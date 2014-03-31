Name Description

Zhi Ping Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhi Ping is Executive Chairman of the Board of OP Financial Investments Limited., since February 2003. He has also been appointed as the chairman of the nomination committee and serving as a member of the corporate governance committee of the Company since January 2012. Mr. Zhang is the chairman of Oriental Patron Financial Group and is responsible for formulating the investment strategies, monitoring the investment performance and approving investment decisions. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree in Arts from Heilongjiang University in 1982 and later graduated from Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China (“PBOC”) and obtained a master’s degree in Economics. Mr. Zhang has 30 years of experience in the PRC and international financial markets and held senior positions in a number of institutions, including the deputy division chief in Financial Administration Department of the PBOC, the chairman and general manager of Hainan Provincial Securities Company, the inaugural director of the Securities Society of China, the inaugural director of Department of Intermediary Supervision of China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”), a member of the listing committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the chairman of the investment committee of Hainan Fudao Investment Management Company. As of April 2014, Mr. Zhang has taken up the role to serve as the Executive Chairman of the South-South Asia-Pacific Finance Center, an NGO under the UN framework established for the promotion of South South Cooperation

Zhiwei Liu Dr. Liu Zhiwei serves as President, Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. Dr. Liu has served as a non-executive Director of the Company since 1 December 2015. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Management Engineering from Zhe Jiang University in 1989. He furthered his studies in Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China between 1989 and 1992 and obtained his master’s degree in international finance. In 2007, he obtained a doctoral degree in Economics & Law from Hunan University. Dr. Liu completed a professional programme in Finance CEO from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2010. Dr. Liu has over 20 years of experience in financing, securities investment and capital market. He is an entrepreneur and is currently the chairmen of Shanghai Chunda Asset Management Co., Ltd. Dr. Liu served as a non-executive director of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited (stock code: 755), whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”) for the period from 2 February 2010 to 12 December 2012. He was the vice-chairman of Xi’an International Trust Co., Ltd from 2008 to 2011. Dr. Liu served as a supervisor of Xin Jiang Hui-tong (Group) Co., Ltd (stock code: 415) from December 2005 to December 2008, whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He also served as a general manager of the merger and acquisition department of Guosen Securities Co., Ltd from 1997 to 1998.

Gaobo Zhang Mr. Zhang Gaobo is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of OP Financial Investments Limited., since February 2003. Mr. Zhang has been serving as a member of the nomination committee and corporate governance committee since January 2012. Mr. Zhang is responsible for formulating the investment strategies, monitoring the investment performance and approving investment decisions. Mr. Zhang founded Oriental Patron Financial Group with founding partners in 1993 and held the position as chief executive since then. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Science from Henan University in 1985 and later graduated from the Peking University with a master’s degree in Economics in 1988. From 1988 to 1991, Mr. Zhang worked in Hainan Provincial Government and PBOC Hainan Branch and as the chairman of Hainan Stock Exchange Centre. Mr. Zhang is also an independent non-executive director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) and a non-executive director of Vimetco N.V., a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Wei Dong Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei Dong is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of OP Financial Investments Limited. He is the general manager of Jin Dou Development Fund, L.P., and the Partner and Deputy CEO of Oriental Patron Financial Group, primarily responsible for private equity investments. Mr. Zhang has over 13 years’ experience in the operation and management of commercial banking, during which he worked in the International Business Department of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (“ICBC”) with final position as Deputy General Manager of the department, including 3 years in ICBC Almaty Branch, where he was in charge of treasury, credit lending and office operations. Moreover, Mr. Zhang has 11 years of investment banking experience, served as Executive Director of ICEA Finance Group (the investment banking arm of ICBC) and managing director of Alpha Alliance Finance Holdings, responsible for corporate finance and sales department respectively. Mr. Zhang holds a master degree from Renmin University in Economics, a diploma of Programme for Management Development of Harvard Business School, and held a fellowship from Columbia University in New York.

Kai Wai Leung Mr. Leung Kai Wai is Chief Financial Officer of OP Financial Investments Limited. He has joined the Company since 2010 and is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Leung has more than 13 years of experience in accounting, auditing and finance and has held several financial positions in both public companies in Hong Kong and reputable international accounting firm. Mr. Leung holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Weidong Zhang Mr. Zhang Weidong is an Executive Director of the Company. He holds a master degree in Economics from Renmin University, a diploma of Programme for Management Development of Harvard Business School and held a fellowship from Columbia University in New York. Mr. Zhang has joined the Company as the deputy chief executive officer of the Company since January 2008. He is currently one of the members of the investment committee of the Company and a director of Kazakhstan Development Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He is also the general manager of Jin Dou Development Fund, L.P., a joint venture investee of China Investment Corporation and the Company. Mr. Zhang has over 13 years’ experience in the operation and management of commercial banking, during which he worked in the international business department of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (“ICBC”) with final position level as deputy general manager of department, including 3 years in ICBC Almaty Branch, where he was in charge of treasury, credit lending and office operations. Moreover, Mr. Zhang has 11 years of investment banking experience, served as executive director of ICEA Finance Group (the investment banking arm of ICBC) and managing director of Alpha Alliance Finance Holdings, responsible for corporate finance and sales department respectively.

Soon P Yeap Mr. Yeap Soon P (Jonathan) is Head of Energy & Resources of OP Financial Investments Limited. He was appointed as the Partner and Head of Energy & Resources of the Company in November 2010, has responsibility for the origination and development of the Company’s energy and resources businesses. He has over 25 years’ experience in energy and natural resources industries. Before joining the Company, Mr. Yeap was the chief executive officer of Kaisun Energy Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited from 2008 to 2010. Prior to that, he was from 1997 to 2001 a chief executive officer of the China region and the managing director of the Asia Pacific region of Enron Corporation, a global energy group. Moreover, Mr. Yeap served as a chief executive officer of a subsidiary of a large oil, gas, coal and power company in the United States from 1993 to 1996. He also worked as a project director of a large United States power generating company assigned to the PRC from 1992 to 1993. During this period, Mr. Yeap was a lead developer for a foreign-invested integrated coal mine, power plant, DC transmission line project transporting translator’s enquiry electricity from Shanxi province, the PRC to Jiangsu province/Shanghai, the PRC. Mr. Yeap held various engineering and financial positions with a Canadian company specializing in development, construction and operation of independent power plants worldwide between 1983 and 1992. He holds a bachelor degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alberta.

Tao Zhou Mr. Zhou Tao is the Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Company in September 2016. He is a solicitor in Hong Kong, and has more than twelve years of experience in legal and compliance matters in financial institutions in Hong Kong. Mr.Zhou holds the lawyer qualification in China,a LLB degree from Xiamen University and a LLB degree from Manchester Metropolitan University. He is an arbitrator of South China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission

Zhong Wu Dr. Wu Zhong is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor of Economics degree and a Master of Economics degree from Peking University in 1985 and 1988 respectively, a Master of Science in Medical Statistics from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the University of London in 1993. Dr. Wu also obtained a PhD in demography from the School of Economics, Peking University in 1999. Dr. Wu has been the Vice-President and Director-General of Finance Center for South-South Cooperation Limited (“FCSSCL”, a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules) since June 2015. Prior to joining FCSSCL, Dr. Wu held various positions in PRC. He was the Mayor of Qianjiang, Chongqing Municipality from December 2010 to May 2015; the Director of International Poverty Reduction Center in China from July 2008 to November 2010; the Director-General of the Department of International Cooperation and Social Mobilization of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development ( “LGOP”) from May 2002 to July 2008; the Chief of the Planning Division of LGOP from May 2000 to May 2002 (during the period he was transferred to be the Assistant Commissioner of the Administrative Office of Tongren Prefecture in Guizhou Province from February 2001 to January 2002); the Director of Purchasing Division of Foreign Capital Project Management Centre of LGOP from May 1996 to May 2000 (during the period he was also appointed as the Chairman and the General Manager of Huada Industrial Company in Fangchenggang City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, being responsible for implementation of World Bank hard-loans to poverty alleviation projects about aquaculture, labor export and low-cost housing, etc. from 1996 to 1998); and the Deputy Director of the Institute of Population Research of Peking University from March 1993 to May 1996.

Jia He Professor. He Jia is Independent Non-Executive Director of OP Financial Investments Limited. He has been an independent nonexecutive director and serving as a member of the audit committee of the Company since February 2003 and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company since April 2005. Since January 2012, Prof. He has been appointed as the chairman of the corporate governance committee and serving as a member of the nomination committee of the Company. He is a professor of Department of Finance at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a professor at the Tsinghua University. He was a commissioner of the Strategy and Development Committee of CSRC and director of research of Shenzhen Stock Exchange from June 2001 to October 2002. He is an editor of China Financial Economics Review, and is serving as a member of editorial boards of a number of journals, including China Accounting and Finance Review and Research in Banking and Finance. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Finance from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania, the United States.

Che Keung Kwong Mr. Kwong Che Keung (Gordon), CPA., is Independent Non-Executive Director of OP Financial Investments Limited., since February 2003. Mr. Kwong has also been serving as a member of the remuneration committee of the Company since April 2005, a member of the nomination committee and corporate governance committee of the Company since January 2012. He is also an independent non-executive director of a number of companies listed on the Stock Exchange, namely NWS Holdings Limited, China Chengtong Development Group Limited, Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited, Quam Limited, China Power International Development Limited, Henderson Land Development Company Limited, Henderson Investment Limited, Agile Property Holdings Limited, CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited, China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited. He was also an independent non-executive director of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited, China Oilfield Services Limited, Frasers Property (China) Limited, COSCO International Holdings Limited, Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited until 26 May 2010, 28 May 2010, 17 January 2011, 9 June 2011 and 15 June 2011 the respective dates of the annual general meeting of these five companies wherein he did not offer himself for re-election. From 1984 to 1998, Mr. Kwong was a partner of Pricewaterhouse and was a council member of the Stock Exchange from 1992 to 1997. He has a Bachelor of Social Science degree from the University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.