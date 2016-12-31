Name Description

Chuandong Wang Mr. Wang Chuandong serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, General Manager of China Resources Gas Group Limited. He was appointed as an Executive Director and General Manager of the Company on 3rd November, 2008. He was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Company with effect from 1st June, 2012. He is also the Chairman of the Company’s Nomination Committee and a member of the Investment Committee. He was appointed as a Director and the General Manager of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited in February 2007. He is currently a Deputy General Manager of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited. Mr. Wang joined China Resources Petrochems (Group) Company Limited in 1985 and was previously its Director and Deputy General Manager. He has over 25 years of corporate management experience in the area of petroleum and related products trading and distribution and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Science majoring in Petroleum Refining from the China University of Petroleum and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Texas, USA.

Shanbo Shi Mr. Shi Shanbo serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Resources Gas Group Limited. He was appointed as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 1st June, 2012 and is also a member of the Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. He is currently the Assistant General Manager of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited. Mr. Shi joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 1991, and was a Non-executive Director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited), China Resources Land Limited and China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, and Vice Chairman and General Manager of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He was a Director of China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He was the Chairman of China Resources Jinhua Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from November 2006 to March 2010. He was previously the Audit Director and Deputy General Manager of the Finance Department of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited and the General Manager of China Resources Textiles (Holdings) Company Limited. Mr. Shi holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics.

Bin Ge Mr. Ge Bin serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Resources Gas Group Ltd. He was appointed as an Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Company on 20th February, 2014. He is responsible for customer service and gas business in the Greater Area of Shanghai, Jiangsu, Fujian, Hunan and Hubei. Mr. Ge joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in September 1996 and has been with China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited since September 2007 and held former positions as Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Senior Vice President. Mr. Ge holds a Master’s Degree in Engineering from Nanjing Tech University, and holds a senior economist qualification.

Li Joshua Mr. Joshua Li is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Hejoined the Company in 2005 and was appointed as the Assistant President of the Company in November 2016. Previously, he had held the positions of Deputy General Manager of the Investment Development Department as well as General Manager of the Audit Department and the Finance Department of the Company. He has extensive experience in, among other areas, merger and acquisitions, internal audit, risk management and financial management. Prior to joining the Company, he served at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Management majoring in Auditing.

Guoyong Chen Mr. Chen Guoyong serves as Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since March 2012. He is responsible for operation and management of the Greater Shandong and Jinji Area, and concurrently serves as General Manager of the Greater Shandong and Jinji Area as well as Vice Chairman and General Manager of Jining China Resources Gas Co., Ltd.. He is also responsible for operation and management of the Greater Henan and Shanxi Area, and concurrently serves as Chairman and General Manager of Zhengzhou China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. since April 2015. He is currently a Committee Member of the Gas Transmission and Distribution Professional of the China Civil Engineering Society. He joined the Design Institute of Jining Gas Company in 1984 and served as an Assistant Engineer from 1985 to 1986. Mr. Chen served as Director of the Dispatch Office and an Engineer of Jining Gas Company from 1986 to 2000, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee and Deputy General Manager of Jining Gas Company from 2000 to 2005, and Secretary of CPC Committee and General Manager of Jining Gas Company from 2005 to 2007.

Jie Cheng Ms. Cheng Jie serves as Senior Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since February 2014. She is responsible for the Finance Department and the Internal Audit Department. Ms. Cheng holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics. She has worked in China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited since June 2005, where she once served as the Financial Controller. Prior to joining China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited, Ms. Cheng served as a senior manager in investment banking division of Head & Shoulders Securities.

Weizhong Huang Mr. Huang Weizhong serves as Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since September 2007, He is responsible for investment and PRC legal affairs. Mr. Huang holds a Master’s Degree majoring in International Finance from the Fudan University and licenses to practice as a lawyer and an engineer. He joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in March 2000 and has been working for China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited since March 2007.

Hong Lu Mr. Lu Hong serves as Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since March 2012. He is responsible for operation and management of the Greater Fujian Area, and concurrently serves as General Manager of the Greater Fujian Area and General Manager of Fuzhou China Resources Gas Co., Ltd.. Mr. Lu holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commercial Enterprise Management from Tianjin University of Commerce. He served at various posts (from staff member to Executive Deputy General Manager) in Beijing Jinye Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. from 1993 to 2000, Chairman of Fuzhou Jingyou New Building Materials Co., Ltd. from 2000 to 2004, and various posts (from staff member to Deputy General Manager) in Fujian Anran Gas Co., Ltd. from 2004 to 2007. He served as General Manager of Yueyang China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. and Qianjiang China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. from 2007 to 2008, General Manager of Kunming China Resources Gas Co. Ltd. from 2008 to 2009, General Manager of Fuzhou China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. since 2009, General Manager of Greater Fujian Area since 2011, and Acting General Manager of Xiamen China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. since May 2015.

Xuwen Qin Ms. Qin Xuwen serves as Senior Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since February 2014. She is responsible for operation and management of Greater Jiangsu Area and in charge of Greater Anhui Area, and concurrently serves as the General Manager of Nanjing Jiangning China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. She was the General Manager of Nanjing China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. from 2006 to 2013.

Baofeng Shi Mr. Shi Baofeng serves as Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since March 2012. He is responsible for human resources management and the Greater Guangdong Area. Mr. Shi holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Southwest Jiaotong University and a Master Degree from the China Europe International Business School; he also holds a Senior Engineer qualification. He joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 2006 and China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited in March 2007.

Xiaojun Yan Mr. Yan Xiaojun serves as Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since March 2012. He is responsible for operation and management of Greater Liaoning Area and concurrently acts as the General Manager of Liaoning Area. He served as various posts in Suzhou Xin Qu Gas Corporation from 1996 to 2003, including Scheduling, Engineering Design, Pipelines Deputy Director, Business Deputy Director, Deputy Director of the Chief Engineer Office, Workshop Director and Production Chief Director, he also served as Assistant General Manager in Suzhou China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. from 2003 to 2005, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chengdu City Gas Co., Ltd. from 2005 to 2009 and General Manager of Kunming China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Yin graduated from Tongji University and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Gas Profession.

Ping Yang Mr. Yang Ping serves as Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited of the Company since December 2016, and he also serves as the General Manager of the Greater Hubei Area and the General Manager of Wugang China Resources Gas (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. Mr. Yang was the Chief Representative of the Shanghai Representative Office of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited from 2005 to 2011, the General Manager of the Office & Administration Department of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited from 2011 to 2012, the Vice General Manager of the Greater Hubei Area and the General Manager of Wugang China Resources Gas (Wuhan) Co., Ltd from 2012 to 2014. Mr. Yang graduated from Tongji University and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Gas Profession.

Zhangyi Yang Mr. Yang Zhangyi serves as Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited of China Resources Gas Group Limited since December 2014. He is also serves as the General Manager of Zhengzhou China Resources Gas Limited. Mr. Yang was the Financial Controller of Suzhou China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. from 2003 to 2005, the Financial Controller of Chengdu City Gas Co., Ltd. from 2005 to 2007, the General Manager of Xiamen China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. from 2007 to 2011. Mr. Yang has studied Ideological and Political Education in Nanjing Normal University and Technology Economy and Management in Hohai University; he is also a qualified accountant in the PRC.

Xifeng Zheng Mr. Zheng Xifeng serves as Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since September 2007, He is responsible for internal corporate affairs. Mr. Zheng holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the School of Law of Xiamen University, a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of San Francisco in the United States, and the qualification as Senior International Business Engineer. He joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in August 1985 and has been with China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited since September 2007.

Likun Zhu Mr. Zhu Likun is Senior Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since February 2014. He is responsible for operation, safety and information technology management. Mr. Zhu holds a Bachelor’s Degree majoring in Petro-chemical Industry Automation from the Nanjing University of Chemical Technology (currently known as Nanjing University of Technology), a Master’s Degree majoring in International Economics from the Soochow University, and a Senior Engineer qualification. He joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in August 2003.

Ping Zhu Mr. Zhu Ping serves as Vice President of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since March 2012, He is assisting in operation and management of Greater Sichuan and Greater Northwest Areas. He has been with China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited since September 2004, where he once served as the Head of Administration. Mr. Zhu had served as a Deputy General Manager in Huainan Gas Corporation, an Executive Deputy General Manager in Yuyao Urban Gas Co., Ltd., from 2000 to 2001, and Senior Project Manager and General Manager in Wenzhou Xinao Gas Co., Ltd. from 2001 to 2004.

Chi Lik Lo Mr. LO Chi Lik, Peter is Company Secretary of the Company. He was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong and has practiced as a solicitor since 1976. Currently, Mr. LO Chi Lik Peter is a partner of Messrs. Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo, Solicitors & Notaries.

Ying Chen Mr. Chen Ying serves as Non-Executive Director of China Resources Gas Group Limited., since June 2012. He was appointed as a non-executive director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited in May 2012, and China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited and China Resources Land Limited in June 2012. These companies are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Chen was appointed as a non-executive director of China Vanke Co., Ltd. in March 2013, which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He is Chief Strategy Officer of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited since July 2013 and the Director of Strategy Management Department since October 2011. He has worked as Project Engineer, Project Manager and Manager of Procurement Department and Executive Director of China Resources Construction (Holdings) Company Limited, a fellow subsidiary of the Company, from September 1993 to March 2002. He was also the Managing Director of China Resources Land (Beijing) Limited from March 2002 to October 2011 and a Director of China Resources Land Limited from March 2003 to February 2006. He was also a Director of China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from May 2012 to December 2015 and a director of China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from June 2012 to December 2015. He was also a non-executive director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited) from May 2012 to April 2016, which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Chen obtained a Bachelor’s degree of Architectural Management from the Tsinghua University, China in 1993 and a Master’s degree of Business Administration from University of Oxford, the United Kingdom, in 2007. Mr. Chen joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 1993.

Wenmin Du Mr. Du Wenmin serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company since March 2008, He is a non-executive director of China Resources Land Limited in August 2007, and a non-executive director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited in August 2008. These companies are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Du is the Deputy General Manager of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited. Mr. Du is also the Director of China Resources National Corporation. Mr. Du was previously the Chief Human Resources Officer of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited. He was a director of China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He was previously the Managing Director of China Resources Construction (Holdings) Limited and the Internal Audit Director of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited. He was a non-executive director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited) from September 2007 to April 2016 and a non-executive director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited from July 2010 to April 2016. These companies are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Du obtained a Master’s Degree in Business and Administration from the University of San Francisco, USA. He joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 1985.

Yan Wang Mr. Wang Yan serves as Non-Executive Director of China Resources Gas Group Ltd., since August 2014. He joined China Resources National Corporation in July 1994. He worked for China Resources Petrochems (Group) Company Limited from 2000 to 2006. Mr. Wang was appointed as a director of China Resources Gas Limited in November 2005. He was a Deputy General Manager of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited from September 2007 to April 2012. He was a Deputy Director of Internal Audit Department of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited from April 2012 to January 2016. He was appointed as a Director of Internal Audit Department of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in February 2016. He was appointed as the non-executive director of China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd., China Resources Land Limited and China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd. in August 2014. He was also appointed as the non-executive director of China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited in November 2016. Mr. Wang was a non-executive director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited) from August 2014 to April 2016. These companies are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Wang holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the Finance and Accounting Department, Capital University of Economics and Business, a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of South Australia and is a qualified PRC Certified Accountant.

Bin Wei Mr. Wei Bin serves as Non-Executive Director of China Resources Gas Group Ltd since November 2008.He is a non-executive director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited in August 2008, and a non-executive director of China Resources Land Limited in October 2010. These companies are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Wei was appointed as a non-executive director of China Vanke Co., Ltd. in March 2013, which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited. Mr. Wei was a director of China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Shan Dong Dong-E E-Jiao Co., Ltd, which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He was also a non-executive director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited from July 2010 to April 2016 and a non-executive director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited) from November 2010 to April 2016. These companies are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Wei holds a Bachelor’s degree in Auditing from Zhongnan University of Economics in China and a Master’s degree in Finance from Jinan University in China, and is a Senior Accountant and a Senior Auditor in China. He is also a non-practicing member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wei joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 2001.

Chaokui Qin Mr. Qin Chaokui serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director and members of the Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company on 28th December, 2012. He is a professor, doctoral supervisor and Head of Gas Engineering Research Centre of the School of Mechanical and Energy Engineering, Tongji University, performing research in the field of gas utilization, transmission/distribution, and production. He is currently a member of Renewable Energy Utilization in Buildings Sub-group of MOHURD (Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People’s Republic of China), a member of Shanghai Municipal Urban-Rural Development & Transportation Commission Science and Technology Committee, a council member of China Gas Association, a member of Gas Sub-society of China Civil Engineer Society. He is currently member of editorial boards of some academic periodicals, including “Gas and Heat”, “Building Energy Conservation”, “City Gas” etc. Mr. Qin graduated from Tongji University and holds a Doctor’s Degree in Engineering

Tak Shing Wong Mr. Wong Tak Shing serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Gas Group Ltd. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in 1998. He is the Chairman of the Company’s Remuneration Committee and members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, Nomination Committee, Investment Committee and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Wong involves in various professional appointments and public duties, including Chairman of the Appeal Tribunal Panel, Member of Probate Committee of the Law Society of Hong Kong and Member of Working Committee of the Law Society of Hong Kong (2011-2012) on proposed reform of Trustee Ordinance, Cap 29. He was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong in 1984, a solicitor of England & Wales and Australia respectively in 1989, a solicitor of Singapore in 1995 and was appointed as a China-Appointed Attesting Officer with effect from 18th January, 2003 and full member (TEP) of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) with effect from 12th February, 2010. Mr. Wong has been in private practice in Hong Kong for over 30 years. From 1984 to 1987, he worked as an assistant solicitor with two local law firms in Hong Kong before setting up his own practice in 1987. Mr. Wong holds a Master’s Degree in Laws from the Peking University of China and a Master’s Degree in Laws from the University of London of England.

Hon To Yu Mr. Yu Hon To serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company on 28th December, 2012. Mr. Yu is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has extensive experience in the fields of auditing, corporate finance, financial investigation and corporate management. He was formerly a partner of an international accounting firm. He is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of China Renewable Energy Investment Limited, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, Media Chinese International Limited, New Century Asset Management Limited (which is the manager of New Century Real Estate Investment Trust, a Hong Kong Collective Investment Scheme listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited), One Media Group Limited, Playmates Holdings Limited and Synergis Holdings Limited, which are Main Board listed companies in Hong Kong. He was an Independent Non-executive Director of Great China Holdings Limited, Bracell Limited and Crown International Corporation Limited (formerly known as VXL Capital Limited), which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.