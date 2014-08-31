Name Description

Wai Kay Wong Mr. Wong Wai Kay serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Hong Kong Television Network Ltd. Mr. Wong is responsible for overall strategic planning and management of the Group. Mr. Wong has extensive experience in the telecommunications and computer industries as well as in corporate management. He had worked at a major USlisted computer company as a marketing representative and was responsible for marketing and distribution of computer products in Hong Kong from 1985 to 1989. He was also a co-founder and director of a company principally engaged in import and distribution of computer systems in Canada prior to co-founding of the Group. Mr. Wong holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and a Master of Business Administration Degree (Executive MBA Programme) from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a first cousin of Mr. Cheung Chi Kin, Paul, the Vice Chairman of the Group. Currently, Mr. Wong is a member of the Board of Trustees, United College, The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Chi Kin Cheung Mr. Cheung Chi Kin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Hong Kong Television Network Ltd, with effect from 1 December 2016. Mr. Cheung is responsible for overall strategic planning and management of the Group. Prior to that, Mr. Cheung was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and was responsible for our day-to-day operations and technological research, development and support activities. Mr. Cheung has extensive experience in the telecommunications and computer industries as well as in corporate management. He had worked in several companies engaged in application software development and computer consultancy prior to co-founding of the Group. Mr. Cheung graduated with a Diploma of Advanced Programming and System Concepts Design from Herzing Institute, Canada. Mr. Cheung is a first cousin of Mr. Wong Wai Kay, Ricky, the Chairman of the Group.

Nga Lai Wong Ms. Wong Nga Lai serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Hong Kong Television Network Ltd. Ms. Wong has extensive experience in financial management, financial reporting and corporate finance. She has overall responsibility for the Group’s finance, treasury, procurement and investor engagement functions. Prior to that, Ms. Wong was the Financial Controller of the Group. Ms. Wong holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Queensland, a Master of Business Administration degree from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a Postgraduate Diploma in Corporate Governance. She is a qualified member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). She has been a member of the Student Affairs Sub-committee of ACCA Hong Kong since 2010. Before joining the Group, Ms. Wong had worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong primarily focusing on the technology, info-communications and entertainment sectors.

Wai Bing To Ms. To Wai Bing has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong Television Network Ltd, with effect from 1 December 2016. Ms. To is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group, the Chief Operating Officer of Hong Kong Media Production Company Limited and the Chief Executive Officer of Leader Artiste Management Company Limited. Ms. To is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Group’s business. Prior to that, Ms. To was the Managing Director of Business Development of the Group. Ms. To has a Diploma in Electronic Engineering and a Higher Certificate in Electronic Engineering. Ms. To re-joined the Group in May 2007 after her previous service with the Group from September 1998 to July 2006. Before joining the Group, Ms. To had worked at Hong Kong Telecom International Limited for 16 years.

Hon Ying Lee Mr. Lee Hon Ying is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong Television Network Ltd. He was the Regional Director, Asia Pacific of Northrop Grumman-Canada, Ltd. He was previously the director of network services of Digital Equipment (HK) Limited and prior to that, worked for Cable and Wireless (HK) Limited and Hong Kong Telecom. He is a chartered engineer and a member of Institution of Engineering and Technology, the United Kingdom, the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and the Hong Kong Computer Society. He received a Master’s Degree in Information System from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1992. In addition, he is the Vice President, International Structure liaising 150 countries worldwide and Board Member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Council General, which is an international charity body with its head office in Paris, France. He is the Vice President of Parish Council of St. Anthony Church in Hong Kong. Mr. Lee has been a Director of the Group since June 1997. Mr. Lee has also been appointed as the chairman of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Wing Sum Mak Mr. Mak (Alvin) Wing Sum, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong Television Network Limited. Mr. Mak has also been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant and is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants as well as a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Mak is currently an independent nonexecutive director of Goldpac Group Limited, I.T Limited, Lai Fung Holdings Limited and Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, all four companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. After working in Citibank for over 26 years, Mr. Mak retired in May 2012. He last served as the Head of Markets and Banking for Citibank Hong Kong, being the country business manager for corporate and investment banking business. In Citibank, he had held various senior positions including Head of Global Banking responsible for managing all the coverage bankers. Prior to that, he also managed the Hong Kong’s corporate finance business, regional asset management business and was the Chief Financial Officer of North Asia. Before joining Citibank in 1985, Mr. Mak was an audit group manager at Coopers & Lybrand (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers). He worked for Coopers & Lybrand for eight years, five of which was in Toronto, Canada. He graduated from University of Toronto with Bachelor of Commerce in 1976.