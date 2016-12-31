Name Description

Xiaowen Huang Mr. Huang Xiaowen is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company since March 2016. He is also an Executive Vice President and Party Committee Member of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, the Vice Chairman and Executive Director of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., and the Chairman of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd. Mr. HUANG started his career in 1981 and had been the section chief of the Container Shipping Section of Guangzhou Ocean Shipping Company Limited, General Manager of Container Transportation Department of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company, Container Business Adviser of Shanghai Haixing Shipping Company Limited, Deputy Managing Director, Managing Director and Vice Party Secretary of COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Development”), Executive Director of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd., the Vice Chairman and Executive Director of COSCO SHIPPING Development, and Chairman of China Shipping Haisheng Co., Ltd. Mr. HUANG had been the Executive Vice President and Party Community Member of China Shipping (Group) Company since May 2012. Mr. HUANG has over 30 years of experience in shipping industry. Mr. HUANG graduated from China Europe International Business School with an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree. He is a senior engineer.

Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been an Executive Director, the Vice Chairman of the Board and the Managing Director of the Company since April 2016. Before redesignation, he was a Non-executive Director of the Company since August 2015. Mr. ZHANG is the Chairman of the Executive Committee, the Risk Management Committee and the Investment and Strategic Planning Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is also an Executive Director and a Deputy General Manager of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Holdings”) and a Director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Lines”). Mr. ZHANG joined COSCO group in 1995. He had been the Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and Manager of Pricing Department of Marketing and Sales Division of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, Executive Deputy General Manager of America Trade Division of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, Executive Vice President of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (North America) Inc., General Manager of Strategy and Development Division of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, General Manager of the Operating Management Division of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings, and General Manager of the Operating Management Division and Executive Deputy Director of the Integration Management Office of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited. Mr. ZHANG obtained a Master of Management degree from Fudan University, majoring in change management programme. He is an engineer. Mr. ZHANG is responsible for the overall management, strategy planning, project development, investment management and project management of the Company.

Man Hung Ms. Hung Man is General Counsel, Company Secretary of Cosco Pacific Ltd., since November 1996 and March 2001, respectively. Ms. HUNG is mainly responsible for all legal, corporate governance, compliance, company secretarial and related matters for the Company. She is currently a member of the Corporate Governance Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Company. She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree (Hons) from The University of Hong Kong. Ms. HUNG is currently a practicing solicitor of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and is qualified in England and Wales. She is also a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. HUNG was named among the top 25 “in-house high flyers” and “the best in Asia” for three consecutive years (2006-2008) by Asian Legal Business Magazine, rewarded the “Asian Company Secretary of the Year Recognition Award” for two consecutive years (2013-2014) by Corporate Governance Asia, a corporate governance magazine, and named among the top 15 general counsels of the 2015 China’s Top General Counsel Rankings by Asian Legal Business Magazine.

Huangjun Deng Mr. Deng Huangjun is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company since October 2015. He is a member of the Executive Committee, Investment and Strategic Planning Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Company. He is also the Chief Financial Officer of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr. DENG joined the COSCO group in 1983. He had been the Section Manager of the Cost Section of Finance Department of Shanghai Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd., the Deputy Manager of Finance Division of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Lines”), the Manager of the Settlement Division, the Deputy General Manager and the General Manager of Finance and Accounting Department of COSCO SHIPPING Lines and the Chief Financial Officer of COSCO SHIPPING Lines. Mr. DENG graduated from Shanghai Maritime Transportation Institute, majoring in shipping accounting. He is a senior accountant.

Meng Fang Mr. Fang Meng serves as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company since April 2016. He is a member of the Executive Committee, Investment and Strategic Planning Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Company. Mr. FANG is currently a Supervisor representing employees of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. He was the Manager of Science and Technology Department of Enterprise Managing Division, the Deputy General Manager of Enterprise Managing Division of China Shipping (Group) Company and the Managing Director of China Shipping International Trading Co., Ltd. Mr. FANG graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University with Ship Engineering major in February 1982 and obtained an EMBA degree from a joint education post-graduate program of “Shanghai University/San Francisco USA” in April 1995. He is a senior engineer. Mr. FANG is responsible for management of the audit and supervision function, the administration and management of the Shanghai office and the culture development of the Company.

Tin Yau Wong Dr. Wong Tin Yau is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Cosco Pacific Ltd., since July 1996. He is the Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Dr. WONG is the immediate past Chairman and was the Chairman (2009-2014) of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, a Non-executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission, the Chairman of the Investor Education Centre, a member of the Financial Reporting Council and a member of the Operations Review Committee of Independent Commission Against Corruption. Dr. WONG obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from Andrews University in Michigan, the USA in 1992 and his Doctor of Business Administration degree from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2007. Dr. WONG is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of Asia Investment Finance Group Limited, China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited, I.T Limited, Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited and Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. He was also an Independent Non-executive Director of CIG Yangtze Ports PLC and AAG Energy Holdings Limited. All the aforementioned companies are listed in Hong Kong. In addition, he is an Independent Non-executive Director of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Xinjiang Goldwind”), a company dual listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., a company dual listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai. He was also an Independent Non-executive Director of Xinjiang Goldwind (June 2011 – June 2016). Dr. WONG is responsible for the management of the Company’s work relating to strategic planning, capital markets and investor relations. He held various senior positions in several listed companies in Hong Kong before he joined the Company. Dr. WONG was appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2013.

Hang Chan Mr. Chan Hang is Deputy Managing Director of Cosco Pacific Ltd. He is a member of the Risk Management Committee of the Company. From 1998 to 2006, Mr. CHAN was the General Manager of the Corporate Development Department (renamed as Project Development Department) of the Company. He graduated from Xiamen University with a Bachelor Degree in Economics in 1983. He obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from Dalhousie University in Canada in 1985 and continued his education in the University of Washington in the USA. Before joining the Company in September 1998, he had held senior positions in a local bank and an international securities firm in Hong Kong. He has over 25 years of working experience in corporate strategic planning, management and finance. Mr. CHAN is responsible for the sales and marketing and co-management of the overseas investment and business management of the Company.

Shuguang Guan Mr. Guan Shuguang is Deputy Managing Director of the company since April 2016. He is a member of the Investment and Strategic Planning Committee of the Company. Mr. GUAN was the Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Port Engineering & Design Institute and joined China Shipping group in 2003 and was the Deputy General Manager of Jinzhou New Age Container Terminal Co., Ltd., Deputy General Manager of Dalian International Container Terminal Co., Ltd. (Preparatory), General Manager of Investment and Development Department of China Shipping Terminal Development Co., Ltd. and Assistant to the General Manager and the General Manager of Investment and Management Department of China Shipping Ports Development Co., Ltd. Mr. GUAN graduated from Shanghai Maritime University with International Shipping Economy major and obtained a Master of Economics degree. He is a senior engineer. Mr. GUAN is responsible for the investment management in the Mainland, and the infrastructural management of global investment projects.

Xiaomin Zeng Mr. Zeng Xiaomin is Deputy Managing Director of the company since April 2016. Mr. ZENG was the Manager of General Affairs Office of Executive Department of China Shipping (Group) Company, Assistant to the General Manager and the General Manager of General Affairs Department and Enterprise Managing Department of China Shipping Terminal Development Co., Ltd. Mr. ZENG graduated from Shanghai Maritime University with Marine Navigation major. He is a senior economist. Mr. ZENG is responsible for the safety management and the operation and management related tasks in the Mainland.

Dayu Zhang Mr. Zhang Dayu is Deputy Managing Director of the company since April 2016. He is a member of the Investment and Strategic Planning Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Company. Mr. ZHANG was the Managing Director of China Shipping Malta Agency Co., Ltd. and the Managing Director of China Shipping Egypt Co., Ltd., the Deputy General Manager of Container Control Division of COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd., and General Manager of Overseas Business Department and Assistant General Manager of China Shipping Ports Development Co., Ltd. Mr. ZHANG graduated from Shanghai Maritime University with Marine Navigation major. Mr. ZHANG is responsible for the co-management of the overseas investment and business management of the Company.

Sai Kit Lui Mr. Lui Sai Kit, Eddie is Financial Controller of Cosco Pacific Ltd., since January 2008. He is currently a member of the Investment and Strategic Planning Committee of the Company. Mr. LUI is a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institution of Certified Public Accountants, the Chartered Institution of Management Accountants of the United Kingdom and the Certified Management Accountants of Canada. He also has a Master Degree in Business Administration from University of Ottawa and Bachelor Degree in Administration from York University in Canada. Prior to joining the Company, he had held Chief Financial Officer and General Management positions for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and US multinational companies such as New World TMT Limited, Wang On Group Limited and General Electric Company Limited Plastic Division. Mr. LUI is responsible for the financial management and corporate finance of the Company.

Dong Chen Mr. Chen Dong is the Non-Executive Director of the Company since October 2016. He is also the General Manager of Financial Management Department of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING”), a Non-executive Director of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. and COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd., a Director of COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd. and a Director of COSCO SHIPPING Bulk Co., Ltd., all of which are subsidiaries of COSCO SHIPPING. Mr. CHEN previously served as the Deputy Head of Risk Control Section under the Planning and Finance Department of China Shipping (Group) Company (“China Shipping”, a wholly owned subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING), Deputy Head of the Finance Section under Planning and Finance Department of China Shipping, Senior Manager of Finance and Taxation Management Office of China Shipping, Assistant to the General Manager of the Finance Department of China Shipping and the Deputy General Manager of the Finance Department of China Shipping. Mr. CHEN has nearly 20 years of working experience in shipping enterprises and has extensive experience in risks control, taxation management and finance. Mr. CHEN holds a Master Degree in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. He is a senior accountant.

Boming Feng Mr. Boming Feng is Non-Executive Director of the Company since October 2016. He is also the General Manager of the Strategic and Corporate Management Department of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING”), and a Non-executive Director of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Holdings”), COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. and COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd., a Director of COSCO SHIPPING Bulk Co., Ltd., COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, COSCO SHIPPING Financial Holdings Co., Limited and Piraeus Port Authority S.A., all of which are subsidiaries of COSCO SHIPPING. He served as Manager of the Commercial Section of the Ministry of Trade Protection of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd., the General Manager of COSCO Container Hong Kong Mercury Co., Ltd., the General Manager of the Management and Administration Department of COSCO Holdings (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., the General Manager of COSCO International Freight (Wuhan) Co., Ltd./COSCO Logistics (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. and Supervisor of the Strategic Management Implementation Office of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company/ COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (both being indirect controlling Shareholders). Mr. FENG has over 20 years of work experience in the shipping industry. Mr. FENG has extensive experience in enterprise strategy management, business management and container shipping management. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Hong Kong. He is an economist.

Haimin Wang Mr. Wang Haimin is Non-Executive Director of COSCO Pacific Limited. He has been re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company since January 2015. Before his re-designation, he had been a Non-executive Director of the Company since October 2010, and an Executive Director and a Deputy Managing Director of the Company since October 2013. Mr. WANG is also a Director of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING”), an Executive Director and a Deputy General Manager of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., and a Director, the General Manager and Deputy Party Secretary of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Lines”). Mr. WANG joined COSCO group in 1995. He had been the Head of Planning and Cooperation Department of the Strategic Planning Division, the Deputy General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division and the General Manager of the Strategy and Development Division of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, the General Manager of the Transportation Division of COSCO SHIPPING and a Non-independent and Non-executive Director of COSCO Corporation (Singapore) Limited. Mr. WANG graduated from Shanghai Maritime University and obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from Fudan University. He is an engineer.

Zunwu Xu Mr. Xu Zunwu is Non-Executive Director of the Company since October 2016. He is also an Executive Director, General Manager and Deputy Party Secretary (in charge of the general affairs) of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Holdings”), and a Director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd. He previously held positions at various subsidiaries of the controlling Shareholders, including the Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Ocean Shipping Company, the Deputy General Manager of China COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd., Deputy General Manager and Managing Director of COSCO (Hong Kong) Shipping Co., Ltd., Vice President of COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, Managing Director of COSCO (Hong Kong) Shipping Co., Ltd., the General Manager of Shenzhen Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd., the Managing Director of China COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd., the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of China COSCO Bulk Shipping (Group) Co., Ltd., and Deputy General Manager and Acting General Manager of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings. Mr. XU has over 30 years of experience in the maritime industry and has extensive experience in corporate operation management. Mr. XU graduated from Shanghai Maritime University majoring in Ocean Shipping. He is a senior economist.

Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei is Non-Executive Director of the company since October 2016. He is currently the General Manager of Operation and Management Department of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING”), a Non-executive Director of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. and COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd., a Director of COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd., COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Lines”) and COSCO SHIPPING Bulk Co., Ltd., all of which are subsidiaries of COSCO SHIPPING. Mr. ZHANG previously served as a Deputy General Manager of Asia-Pacific Trade Division and Manager of Australia-New Zealand Operation Department of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, Deputy General Manager of European Trade Division of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, Deputy General Manager of the Enterprise Information Development Department of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, Deputy General Manager of Florens Container Holdings Limited (now known as Florens International Limited) and Executive Vice-President of Piraeus Container Terminal S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. ZHANG has nearly 30 years of working experience in shipping enterprises and has extensive experience in container transportation marketing management and terminal operation management. Mr. ZHANG holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Shanghai Maritime University. He is an engineer.

Ka Lok Chan Prof. Chan Ka Lok is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since October 2016. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Prof. CHAN is currently the Dean of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (“CUHK”) Business School. He is also a member of a number of committees, including the Hang Seng Index Advisory Committee, Hong Kong Housing Authority, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Financial Infrastructure Sub-Committee and Hong Kong Tracker Fund Supervisory Committee, and an Independent Non-executive Director of GF Securities Co., Ltd. (listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen). Prof. CHAN has been Chairman of the Organising Committee of the “Outstanding Financial Management Planner Awards” of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers since 2009. He was the Chair Professor of Finance and Acting Dean of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (“HKUST”). He was also Head of HKUST’s Finance Department from 2003 to 2013 and the President of Asian Finance Association from 2008 to 2010. Prof. CHAN obtained his Bachelor of Social Science degree in Economics from CUHK and Doctor of Philosophy degree in Finance from Ohio State University in the USA.

Ergang Fan Mr. Fan Ergang is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cosco Pacific Ltd., since August 2013. Mr. FAN had been the General Manager of Legal Affairs Division of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (“ICBC”), the Party Secretary and Head of ICBC Inner Mongolia Branch and the Vice Chairman of ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., and was the Deputy Secretary- General and Head of Legal Work Committee of China Banking Association and an arbitrator (financial law) of China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission. Mr. FAN holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from China University of Political Science and Law (formerly The Peking College of Political Science and Law). He has extensive experience in financial and law fields, and is a senior economist, a senior legal counsel and a practicing lawyer in the People’s Republic of China.

Lai Tai Fan Hsu Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cosco Pacific Ltd., since January 2009. She is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr. FAN was appointed to the Legislative Council from 1983 to 1992 and was a member of the Executive Council from 1989 to 1992. She became the President of the Provisional Legislative Council in 1997, and has since been re-elected as the President of the First, Second and Third Legislative Council. Dr. FAN has served as the President of the legislature of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”) for 11 years. Dr. FAN was a member of the Preliminary Working Committee for the Preparatory Committee for the HKSAR from 1993 to 1995 and of the Preparatory Committee for the HKSAR from 1995 to 1997, and was the Chairman of the Board of Education from 1986 to 1989 and the Chairman of the Education Commission from 1990 to 1992. She was elected as a Hong Kong Deputy to the Ninth and Tenth sessions of the National People’s Congress (“NPC”) during 1998 to 2007, and was a Member of the Standing Committee of the Eleventh session of the NPC. Dr. FAN is currently a Member of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth session of the NPC, an Independent Non-executive Director of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and The Bank of East Asia, Limited, the Honorary President of Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation, the Patron of Hong Kong Transplant Sports Association and the Chairman of the Board of Endeavour Education Centre. Dr. FAN was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star and the Grand Bauhinia Medal in 1998 and 2007 respectively by the Government of the HKSAR.

Yiu Kin Lam Mr. Lam Yiu Kin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since August 2015. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. LAM is an Independent Non-executive Director of Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited, Mason Financial Holdings Limited, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited, Vital Mobile Holdings Limited and WWPKG Holdings Company Limited, all of which are companies listed in Hong Kong, and Spring Asset Management Limited as the manager of Spring Real Estate Investment Trust (listed in Hong Kong), and was an Independent Non-executive Director of Kate China Holdings Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong. Mr. LAM was a member of the Listing Committee and the Financial Reporting Advisory Panel of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited from 1997 to 2003, a committee member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) from 1994 to 2009, and an audit partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1993 to 2013. He has over 40 years of experience in accounting, auditing and business consulting. Mr. LAM is a fellow member of the HKICPA, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. Mr. LAM obtained a higher diploma in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1975 and was conferred an Honorary Fellow by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2002.