Liyang Liu Mr. Liu Liyang is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has 16 years of experience in the investment banking industry. Mr. Liu was appointed as executive director, deputy chairman of the board and the chief executive officer and a member of the remuneration committee of eForce Holdings Limited (stock code: 943) (“eForce”) on 19 August 2010 and was further appointed as a member of the nomination committee of eForce on 29 March 2012. Before joining eForce, he was the co-head of the China Investment Banking of Nomura International (HK) Limited. He has also worked in Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited, China International Capital Corporation Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc.. Mr. Liu is also an independent non-executive director, a member of each of the audit committee and the nomination committee and chairman of the remuneration committee of Beautiful China Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 706). Mr. Liu holds an MBA degree from Columbia University.

Yong Yu Mr. Yu Yong is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geology engineering (mine exploration) from the Central South Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is a professor-level senior engineer and a national mineral reserves appraiser. He has numerous years of extensive experience in geological exploration technology, geological technology management and resource assessment. He served as the deputy director of the China Metallurgical Geology Bureau, the deputy manager of the geological resources department of the China National Gold Group, the secretary, the vice president and chief engineer of China National Gold Geology Co., Ltd.. He has long been engaged in solid mineral geological exploration, mining geological, geological research, geological technology management and mine management. He has presided over and mainly participated in a number of major scientific research and mining projects, and obtained two first-class awards and one second-class award in science and technology from the China Gold Association. He has also presided over and completed a number of large and medium-sized exploration projects, and was responsible for or participated in numerous domestic and foreign mining rights projects, presided over or participated in the review of various types of geological prospecting design projects, participated in or reviewed various geological exploration reports.

Simon Hao Shi Mr. Shi Simon Hao has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. SHI has served various international investment groups and public-listed companies in the PRC, Taiwan and Hong Kong holding various positions such as manager, financial controller, vice president, and chief financial officer. Dr. SHI was an executive director and chief financial officer of Munsun Assets Management Limited (which is interested in an aggregate of 2,585,447,189 shares in the Company representing approximately 18.66% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at date of this announcement pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the “SFO”), ) between November 2012 and September 2015. He was appointed as a financial officer of the Company in September 2015 and is at present the director of Munsun Securities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He was appointed as an non-executive director of L’Sea Resources International Holdings Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) on April 1, 2014, and was re-designated as an executive director on March 31, 2015. Dr. SHI graduated from Fudan University with a bachelor ’s degree in Biophysics in 1987 and obtained a PhD degree at State University of New York Downstate Medical School in 1995, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at an affiliate hospital of Harvard Medical School, Harvard University in 1998. Dr. SHI received his MBA degree from University of Southern California Marshall School of Business in 2000.

Guoli Deng Mr. Deng Guoli is Vice President, Chief Engineer of China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Deng holds a bachelor’s degree in Geology from East China Geological Institute, a Master degree in Business Administration from the Management School of Xi An Jiao Tong University. He is currently a senior geological engineer. Mr. Deng worked in Geological Team 211 (Northwestern) of China’s Nuclear Industry Authority and had respectively held the positions of Geological Technician, Assistant Engineer, Engineer and Senior Engineer, Project Technology Supervisor and Project Supervisor. He also served as the Assistant to Mine Manager at Shanxi Pangjiahe Gold Mine. Mr. Deng had long been engaging in the investigations for regional mineral production, surveys, exploration, mine exploitation and gold heap leaching. He has extensive experience and knowledge in the areas of geological evaluation of mines, mine construction, mine selection and production, and operational management. He was appointed as the vice-president and chief engineer of the Group on 21 January 2010.

Yuliang Zhou Mr. Zhou Yuliang serves as Vice President of China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Zhou holds a master’s degree in finance from Hunan University. Prior to joining the Company, he worked in financing departments for a few leading banks based in Shenzhen. Prior to this he served for 6 years in a fund company specialised in mining sector.

Sheng Chen Mr. Chen Sheng is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from China European International Business School with a master’s degree in business administration (EMBA). He has over 20 years’ experience in government and state-owned corporate governance and extensive economic financial and investment experience. Mr. Chen served as a researcher in the research centre of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of Shanghai Municipal Government. He worked as the deputy general secretary in the Asia Research Centre of Shanghai Jiaotong University, the deputy general manager in the Asia Pacific International Commodity Exchange Centre of China Railway and the president of Shanghai Rongfa Enterprise Development Limited.

Baozhi Wang Mr. Wang Baozhi is Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education from Yuxi Agriculture College and a master’s degree in Economics from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics (formerly Jiangxi Finance and Economics College). He is currently a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 23 years of experience in finance. Mr. Wang has been the managing director of south china business headquarter of Zhongrong International Trust Company Limited (“Zhongrong International”) since April 2009. Before joining Zhongrong International, he has previously worked as the project manager of Shenzhen Baifuda Finance Company Limited, the financial controller of Shenzhen Chengnong Siliao Company Limited, the financial controller of Shenzhen Hongji (Group) Logistic Company Limited, the chief financial officer of Shenzhen Nanyou (Holdings) Limited and an auditor of Shenzhen Minfu audit firm.

Hao Wang Mr. Wang Hao is Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 10 July 2015. He obtained a master degree in economics in the Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance, P.R. China and obtained a master degree in economics in Jilin College of Finance and Trade. Mr. Wang was the chief investment officer in Sino Life Insurance Co., Ltd. from September 2009 to October 2011 and the chief investment officer (vice president) in Dubon Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd. from October 2006 to September 2009. Besides, Mr. Wang has been acting as the deputy general manager of investment department in Qian Hai Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and the deputy general manager of Ping An Securities, and has worked in various insurance and securities companies and has extensive experiences in securities investment, capital operating as well as corporate management.

Dongling Zang Ms. Zang Dongling is Executive Director of the Company. She received a bachelor’s degree in industrial enterprise management engineering from China Nonferrous Metal Administrative Cadre Institute and received a postgraduate degree in economics (economic management) from the Graduate School of the CPC Central Party School. She has more than 20 years of financial and audit experience. She served as general manager of the finance department and general manager of the audit department of China Aluminum International Trading Co., Ltd. ("China Aluminum International Trading"). China Aluminum International Trading is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, a company listed in China, Hong Kong and the United States. Prior to joining China Aluminum International Trading, she worked in the finance department of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited and served as general manager of the finance department in Zhongxin Assets Appraisal Office.

Lirui Zhang Mr. Zhang Lirui is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Shenzhen University and Huazhong University of Science & Technology and holds a bachelor’s degree in international finance and postgraduate in economics. Mr. Zhang has more than 23 years of experiences in the business sectors of market capital and securities. During the years from 1992 to 2008, Mr. Zhang worked in market capital, credit and securities departments of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited in Shenzhen in the People’s Republic of China. Since 2011, Mr. Zhang has been acting as the chief operation officer and the director of Shenzhen Munsun Asset Management Co., Ltd. He was a director of Munsun Cayman from August 2012 to December 2013 and a director of Munsun HK from October 2012 to May 2014. At present, he is in charge of the marketing, sales and distribution of Munsun Cayman.

Junxian Wang Mr. Wang Junxian is the Chief Geological Engineer of China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co., Ltd. He joined the Group since 2010. He graduated from Chengdu University of Technology (formerly known as Chengdu College of Geology) majored in geology and mining. Mr. Wang has engineer title. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang worked for the Chinese People’s Armed Police Gold Force and Shanxi Tongguan County Weinan City Gold Mine as chief engineer and deputy general manager respectively. Mr. Wang has more than 27 years experience in geology, mining, mine processing, mining technologies and mine management.

Lai Seung Leung Ms. Leung Lai Seung is the Company Secretary of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Leung served as Company Secretary of Ceneric (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 542) between April 2011 to December 2016. She is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She also holds a Professional Diploma in Company Secretaryship and Administration from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) and an Executive Diploma in Corporate Governance and Pragmatic Business Eithics from the University of Hong Kong. She possesses over 20 years of experience in handling company secretarial practice and corporate governance matter for listed companies.

Tai Cheung Wu Mr. Wu Tai Cheung is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company He is currently the chief financial officer and company secretary of Yee Hop Holdings Limited (stock code: 1662) and the joint company secretary of Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 0747). Mr. Wu has over 16 years of experience in accounting and corporate finance. Mr. Wu has served various public-listed companies in Hong Kong holding positions such as financial controller, company secretary and chief financial officer. Mr. Wu was the chief financial officer and company secretary of China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Limited (stock code: 1269) from October 2011 to February 2012. During the period from October 2006 to March 2010, Mr. Wu worked as company secretary and head of internal audit of Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited (stock code: 1382). Prior to that, Mr. Wu worked in Zhongda International Holdings Limited (stock code: 0909) as the financial controller and company secretary from April 2002 to March 2004 and worked as the financial controller and company secretary in Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited (stock code: 1057) from April 2005 to September 2006. From January 2006 to October 2007, Mr. Wu also served as an independent non-executive director of BEP International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2326). Mr. Wu worked at Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. (this firm later merged into KPMG) from October 1977 to May 1985 and his last position as Assistant Manager. Except for Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co., the aforesaid companies are companies listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wu graduated from the University of Bolton with a bachelor’s degree in arts in accountancy in October 2002 and received his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Newcastle, Australia in December 2004. Further, Mr. Wu has obtained various professional qualifications, including a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in October 2003.

Rong Ge Xiao Professor Xiao Rong Ge serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co Ltd. Professor Xiao obtained his PhD in Professional Geology from the China University of Geosciences (Beijing). He is currently a professor of Professional Geology and mentor to doctoral students at the China University of Geosciences (Beijing). Professor Xiao has long been conducting research work in the fields of geology, mineral exploration and economic evaluation. He participated in the fieldwork of geological inspection of metal minerals by an integrated exploration team of the geological exploration company of the Ministry of Metallurgical Industry of China, mainly at the regions of Langshan mountain Bayan Obo, Manzhouli and Daxinganling of Inner Mongolia, PRC. He also took part in the geological research work of the Three-River Area of Yunnan and the system research of meso-cenozoic geological minerals and sylvite and copper minerals in Yunnan. As a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute of Geochemistry Chinese Academy of Sciences, he engaged in geological geochemistry research, focusing in research on the formation of meso-cenozoic sandstone-type copper minerals. He is currently specialised in gold and silver deposits research, and has splendid achievement in hydrothermal fluid and hydrothermal sedimentary rock research. His monograph named “Mineralisation Rule and Anticipation of Gold Minerals in the Innermost Part of Xiao Qin Ling” was published in 2009. Professor Xiao had engaged in the projects of the National Science Foundation of China, basic technical research projects of the Department of Technology, Ministry of Land and Resources, national geological inspection projects, open laboratory projects on geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and related provincial projects of the Department of Land and Resources and various mining enterprises projects, and was awarded a Third Class Award of Technologic