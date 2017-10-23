Name Description

Yuqiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Yuqiang is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is primarily responsible for formulating the overall development strategies and business plans of the Group. Mr. Zhang is also the chairman of Zhenshi, the general manager and a director of China Jushi and the chairman of Jushi Group. Mr. Zhang is also the vice chairman of China Building Materials Federation and China Composites Industry Association as well as the vice chairman of China Fiberglass Industry Association. From August 1971 to June 1989, Mr. Zhang had worked as a staff worker, workshop manager, chief of the production unit, vice director and director of Tongxiang Fiberglass Factory. Mr. Zhang founded Tongxiang Zhenshi Company Ltd. the predecessor of Zhenshi in June 1989 and has been acting as the chairman ever since. Mr. Zhang founded Jushi Group Co., Ltd. in March 1993 and has been acting as the chairman ever since. Since March 1999, Mr. Zhang has been acting as the vice chairman, general manager and chief executive officer of China Jushi, previously known as China Fiberglass Co., Ltd. and China Chemical Building Materials Company Ltd. Mr. Zhang participated the MBA courses held by Zhejiang University of Technology and received a programme certificate in December 2002.

Chaofu RAO Mr. Rao Chaofu is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Rao is responsible for financial affairs of the Group. Mr. Rao has been the vice minister of the accounting department of Zhenshi and, among other things, has been responsible for overseeing financial affairs relating to our Group since 2010. From 1997 to 2006, Mr. Rao had worked as an accountant and the financial manager of Tongxiang Gaoke Electricity Co., Ltd, a former subsidiary of Zhenshi. From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Rao had acted as the financial manager of Shenzhen Yuanshi Rubber Electricity Co., Ltd, a former subsidiary of Zhenshi. From 2008 to 2010, Mr. Rao had acted as the group accountant of Zhenshi. Mr. Rao obtained a bachelor degree in accounting from Hangzhou Dianzi Industrial College, Hangzhou, China, in July 1997.

Tingcai ZHOU Mr. Zhou Tingcai is General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhou was appointed as our Director in May 2015 and the general manager in November 2014 and is primarily responsible for overall operations of the Group. Mr. Zhou joined the Group in November 2014 and has been acting as the general manager ever since. From September 1989 to October 1997, Mr. Zhou had worked as the workshop manager, project manager and project engineer of Lanzhou Plate Glass Factory. From October 1997 to February 2008, Mr. Zhou had received training and held different positions in various departments of Saint-Gobain China. From February 2008 to July 2008, Mr. Zhou had acted as the deputy general manager of Jushi Group Chengdu Branch. From August 2008 to November 2014, Mr. Zhou had acted as deputy general manager and general manager of Kunshan Huafeng Composite Material Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhou joined Kunshan Huafeng Wind-Power Engineering Co., Ltd as deputy general manager and general manager responsible for developing and managing industrial chain and had acted as general manager from April 2010 to November 2014. Mr. Zhou obtained a bachelor degree in material engineer from Wuhan University of Technology, Wuhan, China, in June 1989.

Junjun HUANG Ms. Huang Junjun is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Huang was appointed as our Director in May 2015. She had been a deputy manager of Hengshi Fiberglass since 2008 with primary responsibilities in sales and foreign trade, and has become a deputy general manager since January 2014. From July 2003 to October 2004, Ms. Huang had worked as a president office staff of Jushi Group. From 2004 to 2006, Ms. Huang had been an executive in the general manager’s office of Jucheng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. From March 2006 to August 2008, Ms. HUANG had worked as a marketing specialist in Jushi Group. From 2010 to 2013, in addition to her responsibilities at Hengshi Fiberglass, Ms. Huang had also been the assistant to the general manager in Zhejiang Meishi New Materials Company Ltd. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance from Hubei University, Wuhan, China, in June 2003.

Hui Li Mr. Li Hui is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. Li is primarily responsible for comprehensive administrative management and quality control. Mr. Li joined the Group in January 2007. From 1998 to 2002, Mr. Li had worked as depositary director in Huludao Branch of the Bank of China, Liaoning, China. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Li had worked as the manager of the customer relationship department in Wuxi Union Pay Card Service Company. From 2007 to 2009, Mr. Li had acted as the assistant to the general manager of Hengshi Fiberglass. Mr. LI obtained a bachelor’s degree in economic law (self-study) in Liaoning University, Shenyang, China, in December 1999.

Chi Ho Lui Mr. Lui Chi Ho serves as Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lui is currently a partner of Stevenson, Wong & Co., a law firm in Hong Kong. Mr. Lui has been admitted as a solicitor to the High Court of Hong Kong since 1999. He was also admitted as a solicitor to the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 2004. Mr. Lui is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and is an accredited mediator of Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre and the Law Society of Hong Kong. Mr. Lui is also a China Appointed Attesting Officer, a member of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal Panel and chairman to Appeal Tribunal Panel (Buildings). Mr. Lui is served by a team of staff from Stevenson, Wong &Co..

Hang YIN Mr. Yin Hang is Joint Company Secretary of the Company, since 7 May 2015. From March 2009 to December 2013, Mr. Yin had acted as the secretary to the chairman of Jushi Group. From January 2011 to December 2012, Mr. Yin had also acted as an investment strategy commissioner of Jushi Group. From January 2014 to April 2015, Mr. Yin had acted as the deputy director of the development strategy department in Zhenshi. Mr. Yin obtained a bachelor degree in marketing from Washington State University, Washington, United States, in July 2008.

Hsin-hua Tang Mr. Tang Hsin-hua is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He participates in formulating the strategic development plans of the Group. Mr. Tang is also the chairman of the board of directors of Jushi USA Fiberglass Co., Ltd. and the supervisor of China Jushi. Mr. Tang has also been a director of Hengshi Fiberglass since January 2004. From 1996 to 2003, Mr. Tang had acted as the chief executive officer of United Suntech Craft Inc. From 1995 to 2010, Mr Tang had also acted as the chief executive officer of Gibson Enterprises Inc. Mr. Tang obtained a bachelor degree in urban planning from National Chengchi University in Taipei, Taiwan, in June 1976.

Yuan Wang Mr. Wang Yuan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang participates in formulating the strategic development plans of the Group. Mr. Wang has also been the chairman of the board of directors of Zhenshi Group’s Indonesian branch since 2011 and the vice president of Zhenshi since 2010. From May 2001 to August 2003, Mr. Wang had worked as the project manager at Beijing Hollyhigh International Capital Consulting Co., Ltd. From September 2003 to August 2007, Mr. Wang had acted as deputy minister in the strategic investment department of Jushi Group. From 2007 to 2009, Mr. Wang had acted as the assistant to the president of Zhenshi. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor degree in economics from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in Nanjing, China, in June 2000 and a master degree in management from Beijing University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, China, in June 2007.

Jiankan ZHANG Mr. Zhang Jiankan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He participates in formulating the strategic development plans of the Group. Mr. Zhang has also been the chairman of the board of directors of Hengshi Fiberglass since September 2013. Mr. Zhang joined Zhenshi in January 2009 and has been acting as the assistant to the president ever since. Prior to joining Zhenshi, Mr. Zhang had acted as project manager at Beijing Hony Future Investment Advisor Ltd. from January 2008 to December 2008. Mr. Zhang graduated from Tongxiang High School in July 2002, Tongxiang, China.

Zhijie CHEN Mr. Chen Zhijie is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. Chen has been the general manager of Huatai Ruilian Fund Management Company, a subsidiary of Huatai United Securities Company Ltd., and the managing partner of Huatai Ruilian M&A Fund since April 2014. Mr. Chen has also acted as the director of Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since September 2014. From October 2004 to April 2014, Mr. Chen had acted as the vice general manager, general manager of the department of merger and acquisition and private equity and the managing director of the investment banking department at Huatai United Securities Company Ltd. Mr. Chen obtained an MBA degree from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, in June 2001.

Fei Pan Mr. Pan Fei is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Pan is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. Pan has been the professor of accounting and deputy dean of the school of accountancy in Shanghai University of Finance and Economics since July 2000. Mr. Pan has been an independent director of Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since July 2009, an independent director of Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since June 2014 and an independent director of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since March 2011. Mr. Pan was an independent director of Shanghai Bailian Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from June 2010 to June 2015, an independent director of Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from May 2012 to May 2015 and an independent non-executive director in Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1349), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from June 2003 to May 2014. From March 1983 to June 1995 and from July 1995 to June 2000, Mr. Pan had been a lecturer of accounting and an associate professor of accounting in Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Pan obtained a bachelor degree, a master degree and a doctor degree in accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in January 1983, March 1991 and July 1998 respectively, in Shanghai, China.