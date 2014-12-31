Name Description

Shuwang Han Mr. Han Shuwang is the Executive Chairman of the Board of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited. He obtained his Bachelor degree in Computer Science and Master degree in Economics and Management from Tongji University and American Southwest University respectively. He is a Visiting Professor of Tongji University and achieved the Space Award from China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (“CASC”). He served as Deputy Division Chief, Deputy Chief Designer, Director Assistant and Deputy Director with the Institute of Space Automation Control of China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (“CALT”) between 1988 and 1997, Deputy Director of Political Division of CALT in 1997, Director of Administrative Office of CALT in 1998, General Manager of Beijing Wan Yuan Industry Corporation in 1999, and President Assistant of CALT in 2000. Since 2002, he has served as Vice President of CALT. In parallel, he has also been a Director of Aisino Co., Ltd. (“Aisino”), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange for November 2000 to April 2011. Possessing rich experiences in strategic research and business administration, he was appointed as an Executive Director and Vice-Chairman of the Company on 14 February 2006 and became the Chairman on 26 October 2007. He is also a Director of a number of subsidiaries of the Group.

Guang Li Mr. Li Guang is the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited. He is senior engineer, graduated from Tianjin University with a Master degree in Industrial Automation. He had been the Designer with the 14th Institute of CALT between 1991 and 1996, Division Chief of Development Division, and General Manager of Beijing Long March Hi-tech Corporation from 1996 to 2005. He acted as Deputy General Manager, and General Manager of Beijing Wan Yuan Industry Corporation successively from 1998. Mr. Li exhibits excellent experience in scientific research, product development and business administration. He was appointed as an Executive Director and a Deputy General Manager of the Company on 14 February 2006. On 31 March 2009, Mr. Li resigned from Deputy General Manager and was re-designated as Non-executive Director on 1 April 2009 following his appointment as the Chief of Business and Investment Department of CALT. In parallel, he has been a Director of Astrotech Group Ltd. (“Astrotech”), the Company’s controlling shareholder since 8 August 2010. Astrotech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CALT. He was re-designated as Executive Director and appointed as CEO on 6 March 2012. He has also been a Director of a number of subsidiaries of the Group.

Xiaodong Wang Mr. Wang Xiaodong is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited. He graduated from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics with a Bachelor degree in Electronic Engineering and obtained a MBA from the University of South Australia. During 1989 to 1998, he worked with Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering under the China Academy of Space Technology (“CAST”), the Comprehensive Planning Bureau of the Ministry of Aerospace Industry of China and then the General Office of China Aerospace Corporation, as Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Senior Engineer, and Secretary to the President cum Deputy Director of the President’s Office. In 1999, he, possessing extensive experience in research and management, was appointed the Executive Director cum Deputy General Manager of China Aerospace International Holdings Limited (“CAI”). He has been appointed as Managing Director (later becoming Executive Director cum General Manager) of the Company since May 1999 and became the Vice-Chairman and Executive Director of the Company on 26 August 2010. He is also a Director of a number of subsidiaries of the Group.

You Li Mr. Li You is the Executive Vice President of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited. He is senior engineer, Graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor degree in Electronic Material and Component Specialized Technology, he has studied courses in economics, banking, finance and business management of engineering management research class in Beijing Institute of Technology. Since 1986, he successively served in Beijing Telemetering Technical Research Institute, CALT’s Political Division, Administrative Office, Civilian Use Development Department as Deputy Director, Comprehensive Management Director in which he was engaged in special case development, technical division management, public relation management, and civil assets integrative management work. In 2003, he served as Deputy Chief of Investment Management Department in CALT, responsible for CALT’s civil assets planning management, corporate management, capital restructuring, and management appraisal work. Having possessed extensive experience in aerospace civil industry management, he was appointed as a Vice President (formerly known as Deputy General Manager) of the Company on 16 March 2007. He was appointed as Executive Vice President of the Company on 26 August 2010. He is also a Director of a number of subsidiaries of the Group.

Wei Nong Chen Mr. Chen Wei Nong is the Vice President of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited. He IS senior engineer, graduated from Zhejiang University with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Manufacturing Processes and Equipment. Since 1980, he successively served in Beijing Jian Hua Electronic Instrument Factory of CALT as workshop craftsman, designer, Deputy Director of Technology Division, Deputy Chief of Testing and Control Studio and Deputy Factory Manager of the Factory. He served as Deputy Chief Engineer of Yuan Wang Group from 1999 to 2003. From 2003 to 2010, he successively served as General Manager Project Assistant, and Deputy General Manager of Beijing Energine Co. Ltd. He has served as Chief Engineer of the Company since June 2008. He was appointed as a Vice President of the Company on 26 August 2010. He is also a Director of a number of subsidiaries of the Group.

Wei Lin Hu Mr. Hu Wei Lin is the Vice President of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited. He is researcher, graduated from the School of Mechanical Engineering of Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a bachelor degree and from China Academy of Space Technology with a Master degree in Spacecraft Design. Since 1991, he successively served in Beijing LM Hi-Tech Development Corporation as Designer, Deputy Chief Engineer, Chief Engineer and Deputy General Manager. In 2007, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager cum Director of Wind Power Research and Development Centre of Beijing Energine Industry Co. Ltd.. He has been appointed as General Manager Project Assistant and the Director of Research on 900KW wind turbine of the Company since February 2010. He was appointed as a Vice President of the Company on 26 August 2010. He is also a Director of a number of subsidiaries of the Group.

Wei Min Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei Min is the Vice President of China Energine International (Holdings) Ltd. He is researcher, graduated from Department of Precision Instruments and Mechanology, Tsinghua University with a Bachelor’s degree. He successively served as Designer, and Deputy Manager in Civilian Product Design House, as Deputy Factory Manager of Packaging Machinery Factory, as Chief Engineer in Civilian Product Group of Capital Aerospace Machinery Company from July 1988 to October 2001. During November 2001 to July 2003, he studied at the Research Centre for Intelligent Machines, McGill University in Canada in obtaining a Master’s degree of engineering. From July 2003, he successively served as Deputy General Manager, and the Manager of Wind Power Research and Development Department of Beijing Energine Industry Co. Ltd.. He served as General Manager Project Assistant of the Company from February 2010. He was appointed as a Vice President of the Company on 26 August 2010. He is also a Director of a number of subsidiaries of the Group.

Jun Xu Mr. Xu Jun is the Financial Controller, Executive Director of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited. He graduated from Zhengzhou Institute of Aeronautical Industry Management with a Bachelor degree with major in Finance and Accounting and BeiHang University with a Master degree in Business Administration. He was qualified as a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in June 1996. Since November 2005, he had successively been the Chief Accountant with subsidiaries of the Company’s controlling shareholder, China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (“CALT”), namely, Long March Aerospace Control Engineering Corporation, CALT Institute 18, and Aerospace Research Institute of Materials & Processing Technology.

Xiao Jing Luo Ms. Luo Xiao Jing is Company Secretary of the company. She has obtained a bachelor ’s degree in Economics from Shenzhen University in 1997. She is a member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She has 19 years of working experience in auditing, accounting and company secretarial fields.

Xiao Wei Liu Mr. Liu Xiao Wei is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor degree in property management and obtained an Executive Master degree of Business Administration from Chongqing University. Mr. Liu joined China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (“CALT”) in 1987 and served successively as Deputy Director and Director of Support Management Division; Director of External Support Division under Material Department, Chief Assistant, Deputy Chief, Chief of Material Department; and General Manager of Logistic Center of CALT. He currently serves as the Chief of Department of Development Planning cum the Deputy Commander on Information Construction of CALT.

Lai Kuen Kan Ms. Kan Lai Kuen CPA, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited. She is a fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a fellow of the CPA Australia and an associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”). She is also a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. She has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance and is well experienced in both the equity and debt markets. She held various senior positions in international and local banks and financial institutions and is currently a controlling shareholder and the Managing Director of each of Asia Investment Management Ltd. (“AIM”) and Asia Investment Research Ltd. (“AIR”), both companies are licensed corporations under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”). Ms. Kan is a licensed investment adviser under the SFO and a registered officer of Lotus Asset Management Ltd. and of AIM and AIR. Ms. Kan is and was also an Independent Non-executive Director of each of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd., Cosmopolitan International Holdings Ltd., G-Vision International (Holdings) Ltd. (“G-Vision”), Sunway International Holdings Ltd. (“Sunway”), Shimao Property Holdings Ltd., Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Ltd., Shougang Concord Technology Holdings Ltd. (“Shougang Tech”) and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. (“Sunac China”), all of which are companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and AVIC International Investments Ltd., a company listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. She retired from those offices of Shougang Tech and G-Vision and Sunway on 8 June 2010, 11 August 2011 and 28 February 2013 respectively and resigned from that of Sunac China on 8 June 2011.

Dapeng Li Mr. Li Dapeng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, He graduated from University of Science and Technology Beijing (formerly Beijing Steel Institute) with a Bachelor degree in Computing and a Master degree in Engineering and the University of Cincinnati with a PhD degree in Computer Engineering. Possessing extensive experience relating to system development in capital market, Mr. Li had been the Chief Architect with New York Mercantile Exchange during the years 2001 to 2003; Chief Information Officer, and Chairman of Technology Management Committee with Shanghai Futures Exchange during the years from 2003 to 2010; CEO and founder of Shanghai Global Financial Technology during the years 2010 to 2012; Senior Adviser to CEO with the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. during the period from March 2013 to May 2015. He has been the Chief Information Officer of Haier Financial Group, offering the perspective on technology and risk management to the Group since June 2015.