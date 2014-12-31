Name Description

Ya Bo Xiang Mr. Xiang Ya Bo serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as an executive director of the Company in 2011 and the chief executive officer of the Company in August 2013 and Chairman of the Board and a member of remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company on 28 June 2017. He is the chairman and the general manager of Sinolink Properties Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. XIANG is a brother of Mr. OU Yaping, a non-executive director and a substantial shareholder of the Company and is an uncle of Mr. Hugo OU, a non-executive director of the Company. Mr. XIANG graduated with an engineering degree. Mr. XIANG has over 31 years of experience in the field of corporate management, investment management and technical administration on computer technologies and e-commerce. Mr. XIANG is responsible for corporate planning, strategic development and financial planning and management of the Group. He was an executive director and a member of remuneration committee of Enerchina, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from May 2002 to 14 June 2016.

Wei Chen Mr. Chen Wei serves as Executive Director of Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited, since December 1997. He is also an executive director, the chairman and a member of remuneration committee of Enerchina, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering Management degree from the Beijing Institute of Technology in the PRC. Mr. Chen was previously employed by a number of organisations and has over 26 years of experience in engineering, business administration, market development and management. Mr. Chen joined the Group in February 1992 and is responsible for the overall business development, management and strategic planning of the Group. He was an executive director of Towngas China Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, during 2001-2009.

Sze Lai Law Mr. Law Sze Lai serves as Non-Executive Director of Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an executive director of the Company in December 1997 and redesignated as a non-executive director in September 2007. He is also the chairman of supervisory committee of Sinolink Properties Limited. Mr. Law was employed by a number of real estate companies in the PRC. He is a qualified economist in the PRC and has over 23 years of experience in property development. Mr. Law joined the Group in 1992.

Jin Yi Ou Mr. Ou Jin Yi is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He received a Bachelor’s degree in East Asian Studies from Princeton University. He is currently part of the investment team at Thrive Capital, a New York-based venture capital firm with investments in Instagram, Twitch, Spotify, and other software companies. Prior to joining Thrive Capital, Mr. OU Jin Yi Hugo founded a boutique travel agency, Ou You Travels, catering to the Chinese outbound travel sector. He was an investment manager and the Deputy Director of the Corporate Development Department of the Company in 2010 to 2012 and 2012 to 2015, respectively. He was responsible for review residential and commercial property development deals in the United States, and as portfolio manager of public and private equities, including stocks, bonds, startups, and private equity firms.

Yaping Ou Mr. Ou Yaping serves as Non-Executive Director of Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited since August 21, 2013. He was Executive Chairman of the Board from December 1997 to August 21, 2013. Mr. Ou is the founder and substantial shareholder of the Group. Mr. Ou also serves as the chairman of the board of Rockbund Art Museum and a trustee for The Nature Conservancy’s Asia Pacific and China Program. He was previously a director of China Merchants Bank and had held offices in a number of trading companies and investment companies. Mr. Ou holds a Bachelor of Engineering Management degree from the Beijing Institute of Technology in the PRC and is also the vice chairman of the board of the Beijing Institute of Technology. He is also the director and shareholder of Asia Pacific Promotion Limited (Asia Pacific). He resigned as the chairman and an executive director of Enerchina Holdings Limited and executive director of Towngas China Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from 2000 to 2011.

Yui Man Tang Mr. Tang Yui Man (Francis) serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an executive director of the Company in September 2001 and the chief executive officer in 2002 and ceased to act as chief executive officer and appointed as the Chairman of the Board and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company in August 2013 and a member of nomination committee of the Company in March 2012. He resigned as Chairman of the Board and a member of remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company on 28 June 2017. Mr. TANG was also an executive director of Enerchina Holdings Limited (“Enerchina”), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from May 2002 to 28 June 2017. Mr. TANG holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Studies from the University of Victoria in Canada and a Master of Business Administration degree from The City University of New York in the United States. Mr. TANG has numerous years of experience in management, accounting and finance.

Jin Tian Mr. Tian Jin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited since May 2005. He is also a member of audit committee and chairman of nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Tian holds a Bachelor of Arts from Hunan University, Master of Arts from Wuhan University and Doctorate in Administration and Management from Auburn University. He is the Principal of Tur Partners LLC effective from 14 November 2011. Before joining Tur Partners LLC, Mr. Tian served as CEO of Morningstar Asia and Chairman of Morningstar China and was a lecturer of Hunan University, visiting professor of Auburn University, Director of Academic Technology Development of DePaul University, Director of Institutional Planning and Research of DePaul University.

Bing Xiang Dr. Professor Xiang Bing, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited since December 2008. He is also a member of audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. Dr. Xiang obtained a Doctoral degree in accounting from the University of Alberta in Canada. Dr. Xiang is currently the founding dean and a professor of the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. He is an independent non-executive director and a member of audit committee and remuneration committee of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd, Dan Form Holdings Company Limited, HC International, Inc. and Longfor Properties Co., Ltd.; an independent non-executive director and a member of audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of Enerchina; an independent non-executive director and the chairman of audit committee and remuneration committee and a member of nomination committee of Peak Sport Products Co., Limited, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Dr. Xiang is also an independent non-executive director and a member of audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of LDK Solar Co. Ltd. and an independent non-executive director and a member of audit committee of E-House (China) Holdings Limited, and an independent non-executive director and a member of audit committee and remuneration committee of Perfect World Co., Ltd. He is an independent non-executive director and a member of audit committee and Strategic committee and the chairman of remuneration committee of Yunnan Baiyao Group Co., Ltd. He was a director of Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, a director of Shenzhen Terca Technology Co., Ltd.