Name Description

Viem Peter Kwok Mr. Kwok (Peter) Viem is Executive Chairman of the Board of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited., since July 22, 2013. He is also a member of the nomination committee of the Company, a position which he also held between 2006 and 2007. He is also a director of several subsidiaries of the Company. He is responsible for the strategic planning and corporate development of the Group. Mr. Kwok holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Commerce from National Taiwan University, a Master of Philosophy Degree in Management Studies from The University of Hong Kong and a Doctoral Degree in Finance from University of California, Berkeley. He is a director of Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2882.TW). Mr. Kwok held senior positions with various international financial institutions and has over 38 years’ experience in banking and corporate finance. He is a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a vice chairman of Committee for Liaison with Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Overseas Chinese.

Zhengang Suo Mr. Suo Zhengang is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He will be responsible for the strategic and corporate development, management and operations of the Group. Mr. Suo is a director and the managing director of CITIC United Asia Investments Limited, a subsidiary of CITIC Limited (a substantial shareholder of the Company). Mr. Suo has held various positions in several subsidiaries of (CITIC Group Corporation) (“CITIC Group”), a substantial shareholder of the Company, since 1988, including director of Keentech Group Limited (“Keentech”). Mr. Suo is a non-executive director of CITIC Dameng Holdings Limited (“CDH”) listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 1091). Mr. Suo has over 26 years’ experience in business operations and development, project investment and has experience in the natural resources industry. Mr. Suo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from North China University of Technology and was granted the title of senior economist by CITIC Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee.

Yang Sun Mr. Sun Yang has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited., with effect from 16 June 2014. He is responsible for the strategic and corporate development, management and operations of the Group. Mr. Sun holds a Master’s Degree in Management from Renmin University of China. He is the president of CITIC Kazakhstan LLP, an independent director of JSC AB Bank of China Kazakhstan and a director of KBM. Mr. Sun has held senior positions in several subsidiaries of CITIC Group since 1995. Mr. Sun ceased to act as the chief representative of the Kazakhstan office of CITIC Group in September 2014. Mr. Sun has over 8 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry.

Jingshuang Bi Mr. Bi Jingshuang is Vice President of the Company in November 2014. He is responsible for mergers and acquisitions, and project management of the Group. Mr. Bi holds a LL.B. Degree from China University of Political Science and Law and a LL.M. Degree from the Law School of University of California, Berkeley. He was admitted to the New York Bar in 2009. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Bi was engaged in the CNPC group of companies. Mr. Bi has over 20 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry.

Ying Ha Wu Mr. Wu Ying Ha is Vice President of the Company since April 2014. He is responsible for human resources and administrative management of the Group. Mr. Wu holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Southeastern University, Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wu was engaged in a subsidiary of CITIC Group in Hong Kong. Mr. Wu has over 20 years’ experience in corporate management, especially in human resources and administration.

Zaiyan Yang Mr. Yang Zaiyan is Vice President of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the management, planning and development of the Group’s oil investments and portfolio. Mr. Yang holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Huadong Petroleum Institute and is a senior geologist. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Yang was engaged in the CNPC and the Sinochem group of companies. Mr. Yang has over 32 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry.

Jen Wah Cha Mr. Cha (Johnathan) Jen Wah is General Counsel, Company Secretary of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited. He is a solicitor admitted in Hong Kong and in England and Wales. Mr. Cha has over 24 years’ experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, regulatory and general commercial work.

So Mui Li Ms. Li So Mui is Executive Director of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited. She is also a director of several subsidiaries of the Company. She is responsible for the financial management of the Group. Ms. Li holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of International Accountants. Ms. Li has over 37 years’ experience in the accounting and banking field.

Ka Fai Chung Mr. Chung (Alan) Ka Fai is Chief Accountant of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited. He is a certified practising accountant of CPA Australia. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chung worked for various multi-national companies. Mr. Chung has over 24 years’ experience in the accounting field.

Kin Chan Mr. Chan Kin is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the founder, a partner and chief investment officer of Argyle Street Management Limited (“ASM”). He is the chairman and a deemed executive non independent director of TIH Limited (Stock Code: T55) and a non-executive director of OUE Limited (Stock Code: LJ3), both companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (the “SGX”). He is also a non-executive director of Mount Gibson Iron Limited (Stock Code: MGX), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Mr. Chan ceased to act as the chairman and a non-executive director of Golden Energy and Resources Limited (formerly known as United Fiber System Limited) (Stock Code: AUE) (“UFS”), a company listed on the SGX, from April 2015 and as a non-executive director of Asia Resource Minerals Plc (Stock Code: ARMS), a company formerly listed on the London Stock Exchange, from August 2015. Mr. Chan is a responsible officer of ASM and is licensed under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the “SFO”) to carry on Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activity. He is also a licensed representative in Singapore for TIH Investment Management Pte Ltd. Mr. Chan has about 28 years’ experience in international capital markets, investment banking, corporate advisory and major transactions, particularly in Asia. Mr. Chan holds an AB Degree from Princeton University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania where he was a Palmer Scholar.

Ting Hung Ma Mr. Ma Ting Hung is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the chairman of Vision Credit Limited. He was a non-executive director of the Company between 2007 and 2009, an executive director and a vice chairman of the Company between 2000 and 2007, the chief executive of the Company between 2000 and 2005 and a member of the remuneration committee of the Board between 2006 and 2007. Mr. Ma has over 27 years’ experience in banking, finance and natural resources industry. Mr. Ma holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Economics from the University of Southern California.

Ren-Da Fan Mr. Fan (Anthony) Ren Da is Independent Non-Executive Director of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Fan holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the United States of America. He is the chairman and managing director of AsiaLink Capital Limited. He is also an independent non-executive director of LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (formerly known as LT Holdings Limited) (Stock Code: 112), Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. (Stock Code: 220), Raymond Industrial Limited (Stock Code: 229), Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited (Stock Code: 563), China Development Bank International Investment Limited (Stock Code: 1062), Technovator International Limited (Stock Code: 1206), Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 1296), Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 1387), CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 1811), Neo-Neon Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1868), Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 2882) and Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 6868), all listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Fan ceased to act as an independent non-executive director of Shenzhen World Union Properties Consultancy Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002285).

Pei Ji Gao Mr. Gao Pei Ji is Independent Non-Executive Director of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Gao holds a LL.M. Degree from the Law School of University of California, Berkeley. He has been admitted to practise law in China since 1984. He is a foreign legal consultant to Clifford Chance, Hong Kong office, providing advisory services to the firm on issues in relation to China. He is also an independent non-executive director of CGN Mining Company Limited listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1164). He was a partner of Clifford Chance between 1993 and 2007. Mr. Gao has extensive and diversified experience in general practice, including banking and finance, direct investment, international trade, construction contracts, arbitration and litigation in relation to financial matters, and insolvency.