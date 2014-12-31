Edition:
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (1171.HK)

1171.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.09 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$7.78
Open
HK$7.79
Day's High
HK$7.94
Day's Low
HK$7.78
Volume
11,163,312
Avg. Vol
17,800,055
52-wk High
HK$8.43
52-wk Low
HK$5.12

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Xiyong Li

53 Chairman of the Board

Qingchun Zhao

49 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Xiangqian Wu

51 2016 General Manager, Director

Guangmu Ding

55 Deputy General Manager

Chun Liu

54 2011 Deputy General Manager

Chengzhong Shi

53 2002 Deputy General Manager

Honggang Zhao

50 2014 Deputy General Manager

Fuqi Wang

53 Chief Engineer

Qingbin Jin

38 2016 Secretary of the Board

Qingquan Jiang

52 2014 Staff Elected Director

Yuxiang Wu

54 2016 Director

Baocai Zhang

49 2016 Director

Lijie Wang

63 Independent Director

Xiaojun Wang

61 Independent Director

Youzhi Xue

51 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Xiyong Li

Mr. Li Xiyong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He was Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in three other companies. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration.

Qingchun Zhao

Xiangqian Wu

Mr. Wu Xiangqian has been serving as General Manager, Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. since January 6, 2016. He was Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering.

Guangmu Ding

Chun Liu

Mr. Liu Chun has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) Degree. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in three other companies. He used to be Head of Coal Transportation & Marketing in the Company's former entity. He graduated from Nankai University.

Chengzhong Shi

Mr. Shi Chengzhong has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited since 2002. He is also Chairman of the Board and Director in three other companies. He used to be Deputy Chief Engineer in Yankuang Group Corporation Limited. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) and a Master's degree in Mining Engineering. He graduated from Nankai University and Northeastern University, China.

Honggang Zhao

Fuqi Wang

Qingbin Jin

Qingquan Jiang

Yuxiang Wu

Mr. Wu Yuxiang has been Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited since January 16, 2016. He is also serving as Director in four other coal mining companies. He used to be Head of Finance and Chief Financial Officer in the Company.

Baocai Zhang

Mr. Zhang Baocai has been Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. till March 30, 2016. He is also serving as Director in four other coal mining companies. He used to be Head-Planning Finance in the Company. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA).

Lijie Wang

Mr. Wang Lijie has been serving as Independent Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He is also Independent Director in two other companies.

Xiaojun Wang

Mr. Wang Xiaojun has been serving as Independent Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) and a Master's degree of Law from Remin University of China and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China respectively. He is also Independent Director in two other companies.

Youzhi Xue

Mr. Xue Youzhi has been serving as Independent Director in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. He holds a Master's Degree of Business Administration and a Ph.D of Economics. He is a professor in Nankai University, China. He graduated from Jilin University.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Xiyong Li

267,740

Qingchun Zhao

--

Xiangqian Wu

--

Guangmu Ding

373,100

Chun Liu

547,000

Chengzhong Shi

546,580

Honggang Zhao

217,240

Fuqi Wang

390,810

Qingbin Jin

--

Qingquan Jiang

395,940

Yuxiang Wu

1,376,920

Baocai Zhang

2,074,200

Lijie Wang

75,890

Xiaojun Wang

130,100

Youzhi Xue

130,100
As Of  31 Dec 2014

