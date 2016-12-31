Name Description

Yun Jie Zhou Mr. Zhou Yun Jie re-designated as Executive Chairman of the Board of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd. He has been serving as an Executive Director and general manager of the Company since 12 November 2009. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 18 March 2013 and as the Chairman of the Company with effect from 25 June 2013. He is also a member of the remuneration committee, nomination committee and strategic committee of the Company. Mr. Zhou graduated from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, the PRC with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1988. He has a Master’s degree in corporate management from the Ocean University of China, the PRC and has completed his Doctoral courses with a diploma in Management from the Xi’an Jiaotong University, the PRC. He joined the Haier Group Corporation ("Haier Group") in 1988 and has over 20 years of experience in the areas of sales management, enterprise management and international business. Currently, he is the President and Deputy Chairman of the board of Haier Group, and a deputy to the 12th National People’s Congress of China. He also serves as a non-executive director of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Zhou is also a director of the following Group’s subsidiaries: Chongqing Hairi Logistics Co., Ltd., Chongqing New Goodaymart Electronics Sales Co., Ltd., Goodaymart (Shanghai) Investment Co., Ltd., Haier Electronics Sales (Hefei) Co., Ltd., Hefei Goodaymart Logistics Co., Ltd., Qingdao Goodaymart Logistics Co., Ltd. and its certain subsidiaries, Qingdao Lejia Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., Haier Group E-commerce Co., Ltd., Qingdao Goodaymart Electronics Service Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haier Electronics Sales Service Co., Ltd., Qingdao Goodaymart Lejia Jiaju Trading Co., Ltd., HH Retail Limited, and Haier International Business Corporation Limited.

Hua Gang Li Mr. Li Hua Gang re-designated as Chief Executive Officer of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd. Mr. Li graduated from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, the PRC in 1991 with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. He joined the Haier Group in 1991 and has since held a number of senior positions in the sales and marketing functions with his experience in the sales management in the 3rd tier and 4th tier markets of the PRC. Mr. Li is also a director of the Group's subsidiaries, including Chengdu Haixin Goodaymart Electric Appliance Co. Ltd., Chongqing Hairi Logistics Co., Ltd., Chongqing New Goodaymart Electronics Sales Co., Ltd, Fujian Goodaymart Electric Appliance Co. Ltd., Goodaymart (Shanghai) Investment Company Limited., Haier Electronics Sales (Hefei) Company Limited, Haier Electronics Sales (HK) Company Limited, Hefei Goodaymart Logistics Co., Ltd., Hunan Goodaymart Electric Appliance Co. Ltd., Qingdao Haier Logistics Co., Ltd, Shangdong Goodaymart Electric Appliance Co. Ltd., Xuchang Goodaymart Electric Appliance Co. Ltd., Yantai Goodaymart Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., Hefei Goodaymart Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., Suzhou Goodaymar t Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., Liaoning Goodaymart Trading Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Goodaymart Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Subei Goodaymart Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., Tangshan Goodaymart Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., Wuhan Goodaymart Electric Applicance Co., Ltd., Shanxi Goodaymart Electric Applicance Co., Ltd., Nanchang Goodaymart Electric Applicance Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Goodaymart Electric Applicance Co., Ltd., Pegasus Telecom (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, HH Retail Limited, Foreland Agents Limited, Coreland Limited, Impressive Holdings Limited, Haier Washing Machines Holding (BVI) Limited.

Bo Zhan Mr. Zhan Bo is Chief Financial Officer of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., since 12 November 2013. He holds an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of International Business and Economics and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Tianjin University of Finance and Economics. He joined the Haier Group in 2002, and has since held a number of senior financial positions in Haier Group finance department, Haier Europe trading company, Haier Group telecommunication business and Haier Global Marketing department. He has extensive experience in financial management.

Jing Yan Sun Mr. Sun Jing Yan is General Manager - Electrothermal Product Division, Executive Director of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd. He has served as an Executive Director of the Company until August 2011 due to the reallocation of appointments within the Haier Group. Mr. Sun has been the General Manager of the Haier Group’s Electrothermal Product Division since 2005 and is mainly responsible for the operation of the Group’s water heater business. Mr. Sun graduated from Shandong Institute of Light Industry, the PRC in 1993 with a Bachelor in Engineering in Machine Design and Manufacture. He joined the Haier Group in 1993 and has since held a number of senior positions in the Electrothermal Appliance Department of the Haier Group. He has over 20 years of extensive experience in water heater business.

Hai Shu Mr. Shu Hui is General Manager - Washing Machine Product Division at Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd., since June 2009. He has a Master’s degree in International Trade from Ocean University of China, the PRC. He joined the Haier Group in 1995 and has since held a number of senior positions in the washing machine business. He is currently responsible for the sales, research and development and production management of the washing machine business of the Group.

Ju Zhi Xie Mr. Xie Ju Zhi is General Manager - Customer Service Operation Company of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd. He graduated from Shandong Economics College in July 1989 specialised in Economics and Management. He has held senior positions in Electrothermal Product division and East China division of Marketing and Promotion Division of the Haier Group, and served as the general manager of the Customer Service Operation Company of the Haier Group since August 2002. He has over 10 years of experience in service management. Currently, he is mainly responsible for the Group’s customer service and channel business expansion of community stores in the 1st and 2nd-tier markets. He also serves as the vice chairman of the Subcommittee on Household Electric Appliances Service of National Technical Committee on Household Electric Appliances of Standardization Administration of China, and the vice chairman of the presidium of the China National Household Electric Appliances Service & Maintenance Association.

Xiao Wu Huang Mr. Huang Xiao Wu is Deputy General Manager of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd,, since November 2009. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the University of Chong Qing. Mr. Huang is responsible for assisting the Chief Executive Officer in implementing the Group’s corporate development strategy. Mr. Huang has 19 years of extensive experience in banking, investment and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Group, he had worked with a commercial bank and several investment banking firms.

Chi Yin Ng Mr. Ng Chi Yin is Company Secretary of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd. He joined the Company on 18 March 2009 as Company Secretary. Mr. Ng graduated from the Faculty of Business Administration of the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He has over 20 years of experience in auditing, finance and company secretarial matters.

Hai Shan Liang Mr. Liang Hai Shan is Non-Executive Director of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd., since November 12, 2009. He has served as an Executive Director of the Company since December 2001 and has been re-designated as Non-executive Director with effect from 12 November 2009. Mr. Liang was previously mainly responsible for strategic procurement and overall quality control of products of the Group. He is currently responsible for identifying market opportunities and white goods business strategies formulation of the Company. He received a Bachelor’s degree of Industry from the Xi’an Jiaotong University, the PRC and has over 20 years of experience in the manufacture of household electrical appliances, particularly in raw material procurement function and white goods business. He is also the Executive President and the Deputy Chairman of the board of Haier Group, the General Manager and Chairman of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) and a director of the following Group’s subsidiaries: Chongqing Haier Drum Washing Machine Co., Ltd., Foshan Haier Drum Washing Machine Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haier New Energy Electronics Co., Ltd., Qingdao Jiaonan Haier Washing Machine Co., Ltd., Hefei Haier Washing Machine Co., Ltd., Foshan Shunde Haier Intelligent Electronics Co., Ltd., and Tianjin Haier Washing Machine Co., Ltd.

Li Xia Tan Ms. Tan Li Xia is Non-Executive Director of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd., since November 18, 2013. She has served as a Nonexecutive Director of the Company since 18 November 2013. Ms. Tan graduated from Central University of Finance and Economics, the PRC and has a Master degree in Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School upon completion of the EMBA program. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and has been designated as a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). She joined Haier Group in 1992 and had held the positions as the Head of Department of Overseas Market Development of Haier Group and Head of Department of Financial Management of Haier Group. Currently, she is the Executive Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer of Haier Group. Ms. Tan also holds positions of Deputy Chairman of the Board of directors of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange), non-executive director of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and director of Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Limited. Ms. Tan was awarded titles such as Model Worker of Shandong Province, Outstanding Entrepreneur of Shandong Province, the China CFO of the Year and China Top Ten Women in Economic Area. Ms. Tan is also a member of the 11th executive committee of the All-China Women’s Federation.

Han Hua Wang Dr. Wang Han Hua is Non-Executive Director of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., since 1 June 2013. He has served as a Nonexecutive Director of the Company since 1 June 2013. Dr. Wang obtained his Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Nebraska of the United States in 1994. He is the China Managing Director of Sonos Inc, a US based, world leading wireless HiFi producer since April 2014. Prior to this, he took position as the chief executive officer of Allyes Information Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., an internet company providing full digital marketing solutions of data, technology and product to its customers, in December 2012. Prior to this, Dr. Wang had been the president of Amazon (China) Holding Company Limited from May 2005 until November 2012 and was responsible for the sale, marketing, cooperation and the construction of B2C E-commerce ecological chain of Amazon in China. Prior to joining Amazon (China) Holding Company Limited, Dr. Wang served a number of positions with Motorola Mobility Technologies (China) Company Limited Beijing branch company between 1998 and 2005 including as marketing director, director of strategy and corporate planning, vice president of the Asia Pacific region and general manager of the mobile telephone operations of China.

Jing Yin Mr. Yin Jing is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He currently serves as the President of Tmall Home Business Group of Alibaba Group, where he is responsible for the business units of Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances, Home Furnishing, Books and Music Instruments, Life Style, and Supply Chain. He has been overseeing this business group of Tmall since late 2016. Prior to his current position, Mr. Yin was the President of Consumer Electronics (3C) & Home Appliances Business Unit of Tmall. Mr. Yin joined Alibaba Group in 2013 and prior to that, Mr. Yin served as Head of Supply Chain of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon.com cloud computing business unit based in Seattle, Washington State of USA. Mr. Yin received his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from George Fox University and holds a master’s degree in International Management specialized in Global Supply Chain Management from Portland State University. Mr. Yin was a member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineer (IEEE). Mr. Yin also had served as the Vice President of Program and the Advisory Council member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP).

Li Kam Fun Cheng Mrs. Cheng (Eva) Li Kam Fun is Independent Non-executive Director of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., since 1 June 2013. Mrs. Cheng graduated from the University of Hong Kong with Bachelor of Arts (Hons) and Master of Business Administration degrees. Mrs. Cheng began her career with Amway Hong Kong in 1977. In 2011, she retired from her positions as executive vice president of Amway Corporation and executive chairman of Amway China Co. Ltd. During her 34 years with Amway, Mrs. Cheng’s area of responsibilities covered markets in the Greater China and Southeast Asia regions. Mrs. Cheng’s leadership was well recognized in the business community. She was twice named as the “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” by Forbes Magazine in 2008 and 2009. CNBC awarded Mrs. Cheng with the “China Talent Management Award” in its 2007 China Business Leaders Awards. Mrs. Cheng is currently an independent non-executive director of Trinity Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Amcor Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Mrs. Cheng is also an independent non-executive director of Nestle S.A. which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. In the areas of public and community service, Mrs. Cheng is the founding/honorary chairman of the Amway Charity Foundation. In Mainland China, Mrs. Cheng is a member of the executive committee of the All-China Women’s Federation, director of China Children and Teenagers Foundation and member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – Guangdong Commission. In Hong Kong, Mrs. Cheng is an Executive Director of Our Hong Kong Foundation, vice president of the All-China Women’s Federation Hong Kong Delegates Association, honorary president of the Hong Kong Federation of Women, and permanent honorary director of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce.

Kai-Lien Tsou Ms. Tsou Kai-Lien (Rose) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd., effect from since 7 June 2014. Ms. Tsou currently serves as Managing Director and senior vice president of Yahoo! Asia Pacific region, where she is responsible for operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, India and Southeast Asia as well as facilitating joint venture operations in Japan. She joined Yahoo! Taiwan in 2000 and held the position of Managing Director from 2001 to 2007, during which she led the acquisition of Kimo, a portal site in Taiwan, which made Yahoo! the largest Internet business in Taiwan after the successful integration of the two companies. In 2007, she led another acquisition of Wretch, a leading blog and photo site in Taiwan, further fortifying Yahoo!’s leading position in Taiwan. In 2008, under Ms. Tsou’s leadership, Yahoo! Kimo acquired Taiwan e-commerce company Monday, an important strategic milestone to enabling Yahoo! Taiwan’s full capabilities in e-commerce from B2C shopping, C2C auction to online store solution. Ms. Tsou has over 20 years of experience in management, marketing and mass communication. Prior to joining Yahoo!, she was general manager of MTV Taiwan for two years. Ms. Tsou holds a MBA degree from J.L. Kellogg School of Business, Northwestern University and a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Boston University. Ms. Tsou is a director of Gomaji Corp. Ltd. (a company listed in Taiwan). . Ltd. (a company listed in Taiwan).