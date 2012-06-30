Solartech International Holdings Ltd (1166.HK)
1166.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
HK$0.73
Open
HK$0.71
Day's High
HK$0.73
Day's Low
HK$0.70
Volume
14,536,001
Avg. Vol
18,712,701
52-wk High
HK$0.74
52-wk Low
HK$0.36
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Lai Him Chau
|61
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
Jin Hua Zhou
|54
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, General Manager - Dongguan Manufacturing Facilities
Jian Kang
|43
|General Manager of Shanghai Chau’s Electrical Company Limited
Chi Ho Chau
|33
|2015
|Executive Director; Assistant Finance Manager of Chau’s Electrical Company Limited
Dong Yang Liu
|38
|2010
|Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Chau’s Electrical Company Limited, Executive Director
Chi Ho Chui
|35
|2012
|Accounting Manager of Chau’s Electrical Company Limited
Sui Lan Lam
|43
|Assistant to Managing Director of Chau’s Electrical Company Limited
Kang Ming So
|58
|Assistant Operations Manager of Hua Yi Copper Products Company Limited
Hai Xiang Yuan
|45
|Operations Manager of Dongguan Hua Yi Brass Products Company Limited
Qi Qin Zhou
|48
|Operations Manager of Dongguan Qiaozi Chau’s Electrical Co., Ltd.
Kam Yee Chan
|52
|2007
|Company Secretary
Kam Kwong Chung
|57
|2003
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Chao Ming Lo
|47
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ming Lo
|60
|2000
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Lai Him Chau
|Mr. Chau Lai Him is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chau has been appointed as an executive director of the Company since November 1996. He is responsible for the overall management, strategic planning and business development of the Group. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the cable and wire industry and experience in the mining industry.
Jin Hua Zhou
|Mr. Zhou Jin Hua is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, General Manager - Dongguan Manufacturing Facilities of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 1986. Mr. Zhou has been appointed as an executive director of the Company since November 1996. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Group’s Dongguan manufacturing facilities including production, sales and marketing and business development. He has more than 25 years’ experience in the manufacturing of cable and wire products.
Jian Kang
|Mr. Kang Jian is General Manager of Shanghai Chau’s Electrical Company Limited of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in December 2003. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Shanghai manufacturing facilities including production, sales and marketing and business development. He holds a profession diploma in Accountancy and Management from Shanghai Light Industry College. He has more than 10 years’ experience in management.
Chi Ho Chau
|Mr. Chau Chi Ho has been Executive Director of the Company and Assistant Finance Manager of Chau’s Electrical Company Limited. He has been appointed as Executive Director effective 2 April 2015. He is a director of Santai Electronics Limited (“Santai”). He is responsible for accounting and financial management of Chau’s and Santai’s and their subsidiaries in Dongguan. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the California State Polytechnic University Pomona, United States and has experience in auditing, finance and accounting experience.
Dong Yang Liu
|Mr. Liu Dong Yang is Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Chau’s Electrical Company Limited, Executive Director of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in September 1995 and has been appointed as an executive director since January 2010. Mr. Liu is the deputy general manager of Shanghai Chau’s Electrical Company Limited and is responsible for the financial matters for the trading and manufacturing operations in Shanghai. He holds a professional diploma in international finance from Hunan Finance and Economics College, a bachelor degree in business administration from the Renmin University of China. He is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has more than 15 years’ experience in finance and accounting.
Chi Ho Chui
|Mr. Chui Chi Ho is Accounting Manager of Chau’s Electrical Company Limited, of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2005. He is responsible for accounting and financial management. He is a director of Santai Electronics Limited. He holds a bachelor degree in Commerce (Accounting & Finance) from the Monash University, Australia. He is a member of CPA Australia and has more than 9 years’ experience in auditing, finance and accounting experience.
Sui Lan Lam
|Ms. Lam Sui Lan is Assistant to Managing Director of Chau’s Electrical Company Limited of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. She rejoined the Group in March 2004. She holds a bachelor’s degree of arts, major in business administration from the University of Northumbria at Newcastle, the United Kingdom and a higher diploma in business studies from the City University of Hong Kong. She has more than 15 years’ experience in sales and marketing in the field of cable and wire products.
Kang Ming So
|Mr. So Kang Ming is Assistant Operations Manager of Hua Yi Copper Products Company Limited of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in February 2005. He is responsible for purchasing, inventory control and logistics operations of Hua Yi. He has about 20 years experience in merchandising and logistics operations.
Hai Xiang Yuan
|Mr. Yuan Hai Xiang is Operations Manager of Dongguan Hua Yi Brass Products Company Limited of Solartech International Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in March 1985. He is responsible for materials control, production planning, purchasing, warehouse management and customer services of the Dongguan Hua Yi manufacturing facilities. He has more than 20 years’ experience in operations management.
Qi Qin Zhou
|Mr. Zhou Qi Qin is Operations Manager of Dongguan Qiaozi Chau’s Electrical Co. Ltd., of Solartech International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in November 1988. He is responsible for the production operations of the Dongguan Qiaozi manufacturing facilities. He has more than 20 years’ experience in manufacturing management.
Kam Yee Chan
|Ms. Chan Kam Yee is Company Secretary of Solartech International Holdings Ltd., since November 2007. She has more than 25 years’ experience in finance and accounting and more than 15 years’ experience in company secretarial affairs. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom and a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Kam Kwong Chung
|Mr. Chung Kam Kwong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Solartech International Holdings Ltd., since March 2003. Mr. Chung is a practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong, a fellow certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of CPA Australia and a supervisory council member of the Macau Society of Certified Practising Accountants. He holds a bachelor degree in economics from the University of Hull, United Kingdom and a post graduate diploma of financial management from the University of New England, Australia. Mr. Chung has experience in accounting and financial management and is an independent non-executive director of Truly International Holdings Limited (stock code: 732) which is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.
Chao Ming Lo
|Mr. Lo Chao Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of Solartech International Holdings Ltd., since November 2006. He is the general manager of Sunf Pu Technology Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in Taiwan, Republic of China. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the cable and wire industry.
Wai Ming Lo
|Mr. Lo Wai Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of Solartech International Holdings Ltd., since January 2000. Mr. Lo is the president of Greater China Asset Management Limited. He is also the director and general manager of SW China Strategic Holdings Limited. He has over 30 years’ experience in capital investment, consumer marketing, infrastructure investment and management, business development and corporate finance. He holds a bachelor degree in Social Sciences (Hons) and a master degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and the Chartered Management Institute of the United Kingdom.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Lai Him Chau
|--
Jin Hua Zhou
|--
Jian Kang
|--
Chi Ho Chau
|--
Dong Yang Liu
|341,000
Chi Ho Chui
|--
Sui Lan Lam
|--
Kang Ming So
|--
Hai Xiang Yuan
|--
Qi Qin Zhou
|--
Kam Yee Chan
|--
Kam Kwong Chung
|--
Chao Ming Lo
|--
Wai Ming Lo
|--
As Of 30 Jun 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Lai Him Chau
|0
|0
Jin Hua Zhou
|0
|0
Jian Kang
|0
|0
Chi Ho Chau
|0
|0
Dong Yang Liu
|0
|0
Chi Ho Chui
|0
|0
Sui Lan Lam
|0
|0
Kang Ming So
|0
|0
Hai Xiang Yuan
|0
|0
Qi Qin Zhou
|0
|0
Kam Yee Chan
|0
|0
Kam Kwong Chung
|0
|0
Chao Ming Lo
|0
|0
Wai Ming Lo
|0
|0