Name Description

Jinze Li Mr. Li Jinze is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is the current chief executive officer of CMBC International Holdings Limited (“CMBCI Holdings”). Mr. Li Jinze obtained a doctorate in international law from Wuhan University, and a post-doctor certificate in international finance from Nankai University. Since then, Mr. Li Jinze has passed Paper 1 and 2 of the Licensing Examination for Securities and Futures Intermediaries, and is a licensed fund practitioner and has a certificate for qualified lawyer in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Li Jinze previously worked at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (“ICBC”), serving as the Deputy General Manager of its Legal Department, the Vice President of its Shanxi Branch, and the Deputy General Manager of the International Business Department of its Head Office. In addition, Mr. Li Jinze was also previously employed as the head of the preparatory group for the incorporation of the Singapore branch of the China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Major projects that Mr. Li Jinze was involved in including the reorganization of ICBC and the introduction of strategic investors in relation to its domestic and foreign listing, the reorganization the business of a Hong Kong investment bank, the leading case regarding the establishment of a domestic trust involving the securitization of non-performing assets, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United States of America Department of the Treasury case relating to the freezing of oil remittance. Mr. Li Jinze has also published nearly 100 legal and financial articles in various publications including the People’s Daily, China Legal Science and Studies of International Finance.

Qizhen Dong Mr. Dong Qizhen is the Company Secretary of the Company. He is a solicitor qualified in Hong Kong. Mr. Dong obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree in 2007 from the Renmin University of China, Juris Doctor and P.C.L.L from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2010 and 2011, respectively. Mr. Dong was admitted as a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in October 2013. Mr. Dong has worked as trainee solicitor and solicitor in practising law firms in Hong Kong from August 2011 to March 2017.

Zhaohui Liao Mr. Liao Zhaohui is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the current deputy general manager of Financial Risk Management Department of CMBCI Holdings. Mr. Liao Zhaohui holds a doctors degree from the Graduate School of People’s Bank of China. He has nearly 30 years of working experience in banking. Mr. Liao Zhaohui previously worked for the Bank of Communications Beijing Branch and the People’s Bank of China Jiangxi Branch. He has since held positions at the International Business, Risk Management and Financial Market Departments of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. since 1999. He was conferred the title of “Advanced Worker (Producer)” and a third prize by China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., and won the third prize granted by China Foundation for Development of Financial Education in 2000.

Hailong Ren Mr. Ren Hailong is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the current general manager of the Transaction Banking Department of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Mr. Ren Hailong holds a master’s degree from the Graduate School of People’s Bank of China. He previously served as the senior staff member and principal staff member of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the deputy director and director of Guangxi Beihai Industrial Development Zone Credit Cooperatives; the president of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.’s Wanshoulu Sub-branch; the deputy director of the Sales Department of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.’s head office (being in charge of specific work); the vice president, vice president (being in charge of specific work), deputy party secretary (being in charge of specific work) and party secretary of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.’s Hangzhou Branch; and the general manager of E-banking Department of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

Cheuk Yin Lee Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin Dannis is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a first class honor graduate obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University, and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), currently holds the positions of managing director of DLK Advisory Limited, independent non-executive director and chair of Audit Committee of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited and Tiangong International Company Limited and independent non-executive director of China Unienergy Group Limited. He once served as the CFO of AMVIG Holdings Limited and the senior manager of Arthur Andersen (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP). Mr. Lee, Cheuk Yin Dannis has over 10 years of experience in business operations and expansion, operations in the capital market and accounting, and successfully planned and completed many important initial public offerings and corporate financing projects.

Lihua Wang Mr. Wang Lihua is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the current managing partner of Tian Yuan Law Firm and parttime professor at Peking University. Mr. Wang Lihua holds the master’s degree in Economic Law from Peking University. He previously served as the president of the 1st Beijing Xicheng Lawyers Association, a standing member of the All China Lawyers Association, a member of the Experts Panel of the Beijing Municipal Government, an expert of the International Chamber of Commerce China, a member of the Review Committee for Mergers and Acquisitions and Restructurings of Listed Companies of China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) for the 2nd and 3rd sessions, and the independent director of Shandong Xingmin Wheel Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang was previously the director of the Scientific Research Office of Peking University Law School, the vice president of the 7th Council of Beijing Lawyers Association, a member of the Public Offering Review Committee of CSRC for the 7th and 8th sessions, a member of the Mergers and Acquisitions and Restructuring Review Committee of Listed Companies of CSRC for the 3rd and 4th sessions and the independent director of Xinjiang Chalkis Co. Ltd.