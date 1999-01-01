Name Description

An Ping Chang Mr. Chang An Ping is an Executive Chairman of the Board of TCC Interrnational Holdings Limited. Mr. Nelson Chang graduated from New York University with a Master Degree in Business Administration. Mr. Nelson Chang is Directors of T’Cement and Chia Hsin Cement Corporation (“Chia Hsin Cement”), the parent company of a substantial shareholder of the Company named Chia Hsin Pacific Limited (“CHPL”). Mr. Nelson Chang is also a Director of CHPL. In addition, Mr. Nelson Chang is Directors of China Synthetic Rubber Corporation and Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corporation. T’Cement, Chia Hsin Cement, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation and Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corporation are companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Yi-Meng Huang Mr. Huang Yi-Meng serves as President of TCC (Guigang) Cement Limited, a subsidiary of Tcc International Holdings Ltd. He holds an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering from National Taipei Institute of Technology in Taiwan, and joined T’Cement in 1991. He has over 20 years of experience in electrical and automation engineering businesses in cement industry. Between 2002 and April 2008, he had joined the Group in construction department in TCC Yingde Cement Co., Limited and TCC Fuzhou Cement Company Limited, and was responsible for electrical and automation related fields during plants construction phase. He serviced in TCC (Dong Guan) Cement Company Limited since November 2009. Mr. Huang then joined TCC (Guigang) Cement Limited in September 2010 and was appointed as President of the plant in July 2011.

Miin-Shyong Lin Mr. Lin, Miin-Shyong serves as President of TCC Fuzhou Cement Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Lin, was graduated from the Mechanical Engineering department of Hwa Hsia Institute of Technology in Taiwan, and joined Koos Group in 1997. He has more than 10 years of relevant experience in marketing and management. He joined the Group in October 2009.

Chih-Jen Liu Mr. Liu, Chih-Jen serves as President of Jurong TCC Cement Co., Ltd a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Liu, holds a Master Degree in the Department of Chemical Engineering from Yuan Ze University in Taiwan, and joined T’Cement in 1999. He has more than 15 years of experience in cement-related engineering. He joined the Group in May 2011.

Zhang Luping Mr. Zhang Luping serves as President of TCC Guangan Cement Company Limited. a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang, graduated from University of Science and Technology of China specialized in Business Administration, and from Anhui Polytechnic University specialized in Textile Machinery successively and obtained a MBA degree in business administration. Mr. Zhang had held senior management positions in large-scale cement enterprises in the PRC and has extensive experience in corporate management, administration and human resources management. He joined the Group in December 2010.

Deng-Fa Mao Mr. Mao Deng-Fa serves as President of TCC Yingde Cement Co., Ltd a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Mao, holds a College Degree from Huainan Mining Institute. He has nearly thirty years of cement engineering and production management experience. He joined the Group at the beginning of 2011.

Dingbao Shen Mr. Shen Dingbao serves as President of TCC Liaoning Cement Company Limited, a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Shen, graduated from Chaohu Teachers’ College. Mr. Shen had held technical and management positions in large-scale cement groups in the PRC and has more than ten years of experience in equipment management, engineering construction, cement manufacturing and production management. He joined the Group in June 2008.

Din-Ji Tzou Mr. Tzou, Din-Ji serves as President of TCC (DongGuan) Cement Company Limited, a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Tzou, holds a Bachelor Degree in Agricultural Engineering, an on-the-job education program in the Institute of Economics and a Master Degree in the Institute of Applied Mechanics from National Taiwan University, and takes an advanced study in Anam/AMKOR Semiconductor in South Korea. He joined the Group in September 2013.

Chih-Feng Wu Mr. Wu, Chih-Feng serves as President of TCC Liuzhou Construction Materials Company Limited, a subsidiary of Tcc International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wu graduated in Marine Engineering from National Taiwan Ocean University. Mr. Wu has joined T’Cement since 1988. He has acquired practical experience through holding various posts responsible for plant construction planning, product dispatching management, storage and transportation management, standardized plant operation and advanced plant management. He joined the Group in October 2007.

Tian Xiaojun Mr. Tian Xiaojun serves as President of Guizhou Kaili Rui An Jian Cai Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Tian, graduated from Hefei University of Technology specialized in Civil Construction. Mr. Tian had held management positions in large-scale cement companies in the PRC and has more than ten years of experience in engineering construction, cement manufacturing and operation management. He joined the Group in September 2007.

Yubing Xie Mr. Xie Yubing serves as President of TCC Anshun Cement Company ltd., a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited.

Zhonghong Yang Mr. Yang Zhonghong serves as President of TCC Chongqing Cement Company Limited, a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Yang, graduated from Huaibei Coal IndustryTeachers College specialized in Foreign Language, and holds an university diploma qualification. Mr. Yang had held management positions in large-scale cement groups in the PRC and has more than ten years of experience in cement manufacturing and production operation. He joined the Group in September 2013.

Chengtu Yao Mr. Yao Chengtu serves as President of TCC New (Hangzhou) Management Company Limited a subsidiary of Tcc International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Yao, graduated from Xiangtan Mining Institute in Hunan Province specialized in Mining Engineering. Mr. Yao had held senior management positions in large-scale cement companies in the PRC and has extensive experience in the planning and engineering construction, production operation management and mine management of large cement clinker production lines. He joined the Group in April 2008.

Jiagan Zhan Mr. Zhan Jiagan serves as President of Yingde Dragon Mountain Cement Co, Ltd. a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhan, graduated from Tongji University in Shanghai. He has joined a large-scale cement group since 1998, and has many years of expertise in planning, design and construction of cement projects. He has been working as a general manager and a director in various cement companies in the PRC, and was responsible for the expansion work for overseas projects. Mr. Zhan has extensive experience in the construction, production, operation and management of the cement industry. He joined the Group in October 2012.

Peng Xiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Peng Xiang serves as President of Anhui King Bridge Cement Ltd a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang, graduated from the Anhui Building Materials Industrial School. He has joined a large-scale cement group since 1991 and has more than 20 years of relevant experience in cement manufacturing. He joined the Group in September 2012.

Wenchao Zhang Mr. Zhang Wenchao serves as President of Guizhou Kong On Cement Company Limited, a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang, graduated from Anhui Commercial College specialized in Marketing. Mr. Zhang had worked in market development in large-scale cement groups in the PRC and has more than ten years of experience in corporate management and market planning. He joined the Group in February 2008. College specialized in Marketing. Mr. Zhang had worked in market development in large-scale cement groups in the PRC and has more than ten years of experience in corporate management and market planning. He joined the Group in February 2008.

Kung Yi Koo Mr. Koo Kung Yi is the Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company.

Dalin Nie Mr. Nie Dalin serves as Assistant President of TCC New (Hangzhou) Management Company Limited, a subsidiary of TCC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Nie, graduated from Anhui University of Technology specialized in Program Statistics. Mr. Nie had held senior management positions in large-scale cement groups in the PRC and has extensive experience in operation management and marketing management of cement enterprise. He joined the Group in August 2010.

Kang-Lung Chang Mr. Chang Kang-Lung serves as Non-Executive Director of TCC International Holdings Limited since January 2008. Mr. Jason Chang graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, U.S.A. with a Master Degree in Management of Technology. He also has a Bachelor Degree of Arts from Carroll College, Helena, U.S.A. Mr. Jason Chang is a Director of Chia Hsin Cement, a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Weijian Shan Dr. Shan Weijian, Ph.D., serves as Non Executive Director of TCC International Holdings Limited. Dr. Shan, is chairman and chief executive officer of PAG, an investment firm. He is also a director of a number of companies including T’Cement, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, Changhwa Commercial Bank, Ltd and Taishin Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. He was a senior partner of TPG, co-managing partner of Newbridge Capital, managing director of J.R Morgan, an assistant professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an investment officer at the World Bank in Washington DC. Dr Shan graduated from the Beijing Institute of Foreign Trade with a in English in 1979. He obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco in 1981, and received a Masters of Arts in Economics and a PhD Degree in Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley in 1984 and 1987 respectively.

Chi-May Wang Ms. Wang Chi-May is the Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Li shin Wang Ms. Wang Li shin serves as Non-Executive Director of TCC International Holdings Limited since January 2008. Ms. Wang graduated from the Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan with a Master Degree in Organization Restructuring. She also has a Bachelor Degree of Science in Finance from Boston College, Boston, U.S.A. Ms. Wang is a Director of Chia Hsin Cement, a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange .

Ching Kang Chih Dr. Chih Ching Kang serves as an Independent Non Executive Director of TCC International Holdings Limited since September 2006. He has been a Chief Architect Global Purchasing and Supply Chain of General Motors Corporation (“GM”) in Detroit US from 2007 to 2009. Before joining GM in 2007, Dr. Chih was the Director and Chief Information Officer of Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., a subsidiary of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (“OOCL”) which is a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He also served as executive committee member of the Board of OOCL and was globally responsible for IT strategy, information systems development, information technology infrastructure, business process and ISO9000 facilitation. Dr. Chih also served as Directors of several OOCL subsidiary companies such as Cargo Smart Limited and IRIS Systems Limited. Before joining OOCL in 1993, Dr. Chih was the Senior Principal at American Airlines Decision Technologies. Dr. Chih also had consulting experience in the US railroad transportation industry. Dr. Chih received an M.A. and a Ph.D. from Princeton University, an M.S. from the University of Texas at Austin and a B.S. from National Taiwan University.

Poon Huai Liao Mr. Liao Poon Huai, CBE, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of TCC International Holdings Limited since August 1997. He was educated at the University of Hong Kong and the University of Durham, the United Kingdom. He received a degree of Doctor of Science from University of Durham, the United Kingdom, in 2011. He is a senior advisor to Mitsui & Co (HK) Limited. He retired from the Hong Kong civil service in 1989 and was the former Secretary for District Administration and the Secretary for Home Affairs. He served as non-executive Directors of the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and The HSBC China Fund Limited. He also served on the Council of the Stock Exchange between 1991 and 1995. Mr. Liao was also appointed as an Official Member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council in 1980 and of the Hong Kong Executive Council in 1985.