Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (1171.HK)
1171.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.09 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$7.78
Open
HK$7.79
Day's High
HK$7.94
Day's Low
HK$7.78
Volume
11,163,312
Avg. Vol
17,800,055
52-wk High
HK$8.43
52-wk Low
HK$5.12
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Xiyong Li
|53
|Chairman of the Board
|
Qingchun Zhao
|49
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Xiangqian Wu
|51
|2016
|General Manager, Director
|
Guangmu Ding
|55
|Deputy General Manager
|
Chun Liu
|54
|2011
|Deputy General Manager
|
Chengzhong Shi
|53
|2002
|Deputy General Manager
|
Honggang Zhao
|50
|2014
|Deputy General Manager
|
Fuqi Wang
|53
|Chief Engineer
|
Qingbin Jin
|38
|2016
|Secretary of the Board
|
Qingquan Jiang
|52
|2014
|Staff Elected Director
|
Yuxiang Wu
|54
|2016
|Director
|
Baocai Zhang
|49
|2016
|Director
|
Lijie Wang
|63
|Independent Director
|
Xiaojun Wang
|61
|Independent Director
|
Youzhi Xue
|51
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Xiyong Li
|Mr. Li Xiyong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He was Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in three other companies. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration.
|
Qingchun Zhao
|
Xiangqian Wu
|Mr. Wu Xiangqian has been serving as General Manager, Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. since January 6, 2016. He was Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering.
|
Guangmu Ding
|
Chun Liu
|Mr. Liu Chun has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) Degree. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in three other companies. He used to be Head of Coal Transportation & Marketing in the Company's former entity. He graduated from Nankai University.
|
Chengzhong Shi
|Mr. Shi Chengzhong has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited since 2002. He is also Chairman of the Board and Director in three other companies. He used to be Deputy Chief Engineer in Yankuang Group Corporation Limited. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) and a Master's degree in Mining Engineering. He graduated from Nankai University and Northeastern University, China.
|
Honggang Zhao
|
Fuqi Wang
|
Qingbin Jin
|
Qingquan Jiang
|
Yuxiang Wu
|Mr. Wu Yuxiang has been Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited since January 16, 2016. He is also serving as Director in four other coal mining companies. He used to be Head of Finance and Chief Financial Officer in the Company.
|
Baocai Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Baocai has been Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. till March 30, 2016. He is also serving as Director in four other coal mining companies. He used to be Head-Planning Finance in the Company. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA).
|
Lijie Wang
|Mr. Wang Lijie has been serving as Independent Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He is also Independent Director in two other companies.
|
Xiaojun Wang
|Mr. Wang Xiaojun has been serving as Independent Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) and a Master's degree of Law from Remin University of China and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China respectively. He is also Independent Director in two other companies.
|
Youzhi Xue
|Mr. Xue Youzhi has been serving as Independent Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He holds a Master's Degree of Business Administration and a Ph.D of Economics. He is a professor in Nankai University, China. He graduated from Jilin University.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Xiyong Li
|267,740
|
Qingchun Zhao
|--
|
Xiangqian Wu
|--
|
Guangmu Ding
|373,100
|
Chun Liu
|547,000
|
Chengzhong Shi
|546,580
|
Honggang Zhao
|217,240
|
Fuqi Wang
|390,810
|
Qingbin Jin
|--
|
Qingquan Jiang
|395,940
|
Yuxiang Wu
|1,376,920
|
Baocai Zhang
|2,074,200
|
Lijie Wang
|75,890
|
Xiaojun Wang
|130,100
|
Youzhi Xue
|130,100
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Xiyong Li
|0
|0
|
Qingchun Zhao
|0
|0
|
Xiangqian Wu
|0
|0
|
Guangmu Ding
|0
|0
|
Chun Liu
|0
|0
|
Chengzhong Shi
|0
|0
|
Honggang Zhao
|0
|0
|
Fuqi Wang
|0
|0
|
Qingbin Jin
|0
|0
|
Qingquan Jiang
|0
|0
|
Yuxiang Wu
|0
|0
|
Baocai Zhang
|0
|0
|
Lijie Wang
|0
|0
|
Xiaojun Wang
|0
|0
|
Youzhi Xue
|0
|0