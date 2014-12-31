Name Description

Xiaohui Lin Mr. Lin Xiaohui is Executive Chairman of the Board of Realord Group Holdings Limited ., with effect from 18 July 2014. He obtained a post-graduate diploma in business administration from the Society of Business Practitioners in December 2013 and obtained a master degree of business administration from the City University College of Science and Technology in September 2014. Since 2005, Mr. Lin has held management positions in a number of private companies which he has shareholding interests, and these companies are mainly engaged in real estates, electronics, logistics and financial investment in Shenzhen. Mr. Lin is a member of the Committee of Shenzhen City of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Committee of Futian District, Shenzhen City of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Jiaohua Su Madam Su Jiaohua is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Realord Group Holdings Limited . She obtained the advanced diploma in business studies from Ashford College of Management & Technology Singapore in September 2012. Since 2005, Madam Su has held management positions in a number of private companies which she has shareholding interests, and these companies are mainly engaged in real estates, electronics, logistics and financial investment in Shenzhen. Madam Su also served as a member of the People’s Congress of Futian District, Shenzhen City since April 2012.

Chu Kin Chan Mr. Chan Chu Kin is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is responsible for the financial management, tax, treasury, corporate finance and company secretarial matters of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Group”). Mr. CK Chan joined the Group in June 2017 and has over 15 years of experience in accounting and finance. Mr. CK Chan is a member of both the Certified Practising Accountants Australia and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Xiaodong Lin Mr. Lin Xiaodong is Executive Director of Realord Group Holdings Limited ., with effect from 27 June 2014. He obtained a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration in Commercial Law and International Business from the Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand in 2007. He has worked in the Branch Office of Shenzhen Municipal Office of the State Administration of Taxation from 2007 to 2009. He has undertaken various managerial roles in a company owned by Mr. Lin and Madam Su since 2009 and is currently a deputy general manager.

Jixin Fang Mr. Fang Jixin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Realord Group Holdings Limited ., with effect from 27 June 2014. He holds a Master degree in Civil and Commercial Law from Wuhan University. Mr. Fang was a legal assistant and a solicitor in the Shu Jin Law Firm from 2005 to 2008 and in the compliance and management division of China International Capital Corporation Limited from 2008 to 2012. He has joined Shenzhen City Zhidongli Precise Technology Company Limited since 2012 and is currently the deputy general manager and secretary to the board.

Jue Li Ms. Li Jue is Independent Non-Executive Director of Realord Group Holdings Limited ., with effect from 27 June 2014. She graduated in Jilin University School of Law, obtained a Bachelor degree in Laws in 1997, a Master degree in Civil and Commercial Law in 2001 and a Doctorate degree in Civil and Commercial Law in 2013. In 2014, Dr. Li joined the post-doctoral research station jointly established by the Center for Assessment and Development of Real Estate, Shenzhen and the Harbin Institute of Technology, PRC, and engaged in researches relating to the real estate industry. Dr. Li was employed by the Bank of China (Shenzhen Branch) from 2001 to 2013.