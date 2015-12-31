COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd (1138.HK)
1138.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.17 (+3.87%)
Prev Close
HK$4.39
Open
HK$4.40
Day's High
HK$4.57
Day's Low
HK$4.40
Volume
13,032,000
Avg. Vol
5,674,033
52-wk High
HK$4.91
52-wk Low
HK$4.15
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Xiaowen Huang
|55
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kangtian Wang
|50
|2003
|Chief Accounting Officer, Deputy General Manager
|
Hanbo Liu
|56
|2016
|General Manager, Executive Director
|
Jiong Qin
|47
|2016
|Deputy General Manager
|
Weixin Tan
|57
|2007
|Deputy General Manager
|
Deping Zhuang
|56
|2012
|Deputy General Manager
|
Guoxuan Qiu
|58
|2009
|Executive Director, Deputy General Manager
|
Nong Ding
|56
|2012
|Executive Director
|
Junshan Lu
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Jigui Yang
|50
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Zenggang Yu
|52
|2014
|Executive Director
|
Qiaohong Yao
|46
|2003
|Secretary of the Board
|
Boming Feng
|47
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Honghua Lin
|52
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Wei Zhang
|50
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Yongping Ruan
|42
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Meng Rui
|49
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Wusheng Wang
|65
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Chengzhi Ye
|62
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Songsheng Zhang
|61
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Xiaowen Huang
|
Kangtian Wang
|Mr. Wang Kangtian has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy General Manager in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since 2003. He used to be Director of the Company and Deputy Head-Finance in a Guangzhou-based shipping company. He graduated from a Anhui-based university that is currently under the new name, Anhui University Of Finance and Economics in 1988, majoring in Finance and Accounting. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 2005.
|
Hanbo Liu
|Mr. Liu Hanbo has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in China Shipping Development Company Limited since August 5, 2016. He used to be Vice President, President and General Manager in other seven companies. He holds a Master of Engineering degree.
|
Jiong Qin
|
Weixin Tan
|Mr. Tan Weixin has been serving as Deputy General Manager in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd since February 2, 2007. He used to be Secretary of the Board in the Company's former entity. He also served as General Manager in a trading company and Deputy General Manager in a logistics company.
|
Deping Zhuang
|Mr. Zhuang Deping has been serving as Deputy General Manager in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since February 21, 2012. He is also General Manager in a liquefied natural gas investment company, a subsidary of the Company. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a Guangzhou-based shipping group.
|
Guoxuan Qiu
|Mr. Qiu Guoxuan has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since May 25, 2009. He used to be Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager of Freighter Branch of the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).
|
Nong Ding
|Mr. Ding Nong has been serving as Executive Director of China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since December 18, 2012. He currently also serves as Deputy General Manager of China Shipping (Group) Company and Non-Executive Director of China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager of a Guangzhou-based shipping company, Deputy General Manager-Freighter of the Company, as well as General Manager in two other companies. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Marine in 1982, and a Master of Engineering in Transportation Planning and Management in 2003 from a China-based university that is currently known as Shanghai Maritime University, China.
|
Junshan Lu
|
Jigui Yang
|
Zenggang Yu
|
Qiaohong Yao
|Ms. Yao Qiaohong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since 2003. She used to be Representative of Securities Affairs and Head of Board Secretary's Office of the Company. She holds a Master of Arts from Shanghai Maritime College (currently known as Shanghai Maritime University), China.
|
Boming Feng
|
Honghua Lin
|
Wei Zhang
|
Yongping Ruan
|
Meng Rui
|
Wusheng Wang
|Mr. Wang Wusheng has been Independent Non-Executive Director of China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since January 16, 2012. He currently also serves as Senior Partner and lawyer of a Shanghai-based law firm. He used to be Independent Director of Shuangliang Eco-energy Systems Co., Ltd.
|
Chengzhi Ye
|
Songsheng Zhang
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Xiaowen Huang
|--
|
Kangtian Wang
|969,200
|
Hanbo Liu
|--
|
Jiong Qin
|--
|
Weixin Tan
|969,200
|
Deping Zhuang
|851,800
|
Guoxuan Qiu
|670,000
|
Nong Ding
|--
|
Junshan Lu
|--
|
Jigui Yang
|--
|
Zenggang Yu
|--
|
Qiaohong Yao
|898,800
|
Boming Feng
|--
|
Honghua Lin
|--
|
Wei Zhang
|--
|
Yongping Ruan
|150,000
|
Meng Rui
|150,000
|
Wusheng Wang
|150,000
|
Chengzhi Ye
|300,000
|
Songsheng Zhang
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Xiaowen Huang
|0
|0
|
Kangtian Wang
|0
|0
|
Hanbo Liu
|0
|0
|
Jiong Qin
|0
|0
|
Weixin Tan
|0
|0
|
Deping Zhuang
|0
|0
|
Guoxuan Qiu
|0
|0
|
Nong Ding
|0
|0
|
Junshan Lu
|0
|0
|
Jigui Yang
|0
|0
|
Zenggang Yu
|0
|0
|
Qiaohong Yao
|0
|0
|
Boming Feng
|0
|0
|
Honghua Lin
|0
|0
|
Wei Zhang
|0
|0
|
Yongping Ruan
|0
|0
|
Meng Rui
|0
|0
|
Wusheng Wang
|0
|0
|
Chengzhi Ye
|0
|0
|
Songsheng Zhang
|0
|0