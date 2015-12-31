Name Description

Kangtian Wang Mr. Wang Kangtian has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy General Manager in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since 2003. He used to be Director of the Company and Deputy Head-Finance in a Guangzhou-based shipping company. He graduated from a Anhui-based university that is currently under the new name, Anhui University Of Finance and Economics in 1988, majoring in Finance and Accounting. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 2005.

Hanbo Liu Mr. Liu Hanbo has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in China Shipping Development Company Limited since August 5, 2016. He used to be Vice President, President and General Manager in other seven companies. He holds a Master of Engineering degree.

Weixin Tan Mr. Tan Weixin has been serving as Deputy General Manager in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd since February 2, 2007. He used to be Secretary of the Board in the Company's former entity. He also served as General Manager in a trading company and Deputy General Manager in a logistics company.

Deping Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Deping has been serving as Deputy General Manager in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since February 21, 2012. He is also General Manager in a liquefied natural gas investment company, a subsidary of the Company. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a Guangzhou-based shipping group.

Guoxuan Qiu Mr. Qiu Guoxuan has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since May 25, 2009. He used to be Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager of Freighter Branch of the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Nong Ding Mr. Ding Nong has been serving as Executive Director of China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since December 18, 2012. He currently also serves as Deputy General Manager of China Shipping (Group) Company and Non-Executive Director of China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager of a Guangzhou-based shipping company, Deputy General Manager-Freighter of the Company, as well as General Manager in two other companies. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Marine in 1982, and a Master of Engineering in Transportation Planning and Management in 2003 from a China-based university that is currently known as Shanghai Maritime University, China.

Qiaohong Yao Ms. Yao Qiaohong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Shipping Development Co., Ltd. since 2003. She used to be Representative of Securities Affairs and Head of Board Secretary's Office of the Company. She holds a Master of Arts from Shanghai Maritime College (currently known as Shanghai Maritime University), China.