COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd (1138.HK)

1138.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.17 (+3.87%)
Prev Close
HK$4.39
Open
HK$4.40
Day's High
HK$4.57
Day's Low
HK$4.40
Volume
13,032,000
Avg. Vol
5,674,033
52-wk High
HK$4.91
52-wk Low
HK$4.15

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Xiaowen Huang

55 2017 Chairman of the Board

Kangtian Wang

50 2003 Chief Accounting Officer, Deputy General Manager

Hanbo Liu

56 2016 General Manager, Executive Director

Jiong Qin

47 2016 Deputy General Manager

Weixin Tan

57 2007 Deputy General Manager

Deping Zhuang

56 2012 Deputy General Manager

Guoxuan Qiu

58 2009 Executive Director, Deputy General Manager

Nong Ding

56 2012 Executive Director

Junshan Lu

2016 Executive Director

Jigui Yang

50 2015 Executive Director

Zenggang Yu

52 2014 Executive Director

Qiaohong Yao

46 2003 Secretary of the Board

Boming Feng

47 2016 Non-Executive Director

Honghua Lin

52 2016 Non-Executive Director

Wei Zhang

50 2016 Non-Executive Director

Yongping Ruan

42 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

Meng Rui

49 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Wusheng Wang

65 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Chengzhi Ye

62 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

Songsheng Zhang

61 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Xiaowen Huang

Kangtian Wang

Mr. Wang Kangtian has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy General Manager in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since 2003. He used to be Director of the Company and Deputy Head-Finance in a Guangzhou-based shipping company. He graduated from a Anhui-based university that is currently under the new name, Anhui University Of Finance and Economics in 1988, majoring in Finance and Accounting. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 2005.

Hanbo Liu

Mr. Liu Hanbo has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in China Shipping Development Company Limited since August 5, 2016. He used to be Vice President, President and General Manager in other seven companies. He holds a Master of Engineering degree.

Jiong Qin

Weixin Tan

Mr. Tan Weixin has been serving as Deputy General Manager in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd since February 2, 2007. He used to be Secretary of the Board in the Company's former entity. He also served as General Manager in a trading company and Deputy General Manager in a logistics company.

Deping Zhuang

Mr. Zhuang Deping has been serving as Deputy General Manager in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since February 21, 2012. He is also General Manager in a liquefied natural gas investment company, a subsidary of the Company. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a Guangzhou-based shipping group.

Guoxuan Qiu

Mr. Qiu Guoxuan has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since May 25, 2009. He used to be Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager of Freighter Branch of the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Nong Ding

Mr. Ding Nong has been serving as Executive Director of China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since December 18, 2012. He currently also serves as Deputy General Manager of China Shipping (Group) Company and Non-Executive Director of China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager of a Guangzhou-based shipping company, Deputy General Manager-Freighter of the Company, as well as General Manager in two other companies. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Marine in 1982, and a Master of Engineering in Transportation Planning and Management in 2003 from a China-based university that is currently known as Shanghai Maritime University, China.

Junshan Lu

Jigui Yang

Zenggang Yu

Qiaohong Yao

Ms. Yao Qiaohong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since 2003. She used to be Representative of Securities Affairs and Head of Board Secretary's Office of the Company. She holds a Master of Arts from Shanghai Maritime College (currently known as Shanghai Maritime University), China.

Boming Feng

Honghua Lin

Wei Zhang

Yongping Ruan

Meng Rui

Wusheng Wang

Mr. Wang Wusheng has been Independent Non-Executive Director of China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since January 16, 2012. He currently also serves as Senior Partner and lawyer of a Shanghai-based law firm. He used to be Independent Director of Shuangliang Eco-energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Chengzhi Ye

Songsheng Zhang

