Chunxin Zhan Mr. Zhan Chunxin has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in some subsidiaries, as well as Director in three Hong Kong-based subsidiaries. He obtained his Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering Technology from Northwestern Polytechnical University in 2000, and a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering from Northwestern Polytechnical University in December 2005.

Yukun Wang Mr. Wang Yukun has been serving as Chief Information Officer in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since July 22, 2010. He used to serve as Assistant General Manager in AVIC Information Technology Co., Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Shenyang Aerospace University in July 1988.

Peiliang Chen Mr. Chen Peiliang has been Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since July 22, 2010. He is also Director in another Hunan-based trade company. He used to be Assistant President in the Company, as well as General Manager and Deputy General Manager in two other companies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in International Business from Hunan University in June 1994.

Yigang Du Ms. Du Yigang has been serving as Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2015. She is also Director, General Manager and Deputy General Manager in two other companies.

Minghua Fang Mr. Fang Minghua has been serving as Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2015. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in a Beijing-based machinery leasing company, as well as Director in HUNAN TELI HYDRAULIC CO., LTD. He used to serve as General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager and Director of the Company. He was General Manager in another company.

Xuehong Guo Mr. Guo Xuehong has been Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since July 13, 2006. He is also serving as Executive Director in a Guangdong-based company, as well as Director in another company. He used to serve as General Manager-Puyuan Branch of the Company, as well as Executive Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager in other companies. He obtained his Master of Business Administration from Wuhan University in June 2007.

Wenjin He Mr. He Wenjin has been serving as Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since March 31, 2016. He used to serve as Product Marketing Manager in Siemens AG, Strategic Marketing Manager in General Motors (China) Investment Co., Ltd., as well as Manager-China and North Asia Business Development in another company. He obtained his Master's degree of International Banking and Financial Studies from Heriot-Watt University in July 1998.

Qun Huang Ms. Huang Qun has been serving as Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2015. She is also Chairman of the Board in Zoomlion ElectroMech India Private Limited. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Lifting and Transport Machinery and Engineering from Dalian University of Technology, China in 1988.

Jiangtao Li Mr. Li Jiangtao has been serving as Vice President of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since July 13, 2006. He used to be Deputy General Manager and Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company. He also used to be General Manager of a Changsha-based company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering Science from Chongqing University in 1986, and MBA's degree from China Europe International Business School in September 2009.

Jie Liu Ms. Liu Jie has been serving as Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2015. She is also Director in two other companies.

Yongzhuan Su Mr. Su Yongzhuan has been Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since July 13, 2006. He used to be Chief Financial Officer, General Manager in Concrete Machinery Branch of the Company. He used to be Deputy General Manager, Executive Deputy General Manager and Director in two other companies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from China University of Geosciences in June 2004, and Master's degree from Wuhan University in June 2004, and Ph.D.'s degree from Wuhan University of Technology and China University of Geosciences in 2008.

Jinfu Wang Mr. Wang Jinfu has been serving as Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. He was Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager and General Manager in three other companies. He holds a Master's degree,

Yanming Xiong Mr. Xiong Yanming has been Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since July 13, 2006. He is also Director in HUNAN TELI HYDRAULIC CO., LTD. and another Hunan-based company. He used to be Executive Deputy General Manager, Executive Vice President, Deputy General Manager and Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree of Port Machinery Designing & Manufacturing from Wuhan University of Technology in 1985, and MBA's degree from Beijing University in June 2007.

Zhengfu Yin Mr. Yin Zhengfu has been serving as Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2015. He is also Director in HUNAN TELI HYDRAULIC CO., LTD., as well as Chairman of the Board in other two companies. He used to be General Manager and Director in the Company, Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Hunan Puyuan (Holdings) Co., Ltd., General Manager in a Hunan-based machinery company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from China University of Geosciences in 2004.

Jianguo Zhang Mr. Zhang Jianguo has been serving as Vice President in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2015. He used to be Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board, Director and Executive President in the Company, as well as Director in another company. He obtained his Master's Degree of Engineering from a university which later became Shanghai University in 1991, and his Ph.D. in Systems Engineering from Northwestern Polytechnical University in 2005.

Changjun Sun Mr. Sun Changjun has been serving as General Counsel in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2015. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree of Law from Southwest University of Political Science and Law (SWUPL) in 1983, and Ph.D.in Law from Wuhan University in 1998.

Quan Liu Mr. Liu Quan has been Executive Director in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since July 13, 2006. He is also serving as Director in another company. He was Chief Engineer, Director and Deputy General Manager of Concrete Mechanics Manufacturing Company of the Company. He used to serve as Director in Beijing Zoomlion Xinxing Construction Machinery Leasing Co., Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's Degree of Construction Machinery from a college later became Harbin Institute of Technology.

Ling Fu Ms. Fu Ling has been serving as Chief Engineer in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2015. She is also Deputy General Manager in another company, Vice President in another group. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Transport and Construction Machinery from Shenyang Jianzhu University, China in 1988 and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Design and Theory from Jilin University, China in 1998.

Jianming He Mr. He Jianming has been Chief Asset Tax Officer in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since June 30, 2015. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in another company. He used to be Chief Financial Officer in the Company. He obtained his MBA's degree from Wuhan University in 2007.

Ke Shen Mr. Shen Ke has been Secretary of the Board in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since July 22, 2010. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Director in three other companies. He used to be Head of Investment Development in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Management from Shenyang University of Technology in July 1993, and a Master's degree of Management Science and Engineering from Central South University in December 1998.

Xinbao Hu Mr. Hu Xinbao is Director in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. He is also General Manager in a Hunan-based company.

Linghuan Zhao Mr. Zhao Linghuan is Director in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. He is also Non-Executive Director in Lenovo Group Ltd., Chairman of the Board in China Glass Holdings Ltd., Vice Chairman of the Board in Shanghai SMI Holding Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotels Development Co., Ltd.

Kin Keung Lai Mr. Lai Kin Keung is Independent Director in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. He is also Non-Executive Independent Director in Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Limited.

Guiliang Liu Ms. Liu Guiliang is also Independent Director in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. She is also Independent Director in Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sotech Smarter Equipment Co., Ltd., Xiandai Investment Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Songzheng Zhao Mr. Zhao Songzheng is Independent Director in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. He is also professor of Northwestern Polytechnical University.