Name Description

Y Y Tse Ms. Tse Y Y serves as Executive Chairlady of the Board of the Company since 30 June, 2015. Miss Tse is also a director of Golden Sword Ventures Limited. She holds a Bachelor Degree of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania. Throughout her coursework, she focused on the study of Finance and Healthcare. Previously, she worked in the investment, finance and business development departments of several companies.

Ping Tse Mr. Tse Ping serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is the founder of the Company and now serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is responsible for the overall operations of the Group. With more than 24 years of experience in investment and management in the pharmaceutical industry in the PRC, he is currently a director of CT Tianqing, NJCTT, Jiangsu Fenghai, Jiangsu Qingjiang, Qingdao Haier, Qingdao Chia Tai Haier Medicines Co., Ltd., Qingdao Heng Seng Tang Pharmacy Co., Ltd., and Beijing Tide. He is also a director of Shanghai Fortune World Development Co., Ltd., Tianjin Chiatai Feed Tech Co., Ltd., SYN Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Chia Tai Oversea Chinese Realty Development Co., Ltd. He is also a nonexecutive director of Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited, the shares of which are listed on GEM Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Tse is still a director of Chia Tai Qingchunbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“CTQ”), a council member of the Association of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology of China and an honorary professor of Shenyang University of Pharmacy. Within the contemporary pharmaceutical industry, with the leadership by Mr. Tse, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited has a leading position in the markets of hepatitis medicines and the therapeutic segment of micro-sphere target sustained medicine. CT Tianqing, Beijing Tide and CTQ were ranked the top 100 profit-making enterprises under the National Pharmaceutical Industrial Statistics Annual Report. In November, 2005, the Company was awarded one of the “Best under 1 US Billion enterprises within the Asian Pacific Region” by Forbes Asia. At the first “Capital – Chinese Outstanding Enterprise Achievement Prize” campaign launched by the Capital Magazine, the Company was awarded the “Capital – Chinese Outstanding Pharmaceutical Group Prize” in May, 2006.

Cheung Ling Cheng Ms. Cheng Cheung Ling serves as Executive Vice Chairlady of the Board of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. She was appointed as an executive director, the Vice Chairlady of the Board, and a member of the Executive Board Committee of the Company on 10 April, 2017. Ms. Cheng graduated from the Guanghua School of Management of Peking University and obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration. She is a clinician. Ms. Cheng has extensive experience in and a discerning vision for management and investment in the pharmaceutical industry. She spares no effort in promoting innovation and research and development capabilities in the industry. She is the chairman of Beijing Tide. As the Chairlady of Beijing Tide, Ms. Cheng advocates for product innovation and uniqueness and has led Beijing Tide to focus on research and development innovations and international collaboration, to promote rapid development of cutting-edge technologies for medical products in China, and to give top priority to quality control, regarding product quality as the lifeblood of the company. Under her leadership, Beijing Tide has achieved tremendous growth, riding on internationalisation and innovation. Over the years, Ms. Cheng is committed to facilitating communication and trade between Mainland China and Hong Kong, and she is also a devoted charity supporter, actively participating in and caring for community philanthropy.

Minggang Wang Mr. Wang Minggang serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and the General Manager of Qingdao Haier of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. He joined the Group in September, 2008 and is the vice president and the general manager of Qingdao Haier. He is also a practicing doctor and a senior engineer. Mr. Wang had worked in some large domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies and he has more than 27 years of experience in pharmaceutical industry. He was the marketing director of Xian C.P. Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang is the chairman of Qingdao Pharmaceutical Profession Association, a council member of the Qingdao Pharmacology Association, and a council member of Qingdao Medical Association, as well as a member of the 14th Qingdao Laoshan District’s Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a Qingdao deputy to the 15th and 16th National People’s Congress.

Chun Ling Li Ms. Li Chun Ling serves as Vice President - Finance of CT Tianqing of the Company. She is responsible for finance and informatization of CT Tianqing. Ms. Li joined the Group in 1996, worked in audit department and finance and accounting department of the Group, and was an accounting manager of the Group. Ms. Li graduated from Guizhou College of Finance and Accounting. She had worked in audit firms and served as a team in-charge for social auditing of projects. Ms. Li has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, and is a certified accountant in the PRC.

Hsin Tse Mr. Tse Hsin serves as Executive Director, Vice President of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. He is mainly responsible for the acquisition and merger activities of the Group. He is also the Group’s spokesman. Mr. Tse Hsin graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s Degree (Honors) in Industrial Engineering. He joined the Group in August, 1995 as an assistant to the president of the Company and served as the general manager of Xian C.P. Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Mr. Tse Hsin is a council member of the first council and the executive council member of the second council of Chaozhou Natives Chamber of Commerce Beijing. He is also an executive member of the Right Protection Association for the Medical Treatment Equipment Enterprises of the Shaanxi Province, the vice chairman of the fourth council of the Foreign Invested Enterprises Association of the Shaanxi Province, the executive member of the third committee of the Shaanxi Cancer Fighting Association and the vice chairman of the World Chinese Medicine and Pharmaceutical Professional Joint Committee. He was also awarded the “Outstanding Management Award for Foreign-invested Enterprises of Shaanxi Province” and “Outstanding entrepreneur who cares about his staff” by the Shaanxi Provincial Government. He was an executive director of Beijing Tide. He is currently a director of CT Tianqing, NJCTT, and Qingdao Haier and the president of Chia Tai Shaoyang Orthopedic Hospital.

Mingqin Li Ms. Li Mingqin serves as Vice President, Executive Director of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. She is currently the vice president of the Company and a director of Beijing Tide, Chia Tai Shaoyang Orthopedic Hospital and CP Boai Investment Ltd., and is principally responsible for the investment affairs of the Group. Ms. Li graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of Beijing Chinese Medicine University with a Bachelor Degree in medicine. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Li had worked in Sino-Japanese Friendly Hospital and Beijing Chinese Medicine University, engaged in teaching of medicines, development of new medicines and medicine management. During the period from 1992 to 1995, Ms. Li had been engaged in post-doctorate research in the Medicine School of University of Colorado, USA and the Medical College of the University of Massachusetts. Ms. Li joined the Group in March, 1997 and has 34 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Fai Chia Ms. Chia Fai serves as Assistant to the President and Vice President of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. Ms. Chia joined the Group in November, 1991 and has more than 27 years of experience in finance and accounting. Ms. Chia is a director of various companies including Chia Tai Pharmaceutical (Lianyungang) Company Limited, Chia Tai Refined Chemical Industry Limited, Evon Industries Limited, Talent Forward Limited, Sino Biopharmaceutical (Beijing) Limited and Magnificent Technology Limited.

Jinming Li Mr. Li Jinming serves as Vice President of CT Tianqing of the Company. Mr. Li studied pharmacology major at Chinese Pharmaceutical University, and holds an MBA degree awarded by Sun Yat-sen University. Mr. Li had worked as major district manager and deputy general manager in two well-known pharmaceutical enterprises in the PRC. He has extensive marketing and team management experience.

Xiquan Zhang Mr. Zhang Xiquan serves as Vice President of R&D of CT Tianqing and Director of the CT Tianqing R&D Institute of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. Mr. Zhang graduated from the chemistry department of Nankai University with a Master of Science degree in 1994. He takes charge of a number of studies of new drugs with expertise in drug candidate selection and drug joint development with partners. Mr. Zhang joined CT Tianqing in April, 1997. Being a leader of R&D of CT Tianqing, he was inducted into talents development programmes including Jiangsu Province Young Experts with Outstanding Contribution, Six Categories of Talents Summit, and Jiangsu Province 333 Talents Project, and was awarded the National Technology Advancement second prize, the Jiangsu Province Technology Advancement second prize, and the Shanghai Technology Advancement second and third prizes.

Xinglong Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Xinglong serves as Vice President of CT Tianqing of the Company. He graduated from Heilongjiang University of Chinese Medicine and holds a Bachelor degree in Chinese medicine. Mr. Zhuang joined the Group in April, 1997 and is currently the secretary of the board of CT Tianqing, being in charge of distribution, investment management, and strategic planning.

Xiaoguang Shen Mr. Shen Xiaoguang serves as Assistant to President and the General Manager of the Investment Management Department of the Company. Mr. Shen participates in business development and management as well as mergers and acquisitions for medical and healthcare projects of the Group. Mr. Shen graduated from the Heilongjiang College of Business with a Bachelor degree in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and also holds an MBA degree from the Business School of Central University of Finance and Economics. He has 18 years of experience in pharmaceutical marketing, product R&D and manufacture, and management and operations of medical projects. Mr. Shen joined the Group in February, 2003.

Hsuan Tse Mr. Tse Hsuan (Johnny) serves as General Manager - Information Management Department of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. He joined the Group in January, 2003, and is principally responsible for the development and maintenance of the information system of the Company. Mr. Tse graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor degree in computer science in the United States. He also studied at ESMOD (Ecole International de Mode Paris) in Paris of France with a diploma in fashion design and pattern drafting. Before joining the Company, Mr. Tse worked in Beijing Major Kind Co., Ltd. as a designer and a manager of information department. His design of uniform for air attendants was adopted by Air China.

Hong Wang Mr. Wang Hong serves as General Manager - Channel Division of CT Tianqing of the Company. Mr. Wang graduated from Shanghai Medical University with a Master degree in medical science in 1991, and also holds an MBA degree from the Business School of the National University of Singapore. He was the Derm Franchise Sales Manager of Xian-Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd., where he had worked for 8 years. Mr. Wang has more than 19 years of experience in marketing. He joined the Group in December, 2002, and was a director of marketing and a deputy general manager.

Wei Nong Ye Dr. Ye Wei Nong, Ph.D., is Assistant President, General Manager - R&D Department, subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. He is responsible for biotechnology development of the Group. He is currently a director of China Biotech & Drug Development Limited and Jiangsu Fenghai. In 1983, Dr. Ye graduated from Sun Yat-sen University with a Bachelor degree in biochemistry. In 1989, Dr. Ye obtained a doctoral degree in microbiology from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquees (INSA) de Toulouse of France. He also obtained a certificate of study for the post-graduate MBA programme of food technology and marketing from Ecole Superieure de Commerce (ESC) de Toulouse of France. Prior to joining the Group in July, 2002, he worked in Europe and Hong Kong for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Ye was a member of the Advisory Committee on Applied Biology and Chemical Technology of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University from February, 2006 to September, 2014. He was a council member of the 8th Subcommittee of Industrial Biochemistry and Molecular Biology under the Chinese Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

Yong Zhu Mr. Zhu Yong serves as General Manager of Jiangsu Qingjiang of the Company, He has been the marketing director of Jiangsu Fenghai since 2005, and is mainly responsible for marketing and academic promotion of new products, establishing the brand name of Fenghai and formulating successful marketing strategies for leading and developing market which resulted in the widespread recognition of the image of “New Model of Sugar Infusion Solution” of Jiangsu Fenghai by the pharmaceutical industry. In 2008, as a sales vice president, he initiated Jiangsu Fenghai’s characteristic mixed marketing model with success. In 2011, he was the executive vice president of Jiangsu Fenghai, responsible for R&D, marketing and human resources, and he set up a drugs R&D centre in Nanjing and established the training system for all levels of staff. In October, 2014, he was appointed as the executive vice president of Jiangsu Qingjiang and was responsible for R&D, human resources and office administration. From January, 2015 onwards, he is the general manager and is responsible for overall management of Jiangsu Qingjiang.

Kuanqi Wang Mr. Wang Kuanqi serves as Senior Deputy General Manager - NJCTT of the Company. He is in charge of production. Mr. Wang graduated from Changzhou Chemical Institute with the profession qualification in organic synthesis. He joined CT Tianqing in 1988. He holds a Bachelor degree in pharmacology from China Pharmaceutical University and an EMBA degree from both of Shanghai Fudan University and National Taiwan University. He was a team leader and an officer of production lines, a production manager and an assistant to general manager.

Yangqing Zhang Mr. Zhang Yangqing serves as Deputy General Manager of Finance Department of NJCTT of the Company. He was graduated from the engineering management faculty of Central South University with a Bachelor degree in industrial engineering management in 1990. He is a qualified senior accountant and a practicing registered real estate appraiser. He was a member of National Development and Reform Commission of Ziyang District of Yiyang City in Hunan Province, a civil servant of Housing Administrative Bureau of Yiyang City, an audit manager of Hunan Kaiyuan CPA, a financial controller of Chengdu Jiuzhitang Jinding Pharmaceutical Ltd., a deputy head of finance department and a director of marketing centre of Jiuzhitang Co., Ltd., the head of audit department of CT Tiangqing, a finance manager of the Group, and a deputy general manager of finance department of Jiangsu Fenghai.

Zhenqian Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhenqian serves as Executive Deputy General Manager - NJCTT of the Company. He is an engineer and holds an MBA degree. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in April, 1997 and is responsible for marketing and sales and operations of NJCTT. Graduated from Xuzhou College of Engineering, Mr. Zhang has completed the studies in EMBA program of Guanghua Management School of Peking University. Mr. Zhang has over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical industry and was a branch manager and a major district manager of CT Tianqing.

Chau Ling Yu Ms. Yu Chau Ling, CPA, FCCA, is Assistant Vice President, Financial Controller of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. She is qualified accountant of the Company. She graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor degree in social sciences and in 2005 obtained an MBA Degree from The Open University of Hong Kong. She is a fellow member and an associate member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, respectively. Ms. Yu joined the Company in February, 2003 and has extensive working experience in international audit firm and listed companies.

Zhoushan Tian Mr. Tian Zhoushan serves as Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in April, 1997 and is responsible for the business of NJCTT. Mr. Tian is currently the general manager of NJCTT. Mr. Tian completed MBA coursework in Nanjing University. He was the head of production, the assistant to the president, and the vice president of CT Tianqing, and has 28 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Shanchun Wang Mr. Wang Shanchun serves as Executive Director of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. He is the president of CT Tianqing. He graduated from Nanjing University of Chemistry in July, 1990 and joined CT Tianqing in the same year. Mr. Wang studied pharmaceutical engineering with Tianjin University from 1999 to 2002 and obtained a Master Degree. Mr. Wang has extensive management experience in the PRC pharmaceutical field. His design of the new production plant of CT Tianqing in Haizhou achieved a number of innovations in the country and obtained the first new edition national GMP certificate. He was awarded as a Jiangsu Province Technology Advanced Worker, a Jiangsu Province Model Labour, a winner of the Shanghai Technology Advancement First Honour Award, a Jiangsu Province outstanding entrepreneur, a Jiangsu Province Young Expert with Outstanding Contribution, and a National Distinguished Leader in Pharmaceutical Quality Management.

Hui Cheng Ms. Cheng Hui serves as Deputy Financial Controller of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. Ms. Cheng joined the Group in May, 1993 and is responsible for the Group’s PRC finance and human resources. She was the head of the finance department in China Construction Bank (Zaozhuang City Branch). Ms. Cheng has 26 years of working experience in finance and accounting. She was awarded the accountancy qualification certificate issued by Ministry of Finance and Ministry of State Personnel, and the ACCA Chinese finance and accounting qualification certificate issued by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Ms. Cheng received international advanced human resources management professional training held by the International Public Management Association for Human Resources (IPMA-HR) and advanced training for PRC financial investment held by the School of Economics of Peking University.

Zhaocheng Tang Mr. Tang Zhaocheng serves as Vice President - CT Tianqing of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. He is a vice president of CT Tianqing, responsible for the international business of CT Tianqing, and the general manager of LYG Runzhong. Mr. Tang joined CT Tianqing in April, 1997. He has a professional qualification in chemical engineering. Mr. Tang has been engaged in medicine production for more than 20 years, and has extensive experience in pharmaceutical production, quality control, and process advancement. He was awarded as a National Advanced Individual in Quality Control and a Jiangsu Province Outstanding Entrepreneur and was granted special allowance by the Lianyungang government.

Wun Tse Ms. Tse Wun serves as Assistant to the President of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. Ms. Tse joined the Group in November, 1991. She is principally responsible for administration, finance and investment affairs of the Group’s Hong Kong office. Ms. Tse graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was formerly a director of Shenzhen 999 Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and has more than 20 years of experience in finance and investment.

Xiangjian Wang Mr. Wang Xiangjian serves as Vice President of CT Tianqing of the company. He graduated from Nankai University and holds a Bachelor degree in molecular biology. Mr. Wang joined the Group in April, 1997 and is responsible for clinical monitoring and new medicine registration of CT Tianqing R&D Institute. He was inducted into the Lianyungang 521 talents development programme.

Wenyu Xia Mr. Xia Wenyu serves as General Manager and Director of Jiangsu Fenghai of the company. He has a professional qualification in finance and accounting discipline at tertiary education level and is a qualified accountant. He graduated from the post-graduate MBA programme of the Renmin University of China. He has been the general manager and a director of Jiangsu Fenghai since September, 2014 and previously served as the head of finance department, deputy head of corporate restructuring committee, manager of financial planning department, board secretary, assistant to general manager and manager of logistic department, sales director and deputy general manager of Jiangsu Fenghai. He has ample experience in corporate management, marketing, human resources and financial management and has 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He is the vice president of the Jiangsu Province Pharmaceutical Profession Association and a standing council member of the China Price Association and the Jiangsu Province Medical Insurance Committee.

Jie Zhang Mr. Zhang Jie serves as Vice President - CT Tianqing of the Company. He graduated from Nanjing University and holds an MBA degree. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in April, 1997 and is responsible for policy matters, human resources, legal affairs, and public relations of CT Tianqing. He holds positions in a number of pharmaceutical profession associations and has rich research results on national medicines policies, in particular the policies for medical insurance and healthcare reform.

Oi Nin Chan Mr. Chan Oi Nin Derek CPA serves as Company Secretary of the Company since August, 2015. Mr. Chan has nearly 20 years of experience in accounting and auditing and, before joining the Company, was the company secretary of another company listed on the Stock Exchange. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan received a Bachelor of Science degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1989 and an MBA degree from Monash University in 1995.

Dakui Li Mr. Li Dakui serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. He joined the Company as an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company in September, 2004. He graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy of Beijing Medical University (now known as the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Beijing University) in 1965, and obtained a Master Degree in Pharmaceutics from Peking Union Medical College (“PUMC”) in 1982. He used to be the chief pharmacist of PUMC Hospital (retired in 2013) and the director of Pharmacy Department of PUMC Hospital for years. Mr. Li was a vice president of the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, the Chairman of the Committee of Hospital Pharmacy Branch of Chinese Pharmaceutical Association and the vice chairman of the Chinese Practicing Pharmacist Association. He is currently a vice editor of the Chinese Pharmaceutical Magazine, and a member of the Chinese Pharmaceutical Committee and the vice team leader of its medicine professional team.

Hong Lu Ms. Lu Hong serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Company as an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company in April, 2015. Ms. Lu has over 20 years of experience in accounting, financial management, company secretary and domestic and overseas capital operations fields. She is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Ms. Lu has extensive knowledge of PRC and international accounting standards and the listing rules and regulations of both Hong Kong and PRC. She has been in charge of or involved in the entire process of the listing of multiple corporations in the PRC, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States of America and quite a number of foreign and domestic investment and financing operations as well as mergers and acquisitions. She is familiar with financial analysis, budgeting, financial management and tax planning. She also has expertise in dealing with complex financing and taxation matters. Ms. Lu is an independent non-executive director of Huan Yue Interactive Holdings Limited which is listed on the Stock Exchange.

Zhengfei Lu Mr. Lu Zhengfei serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. He received a P.h.D. Degree in Economics (financial management). Mr. Lu is currently a Distinguished Professor of Chang Jiang Scholars and supervisor of doctoral students of the Guanghua School of Management of Peking University. He had previously held various senior positions in the Department of Accounting of both Peking University and Nanjing University. He is a standing council member of the China Accounting Association and the deputy director of its Financial Management Committee and was also an expert consultant of the China Financial Accounting Standards Board, Ministry of Finance. Mr. Lu is the editor of several accounting and finance journals and has issued various publications. He is an independent non-executive director of Bank of China Limited, China National Materials Company Limited and Sinotrans Limited and an independent supervisor of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited.