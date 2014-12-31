Name Description

Xiyong Li Mr. Li Xiyong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He was Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in three other companies. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration.

Xiangqian Wu Mr. Wu Xiangqian has been serving as General Manager, Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. since January 6, 2016. He was Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering.

Chun Liu Mr. Liu Chun has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) Degree. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in three other companies. He used to be Head of Coal Transportation & Marketing in the Company's former entity. He graduated from Nankai University.

Chengzhong Shi Mr. Shi Chengzhong has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited since 2002. He is also Chairman of the Board and Director in three other companies. He used to be Deputy Chief Engineer in Yankuang Group Corporation Limited. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) and a Master's degree in Mining Engineering. He graduated from Nankai University and Northeastern University, China.

Yuxiang Wu Mr. Wu Yuxiang has been Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited since January 16, 2016. He is also serving as Director in four other coal mining companies. He used to be Head of Finance and Chief Financial Officer in the Company.

Baocai Zhang Mr. Zhang Baocai has been Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. till March 30, 2016. He is also serving as Director in four other coal mining companies. He used to be Head-Planning Finance in the Company. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA).

Lijie Wang Mr. Wang Lijie has been serving as Independent Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He is also Independent Director in two other companies.

Xiaojun Wang Mr. Wang Xiaojun has been serving as Independent Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) and a Master's degree of Law from Remin University of China and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China respectively. He is also Independent Director in two other companies.