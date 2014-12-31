Name Description

Weibing Zhang Dr. Zhang Weibing is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Dr. Zhang holds a bachelor degree in international economics and a master degree in international finance from University of Beijing and a doctoral degree in international finance from University of Sichuan. Dr. Zhang has through his close associate provided consultancy services to Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co., Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the Company. Dr. Zhang has 24 years of experience in financial securities industry and was the responsible person of Securities Business of China Agriculture Development Trust and Investment Corporation, the general manager of China Life Insurance Trust East China (Group) Company, the deputy general manager of Qing Hai Securities Company Limited , the general manager of Shanghai Jinhui Information System Company Limited, the director of Shanghai Lingyun Industries Development Co. Ltd, the chairman of the board of directors of Haton Polymer & Fibre Corp. Dr. Zhang has extensive experience in corporate governance, initial public offers, merger and acquisitions and equity and debt securities investment.

Chao Zhang Tang Mr. Tang Chao Zhang is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd. He is also the vice-president of Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co., Ltd and a director of Fame Dragon International Investment Limited. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Tang took up the role of vice-president of (Guangdong Zhenrong Petrochemical Co., Ltd). He is also a director of Fame Dragon Singapore Pte Ltd. And (Yunnan Zhenrong Runde Jewellery Ltd). Mr. Tang graduated from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Marketing. He joined the Group in 2013 and is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Yong Yuan Fu Mr. Fu Yong Yuan is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was a general manager of Rojam Entertainment Holdings Limited. Mr. Fu has over 40 years of experience in shipping and freight management. He served in COSCO System for two decades from 1972 to 1992, Mr. Fu worked for(COSCO Guangzhou) and was responsible for managing of freight, container transportation and vessel chartering operations. He was a general manager of (COSCO FuXing Shipping Enterprises Limited Guangzhou Branch) and a general manager and an executive director of (Guangdong HuaQuan Shipping Limited). Mr. Fu, a marine engineer and an economist for the shipping management, graduated from Guangdong Province Economics Management Institute majoring in Industrial Economic Management.

Hongwei Hu Mr. Hu Hongwei is an Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Fudan University. He has extensive experience in legal aspects of cross-border investment, restructuring and mergers and acquisitions practice. Mr. Hu is attorney-at-law admitted to practice in China. He currently is a partner of HHP Attorneys-At-Law, a leading Chinese commercial law firm. Prior to joining HHP, he had long career with Clifford Chance, a leading international law firm headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Mr. Hu advised foreign and domestic clients on legal aspects of their investment in China, including mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution.

Li Ming Liu Dr. Liu Li Ming serves as Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Tianjin University with bachelor degree majoring in marine engineering and manufacturing. He then obtained master degree in business administration from Capital University of Economics and Business and a doctor’s degree in structural engineering. He is a senior engineer enjoying government special subsidy from China’s State Council. Dr. Liu has over 50 years experience in offshore oil exploration and development, including the design, manufacturing and installing of offshore oil drilling rigs, and the design, design review, supervision and management of offshore oilfield development project. From 1997 to 1999, he worked as general manager of China Offshore Oil Development & Engineering Corporation. He is an independent director of BOMESC Offshore Engineering Company Limited since December 2012. From 1999 to 2003, he was the deputy director of CNOOC Research Center; from 2003 to 2005, he was the deputy general manager of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. and CNOOC Oil Base Group Company; from 2005 to 2008, he was the deputy executive general manager and generalmanager of CNOOC Gas & Power Limited; from 2008 and 2011, he was the deputy chief engineer of CNOOC, general manager of CNOOC Haixiningde Industrial Development Zone Co., Ltd. and director of the Administrative Committee of Haixiningde Industrial Development Zone in Fujian Province. Dr. Liu is currently the senior advisor of Beijing Gaotai Deep-sea Technology Co., Ltd., a member of the expert group of “863” Project in China’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the evaluation expert of the State Science and Technology Award.

Man Wai Au Ms. Au Man Wai is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Au is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Jun Han Dr. Han Jun has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a Ph.D. degree in Accounting from Nanyang Technological University, a master’s degree in International Economics and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Peking University. She is currently an affiliate of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. Dr. Han joined the School of Business of The University of Hong Kong as an Assistant Professor (in Accounting) since July 2005, and became a tenured Associate Professor since July 2011. Dr. Han’s primary research interest lies in financial accounting issues such as earnings management, expectations management, and investors’ reactions to financial information disclosures. Dr. Han is also interested in auditing research. Dr. Han has published research papers in top tier accounting journals such as Accounting, Organizations and Society, The Accounting Review, Auditing: A Journal of Practice & Theory, and Journal of Accounting Research. Dr. Han has a track record of successful research grant applications from Hong Kong Research Grants Council. Dr. Han has more than ten years teaching experience. She has taught undergraduate and graduate level courses and has published several teaching cases in both financial accounting and managerial accounting. Dr. Han has been the BBA (Bachelor in Business Administrations) program director of The University of Hong Kong since July 2013.

Wai Man Hsu Ms. Hsu Wai Man is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has over 22 years’ experience in accounting. Ms. Hsu graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree in business administration. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Hsu had been working with Ernst & Young for 18 years and was a partner of Ernst & Young before she retired from the firm in February 2011. Ms. Hsu is currently an independent non-executive director of Branding China Group Ltd. (stock code: 863), China Kingstone Mining Holdings Limited (stock code: 1380), Perfect Shape (PRC) Holdings Limited (stock code: 1830), Richly Field China Development Limited (stock code: 313) and TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited (stock code: 334), all are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Ms. Hsu is also an independent director of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (stock code: SGOC), a company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. She was an independent non-executive director of China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. (stock code: 930) and Fujian Nuoqi Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1353), both are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Fai Lau Mr. Lau Fai has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited., with effect from March 13, 2014. Mr. Lau is currently a practising certified public accountant in Hong Kong, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the UK. Mr. Lau graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1994 and obtained a master’s degree in corporate finance from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2007. Mr. Lau is the company secretary of BBMG Corporation, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Lau is an executive director of China For You Group Company Limited and an independent non-executive director of Artini China Co. Ltd., both companies are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.