Engineering at Tsinghua University with a bachelor’s degree in gas turbines in July 1988 and subsequently obtained a master’s degree from Harbin Institute of Technology. Mr. Zhang joined HE in 1991. He was formerly a project engineer, project manager, business representative, deputy controller of Harbin Power Station Equipment Import and Export Company, deputy chief engineer, deputy manager of financial planning division and deputy general manager of Harbin Power Engineering Company Limited.

Zhe Qu Mr. Qu Zhe serves as Vice President, Deputy General Manager of Harbin Electric Company Limited. Mr. Qu is a senior engineer with a postgraduate degree. He now serves as an assistant to the general manager of HE and the Vice-president of the Company. Mr. Qu graduated from Harbin Shipbuilding Engineering Institute with a master’s degree in August 1988 and joined HE in the same year. He has been an assistant engineer, business representative in Pakistan and engineer of Harbin Power Station Equipment Import And Export Company, and served as the deputy general manager of the company since February 1994. Since November 1994, he was appointed as the deputy manager of operation and development department of Harbin Power Engineering Company Limited, deputy general manager and deputy manager of operation and development department of cycle power plant project in UCH, Pakistan, deputy chief engineer, assistant to general manager of the company. He served as the executive deputy general manager of Harbin Power Engineering Company Limited since November 1999, general manager of the company since April 2003, and chairman and Party Secretary since September 2007 respectively.

Hai-quan Zhang Mr. Zhang Hai-quan serves as Vice President, Deputy General Manager of Harbin Electric Company Limited. He is a senior engineer with an MBA degree. He now serves as an assistant to the general manager of HE and Vice-president of the Company. Mr. Zhang graduated from Harbin Institute of Electrical Engineering in 1984 and joined HE in the same year. He has been an engineer of the enginery repairing workshop, the secretary and an assistant to the director of the Communist Party Committee Office of the former Boiler Works of the Group. In 1994, Mr. Zhang participated in the reorganization of HE to be a shareholding enterprise and the issuance and listing of the Company’s shares. Since November 1994, he has been appointed as the deputy director of the general manager office, the deputy director of the planning department and director of the enterprise management department, and the director of the auditing and law department of the Boiler Company of the Group. Since 1998, he was a member of the HE’s and the Company’s Standing Communist Party Committee and director of the organization department. Since 1999, Mr. Zhang was appointed as the secretary of the Communist Party Committee and vice chairman of Archeng Relay Group Company and Archeng Relay Company Limited.

De-xing Wang Mr. Wang De-xing has been appointed as Vice President of the Company. He is a holder of a master’s degree in business administration and a senior economist of researcher level. He is currently the chief economist of the Harbin Electric Corporation (‘‘HE’’). Mr. Wang was graduated from the School of Materials Science and Engineering of Beijing Steel and Iron Institute (presently known as University of Science and Technology Beijing and obtained an MBA degree from the Harbin Institute of Technology. Mr. Wang joined HE in 1982 and held various positions ever since, such as a technician of the central laboratory, secretary and acting manager of the heavy vessel factory of Harbin Boiler Works which used to be a member of the Group, as well as a secretary, factory manager, head of water wall branch, deputy chief economist and director of labor affairs, deputy general manager, deputy managing director, chairman and general manager of pipe first branch factory of Harbin Boiler Company Limited, before taking the position of the chief economist of HE in October 2016.

Li-Song Ai Mr. Ai Li-Song is Company Secretary of the Company. He is a senior economist with a master degree. He is currently a director of the secretariat of the Board of the Company. Mr. Ai was graduated from Jilin University of Technology majoring in technical economics and he obtained a master degree from Harbin Institute of Technology. Mr. Ai has been a staff of the former Harbin Electric Machinery Works, a subsidiary of the Company, General Manager of the Sales Office of Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd. at Nanma Road, Harbin, deputy manager of the investment and reforming department and manager of investment management department of HE Corporation, manager of the planning and development department of HE Corporation and the Company. Mr. Ai has been the director of the secretariat of the Board of the Company since March 2015.

Tat Chiu Tung Mr. Tung Tat Chiu (Michael) is Joint Company Secretary of Harbin Electric Company Limited. Mr. Tung is a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong and the senior partner of Tung & Co.. He holds a B.A. degree in law and accounting from the University of Manchester, the United Kingdom. He has been practicing law in Hong Kong for over 24 years. He is also a China Appointed Attesting Officer. Mr. Tung is the joint company secretary of Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (Stock Code: 358) and Qingling Motors Co. Ltd. (Stock Code: 1122), and the sole company secretary of Yunbo Digital Synergy Group Limited (Stock Code: 8050) and Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited (Stock Code: 2178). He is also the internal legal adviser of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (Stock Code: 171).

Jian-min Hu Mr. Hu Jian-min is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor degree and the title of senior engineer, and is currently retired. Mr. Hu started his career in 1974, and then furthered his studies at Shandong Institute of Technology, majoring in power system relay protection and automation. He has been deputy division leader, deputy director and director of Shandong Jining Power Plant , deputy head, chief engineer, party committee member and head of Shandong Liaocheng Power Plant , general manager of Shandong Liaocheng Thermal Power Company Limited , head and secretary of the party committee of Shandong Shiheng Power Plant head and secretary of the party committee of Shandong Zouxian Power Plant , chief engineer of Shandong Electric Power Industry Bureau (Shandong Electric Power Group Corporation), deputy general manager and party leadership group member of Huaneng Power International, Inc., deputy chief engineer and program development manager, assistant to general manager and planning development director of China Huaneng Group, executive director and general manager of Huaneng Hulunbuir Energy Development Co., Ltd.. He has been the chief engineer, deputy general manager, party leadership group member of China Huaneng Group since 2009, and retired in September 2014. He has been an independent director of China First Heavy Industries (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601106) since May 2015.

Deng-qing Liu Mr. Liu Deng-qing serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Harbin Electric Company Limited. He is a doctor in management studies of Tsinghua University, a CPV, CREA, and CMRA (Certified Mining Rights Appraiser) of China. He is one of the first Top Ten Youth Appraisers and an independent director of the Company; a partner, vice president and chief appraiser of China Enterprise Appraisal Company. He is a member of the Tenth China Youth Federation; a councilor of China Appraisal Society; fellow member of China Appraisal Society; a member of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission under the State Council (“SASAC”), and Project Appraisal Expert Group of the Ministry of Finance; a member of the tenth and eleventh Issuance Verification Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission; a member of Appraisal Standard Committee of China Appraisal Society; a member of Enterprise Valuation Committee, and Intangible Asset Appraisal Committee, and Continuation Education Committee of CPV; a member of Appraisal Committee of CPA Beijing, and Publicity Committee; a member of Editorial Committee of CPA Beijing; an independent director of China Spacesat Co Ltd. and an independent supervisor of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

Wen-xing Yu Mr. Yu Wen-xing serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a retired senior engineer at professor level with a bachelor’s degree. Mr. Yu was graduated from North China University of Water Resources and Electric Power, majoring in water resources and hydropower engineering and construction. Mr. Yu started his career in 1971. He has worked at ‘‘Wu-qi’’ Youth Farm in Jiegou, Boai County, Henan Province, studied geology at Changsha Metallurgy Industry College under the Ministry of Metallurgical Industry and worked at Handan-Xingtai Administrative Bureau for Metallurgy and Mine under the Ministry of Metallurgical Industry. He has also been a cadre of academic exchange division of the China Water Resources Association, secretary of the secretariat and engineer of general office at the Ministry of Water Resources and Electric Power, deputy secretary at division grade of general office at the Ministry of Energy, deputy director and director of comprehensive office at the Agriculture and Electricity Department and chief secretary at division grade of Water Resources and Electric Power Department of Ministry of Energy and Industry. He has served as a deputy director of Beijing representative office of China Three Gorges Corporation since 1993, and has subsequently been head of international cooperation department, head of general management department, head of construction department at Xiangjiaba Dam and assistant to the general manager. He has also served as a party committee member and head of discipline department of China Three Gorges Corporation since March 2006 and party committee member, head of discipline department and director of China Three Gorges Corporation since December 2010, and retired in June 2014. He has been an independent director of China XD Electric Co., Ltd. since December 2014.