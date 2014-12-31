Name Description

Kin Yip Wong Mr. Wong Kin Yip (Freddie) is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Midland Holdings Ltd. Mr. WONG has over 43 years of experience in the real estate agency business in Hong Kong, China and overseas. He is a pioneer in the mortgage brokerage business and introduced mortgage referral services to Hong Kong. Mr. WONG is a Standing Committee member of The Association of Hong Kong Professionals, and the chairman and permanent director of Midland Charitable Foundation Limited. In addition, Mr. WONG was a member of The Shenzhen Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Estate Agents Authority in Hong Kong, a part-time member of the Central Policy Unit of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and also a vice president of The Association of Hong Kong Professionals. Mr. WONG is a director of Sunluck Services Limited and Southern Field Trading Limited which are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”).

Ching Yi Wong Ms. Wong Ching Yi has been re-designated as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Joint Managing Director of Midland Holdings Ltd., with effect from 11 December 2014. She has been the Executive Director of the Company since March 2008 and has been the Deputy Chairman of the Company since March 2011 and Deputy Managing Director since August 2011. She is a member of the Chairman’s Office. Ms. WONG has solid experience in real estate industry and has been a key contributor to the growth and development of the Group. She has demonstrated strong leadership and has been instrumental in leading the Group to promote its strategies and meet challenges in the increasingly competitive environment. She has introduced a series of strategic initiatives, which had improved the operating efficiency and profitability of the Group as well as strengthened the competitiveness and position of the Group. Ms. WONG is also a director of various members of the Group, including mReferral Corporation Limited, a joint venture company of the Group with a leading developer. She is a director and the vice president of Midland Charitable Foundation Limited. Ms. WONG has also been the executive director of Midland IC&I Limited, the Company’s listed subsidiary, since December 2011 and was the executive director of Midland IC&I Limited from June 2007 to March 2008. Ms. WONG is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in business administration (accounting and finance) and also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Prior to joining the Group, she worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers, an international accounting firm, for several years. She is the vice chairman of Youth Professionals Committee, Standing Committee member of The Association of Hong Kong Professionals, member of The Y.Elites Association and Honorary Vice President of the advisory board of Business Association

Tsz Wa Wong Mr. Wong Tsz Wa has been appointed as Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Midland Holdings Ltd., with effect from 11 December 2014. He joined the Group in 1993 and joined Midland IC&I, the Company’s listed subsidiary in 2007. He has been the executive director since June 2007 and has been the deputy chairman since December 2011 of Midland IC&I. Mr. WONG has been a member of the Chairman’s Office since December 2011. He acted as the chief executive officer of Midland IC&I from June 2007 to December 2011. Mr. Wong is responsible for Midland IC&I’s overall business strategy and development and implementation of corporate strategies and policy in achieving the overall business objectives. He holds a master’s degree in business administration. Mr. Wong has over 26 years of experience in non-residential property agency business in Hong Kong.

Kam Shing Cheung Mr. Cheung Kam Shing is Executive Director of Midland Holdings Limited since March 2011. He was the Consultant of the Group from November 2008 to March 2011. Mr. Cheung is responsible for the strategic development and daily operation of the China division “Midland China”. He has over 26 years of solid experience in the real estate agency business. Mr. Cheung has served the Group for 23 years and was the Executive Director of the Company from June 1998 to November 2005.

Tsz Man Tse Mr. Tse Tsz Man is Senior Director - Corporate Development of Midland Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 1996. He is responsible for the operations of investor relations and information technology. Mr. TSE is also responsible for the integration among different business activities. He is a member of the Chairman’s Office. Mr. TSE holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Simon Fraser University, Canada, and a master’s degree in business administration from The University of Hong Kong.

Ngar May Mui Ms. Mui (Joel) Ngar May has been appointed as Company Secretary of Midland Holdings Ltd., effective December 27, 2012. Ms. Mui is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has over 10 years of experience in the company secretarial field.

Kit Yee Ip Ms. Ip Kit Yee is Non-Executive Director of Midland Holdings Ltd. Ms. Ip has been serving the Group since 1983 and is the director of various members of the Group. Ms. Ip is responsible for overall corporate affairs, management and administration function of the Group. In addition, she is in charge of all aspects of training of the Group and established Midland University which is a training center in the field of real estate agency. She also participates in formulating plans and policies to improve effectiveness in operation and control of the Group. Ms. Ip has experience in property administration, real estate agency and human resources administration and management. Ms. Ip was the Executive Director of the Company from June 1995 to September 2004 and was the executive director of Midland IC&I, the Company’s listed subsidiary, from April 2007 to October 2008.

Kwan Tat Ho Mr. Hon Kwan Tat is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong and is a partner of World Link CPA Limited. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has extensive experience in audit and taxation. Mr. HO has been the Independent Non-Executive Director of Midland IC&I Limited (the Company’s associate listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange) since December 2007. He was the Independent Non-Executive Director of three companies listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, namely, Suncorp Technologies Limited from March 2008 to May 2012, CIAM Group Limited (now known as FDG Kinetic Limited) from September 2004 to July 2008 and The Sun’s Group Limited (now known as Loudong General Nice Resources (China) Holdings Limited) from May 2007 to April 2008.

Tak Chiu Sun Mr. Sun Tak Chiu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Midland Holdings Ltd., since September 2004. He is also the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Sun has over 28 years of experience in the fields of accounting, securities industries and corporate finance. Mr. Sun holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in business administration. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants as well as the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, and a member of the Hong Kong Securities Institute.