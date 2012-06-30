Name Description

Lai Him Chau Mr. Chau Lai Him is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chau has been appointed as an executive director of the Company since November 1996. He is responsible for the overall management, strategic planning and business development of the Group. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the cable and wire industry and experience in the mining industry.

Jin Hua Zhou Mr. Zhou Jin Hua is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, General Manager - Dongguan Manufacturing Facilities of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 1986. Mr. Zhou has been appointed as an executive director of the Company since November 1996. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Group’s Dongguan manufacturing facilities including production, sales and marketing and business development. He has more than 25 years’ experience in the manufacturing of cable and wire products.

Jian Kang Mr. Kang Jian is General Manager of Shanghai Chau’s Electrical Company Limited of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in December 2003. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Shanghai manufacturing facilities including production, sales and marketing and business development. He holds a profession diploma in Accountancy and Management from Shanghai Light Industry College. He has more than 10 years’ experience in management.

Chi Ho Chau Mr. Chau Chi Ho has been Executive Director of the Company and Assistant Finance Manager of Chau’s Electrical Company Limited. He has been appointed as Executive Director effective 2 April 2015. He is a director of Santai Electronics Limited (“Santai”). He is responsible for accounting and financial management of Chau’s and Santai’s and their subsidiaries in Dongguan. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the California State Polytechnic University Pomona, United States and has experience in auditing, finance and accounting experience.

Dong Yang Liu Mr. Liu Dong Yang is Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Chau’s Electrical Company Limited, Executive Director of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in September 1995 and has been appointed as an executive director since January 2010. Mr. Liu is the deputy general manager of Shanghai Chau’s Electrical Company Limited and is responsible for the financial matters for the trading and manufacturing operations in Shanghai. He holds a professional diploma in international finance from Hunan Finance and Economics College, a bachelor degree in business administration from the Renmin University of China. He is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has more than 15 years’ experience in finance and accounting.

Chi Ho Chui Mr. Chui Chi Ho is Accounting Manager of Chau’s Electrical Company Limited, of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2005. He is responsible for accounting and financial management. He is a director of Santai Electronics Limited. He holds a bachelor degree in Commerce (Accounting & Finance) from the Monash University, Australia. He is a member of CPA Australia and has more than 9 years’ experience in auditing, finance and accounting experience.

Sui Lan Lam Ms. Lam Sui Lan is Assistant to Managing Director of Chau’s Electrical Company Limited of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. She rejoined the Group in March 2004. She holds a bachelor’s degree of arts, major in business administration from the University of Northumbria at Newcastle, the United Kingdom and a higher diploma in business studies from the City University of Hong Kong. She has more than 15 years’ experience in sales and marketing in the field of cable and wire products.

Kang Ming So Mr. So Kang Ming is Assistant Operations Manager of Hua Yi Copper Products Company Limited of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in February 2005. He is responsible for purchasing, inventory control and logistics operations of Hua Yi. He has about 20 years experience in merchandising and logistics operations.

Hai Xiang Yuan Mr. Yuan Hai Xiang is Operations Manager of Dongguan Hua Yi Brass Products Company Limited of Solartech International Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in March 1985. He is responsible for materials control, production planning, purchasing, warehouse management and customer services of the Dongguan Hua Yi manufacturing facilities. He has more than 20 years’ experience in operations management.

Qi Qin Zhou Mr. Zhou Qi Qin is Operations Manager of Dongguan Qiaozi Chau’s Electrical Co. Ltd., of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in November 1988. He is responsible for the production operations of the Dongguan Qiaozi manufacturing facilities. He has more than 20 years’ experience in manufacturing management.

Kam Yee Chan Ms. Chan Kam Yee is Company Secretary of Solartech International Holdings Ltd., since November 2007. She has more than 25 years’ experience in finance and accounting and more than 15 years’ experience in company secretarial affairs. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom and a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kam Kwong Chung Mr. Chung Kam Kwong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Solartech International Holdings Ltd., since March 2003. Mr. Chung is a practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong, a fellow certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of CPA Australia and a supervisory council member of the Macau Society of Certified Practising Accountants. He holds a bachelor degree in economics from the University of Hull, United Kingdom and a post graduate diploma of financial management from the University of New England, Australia. Mr. Chung has experience in accounting and financial management and is an independent non-executive director of Truly International Holdings Limited (stock code: 732) which is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Chao Ming Lo Mr. Lo Chao Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of Solartech International Holdings Ltd., since November 2006. He is the general manager of Sunf Pu Technology Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in Taiwan, Republic of China. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the cable and wire industry.