Name Description

Fengchao Meng Mr. Meng Fengchao has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China Railway Construction Corporation Limited since December 29, 2010. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in another company. He used to be Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, Director and General Manager in other five companies, including China Railway Engineering Corporation and China Communications Construction Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Tunnels and Underground Railroad from Southwest Jiaotong University, China.

Shangbiao Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Shangbiao has been serving as President and Executive Director in China Railway Construction Corporation Limited. since December 5, 2015. He is also Director in another company. He used to be Deputy General Manager, Executive Deputy General Manager and Chief Accounting Officer in four companies. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Engineering Financial Accounting from Changsha Communications University, China.

Ruchen Liu Mr. Liu Ruchen has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Construction Corporation Limited since April 17, 2009. He used to be Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager of the Board in two other railway companies. He holds a Master's degree in Management Science and Engineering from Southwest Jiaotong University, China.

Guobin Xia Mr. Xia Guobin has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Construction Corporation Limited since October 2009. He served as Chief Engineer in the Company. He also used to be Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in another company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from a university that is under the new name, Shijiazhuang Railway Institute, China.

Xingxi Yu Mr. Yu Xingxi has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Railway Construction Corporation Limited since October 2010. He served as Chairman of the Board in a subsidiary, CHENHE INSURANCE BROKERS CO., LTD., as well as Director in an investment company and two Canada-based subsidiaries, including Corriente Resources Inc. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Shannxi Institute of Finance and Economics, China and a Master's degree in Management from Beijing Jiaotong University, China. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Agent.

Fuxing Ge Mr. Ge Fuxing has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Railway Construction Corporation Limited since October 2014. He is also Outside Director in Sinolight Corporation.

Wen Cheng Mr. Cheng Wen has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Railway Construction Corporation Limited since October 2014. He is also Outside Director in China North Industries Group Corporation.

Xiaoqiang Lu Ms. Lu Xiaoqiang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Railway Construction Corporation Limited since October 2014. She is also Outside Director in China National Building Materials Group Corporation.

Huacheng Wang Mr. Wang Huacheng has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Railway Construction Corporation Limited since October 2014. He is also Independent Director in BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. and Hua Xia Bank Co., Ltd. He is also a professor of Renmin University of China.