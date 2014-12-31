Name Description

Fubo Zhang Mr. Zhang Fubo is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently the chairman of Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd. and Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd., both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zhang Fubo has over 20 years of working experience. Before joining the Group in February 2017, Mr. Zhang Fubo was the deputy general manager of Shanghai Securities Company Limited from November 2006 to August 2012. He then served as the chairman of Hicend Futures Company Limited from January 2013 to November 2014. He currently also serves as an independent director of Wanjia Asset Management Company Limited since March 2016. Mr. Zhang Fubo was previously an independent non-executive director of Tibet Urban Development And Investment Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600773) from August 2010 to July 2015. He was also an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Company Limited (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600754) from August 2003 to May 2009, and was later reappointed as an independent nonexecutive director since August 2015 till the date of this announcement. Mr. Zhang Fubo is currently an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600653) since December 2014, and a non-executive director of Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 0827) since May 2015, 18.61% shares of which is held by Asia Pacific Resources Development Investment Limited, a company indirectly wholly owned by Mr. Cheng Kin Ming, a substantial shareholder (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) of the Company. Mr. Zhang Fubo obtained a bachelor degree in the Faculty of Marine Propulsion Systems (major in turbine engineering) from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1982.

Hogg David Mr. David Hogg is the President of Europe of our Company. Mr. Hogg has 30 years of experience in the clean energy sector and has for 20 years held senior executive positions at board level across three continents. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Hogg was the Chief Executive Officer of Innotech Solar AS, a Norwegian solar module manufacturer; Chief Executive Officer of ib Vogt GmbH, a UK solar PV project developer, EPC and financier; Chief Operating Officer of Suntech Power Holdings, world’s largest solar module producer at the time; Chief Executive Officer of CSG Solar AG, a thin film solar module manufacturer in Germany and Managing Director of Pacific Solar Pty Limited, a thin film R&D company in Australia.

Haibo Xiong Mr. Xiong Haibo is the President of Wuxi Suntech, responsible for the whole management of Wuxi Suntech. Mr. Xiong has over 19 years of management experience. Mr. Xiong joined Wuxi Suntech in February 2005 as the Manager of Product Development Department and was primarily responsible for new product introduction, safety certification, SAP system and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance implementation. He established Internal Control Department and was promoted to be the Director in 2006. He was appointed as the General Manager of Wuxi Suntech in 2012 and was in charge of Wuxi factory, Shanghai factory and Luoyang factory. Mr. Xing obtained a bachelor degree in Computer Science Anhui Electromechanical College in 1993.

Yu Wang Mr. Wang Yu is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd. He is currently a director of Shunneng New Energy Technology Co., Ltd which is wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, a director of Lattice Power Corporation which is a nonwholly owned subsidiary of the Company and an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang has over 20 years of management experience. Mr. Wang was a partner of Tianjin Jasmine Fund Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang worked as the General Manager Assistant of Treasury Department of Hong Kong CADTIC (Group) Co., Ltd., the General Manager of investment and management department of Shenzhen Yangguang Fund Management Co., Ltd., the President of Shenzhen Fenghua Telecom Co., Ltd., a Director of Shenzhen New Top Founder Fund Management Co., Ltd., a Vice General Manager of Hong Kong Huangshan Company Anhui Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang studied in Renmin University of China majoring in economics from 1988 to 1990 and studied in Florida State University majoring in finance from 1991 to 1993 as well as obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2003.

Man Kit Tse Mr. Tse Man Kit is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd., since 9 September 2010. Mr. Tse has around 17 years of working experience, over nine years of which is financial management experience. Mr. Tse obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce, majoring in accountancy and finance, from University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia on 16 July 1997. He was previously a staff accountant from 27 October 1997 to 30 September 2000, a senior accountant from 1 October 2000 to 30 September 2002 and a manager from 1 October 2002 to 22 October 2002 in the department of assurance and advisory business services in the Hong Kong office of Ernst & Young Business Services Ltd. and a manager in the department of assurance and advisory business services in Ernst & Young Hua Ming Shanghai Branch from 23 October 2002 to 28 December 2004. He was a manager in the assurance department in PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd. from 10 January 2005 to 18 October 2005, a manager in the assurance division in Grant Thornton from 12 December 2005 to 21 January 2007, a director of corporate accounting in Flash Electronics, Inc. from 25 January 2007 to 26 January 2008 and a senior qualified accountant in Shanghai Fosun High Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. from 15 February 2008 to 15 August 2010 with concurrent appointment as the qualified accountant of Fosun International Limited (Hong Kong stock code: 656) from 12 March 2008 to 15 August 2010. Mr. Tse has been a member of Certified Practicing Accountant of CPA Australia since 17 July 2001 and a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 26 February 2002.

Yuan Kong Mr. Kong Yuan joined us as a Vice President since 2013. He is responsible for photovoltaic power plants operations, and development and construction of projects in Eastern and Northern parts of China. Mr. Kong obtained a Master degree in Engineering Management from Wu Han University. He served as a Human Resources Manager and a Vice Economics Analyst at Jiangsu Xuzhou Power Station in 1981. He was a Vice President of Guohua Xuzhou Power Generation Co., Ltd. in 2005. In 2013, he worked at GCL New Energy mainly responsible for development, construction and operation of solar power stations.

Ji Cai Mo Mr. Mo Ji Cai joined us as a Vice President since 2013. He is responsible for finance, procurement and information technology of our Company. Mr. Mo obtained an MBA degree from the Fudan University. He served as an Accountant of Finance Team and a Vice Manager of Audit Department at Jiangsu Provincial Electric Power Bureau in 1984. In 2005, he served as the General Manager of China Electric Finance Company Limited (Eastern China branch). In 2009, Mr. Mo served as the Chief Financial Officer of Yingda Changan Insurance Brokers Group Co., Ltd. of State Grid Yingda Group.

Shi Chen Dr. Chen Shi Executive Director of Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd. Mr. Chen has over 27 years of working experience. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor degree and a master degree in Economics from Wuhan University in August 1982 and July 1985, respectively. He later obtained his doctorate degree in Economics from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in July 1989. Mr. Chen worked as a deputy head and then the head of the Policy Division of Social and Economic Development Research Center of the People’s Government of Hainan Province from July 1989 to November 1994. He was a deputy general manager of Yat Chau Holdings Limited from December 1994 to February 1998. He then served as a deputy general manager of Cityford Dyeing & Printing Industrial Limited from March 1998 to December 2001. From January 2002 to February 2013, Mr. Chen was the president of Caricom Limited. He was previously a director of Partners Financial Holdings Limited from November 2012 to July 2013 and a non-executive director of LDK Solar Co., Ltd. (a Company listed on the New York Stock Exchange Inc.) from March 2014 to May 2016. Mr. Chen also served as a non-executive director of the Company from March 2013 to September 2013. He is currently a director of Mountain China Resorts (Holdings) Limited (a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada) since February 2012.

Bin Lu Mr. Lu Bin has been appointed as Executive Director of Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd., with effect from 16 July 2014. He was appointed to the Board on 28 March 2013 with effect from 29 March 2013. He has over 18 year's of working experience. Mr. Lu obtained a bachelor degree in English and American literature from Shanghai International Studies University in July 1991, a master degree in teaching English as a foreign language from Reading University in December 1996 and a master degree in business administration from Webster University in October 1999. Mr. Lu also obtained a bachelor degree in commerce (double major in financing and accounting) from Auckland University in September 2005 and a graduate diploma in commerce from Auckland University in September 2006. Mr. Lu is a chartered accountant of New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lu worked as a teacher of Shanghai International Studies University from July 1991 to June 2002. He worked as an investigator of Inland Revenue Department of New Zealand from August 2006 to May 2011. He worked as a director of China Energy Oil Investment Limited from June 2011 to February 2013.

Wai Sun Kwong Mr. Kwong Wai Sun has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Limited., with effect from 16 July 2014. He has been an executive Director of China Metal Resources Utilization Limited (a company listed on Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)) from August 16, 2013, in charge of its corporate and strategic development. Mr. Kwong was President of Gushan Environmental Energy Limited (“Gushan”), a company whose American depositary shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange from December 2007 to October 2012. He is also an independent non-executive director of C.banner International Holdings Limited, the principal business of which is the manufacture and sale of branded fashion footwear, since August 26, 2011 and China Outfitters Holdings Limited, the principal business of which is the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of apparel products and accessories in China with a focus on menswear, since June 8, 2011, which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange since September 23, 2011 and December 9, 2011, respectively. Mr. Kwong has 12 year's of experience in corporate finance and equity capital markets in Asia, having previously worked at a number of investment banks in Hong Kong. Prior to joining Gushan in 2006, he was the managing director of investment banking and he held the position as the head of Hong Kong and China equity capital markets at CLSA Equity Capital Markets Limited since March 2004. From 2002 to 2003, Mr. Kwong was a director and the head of equity capital markets for Cazenove Asia Limited, an investment bank. After graduating from University of Cambridge, England with a bachelor’s degree in Arts in 1987, he qualified as a chartered accountant in the United Kingdom in 1991. Mr. Kwong is currently an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Wenquan Tao Mr. Tao Wenquan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd. Mr. Tao completed undergraduate studies in power machinery engineering from Xi’an Jiaotong University in August 1962 and postgraduate studies in heat transfer science from Xi’an Jiaotong University on 26 December 1966. Mr. Tao has been an academician of the Chinese Academy of Science since 2005. In addition, Mr. Tao is currently a member of the Advisory Board of Numerical Heat Transfer, an associate editor of International Journal of Heat &Mass Transfer and an associate editor of International Communications in Heat &Mass Transfer. Mr. Tao has been an independent director of THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. (a company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market) since 25 September 2009.