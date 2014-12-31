Name Description

Hing Tsung Chu Mr. Chu Hing Tsung, (alias Zhu Qing Yi), is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited. He was appointed as an executive director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since September 2009. In February 2010 he was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Company. In December 2013, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Company and continues to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Chu is a shareholder of Rong De Investments Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Chu has over 10 years’ extensive experience in corporate management and property development in the PRC.

Jie Liu Mr. Liu Jie is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a degree of Bachelor of Science from (in English, for identification purpose only, Guangzhou Teachers College) (now known as Guangzhou University) in 1985. Mr. Liu was a Deputy Mayor of the People’s Government of Haizhu District of Guangzhou Municipality of the PRC from November 2006 to April 2015 and the Mayor of the People’s Government of Liwan District of Guangzhou Municipality of the PRC from April 2015 to September 2016. Mr. Liu has over 10 years of experience in administrative and operation management in the PRC.

JiaJue Huang Mr. Huang JiaJue is Deputy Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer of Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited, since September 2009. Mr. Huang obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Sun Yat-Sen University in the PRC. He has over 10 years’ financial management experience in the property development industry in the PRC.

Tengjia Liao Mr. Liao Tengjia is Deputy Chairman of the Board of Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited. Mr. Liao was appointed as the CEO in August 2015. Mr. Liao is a shareholder and the sole director of Rong De Investments Limited (“Rong De”), a controlling Shareholder (having the meaning ascribed to it in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Listing Rules”)), and a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Liao has over 10 years of management experience in the property development industry in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”).

Muk Chi Chu Mr. Chu Muk Chi (alias Zhu La Yi), is Executive Director of Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited, since September 2009. Mr. Chu is a shareholder of Rong De Investments Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine from Guangzhou College of Traditional Chinese Medicine (now known as Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine). Mr. Chu has over 10 years’ extensive experience in corporate management, Chinese medicine and property development in the PRC.

Lixia Ye Ms. Ye Lixia is Executive Director of the Company. She obtained a master’s degree in economics from the Zhongshan University in 1989. Before joining the Company, Ms. Ye served as the General Manager of the Investment and Finance Management Centre of Guangdong Pearl River Investment Holdings Limited from July 2007 to April 2015. She has over 8 years of financial management experience in the property development industry in the People’s Republic of China.

Hoi Leung Ng Mr. Ng (Leo) Hoi Leung is Company Secretary of Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited since August 9, 2013. Mr. Ng has over 10 years of accounting and audit experience. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ng was the chief financial officer of a real estate company and a company whose subsidiary is engaged in media business in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Ng had worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers, an accounting firm from February 1997 to April 2010. Mr. Ng holds a Master of Commerce from Macquarie University in Australia and became an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Certified Practising Accountant of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants in 2000.

Ke Feng Dr. Feng Ke, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Guangdong University of Finance (previously known as Guangdong Academy of Finance) majoring in international finance in July 1993. Dr. Feng obtained a master’s degree in economics from the Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences in July 1999. Dr. Feng obtained a doctor’s degree in economics from the Peking University in July 2002. Dr. Feng was the assistant manager of Golden Eagle Asset Management Co., Ltd. from July 2002 to January 2006. Dr. Feng was also an independent director of Sichuan Guang’an AAA Public Co., Ltd. (a company whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with stock code: 600979) from November 2011 to September 2014. Dr. Feng was also an independent director of Nan Hua Bio-medicine Co., Ltd. (previously known as Beijing CCID Media Investments Co., Ltd, a company whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code: 000504) from December 2013 to December 2014. Dr. Feng was an independent non-executive director of Asian Capital Resources (Holdings) Limited (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 8025) from October 2008 to September 2013 and has been re-designated as an executive director since 1 September 2013. Dr. Feng is an independent director of China Great Wall Computers Shenzhen Co. Ltd. (a company listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code: 000066) and Guangdong Provincial Expressway Development Co., Ltd. (a company listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code: 000429), an independent non-executive director of China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 1290) and an independent director of Tande Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 600665), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since 2009.

Wo Ping Leung Mr. Leung Wo Ping, CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited, since October 2009. Mr. Leung is a certified public accountant with extensive experience in Hong Kong tax and international tax planning for over 30 years. Currently, he is a senior advisor to Crowe Horwath (HK) CPA Limited. Mr. Leung is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Apart from his professional work, Mr. Leung has actively participated in community affairs. He had been a Regional Councillor for 5 years and a District Councillor for 18 years. Mr. Leung is currently a Councillor of the New Territories Heung Yee Kuk. He also serves as members of various boards and committees, including the Hospital Authority’s Hospital Governing Committee of Tai Po Hospital and United Christian Nethersole Community Health Service Management Committee. Mr. Leung was awarded a Badge of Honour by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1994 for his service to the community. He was a District Advisor to the Hong Kong Branch of Xinhua News Agency before 1997. He was also appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000. Mr. Leung is an independent non-executive director of Heng Xin China Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8046), which is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).