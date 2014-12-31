Name Description

Xu Yan Mr. Yan Xu is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Yan was appointed as the sole director of the Offeror in March 2017. Mr. Yan was accredited as an Economist with a specialty in Management by the Personnel Department of Sichuan Province in 2003. He has 20 years of experience in property development in the PRC and extensive experience in the entertainment business through investment in various companies, and financing films. Mr. Yan is the legal representative and an executive director of Chengdu Xuhe Property Development Group, a company established in the PRC. He is also the legal representative and an executive director of Sichuan Xuhe Film Company Limited, a company established in the PRC.

Lei Luo Mr. Luo Lei is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is a television and film director and producer. He has been in the television and film industry for over 15 years, and has directed several Chinese mid- and long-length television series and films, including the television series (Love in Sunshine*), (Blossoms of Hibiscus Flowers*), (Cheng Du Wang Shi*), (Snow Region Eagles*), and the film (The Story of Panda and Assi*). He also has extensive working experience in the film and television advertisement industry.

Chit Chau Mr. Chau Chit is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Jimei International Entertainment Group Limited. He graduated from Zhejiang University and holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration (EMBA). Mr. Chau has experience in operations management. Mr. Chau was appointed as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Sino Stride Technology (Holdings) Ltd (Stock Code: 8177). Mr. Chau was appointed an Executive Director, the Managing Director, the chairman of the Executive Committee and a member of the Investment Committee of Shougang Concord Technology Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 521) in June 2006.

Kin Ming Tsui Mr. Tsui Kin Ming, CPA is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was appointed as the chief financial officer of the Group on 1 October 2015 and a member of the Credit Committee of the Company on 17 November 2015. Mr. Tsui has over 15 years’ experience in international finance including over 7 years’ experience in the gaming industry focusing in financial controls, procedures and policy. Before joining the Group, Mr. Tsui joined Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc. (stock code: EGT), which is a National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) listed company and an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of Melco International Development Limited, as vice president of finance in July 2008 and was appointed as chief accounting officer in April 2009. From 1999 to 2008, Mr. Tsui held various positions at Minteq International Inc. including regional finance controller-Asia and manager of financial analysis. Minteq International Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Minerals Technologies Inc. (stock code: MTX), a publicly-held company listed on The New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Tsui holds a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Baruch College, City University of New York. Mr. Tsui is a Certified Management Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York, the United States of America.

Hong Chen Ms. Chen Hong serves as Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Chen obtained a Master’s Degree in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2004, and is the angel investor of Shanghai Ma Shang Fei Yang Calculation Technology Company Limited. Ms. Chen is an experienced investor with investments covering technology and telecommunication sectors and has interest in various PRC-based technology and/or telecommunication related companies, and listed companies in Hong Kong.

Haitian Li Mr. Li Haitian is Executive Director of the compny. He graduated from the China Central Radio and TV University (now known as The Open University of China) with a major in finance in 2014, and was registered and approved as a securities broker by the Securities Association of China in 2013. Mr. Li worked at CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. from 2013 to 2017, and has experience in investment financing and securities brokerage. He has acted as a sole financial adviser in the financing of first round share capital of Chengdu Century Club International Traveling Limited in 2015 and the fund raising and issue of units of the new media film fund of Dahan Investment Asset Management (Beijing) Company Limited from 2016 to 2017, and has extensive experience in providing financial services related to the entertainment industry.

Yiu Kuen Cheung Mr. Cheung Yiu Kuen is Company Secretary of Jimei International Entertainment Group Limited. He s a registered member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

ShouLei Wang Mr. Wang Shoulei is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Shanghai International Studies University with a master’s degree in Economics in 2009. He is currently the head of the debt capital market department of Zhongtai International Capital Limited, responsible for monitoring the operation of the debt capital market department. Prior to that, he had acted as the general manager of the greater Shanghai region of Zhongtai Financial International Limited, responsible for the development in the Hong Kong market. Mr. Wang has also been a non-executive director of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited

Tao Hong Mr. Hong Tao is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the Asian Institute of Management in 2006. Mr. Hong has around 15 years of working experience in the PRC, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong and experience in project development and investment as well as corporate governance in the energy, aviation and real estate fields. Mr. Hong previously worked at Yunnan Power Grid Co., Ltd. from 1999 to 2004, and was a business consultant at C&C Business Solutions Limited from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Hong served as deputy manager of the board office of Honghua Group Limited (a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00196)) from 2008 to 2012, board secretary of Xiangyu Dredging Holdings Limited (now known as China Dredging Environment Protection Holdings Limited) (a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00871)) from 2012 to 2013 and Head of Investment of Yue Da Holdings Limited (now known as Yue Da Mining Holdings Limited.

Chi Mo Kong Mr. Kong Chi Mo is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He has over 19 years of experience in auditing, corporate finance, investor relations and corporate governance. Mr. Kong was the executive director and chief financial officer of China Vanadium TitanoMagnetite Mining Co., Ltd. from October 2013 to May 2015 and from May 2008 to May 2015, respectively. Mr. Kong worked at KPMG from October 1999 and was a senior manager when he left in December 2007. Prior to joining KPMG, Mr. Kong worked as a finance trainee in Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited from June 1997 to March 1998, and worked as an associate in PricewaterhouseCoopers from March 1998 to October 1999. Mr. Kong has been a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since February 2008, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators since February 2012, and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors (“HKIoD”) since May 2010. Mr. Kong received silver, gold and bronze certificates of merit in continuing professional development in 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively from the HKIoD. Mr. Kong graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in May 1997.

Ming Tak Ngai Mr. Michael Ngai Ming Tak is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master degree from University of Cambridge in 1991. He is the Chairman of The Red Group Investment Limited and was previously the Managing Director of UBS Investment Bank. He has a wealth of experience in the international financial sector. Mr. Ngai is also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a Standing Committee member of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Conference, Fellow Commoner and Development Advisory Council Member of Clare Hall, University of Cambridge, Council Member and Chairman of the Institutional Advancement Committee of Lingnan University, member of the Barristers Disciplinary Tribunal Panel, and a member of the Administrative Appeals Board.