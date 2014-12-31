Name Description

Yu Huang Mr. Huang Yu serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is also the chairman of the board of directors of Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000068), the senior vice president of Tsinghua Holdings Co., Ltd., an executive director of Shenzhen Aorongxin Investment Development Co., Ltd., the chairman of the supervisory committee of Penghua Fund Management Co., Ltd., the vice chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Tongfang Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600100) and the controlling shareholder of the Company, an executive and the chairman of the board of directors of Allied Cement Holdings Limited,(proposed to be renamed as Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited* ), a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1312) and, a non-executive director and the chairman of the board of directors of Neo-Neon Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1868). Mr. Huang holds a master degree in science from the University of Greenwich.

Xiaobo Zhao Mr. Zhao Xiaobo is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Technovator International Ltd. He is responsible for overall strategic planning and general management of the Group. He joined the Group in May 2005 and was appointed a Director on 26 May 2005 and was re-designated as an executive Director on 12 April 2011. Apart from being the general manager of Technovator Beijing, Mr. Zhao is also an assistant to the president of Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd. (“THTF”) and a general manager of “Digital City Division” of THTF. Mr. Zhao received his Bachelor’s degree in Thermal Engineering from Tsinghua University in 1993 and Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University in 2005. Mr. Zhao was qualified as professor and researcher level senior engineer) by the Human Resource and Social Security Department of Liaoning Province in 2009 and was appointed as the vice-chairman of Intelligent Building Branch of China Construction Industry Association in April 2010.

Lok Wai Leung Mr. Leung Lok Wai is Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary of Technovator International Ltd. He joined the Group in June 2010. Mr. Leung received his Bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in December 1999. He is a member of Hong Kong Society of Accountants and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors. Before joining the Group, Mr. Leung had over 10 years of experience in accounting, auditing and due diligence, including transaction services in PricewaterhouseCoopers, group internal audit in Swire Group and audit assurance services in KPMG.

Etienne Veilleux Mr. Etienne Veilleux is President and Chief Executive Officer of Distech Controls Inc., a subsidiary of Technovator International Ltd. He is the founder of Distech Controls and served as the president and chief executive officer of Distech Controls since 1995. He attended the University of Western Ontario’s Richard Ivey School of Business, Canadian Quantum Shift program in 2009 and he became a Fellow of Quantum Shift. From May 2008 to September 2009, Mr. Veilleux served at the board of directors of LONMARK International and was a sponsor of the same since 2005. He is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization and the Entrepreneur Organization in Montreal. Mr. Veilleux had over 17 years of experience in building automation, energy-savings and new product development.

Han Leong Seah Mr. Seah Han Leong is Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Technovator International Ltd. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations and general management of the Group. He was appointed a director on 25 May 2005 and was re-designated as an executive director on 12 April 2011. Mr. Seah received a certificate for attending the INSEAD-T.A.C. Management Development Program from INSEAD Fontainbleau, France in 2003 and Technician Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Singapore Polytechnic in 1984. Prior to founding the Company, Mr. Seah joined Honeywell Southeast Asia in 1990 and worked in various sales management positions covering different countries. In 1994, he was transferred to Honeywell China Inc. and his last position with Honeywell was the sales manager covering the Greater China market. He was also the managing director of TAC Controls Asia Pte Ltd from 1998 to 2005. Mr. Seah was recognized as the key personnel of the Asia Pacific management team of TAC Controls Asia Pte Ltd. He received various awards including Winners Club Award by Honeywell Asia Pacific Inc. and President’s Club Award by Honeywell Inc. Mr. Seah was admitted as ordinary member of the Singapore Institute of Directors on 18 April 2012.

Meng Keong Teo Mr. Teo Meng Keong serves as Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Teo is a member of Chartered Secretaries Institute of Singapore (formerly known as The Singapore Association of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators). He is currently serving as a senior manager of Tricor Singapore Pte Ltd.

Tian Min Liu Mr. Liu TianMin is Non-Executive Director of Technovator International Limited since 8 September 2011. Mr. Liu had over eight years of experience in strategic investments and portfolio management. In March 2003, he was appointed as the vice president of Tongfang and general manager of “Digital TV System” Division, one of the divisions of Tongfang. Such division stresses on enhancing technological products and services on digital television network and Mr. Liu was responsible for strategic investment and management of extensive portfolio of companies with business covering information technology, new media, internet, broadcasting services, telecommunication and information technologies equipment such as Beijing Tongfang Ehero Co., Ltd, Beijing Tsinghua Tongfang Innovative Investment Co., Ltd. Know China International Holdings Limited , Beijing Tongfang Legend Silicon Tech. Co., Ltd and Beijing Tongfang Gigamega Tech Co., Ltd. Mr. Liu left Tongfang in 2009 and subsequently joined SB China Venture Capital as Managing Partner in November 2009. Established in 2000, SB China Venture Capital is a one of the top 10 venture capital firms in China as ranked by CNBWeekly in 2009. Mr. Liu’s previous experience in investing in technological fields has allowed him to manage SBCVC’s related funds.

Yinghu Wang Mr. Wang Yinghu is Non-Executive Director of the Company., with effect from 16 November 2015. Mr. Wang is a Senior Accountant , a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA), and a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA). He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Transport Economics from Beijing Jiaotong University, currently known as In 2008, Mr. Wang joined Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600100), and held several positions including the Chief Manager of Audit Department , Chief Manager of Finance Department, and Vice Chief Accountant cum Chief Manager of Finance Department. He has almost 20 years of experience in the areas of accounting, audit and financial management, where he was employed by ShineWing Certified Public Accountants and was a Senior Auditor, Senior Project Manager and Assistant Manager of Audit Department .Manager of Audit Department.

Hua Chen Ms. Chen Hua is Independent Non-Executive Director of Technovator International Limited. Ms. Chen received a Bachelor’s degree in Science from New York University in 1988, and a Master’s degree in Science with major in taxation from Fordham University in 1992. Since 2010, Ms. Chen is the operating partner and chief financial officer of SB China Venture Capital. Ms. Chen was a director in the asset management division of Credit Suisse from 25 September 2000 to 31 December 2009. From 1993 to 2000, Ms. Chen was a Tax Consulting Manager with Arthur Andersen LLP and Ernst & Young’s financial service division, providing tax and structure consulting services to broker/dealers, hedge fund, private equity, venture fund and 40 Act mutual fund companies. Ms. Chen is a U.S. certified public accountant.

Yew Boon Chia Mr. Chia Yew Boon is Independent Non-Executive Director of Technovator International Limited. He received his Diploma of Chemical Engineering from Université Louis-Pasteur Strasbourg-I, France in July 1983. Before entering the financial sector, Mr. Chia worked for the Economic Development Board of the Singapore government in various capacities from 1985 to 1990. He then spent eight years in equity research and corporate finance with regional investment banks from 1990 to 1998. From 1999 to 2005, Mr. Chia served as the senior vice president at GIC Special Investments Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation. From 2005 to 2007, he was the chief executive officer of EasyCall International Ltd, a company involved in tertiary education in China and Australia, which was previously listed on the ASX Limited (Australian Securities Exchange) and Singapore Stock Exchange Limited, and a director of strategic planning at Boustead Singapore Limited, an engineering and information technology services company whose shares are listed and traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange Limited. Since April 2007, he has been an independent private equity and venture capital consultant.